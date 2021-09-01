These are the 10 most on-trend sofa colours of 2021 – is yours up there?

  • <p><strong>Colour is one of the most vital considerations when decorating our homes, influencing everything from our mood to our quality of sleep, and even our concentration. It is <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g37289366/colour-combinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:colour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">colour</a> that creates a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a34285907/bedroom-more-relaxing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relaxing bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">relaxing bedroom</a> sanctuary, a crisp and bright kitchen, or a warm and welcoming <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/hallway/g36617179/instagrammable-hallway-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hallway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hallway</a>. </strong></p><p>It is unsurprising therefore that colour is one of the most significant factors affecting our purchasing decisions, especially when it comes to big ticket items such as a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/house-beautiful-collections/news/a316/dfs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sofa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sofa</a>. </p><p>Search data analysis from <a href="https://www.homedit.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homedit.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homedit.com</a> has revealed exactly what sofa colours we are looking for online, and the results contain some surprises. </p><p>The top 10 most sought-after sofa colours of 2021 are:</p><ol><li>Grey</li><li>Pink</li><li>Blue</li><li>White</li><li>Green</li><li>Black</li><li>Beige</li><li>Cream</li><li>Red</li><li>Yellow </li></ol><p>Unsurprisingly, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/living-room/g29292200/grey-living-room-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grey</a> topped the list as the most sought-after sofa colour for 2021, followed more remarkably by pink. Classic beige and cream came towards the bottom of the list, in favour of more bold choices, an indication of a growing willingness to embrace colourful interiors. </p><p>Read on for our take on the most popular sofa colours of 2021...</p>
    1/11

    These are the 10 most on-trend sofa colours of 2021 – is yours up there?

    Colour is one of the most vital considerations when decorating our homes, influencing everything from our mood to our quality of sleep, and even our concentration. It is colour that creates a relaxing bedroom sanctuary, a crisp and bright kitchen, or a warm and welcoming hallway.

    It is unsurprising therefore that colour is one of the most significant factors affecting our purchasing decisions, especially when it comes to big ticket items such as a sofa.

    Search data analysis from Homedit.com has revealed exactly what sofa colours we are looking for online, and the results contain some surprises.

    The top 10 most sought-after sofa colours of 2021 are:

    1. Grey
    2. Pink
    3. Blue
    4. White
    5. Green
    6. Black
    7. Beige
    8. Cream
    9. Red
    10. Yellow

    Unsurprisingly, grey topped the list as the most sought-after sofa colour for 2021, followed more remarkably by pink. Classic beige and cream came towards the bottom of the list, in favour of more bold choices, an indication of a growing willingness to embrace colourful interiors.

    Read on for our take on the most popular sofa colours of 2021...

  • <p>Unsurprisingly, the perennially popular grey was the most sought-after sofa colour of the year. Infinitely versatile, a neutral grey can be adapted for almost any home, with styles running the gamut from a traditional textured tweed to a modern tactile velvet. And it forms a brilliant base for heavy pattern. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/claudette/cld74sude?skuId=3078978&origin=Exclusive_Brands" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Claudette Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Claudette Sofa at DFS</a></p>
    2/11

    1) Grey

    Unsurprisingly, the perennially popular grey was the most sought-after sofa colour of the year. Infinitely versatile, a neutral grey can be adapted for almost any home, with styles running the gamut from a traditional textured tweed to a modern tactile velvet. And it forms a brilliant base for heavy pattern.

    Pictured: House Beautiful Claudette Sofa at DFS

  • <p>A surprising second place, pink was the second most popular colour for sofas in 2021. Requiring a keener eye than simple grey to avoid an overly saccharine outcome, rich shades of pink in tactile fabrics – a textured wool or velvet – can be a versatile and sophisticated choice. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/fabric-sofas/exclusive-brand-fabric-sofas/q/brands/House-Beautiful" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Darcy Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Darcy Sofa at DFS</a> </p>
    3/11

    2) Pink

    A surprising second place, pink was the second most popular colour for sofas in 2021. Requiring a keener eye than simple grey to avoid an overly saccharine outcome, rich shades of pink in tactile fabrics – a textured wool or velvet – can be a versatile and sophisticated choice.

