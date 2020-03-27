10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around in

Harper’s Bazaar

Self-isolation certainly calls for comfort, but that doesn't mean you can't look chic

From Harper's BAZAAR

<p>With the UK (and much of the world) currently on lockdown and spending all of our time indoors, you might see this as the perfect time to update your at-home wardrobe, which would not be complete without a beautiful robe to lounge around the house in.</p><p>From silk and satin to linen and cotton, gingham prints to floral, here are 10 of the most stylish robes to invest in now (and wear for the foreseeable).</p>
10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around in

With the UK (and much of the world) currently on lockdown and spending all of our time indoors, you might see this as the perfect time to update your at-home wardrobe, which would not be complete without a beautiful robe to lounge around the house in.

From silk and satin to linen and cotton, gingham prints to floral, here are 10 of the most stylish robes to invest in now (and wear for the foreseeable).

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fbernadette-peignoir-silk-kimono-robe-item-13940979.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Luxury Belgian label Bernadette is known for its eye-catching prints and beautiful silk pieces. This elegant robe will instantly enhance your at-home wardrobe, but can also be worn out of the house, dressed up with heels or teamed with jeans and a T-shirt.</p><p>Silk robe, £440, Bernadette at Farfetch</p>
1) Bernadette

SHOP NOW

Luxury Belgian label Bernadette is known for its eye-catching prints and beautiful silk pieces. This elegant robe will instantly enhance your at-home wardrobe, but can also be worn out of the house, dressed up with heels or teamed with jeans and a T-shirt.

Silk robe, £440, Bernadette at Farfetch

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FDerek-Rose-Plaza-polka-dot-cotton-poplin-robe--1320462&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Embrace the trend for polka-dot dressing in your own home with Derek Rose's floor-length robe.</p><p>Cotton robe, £175, Derek Rose at Matches Fashion</p>
2) Derek Rose

SHOP NOW

Embrace the trend for polka-dot dressing in your own home with Derek Rose's floor-length robe.

Cotton robe, £175, Derek Rose at Matches Fashion

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fdesmond-dempsey-soleia-tie-waist-robe-item-14811714.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9359&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you haven't heard of pyjama brand Desmond & Dempsey, you have discovered it at the perfect time – the label's fun pyjamas and robes will make your self-isolation wardrobe one to envy.</p><p>Cotton robe, £190, Desmond & Dempsey at Farfetch</p>
3) Desmond & Dempsey

SHOP NOW

If you haven't heard of pyjama brand Desmond & Dempsey, you have discovered it at the perfect time – the label's fun pyjamas and robes will make your self-isolation wardrobe one to envy.

Cotton robe, £190, Desmond & Dempsey at Farfetch

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FEmilia-Wickstead-Alethea-floral-print-cotton-robe-1310632&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Emilia Wickstead's take on the cotton dressing gown is just as ladylike as you would expect.</p><p>Cotton robe, £490, Emilia Wickstead at Matches Fashion </p>
4) Emilia Wickstead

SHOP NOW

Emilia Wickstead's take on the cotton dressing gown is just as ladylike as you would expect.

Cotton robe, £490, Emilia Wickstead at Matches Fashion

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fkiki-de-montparnasse-belted-robe-item-14699586.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D10316&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>If you want to invest in a silk robe that will never go out of style, look to this Kiki de Montparnasse number.</p><p>Silk robe, £1,538, Kiki de Montparnasse at Farfetch</p>
5) Kiki de Montparnasse

SHOP NOW

If you want to invest in a silk robe that will never go out of style, look to this Kiki de Montparnasse number.

Silk robe, £1,538, Kiki de Montparnasse at Farfetch

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brownsfashion.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fkirin-mask-print-kimono-robe-14675559&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>This printed red robe from Kirin is another option that does not need to be restricted to your at-home wardrobe – make it work for the evening by throwing it over an LBD and adding some strappy sandals.</p><p>Viscose robe, £785, Kirin at Browns</p>
6) Kirin

SHOP NOW

This printed red robe from Kirin is another option that does not need to be restricted to your at-home wardrobe – make it work for the evening by throwing it over an LBD and adding some strappy sandals.

Viscose robe, £785, Kirin at Browns

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fuk%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fla-perla-exotique-flared-cuffs-robe-item-15073517.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9383&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>The fluted sleeves on this silky La Perla design give it a stylish finish.</p><p>Silk robe, £566, La Perla at Farfetch</p>
7) La Perla

SHOP NOW

The fluted sleeves on this silky La Perla design give it a stylish finish.

Silk robe, £566, La Perla at Farfetch

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harveynichols.com%2Fbrand%2Fmeng%2F392095-womens-white-red-floral-silk-satin-unlined-kimono%2Fp3813404%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>You will look so chic in this satin kimono from Meng that you won't want to wear anything else (in or out of the house).</p><p>Silk robe, £990, Meng at Harvey Nichols</p>
8) Meng

SHOP NOW

You will look so chic in this satin kimono from Meng that you won't want to wear anything else (in or out of the house).

Silk robe, £990, Meng at Harvey Nichols

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harveynichols.com%2Fbrand%2Folivia-von-halle-%2F390630-mimi-onyx-ivory-printed-silk-robe%2Fp3817357%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Olivia von Halle is a great name to know for seriously luxurious pyjamas and loungewear – the best kind of treat during lockdown.</p><p>Silk robe, £415, Olivia von Halle at Harvey Nichols</p>
9) Olivia von Halle

SHOP NOW

Olivia von Halle is a great name to know for seriously luxurious pyjamas and loungewear – the best kind of treat during lockdown.

Silk robe, £415, Olivia von Halle at Harvey Nichols

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fproducts%2FOnce-Milano-Houndstooth-linen-robe-1342793&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fwhat-to-wear%2Fg31953932%2Frobes-dressing-gowns%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p>Remind yourself that spring is on the horizon by snapping up Once Milano's linen, gingham robe.</p><p>Linen robe, £268, Once Milano at Matches Fashion</p>
10) Once Milano

SHOP NOW

Remind yourself that spring is on the horizon by snapping up Once Milano's linen, gingham robe.

Linen robe, £268, Once Milano at Matches Fashion

What to Read Next

Back