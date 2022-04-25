45 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for the Procrastinating Kid

  • <p>In case you forgot, the celebratory day honoring the woman who’s brought you granola bar after granola bar to cheer you up, packed your lunch boxes after breakfast throughout your rebellious years, and who’s never forgotten to wish you safe travels and a good day whenever you leave home, is coming soon. Yes, Mother’s Day is around the corner, and time is ticking down to when you’ll be tardy for a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g2121/mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift to mom" class="link ">gift to mom</a>, again. </p><p>And sure, you haven't forgotten—yet. But should you find yourself well past the standard shipping deadline to pick out a gift that'll get to mom's door in time, don’t fret. You can still impress her with a really <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g1362/stylish-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool, useful last-minute gift" class="link ">cool, useful last-minute gift</a>. Perhaps <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g18371176/unique-mothers-day-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one so unique and great" class="link ">one so unique and great</a> she won't even notice you scrambled this time. So read on for <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g27076264/best-mothers-day-gifts-from-sons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother’s Day gifts for mom" class="link ">Mother’s Day gifts for mom</a> you can <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g26887058/best-mothers-day-gifts-amazon-prime/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:get fast shipping on" class="link ">get fast shipping on</a>, as well as <a href="https://www.esquire.com/food-drink/drinks/g28590673/best-wine-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription boxes" class="link ">subscription boxes</a>, virtual goodies, or gift cards <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g35822857/mothers-day-gift-baskets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:you can send to her stat" class="link ">you can send to her stat</a>. Among these 45 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts is something (or more than one something) she'll genuinely appreciate.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Ffeatured%2Funcommon-experiences%2Funcommon-experiences&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Prices vary</strong></p><p>Flower arranging, truffle making, tarot reading, cocktail mixing, etcetera, etcetera... Can she master it all?</p>
    Uncommon Virtual Learning Experience

    Uncommon Goods

    Prices vary

    Flower arranging, truffle making, tarot reading, cocktail mixing, etcetera, etcetera... Can she master it all?

  • <p><strong>MasterClass</strong></p><p>masterclass.com</p><p><strong>$180.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.masterclass.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>MasterClass gives her a year of access to curated courses in everything from singing to filmmaking to gardening, taught by the experts who got their fame doing it. Annie Leibovitz, Robin Roberts, Serena Williams, and Jane Goodall are just a few of the pros who designed their own cirriculum.</p>
    MasterClass All Access Pass

    MasterClass

    $180.00

    MasterClass gives her a year of access to curated courses in everything from singing to filmmaking to gardening, taught by the experts who got their fame doing it. Annie Leibovitz, Robin Roberts, Serena Williams, and Jane Goodall are just a few of the pros who designed their own cirriculum.

  • <p><strong>J.Crew</strong></p><p>jcrew.com</p><p><strong>$89.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBF306&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>J. Crew's pajama set is a classic choice, made for ultimate summer-sleeping comfort.</p>
    Eco Dreamiest Short-sleeve Pajama Set

    J.Crew

    $89.50

    J. Crew's pajama set is a classic choice, made for ultimate summer-sleeping comfort.

  • <p><strong>Try the World</strong></p><p>trytheworld.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trytheworld.com%2Fpages%2Fselection&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Set her up with this monthly subscription for international gourmet delicacies from places like Morocco, Italy, and Argentina.</p>
    Journey the World Subscription

    Try the World

    $39.00

    Set her up with this monthly subscription for international gourmet delicacies from places like Morocco, Italy, and Argentina.

  • <p><strong>Vahdam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VBUY3SS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she’s a tea drinker, you can’t go wrong with a Vahdam sampler box. Its flavorful teas are freshly sourced from India, as well as ethical and fair-trade. </p>
    Assorted Tea Bag Sampler

    Vahdam

    $24.99

    If she’s a tea drinker, you can’t go wrong with a Vahdam sampler box. Its flavorful teas are freshly sourced from India, as well as ethical and fair-trade.

  • <p><strong>Liif</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C1D8FXF/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of flowers, get her a card that pops open to reveal an array of 3D paper sunflowers.</p>
    Sunflower Pop-Up Card

    Liif

    $9.99

    Instead of flowers, get her a card that pops open to reveal an array of 3D paper sunflowers.