    Pictured: House Beautiful Darcy Sofa at DFS

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The third most sought-after colour or 2021 is classic blue. Another versatile choice, deep blue velvet sofas are luxurious, pillowy powder blue sofas are a bit more country cosy, and greener variations like a teal or sapphire, introduce richer undertones that sit well with a collection of indoor plants and natural materials.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://loaf.com/products/sugar-bum-sofa?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar Bum Sofa at Loaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar Bum Sofa at Loaf</a></p>
    4/11

    3) Blue

    The third most sought-after colour or 2021 is classic blue. Another versatile choice, deep blue velvet sofas are luxurious, pillowy powder blue sofas are a bit more country cosy, and greener variations like a teal or sapphire, introduce richer undertones that sit well with a collection of indoor plants and natural materials.

    Pictured: Sugar Bum Sofa at Loaf

  • <p>A much-maligned shade for pet owners and parents. A pristine white sofa can look like it has been lifted from the pages of a glossy magazine, and invites a minimalist design scheme with a sophisticated yet sparing use of interesting design pieces. Warmer shades are a more forgiving choice, and offer a neutral base for layers of pastel cushions and throws.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://loaf.com/products/smithy-sofa?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smithy Sofa at Loaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smithy Sofa at Loaf</a></p>
    5/11

    4) White

    A much-maligned shade for pet owners and parents. A pristine white sofa can look like it has been lifted from the pages of a glossy magazine, and invites a minimalist design scheme with a sophisticated yet sparing use of interesting design pieces. Warmer shades are a more forgiving choice, and offer a neutral base for layers of pastel cushions and throws.

    Pictured: Smithy Sofa at Loaf

  • <p>With such strong ties to nature, green tends to be a calming and relaxing colour, making it the ideal choice for a sofa. Whilst crisp apple green shades sit comfortably in a country cottage setting, forest green creates a moodier and more romantic feel. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.swooneditions.com%2Fholtonrcorner&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holton Sofa at Swoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holton Sofa at Swoon</a></p>
    6/11

    5) Green

    With such strong ties to nature, green tends to be a calming and relaxing colour, making it the ideal choice for a sofa. Whilst crisp apple green shades sit comfortably in a country cottage setting, forest green creates a moodier and more romantic feel.

    Pictured: Holton Sofa at Swoon

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Somewhat surprisingly, black sofas were more sought-after than classic beige or cream. Bold and moody in expression, if a little tricky to pull off, black sofas work best when you fully embrace the theme – paired with dark wood floors, antiqued brass, and soft furnishings in romantic shades of grape or burgundy. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.heals.com/eton-2-seater-sofa.html?colour=black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eton Sofa at Heal's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eton Sofa at Heal's</a></p>
    7/11

    6) Black

    Somewhat surprisingly, black sofas were more sought-after than classic beige or cream. Bold and moody in expression, if a little tricky to pull off, black sofas work best when you fully embrace the theme – paired with dark wood floors, antiqued brass, and soft furnishings in romantic shades of grape or burgundy.

    Pictured: Eton Sofa at Heal's

  • <p>More forgiving than white, with cooler undertones than cream, a beige sofa is the picture of versatility. Maintain a cool colour scheme by pairing your sofa with greys or soft blues, or warm it up with pinks or a pop of burnt orange. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.darlingsofchelsea.co.uk%2Faberdeen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aberdeen Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aberdeen Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea</a></p>
    8/11

    7) Beige

    More forgiving than white, with cooler undertones than cream, a beige sofa is the picture of versatility. Maintain a cool colour scheme by pairing your sofa with greys or soft blues, or warm it up with pinks or a pop of burnt orange.

