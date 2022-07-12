The 16 Best Sneakers On Sale This Prime Day

  There are many places to shop for all kinds of sneakers. Some specialize in grails, others in performance shoes, and some on really fancy designer stuff. There's also, of course, a brand's own e-commerce platform. You'll never be at a loss for sites that really offer up the goods. But what many may not realize is that Amazon, the giant of giants in the retail industry, fully stocks some of the best sneakers around—like, the really good stuff from Adidas, New Balance, Converse, and more. In a sea of duds (there are quite a lot of them, admittedly), there are also a few gems to be found. All you have to do is dive deep. 

And the best time to take the plunge? Amazon Day Prime Day, duh! The site's annual sales event is taking place on July 12 and 13—aka, right now. The prices of classic designs like the 574, Lynx, Chuck Taylor, Superstar, and more are all reduced. So bookmark this page—we'll be refreshing it throughout the two days of Prime Day—so you can get your hands on these stellar kicks. And get shopping with all due speed. Things are already flying off the (digital) shelves.
    There are many places to shop for all kinds of sneakers. Some specialize in grails, others in performance shoes, and some on really fancy designer stuff. There’s also, of course, a brand’s own e-commerce platform. You’ll never be at a loss for sites that really offer up the goods. But what many may not realize is that Amazon, the giant of giants in the retail industry, fully stocks some of the best sneakers around—like, the really good stuff from Adidas, New Balance, Converse, and more. In a sea of duds (there are quite a lot of them, admittedly), there are also a few gems to be found. All you have to do is dive deep.

    And the best time to take the plunge? Amazon Day Prime Day, duh! The site’s annual sales event is taking place on July 12 and 13—aka, right now. The prices of classic designs like the 574, Lynx, Chuck Taylor, Superstar, and more are all reduced. So bookmark this page—we'll be refreshing it throughout the two days of Prime Day—so you can get your hands on these stellar kicks. And get shopping with all due speed. Things are already flying off the (digital) shelves.

  Polo Ralph Lauren
$39.00
A timeless denim sneaker courtesy of the one of the most timeless brands around.
    Vaughn Sneaker

    Polo Ralph Lauren

    $39.00

    A timeless denim sneaker courtesy of the one of the most timeless brands around.

  Sperry
$40.00
When it comes to waterfront adventures, Sperry, a label known for its boat shoes, delivers on all fronts—including sneakers.
    Striper II CVO Core Sneaker

    Sperry

    $40.00

    When it comes to waterfront adventures, Sperry, a label known for its boat shoes, delivers on all fronts—including sneakers.

  Superga
$57.79
Timeless Italian style at a price that's tough to beat.
    2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

    Superga

    $57.79

    Timeless Italian style at a price that's tough to beat.

  Reebok
$54.95
A club we'd all like to join.
    Club MEMT Sneaker

    Reebok

    $54.95

    A club we'd all like to join.

  Puma
$51.10
Cool cats will tell you how the gum sole just plain seals it.
    Super LIGA OG Sneaker

    Puma

    $51.10

    Cool cats will tell you how the gum sole just plain seals it.

  DC
$64.99
High-tops were the name of the skateboarding game back in the day. But all that changed when DC (along with other brands) began producing low-cut styles around the early '90s. This style, the Lynx, is the OG.
    Lynx Zero Skate Sneaker

    DC

    $64.99

    High-tops were the name of the skateboarding game back in the day. But all that changed when DC (along with other brands) began producing low-cut styles around the early '90s. This style, the Lynx, is the OG.

  ASICS
$59.95
Simply put: the best runners for the fashion crowd. Join the club!
    Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoe

    ASICS

    $59.95

    Simply put: the best runners for the fashion crowd. Join the club!

  Rockport
$67.36
The name says it all: these sneakers are made for walking, especially on rocky terrain.
    Rock Cove Sneakers

    Rockport

    $67.36

    The name says it all: these sneakers are made for walking, especially on rocky terrain.

  K-Swiss
$68.24
These sneakers take K-Swiss's signatures five stripes, a motif that was presented at 1966 Wimbledon tournament, and render them in pared-down perforation instead.
    Court Frasco II Sneaker

    K-Swiss

    $68.24

    These sneakers take K-Swiss's signatures five stripes, a motif that was presented at 1966 Wimbledon tournament, and render them in pared-down perforation instead.

  Adidas Originals
$79.90
Originally released as a basketball shoe in the late '60s and then popularized by Run-DMC in the '80s, the Adidas Superstar continues to be, well, a super star. Through the years, it has turned into a golf shoe, a tennis shoe, and even got the Prada treatment.
    Superstar Sneaker

    Adidas Originals

    $79.90

    Originally released as a basketball shoe in the late ’60s and then popularized by Run-DMC in the ’80s, the Adidas Superstar continues to be, well, a super star. Through the years, it has turned into a golf shoe, a tennis shoe, and even got the Prada treatment.

  Ecco
$75.58
When its comes to comfort shoes of all kinds, especially dress sneakers, Ecco is the name to know.
    Soft Classic Sneaker

    Ecco

    $75.58

    When its comes to comfort shoes of all kinds, especially dress sneakers, Ecco is the name to know.

  Cole Haan
$78.50
Like Ecco, Cole Haan is also celebrated for its collections of mighty fine dress sneakers—the kinds of styles that'll keep you looking good and feeling comfortable during work hours.
    Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

    Cole Haan

    $78.50

    Like Ecco, Cole Haan is also celebrated for its collections of mighty fine dress sneakers—the kinds of styles that'll keep you looking good and feeling comfortable during work hours.

  Columbia
$114.98
The name to know when it comes to all things hiking is Columbia.
    Fairbanks Low Sneaker

    Columbia

    $114.98

    The name to know when it comes to all things hiking is Columbia.

  New Balance
$129.56
New Balance's 574 is so anti-fashion that it's fashionable.
    574 V2 Evergreen Sneaker

    New Balance

    $129.56

    New Balance's 574 is so anti-fashion that it’s fashionable.

  Converse
$134.14
The Chuck Taylor All-Star is the OG sneaker that every guy should own.
    Chuck Taylor '70s High Top Sneakers

    Converse

    $134.14

    The Chuck Taylor All-Star is the OG sneaker that every guy should own.

  Good Man Brand
$198.00
Made from Italian napa leather, Good Man Brand's low-tops most certainly have edge, and are not only good, but great.
    Napa Leather Edge Mono Lo-Top Sneakers

    Good Man Brand

    $198.00

    Made from Italian napa leather, Good Man Brand's low-tops most certainly have edge, and are not only good, but great.