  • <p><strong>Plonk</strong></p><p>plonkwineclub.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plonkwineclub.com%2Fcollections%2Fwine-clubs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hook her up with a steady stream of excellent wines, sent to her at home. Plonk specializes in organic wines, which adds a newness factor.</p>
    Plonk Wine Club Gift

    Plonk

    $110.00

    Hook her up with a steady stream of excellent wines, sent to her at home. Plonk specializes in organic wines, which adds a newness factor.

  • <p><strong>Hunt a Killer</strong></p><p>huntakiller.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huntakiller.com%2Fgive-a-gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it'll be a months-long journey of hunting for clues before she can finally catch the killer, the long-waited satisfaction of solving the crime will have her squeal in excitement. </p>
    Mystery or Horror Subscription Box

    Hunt a Killer

    $165.00

    While it'll be a months-long journey of hunting for clues before she can finally catch the killer, the long-waited satisfaction of solving the crime will have her squeal in excitement.

  • <p><strong>Bouqs</strong></p><p>bouqs.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbouqs.com%2Fflowers%2Fmothers-day&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Prices vary</strong></p><p>If you can't nail down a perfect gift—and you need next-day or same-day delivery—beautiful flowers are always a good bet.<br></p>
    Mother's Day Flowers

    Bouqs

    Prices vary

    If you can't nail down a perfect gift—and you need next-day or same-day delivery—beautiful flowers are always a good bet.

  • <p><strong>FabFitFun</strong></p><p>fabfitfun.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffabfitfun.com%2Fgift%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>FabFitFun packs loads of cool products covering wellness, beauty, and home into its boxes, so she'll always have something new and fun to try out.</p>
    FabFitFun Subscription Box

    FabFitFun

    $25.00

    FabFitFun packs loads of cool products covering wellness, beauty, and home into its boxes, so she'll always have something new and fun to try out.

  • <p><strong>The Sill</strong></p><p>thesill.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fgift-card%3Fvariant%3D33101930463337&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can hunt for dried botanicals, terra cotta planters, alpaca throws, and other accent pieces from The Sill, which takes its decor inspiration from nature.</p>
    The Sill Digital Gift Card

    The Sill

    $25.00

    She can hunt for dried botanicals, terra cotta planters, alpaca throws, and other accent pieces from The Sill, which takes its decor inspiration from nature.

  • <p><strong>Cratejoy</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$44.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmental-wealth-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This subscription box—you can sign up to send her one or more boxes—will supply her with reading materials and products intended to help her understand and relieve the bad stuff in her day. Because we could all use some help in that arena.</p>
    The Mental Wealth Box

    Cratejoy

    $44.95

    This subscription box—you can sign up to send her one or more boxes—will supply her with reading materials and products intended to help her understand and relieve the bad stuff in her day. Because we could all use some help in that arena.

  • <p><strong>Blue Apron</strong></p><p>blueapron.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueapron.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Blue Apron sends her all the ingredients she'll need for healthy, home-cooked meals.</p>
    Blue Apron Food Box Subscription

    Blue Apron

    $65.00

    Blue Apron sends her all the ingredients she'll need for healthy, home-cooked meals.

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No need to overthink this one. It's a robe from the cult favorite brand Parachute that feels like being wrapped up in a cloud.</p>
    Cloud Cotton Robe

    Parachute Home

    $99.00

    No need to overthink this one. It's a robe from the cult favorite brand Parachute that feels like being wrapped up in a cloud.

  • <p><strong>BlackLIT</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$51.16</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fblacklit%2F%3Fsscid%3D31k5_a96ua&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>BlackLIT’s curated <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g35763921/best-book-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription book boxes" class="link ">subscription book boxes</a> will deliver her one or more books by writers of color, three to five products by Black-owned businesses, as well as thought-provoking writing prompts once every month. </p>
    Book Subscription Box

    BlackLIT

    $51.16

    BlackLIT’s curated subscription book boxes will deliver her one or more books by writers of color, three to five products by Black-owned businesses, as well as thought-provoking writing prompts once every month.

  • <p><strong>SDFGHG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D6GDR4U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's just so... pretty. And comes with fast delivery too. </p>
    Preserved Flower Rose

    SDFGHG

    $22.99

    It's just so... pretty. And comes with fast delivery too.

  • <p><strong>JW PEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DGCCCD7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An on-trend bag (read: crescent-shaped) that's on budget and will arrive on time. Now that's a three-thronged gift. </p>
    Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

    JW PEI

    $79.99

    An on-trend bag (read: crescent-shaped) that's on budget and will arrive on time. Now that's a three-thronged gift.

  • <p><strong>Indoggo by Snoop Dogg</strong></p><p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fliquor%2Fgin%2Findoggo-gin%2Fp117459&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It'd be a total bummer if mom missed out on this juicy gin from Snoop Dogg, who's loved by moms all around.<br></p>
    Indoggo Gin

    Indoggo by Snoop Dogg

    $28.99

    It'd be a total bummer if mom missed out on this juicy gin from Snoop Dogg, who's loved by moms all around.

  • <p><strong>Sephora</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sephora-Book-Gift-Card-mail/dp/B01MQQJ896/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's better to sit out mom's beauty and skincare routine. You never know what'll irritate her skin. Hence, a gift card. With a dispensable $25 or $200, the possibility for mom to sleuth out the best in Sephora is endless. </p>
    Sephora Gift Card - E-mail Delivery

    Sephora

    $25.00

    It's better to sit out mom's beauty and skincare routine. You never know what'll irritate her skin. Hence, a gift card. With a dispensable $25 or $200, the possibility for mom to sleuth out the best in Sephora is endless.

  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JL41N9C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lo and behold, the AirPods slayer, with better fit, better ANC, better stats, better battery life, and better sound—especially sound that'll surround mom <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/health/g39751950/best-wireless-workout-headphones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when she's working out a sweat" class="link ">when she's working out a sweat</a>.</p>
    Fit Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    Beats

    $199.95

    Lo and behold, the AirPods slayer, with better fit, better ANC, better stats, better battery life, and better sound—especially sound that'll surround mom when she's working out a sweat.

  • <p><strong>Rocksbox</strong></p><p>rocksbox.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rocksbox.com%2Fgifts&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll get three bijoux each month—they could be Kate Spade, Kendra Scott, or Lele Sadoughi—to try on. And if she likes one of them enough, she'll get to keep it for good. </p>
    Jewelry Subscription Gift

    Rocksbox

    $49.00

    She'll get three bijoux each month—they could be Kate Spade, Kendra Scott, or Lele Sadoughi—to try on. And if she likes one of them enough, she'll get to keep it for good.

  • <p><strong>Nest New York</strong></p><p>nestnewyork.com</p><p><strong>$82.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nestnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2F12-month-subscription-box-classic-candle-reed-diffuser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extraordinary fragrance for the extraordinary mom, month after month. </p>
    Classic Candle & Reed Diffuser Subscription Box

    Nest New York

    $82.00

    Extraordinary fragrance for the extraordinary mom, month after month.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5H4TF5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If it can keep mom's coffee warm for until the day you stop being her kid, it's a gift worth considering. </p>
    Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

    Ember

    $149.95

    If it can keep mom's coffee warm for until the day you stop being her kid, it's a gift worth considering.

  • <p><strong>TRUFF</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.88</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GHM4X2W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>So she can challenge the Scoville scale every time the meal bell is rung. </p>
    Gourmet Hot Sauce Best Seller Pack

    TRUFF

    $63.88

    So she can challenge the Scoville scale every time the meal bell is rung.

  • <p><strong>Scentbird</strong></p><p>scentbird.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scentbird.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every month, Scentbird sends a new designer fragrance so mom can experiment with different scents, and maybe branch out from Chanel No. 5.<br></p>
    Fragrance Subscription

    Scentbird

    $44.00

    Every month, Scentbird sends a new designer fragrance so mom can experiment with different scents, and maybe branch out from Chanel No. 5.

