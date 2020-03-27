10 of the most beautiful luxury robes to lounge around in

With the UK (and much of the world) currently on lockdown and spending all of our time indoors, you might see this as the perfect time to update your at-home wardrobe, which would not be complete without a beautiful robe to lounge around the house in.

From silk and satin to linen and cotton, gingham prints to floral, here are 10 of the most stylish robes to invest in now (and wear for the foreseeable).