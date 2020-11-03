10 luxe silk face masks to invest in this winter

Although we may not have predicted this at the beginning of the year, the events of 2020 have proven that face coverings and masks are likely to be part of our lives, and our wardrobes, for some time, meaning it is probably worth investing in a good one.

There are countless styles to choose from courtesy of some of our favourite independent fashion brands, from the colourful to the printed, organic cotton to those with replaceable filters, but one of the best fabrics to choose from, particularly if you have been suffering with maskne, is to opt for silk.



Silk is a hydrophobic material, which makes it is less absorbent to water, meaning that if you wear a silk mask, you skin will dry out less in comparison to other fabrics – and it is also naturally hypoallergenic, which will help to prevent your skin from becoming irritated. So, if you feel that your skin has been drying out or breaking out as a result of a covering, a silk face mask may be just the solution you need.

Below, we round up 10 of the most stylish silk face masks to invest in this winter.

