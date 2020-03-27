10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around in

10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around inHarper’s BazaarMarch 27, 2020, 3:43 p.m. UTCSelf-isolation certainly calls for comfort, but that doesn't mean you can't look chicFrom Harper's BAZAAR10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around inWith the UK (and much of the world) currently on lockdown and spending all of our time indoors, you might see this as the perfect time to update your at-home wardrobe, which would not be complete without a beautiful robe to lounge around the house in.From silk and satin to linen and cotton, gingham prints to floral, here are 10 of the most stylish robes to invest in now (and wear for the foreseeable).1) BernadetteSHOP NOWLuxury Belgian label Bernadette is known for its eye-catching prints and beautiful silk pieces. This elegant robe will instantly enhance your at-home wardrobe, but can also be worn out of the house, dressed up with heels or teamed with jeans and a T-shirt.Silk robe, £440, Bernadette at Farfetch2) Derek RoseSHOP NOWEmbrace the trend for polka-dot dressing in your own home with Derek Rose's floor-length robe.Cotton robe, £175, Derek Rose at Matches FashionScroll to continue with contentAd3) Desmond & DempseySHOP NOWIf you haven't heard of pyjama brand Desmond & Dempsey, you have discovered it at the perfect time – the label's fun pyjamas and robes will make your self-isolation wardrobe one to envy.Cotton robe, £190, Desmond & Dempsey at Farfetch4) Emilia WicksteadSHOP NOWEmilia Wickstead's take on the cotton dressing gown is just as ladylike as you would expect.Cotton robe, £490, Emilia Wickstead at Matches Fashion 5) Kiki de MontparnasseSHOP NOWIf you want to invest in a silk robe that will never go out of style, look to this Kiki de Montparnasse number.Silk robe, £1,538, Kiki de Montparnasse at Farfetch6) KirinSHOP NOWThis printed red robe from Kirin is another option that does not need to be restricted to your at-home wardrobe – make it work for the evening by throwing it over an LBD and adding some strappy sandals.Viscose robe, £785, Kirin at Browns7) La PerlaSHOP NOWThe fluted sleeves on this silky La Perla design give it a stylish finish.Silk robe, £566, La Perla at Farfetch8) MengSHOP NOWYou will look so chic in this satin kimono from Meng that you won't want to wear anything else (in or out of the house).Silk robe, £990, Meng at Harvey Nichols9) Olivia von HalleSHOP NOWOlivia von Halle is a great name to know for seriously luxurious pyjamas and loungewear – the best kind of treat during lockdown.Silk robe, £415, Olivia von Halle at Harvey Nichols10) Once MilanoSHOP NOWRemind yourself that spring is on the horizon by snapping up Once Milano's linen, gingham robe.Linen robe, £268, Once Milano at Matches Fashion