    Pictured: Aberdeen Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea

  • <p>Classic cream was not as highly sought-after as one might expect. A brilliant neutral base from which to build, with warm undertones that invite richly patterned textiles, colourful accessories, and reddish woods.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/ivy/ivy1zsivy?origin=All_Fabric_Sofas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ivy 3 Seater Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ivy 3 Seater Sofa at DFS</a></p>
    9/11

    8) Cream

    Classic cream was not as highly sought-after as one might expect. A brilliant neutral base from which to build, with warm undertones that invite richly patterned textiles, colourful accessories, and reddish woods.

    Pictured: Ivy 3 Seater Sofa at DFS

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Red sofas can uplift moodier colour palettes used throughout a room, such as dark walls or deep mahogany floors. A sophisticated upholstery, such as a plush velvet or two-toned wool, offsets any risk of your reds appearing too bright or garish. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.darlingsofchelsea.co.uk%2Fmiddleton-range&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Middleton Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Middleton Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea</a></p>
    10/11

    9) Red

    Red sofas can uplift moodier colour palettes used throughout a room, such as dark walls or deep mahogany floors. A sophisticated upholstery, such as a plush velvet or two-toned wool, offsets any risk of your reds appearing too bright or garish.

    Pictured: Middleton Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea

  • <p>A joyful choice just making it into the top 10 most popular sofa colours for 2021. A soft yolky yellow like this velvet sofa from Oliver Bonas brightens up a room, and is a deceptively versatile centrepiece, sitting comfortably with natural materials, shades of rusty red, forest green and even burnt orange. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oliverbonas.com%2Ffurniture%2Fluna-mustard-yellow-velvet-sofa-322711%23selection.color%3D2002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luna Mustard Yellow Velvet Sofa at Oliver Bonas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Luna Mustard Yellow Velvet Sofa at Oliver Bonas</a><strong><br><br>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>
    11/11

    10) Yellow

    A joyful choice just making it into the top 10 most popular sofa colours for 2021. A soft yolky yellow like this velvet sofa from Oliver Bonas brightens up a room, and is a deceptively versatile centrepiece, sitting comfortably with natural materials, shades of rusty red, forest green and even burnt orange.

    Pictured: Luna Mustard Yellow Velvet Sofa at Oliver Bonas

    Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

<p><strong>Colour is one of the most vital considerations when decorating our homes, influencing everything from our mood to our quality of sleep, and even our concentration. It is <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/g37289366/colour-combinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:colour" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">colour</a> that creates a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/bedroom/a34285907/bedroom-more-relaxing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:relaxing bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">relaxing bedroom</a> sanctuary, a crisp and bright kitchen, or a warm and welcoming <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/hallway/g36617179/instagrammable-hallway-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hallway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hallway</a>. </strong></p><p>It is unsurprising therefore that colour is one of the most significant factors affecting our purchasing decisions, especially when it comes to big ticket items such as a <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/house-beautiful-collections/news/a316/dfs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sofa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sofa</a>. </p><p>Search data analysis from <a href="https://www.homedit.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homedit.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homedit.com</a> has revealed exactly what sofa colours we are looking for online, and the results contain some surprises. </p><p>The top 10 most sought-after sofa colours of 2021 are:</p><ol><li>Grey</li><li>Pink</li><li>Blue</li><li>White</li><li>Green</li><li>Black</li><li>Beige</li><li>Cream</li><li>Red</li><li>Yellow </li></ol><p>Unsurprisingly, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/living-room/g29292200/grey-living-room-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grey</a> topped the list as the most sought-after sofa colour for 2021, followed more remarkably by pink. Classic beige and cream came towards the bottom of the list, in favour of more bold choices, an indication of a growing willingness to embrace colourful interiors. </p><p>Read on for our take on the most popular sofa colours of 2021...</p>
<p>Unsurprisingly, the perennially popular grey was the most sought-after sofa colour of the year. Infinitely versatile, a neutral grey can be adapted for almost any home, with styles running the gamut from a traditional textured tweed to a modern tactile velvet. And it forms a brilliant base for heavy pattern. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/claudette/cld74sude?skuId=3078978&origin=Exclusive_Brands" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Claudette Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Claudette Sofa at DFS</a></p>
<p>A surprising second place, pink was the second most popular colour for sofas in 2021. Requiring a keener eye than simple grey to avoid an overly saccharine outcome, rich shades of pink in tactile fabrics – a textured wool or velvet – can be a versatile and sophisticated choice. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/fabric-sofas/exclusive-brand-fabric-sofas/q/brands/House-Beautiful" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:House Beautiful Darcy Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">House Beautiful Darcy Sofa at DFS</a> </p>
<p>The third most sought-after colour or 2021 is classic blue. Another versatile choice, deep blue velvet sofas are luxurious, pillowy powder blue sofas are a bit more country cosy, and greener variations like a teal or sapphire, introduce richer undertones that sit well with a collection of indoor plants and natural materials.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://loaf.com/products/sugar-bum-sofa?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sugar Bum Sofa at Loaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sugar Bum Sofa at Loaf</a></p>
<p>A much-maligned shade for pet owners and parents. A pristine white sofa can look like it has been lifted from the pages of a glossy magazine, and invites a minimalist design scheme with a sophisticated yet sparing use of interesting design pieces. Warmer shades are a more forgiving choice, and offer a neutral base for layers of pastel cushions and throws.<br></p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://loaf.com/products/smithy-sofa?slide=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smithy Sofa at Loaf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Smithy Sofa at Loaf</a></p>
<p>With such strong ties to nature, green tends to be a calming and relaxing colour, making it the ideal choice for a sofa. Whilst crisp apple green shades sit comfortably in a country cottage setting, forest green creates a moodier and more romantic feel. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.swooneditions.com%2Fholtonrcorner&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holton Sofa at Swoon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holton Sofa at Swoon</a></p>
<p>Somewhat surprisingly, black sofas were more sought-after than classic beige or cream. Bold and moody in expression, if a little tricky to pull off, black sofas work best when you fully embrace the theme – paired with dark wood floors, antiqued brass, and soft furnishings in romantic shades of grape or burgundy. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.heals.com/eton-2-seater-sofa.html?colour=black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eton Sofa at Heal's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eton Sofa at Heal's</a></p>
<p>More forgiving than white, with cooler undertones than cream, a beige sofa is the picture of versatility. Maintain a cool colour scheme by pairing your sofa with greys or soft blues, or warm it up with pinks or a pop of burnt orange. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.darlingsofchelsea.co.uk%2Faberdeen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aberdeen Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aberdeen Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea</a></p>
<p>Classic cream was not as highly sought-after as one might expect. A brilliant neutral base from which to build, with warm undertones that invite richly patterned textiles, colourful accessories, and reddish woods.</p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://www.dfs.co.uk/ivy/ivy1zsivy?origin=All_Fabric_Sofas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ivy 3 Seater Sofa at DFS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ivy 3 Seater Sofa at DFS</a></p>
<p>Red sofas can uplift moodier colour palettes used throughout a room, such as dark walls or deep mahogany floors. A sophisticated upholstery, such as a plush velvet or two-toned wool, offsets any risk of your reds appearing too bright or garish. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.darlingsofchelsea.co.uk%2Fmiddleton-range&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Middleton Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Middleton Sofa at Darlings of Chelsea</a></p>
<p>A joyful choice just making it into the top 10 most popular sofa colours for 2021. A soft yolky yellow like this velvet sofa from Oliver Bonas brightens up a room, and is a deceptively versatile centrepiece, sitting comfortably with natural materials, shades of rusty red, forest green and even burnt orange. </p><p>Pictured: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oliverbonas.com%2Ffurniture%2Fluna-mustard-yellow-velvet-sofa-322711%23selection.color%3D2002&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fuk%2Fdecorate%2Fliving-room%2Fg37418005%2Fmost-popular-sofa-colours%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luna Mustard Yellow Velvet Sofa at Oliver Bonas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Luna Mustard Yellow Velvet Sofa at Oliver Bonas</a><strong><br><br>Follow House Beautiful on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/housebeautifuluk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</strong></p>

There's an old favourite at the top...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories