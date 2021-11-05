10 Pet Advent Calendars that Let Cats and Dogs Join the Holiday Celebration

  • <p>Does your dog get joy from toys? This advent calendar has a squeaky holiday-themed toy in each numbered box.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Holiday Advent Calendar, $64.99; <a href="https://zippypaws.com/product/holiday-advent-calendar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ZippyPaws.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ZippyPaws.com</a></p>
    1/10

    The Gift that Squeaks

    Does your dog get joy from toys? This advent calendar has a squeaky holiday-themed toy in each numbered box.

    Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar, $64.99; ZippyPaws.com

  • <p>Advent calendars aren't just for humans. Now, cats and dogs can join the holiday tradition with pet advent calendars packed with treats and toys. Read on to find the right advent calendar for your pet. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Merry Makings 12-Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $12.99; <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO10PetAdventCalendarsthatLetCatsandDogsJointheHolidayCelebrationkbender1271PetGal12985234202111I/https://www.petco.com/shop/en/petcostore/product/merry-makings-12-days-of-thrills-cat-toy-advent-calendar-x-small-3396581" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Petco.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Petco.com</a></p>
    2/10

    Merry Meows

    Advent calendars aren't just for humans. Now, cats and dogs can join the holiday tradition with pet advent calendars packed with treats and toys. Read on to find the right advent calendar for your pet.

    Buy it: Merry Makings 12-Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $12.99; Petco.com

  • <p>Get your dog excited for the holidays with a delicious daily grain-free treat. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Advent Calendar for Dogs, $9.98; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=93xLBvPhAeE&mid=38733&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsclub.com%2Fp%2Fadvent-calendar-55-dog-treats%2Fprod23551755&u1=PEO10PetAdventCalendarsthatLetCatsandDogsJointheHolidayCelebrationkbender1271PetGal12985234202111I" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SamsClub.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SamsClub.com</a></p>
    3/10

    'Tis the Season for Snacking

    Get your dog excited for the holidays with a delicious daily grain-free treat.

    Buy it: Advent Calendar for Dogs, $9.98; SamsClub.com

  • <p>Feline fish fans can enjoy 24 days of salmon and seaweed treats with this advent calendar. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar, $9.99; <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO10PetAdventCalendarsthatLetCatsandDogsJointheHolidayCelebrationkbender1271PetGal12985234202111I/https://www.chewy.com/snif-snax-happy-holiday-advent/dp/259157" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewy.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chewy.com</a></p>
    4/10

    Go Fish

    Feline fish fans can enjoy 24 days of salmon and seaweed treats with this advent calendar.

    Buy it: Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar, $9.99; Chewy.com

  • <p>Give your cat 12 days of play with an advent calendar brimming with colorful toys. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set, $10.00; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PEO10PetAdventCalendarsthatLetCatsandDogsJointheHolidayCelebrationkbender1271PetGal12985234202111I&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fholiday-advent-calendar-cat-toy-gift-set-12pk-wondershop-8482%2F-%2FA-82245715" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target.com</a></p>
    5/10

    12 Days of Toys

    Give your cat 12 days of play with an advent calendar brimming with colorful toys.

    Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set, $10.00; Target.com

  • <p>For dogs who love treats and toys equally, this advent calendar has both!</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Advent Calendar For Dogs, $44.99; <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO10PetAdventCalendarsthatLetCatsandDogsJointheHolidayCelebrationkbender1271PetGal12985234202111I/https://www.costco.com/advent-calendar-for-dogs.product.100785771.html" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Costco.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Costco.com</a></p>
    6/10

    Mix and Match

    For dogs who love treats and toys equally, this advent calendar has both!

    Buy it: Advent Calendar For Dogs, $44.99; Costco.com

  • <p>Make every dinner in December a treat for your feline with this advent calendar filled with cans of Fancy Feast cat food.</p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, $24.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Purina-Fancy-Feast-Calendar-Variety/dp/B09CR5QX1V?&linkCode=ll1&tag=poamzhpetadventcalendarskbender1121-20&linkId=2388432c2ad00c1c170dc68f9c575a20&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon.com</a></p>
    7/10

    Daily Feast

    Make every dinner in December a treat for your feline with this advent calendar filled with cans of Fancy Feast cat food.

    Buy it: Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, $24.99; Amazon.com

  • <p>This chic canine advent calendar has a tasty cookie tucked behind each bone-shaped door. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Advent Cookie Calendar, $59.95; <a href="https://wufers.com/products/advent-cookie-calendar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wufers.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wufers.com</a></p>
    8/10

    Sweet Treat

    This chic canine advent calendar has a tasty cookie tucked behind each bone-shaped door.

    Buy it: Advent Cookie Calendar, $59.95; Wufers.com

  • <p>This advent calendar is filled with rawhide-free DreamBone treats for pups. </p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection, $14.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DreamBone-Holiday-Calendar-Chicken-Rawhide-Free/dp/B07X563PQ6?&linkCode=ll1&tag=poamzhpetadventcalendarskbender1121-20&linkId=0665e640117ad25bfef7b45711a27576&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon.com</a></p>
    9/10

    Life Can Be a Dream

    This advent calendar is filled with rawhide-free DreamBone treats for pups.

    Buy it! DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection, $14.99; Amazon.com

  • <p>Add a snack to your cat's day with this advent calendar full of treats with flavors inspired by the holidays. </p> <p><strong>Buy it:</strong> Lily's Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar, $31.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LILYS-KITCHEN-Christmas-Advent-Calendar/dp/B07H4V6B35?&linkCode=ll1&tag=poamzhpetadventcalendarskbender1121-20&linkId=455d85b4984aaae4475d96108cba5b99&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon.com</a> </p>
    10/10

    Box of Bliss

    Add a snack to your cat's day with this advent calendar full of treats with flavors inspired by the holidays.

    Buy it: Lily's Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar, $31.99; Amazon.com

Kelli Bender

Count down to the holidays with your cat or dog with one of these pet advent calendars filled with treats and toys

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories