10 Pet Advent Calendars that Let Cats and Dogs Join the Holiday Celebration

The Canadian Press

Malik Willis refused to settle for a backup role. Liberty's biggest star and potentially the first quarterback selected in April's NFL draft left Auburn after two seasons of mop-up duty and transferred to play for coach Hugh Freeze in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was one of the best decisions of Willis' football career, maybe even of his life. Now, he might never have to vie for playing time again. Once relegated to watching Bo Nix and Joey Gatewood compete for a starting spot, Willis is widely regar