  • <p><strong>Stitch Fix</strong></p><p>stitchfix.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stitchfix.com%2Fgifts%23ways_to_gift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stitch Fix sets mom up with a stylist who sends her clothing through the mail, basically doing the shopping for her. What mom likes, she can buy and keep. What she hates, she can send back.<br></p>
    Stitch Fix Subscription

    Stitch Fix

    $20.00

    Stitch Fix sets mom up with a stylist who sends her clothing through the mail, basically doing the shopping for her. What mom likes, she can buy and keep. What she hates, she can send back.

  • <p><strong>Johnnie Walker</strong></p><p>drizly.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fliquor%2Fwhiskey%2Fscotch-whisky%2Fjohnnie-walker-black-label-blended-scotch-whisky%2Fp5169%3Fvariant%3D6946&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good whiskey is a guaranteed hit gift for the mom with a top-shelf liquor taste. With Drizly, you can get it delivered straight to her doorstep (or you) in a matter of hours, not days.</p>
    Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky

    Johnnie Walker

    $39.99

    Good whiskey is a guaranteed hit gift for the mom with a top-shelf liquor taste. With Drizly, you can get it delivered straight to her doorstep (or you) in a matter of hours, not days.

  • <p><strong>Timex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.30</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000AYTYK8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No need to go overboard if you want to gift her a stylish wearable. Timex's timepiece is a timeless classic at a very reasonable price. </p>
    Easy Reader 25mm Leather Strap Watch

    Timex

    $34.30

    No need to go overboard if you want to gift her a stylish wearable. Timex's timepiece is a timeless classic at a very reasonable price.

  • <p><strong>Copper Cow Coffee</strong></p><p>coppercowcoffee.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcoppercowcoffee.com%2Fproducts%2Fbest-bundle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These packets of vanilla, salted caramel, churro, and classic Vietnamese coffee will spice up her morning pour over to a barista-level quality. <br></p>
    The Best Gift Bundle

    Copper Cow Coffee

    $59.00

    These packets of vanilla, salted caramel, churro, and classic Vietnamese coffee will spice up her morning pour over to a barista-level quality.

  • <p><strong>Marshmallow of the Month Club</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fedible-opus1%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she always unwinds the day with a little treat, a monthly box of marshmallows and graham crackers for making s'mores will make that an <em>experience</em>. </p>
    Monthly Marshmallow Subscription

    Marshmallow of the Month Club

    $17.00

    If she always unwinds the day with a little treat, a monthly box of marshmallows and graham crackers for making s'mores will make that an experience.

  • <p><strong>Say it with a sock</strong></p><p>sayitwithasock.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsayitwithasock.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-sock-of-the-month-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Socks game is for everyone, moms included. These snug socks with punny jokes will make her look forward to opening the mailbox again. <br></p>
    Women's Sock of the Month Club

    Say it with a sock

    $11.99

    Socks game is for everyone, moms included. These snug socks with punny jokes will make her look forward to opening the mailbox again.

  • <p><strong>Therabody</strong></p><p>therabody.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.therabody.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fmini-us.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A mini <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/health/g35794954/best-massage-guns-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Theragun" class="link ">Theragun</a> will conveniently massage any and all of her aches and pains away. </p>
    Theragun Mini Massage Gun

    Therabody

    $159.00

    A mini Theragun will conveniently massage any and all of her aches and pains away.

  • <p><strong>Imperia Caviar</strong></p><p>thecaviarclub.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://thecaviarclub.com/products/a-carefully-curated-selection-of-our-best-caviars" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Surprise her with a luxurious snack: a caviar sampler from sustainable, eco-friendly brand Imperia Caviar.</p>
    Caviar Sampler

    Imperia Caviar

    $200.00

    Surprise her with a luxurious snack: a caviar sampler from sustainable, eco-friendly brand Imperia Caviar.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runners&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With soft, breathable wool that wicks away moisture, Allbirds sneakers are like slippers she can wear in public.</p>
    Wool Runners

    Allbirds

    $110.00

    With soft, breathable wool that wicks away moisture, Allbirds sneakers are like slippers she can wear in public.

  • <p><strong>Dearfoams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083VV2M2S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Furry sandal slippers are any stylish mom's dream, perfect for wearing around the house but not so fuzzy she'll overheat. </p>
    Jessica Furry Cross Band Slide Slipper

    Dearfoams

    $21.00

    Furry sandal slippers are any stylish mom's dream, perfect for wearing around the house but not so fuzzy she'll overheat.

  • <p><strong>Havenly</strong></p><p>havenly.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhavenly.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>More than just a service, Havenly will set her up with a designer who'll help her revamp a room with new concept, custom layout, decor ideas, and furniture selections. It's a whole experience.</p>
    Interior Design Consultation

    Havenly

    $79.00

    More than just a service, Havenly will set her up with a designer who'll help her revamp a room with new concept, custom layout, decor ideas, and furniture selections. It's a whole experience.

  • <p><strong>Birchbox</strong></p><p>birchbox.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birchbox.com%2Fgift%2Fhome&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her a monthly goodie box of new makeup and skincare products from Birchbox.</p>
    Beauty Subscription Box

    Birchbox

    $45.00

    Give her a monthly goodie box of new makeup and skincare products from Birchbox.

  • <p><strong>HBO</strong></p><p>hbomax.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some of the best, most talked-up shows and movies are on HBO Max—oldies and new releases, too. Get her a log-in so she can stream.</p>
    HBO Max Streaming Subscription

    HBO

    $14.99

    Some of the best, most talked-up shows and movies are on HBO Max—oldies and new releases, too. Get her a log-in so she can stream.

  • <p><strong>AloMoves</strong></p><p>alomoves.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alomoves.com%2Fgift&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she’s been missing her workout classes lately, an AloMoves subscription gives her access to thousands of yoga, fitness (such as Barre, Pilates, and HIIT workouts), and mindfulness classes at home.</p>
    Fitness Subscription

    AloMoves

    $199.00

    If she’s been missing her workout classes lately, an AloMoves subscription gives her access to thousands of yoga, fitness (such as Barre, Pilates, and HIIT workouts), and mindfulness classes at home.

  • <p><strong>Levi's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B9HJ1W7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.18726497%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A little refresh of the face mask rotation can't go amiss. And Levi's bandana print is an Americana summer classic. </p>
    Bandana Print Reversible Face Masks

    Levi's

    $11.87

    A little refresh of the face mask rotation can't go amiss. And Levi's bandana print is an Americana summer classic.

  • <p><strong>Teaspressa</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fteaspressa-18-piece-luxe-spirits-instant-cocktail-sugar-cube-set%2F5665385&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lifehack like dropping a sugar cube into a glass of vodka to make a Moscow mule, old-fashioned, or Manhattan is one that both of you can get your hands on. <br></p>
    Instant Cocktail Sugar Cube Set

    Teaspressa

    $30.00

    A lifehack like dropping a sugar cube into a glass of vodka to make a Moscow mule, old-fashioned, or Manhattan is one that both of you can get your hands on.

  • <p><strong>Goodee</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgoodee-x-graf-lantz-cozy-wine-tote-set%2F5791159&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wine totes are the new coolers.</p>
    Graf Lantz Cozy Wine Tote Set

    Goodee

    $50.00

    Wine totes are the new coolers.

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-clean-slk-sq-shirt-frenchblue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Summery silk is a no-brainer. Everlane's take on a short-sleeve top will fit right into your mom's wardrobe. </p>
    The Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Square Shirt

    Everlane

    $140.00

    Summery silk is a no-brainer. Everlane's take on a short-sleeve top will fit right into your mom's wardrobe.

  • <p><strong>Longchamp</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flongchamp-large-le-pliage-tote%2F3241956&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everything she could possibly need for a day out will fit into this stylish, durable bag and its many interior pockets. </p>
    Large Le Pliage Tote

    Longchamp

    $145.00

    Everything she could possibly need for a day out will fit into this stylish, durable bag and its many interior pockets.

  • <p><strong>OUAI</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fouai-haircare-chill-pills-P452730&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg18726497%2Flast-minute-mothers-day-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jasmine bath bombs never fail to make her feel pampered.</p>
    Chill Pills Bath Bombs

    OUAI

    $30.00

    Jasmine bath bombs never fail to make her feel pampered.

