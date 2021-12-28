Ring in 2022 With These Happy New Year Quotes

  • <p>"Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings."</p>
    1/62

    1) Jonathan Huie

    "Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings."

  • <p>"You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do."</p>
    2/62

    2) Dr. Seuss

    "You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do."

  • <p>"Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect."</p>
    3/62

    3) Alan Cohen

    "Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure."</p>
    4/62

    4) Ben Jonson

    "To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure."

  • <p>"The best is yet to come."</p>
    5/62

    5) Frank Sinatra

    "The best is yet to come."

  • <p>"We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched."</p>
    6/62

    6) Ellen Goodman

    "We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours."</p>
    7/62

    7) Beyoncé

    "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours."

  • <p>"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."</p>
    8/62

    8) C.S. Lewis

    "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."

  • <p>"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day."</p>
    9/62

    9) Edith Lovejoy Pierce

    "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"You are never too old to reinvent yourself."</p>
    10/62

    10) Steve Harvey

    "You are never too old to reinvent yourself."

  • <p>"It is never too late to be what you might have been."</p>
    11/62

    11) George Eliot

    "It is never too late to be what you might have been."

  • <p>"Ring out the old, ring in the new, <br>Ring, happy bells, across the snow: <br>The year is going, let him go; <br>Ring out the false, ring in the true."</p>
    12/62

    12) Alfred Lord Tennyson

    "Ring out the old, ring in the new,
    Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
    The year is going, let him go;
    Ring out the false, ring in the true."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely."</p>
    13/62

    13) Karen Kaiser Clark

    "Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely."

  • <p>"Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction."</p>
    14/62

    14) Germany Kent

    "Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction."

  • <p>"Every moment is a fresh beginning."</p>
    15/62

    15) T.S. Eliot

    "Every moment is a fresh beginning."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Life's not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it's about doing, being and becoming."</p>
    16/62

    16) Mike Dooley

    "Life's not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it's about doing, being and becoming."

  • <p>"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past."</p>
    17/62

    17) Thomas Jefferson

    "I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past."

  • <p>"Many years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to never make new year’s resolutions. Hell, it’s been the only resolution I’ve ever kept!"</p>
    18/62

    18) D.S. Mixell

    "Many years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to never make new year’s resolutions. Hell, it’s been the only resolution I’ve ever kept!"

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are."</p>
    19/62

    19) E.E. Cummings

    "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are."

  • <p>"The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all."</p>
    20/62

    20) Josiyah Martin

    "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all."

  • <p>"Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."</p>
    21/62

    21) Carl Bard

    "Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"This year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun."</p>
    22/62

    22) Taylor Duvall

    "This year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun."

  • <p>"The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are."</p>
    23/62

    23) J.P. Morgan

    "The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are."

  • <p>"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new."</p>
    24/62

    24) Socrates

    "The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start."</p>
    25/62

    25) Nido Qubein

    "Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start."

  • <p>"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to."</p>
    26/62

    26) Bill Vaughan

    "Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to."

  • <p>"New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way."</p>
    27/62

    27) Auliq Ice

    "New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning."</p>
    28/62

    28) Criss Jami

    "As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning."

  • <p>"Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." </p>
    29/62

    29) Helen Keller

    "Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties."

  • <p>"Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas."</p>
    30/62

    30) Charles Kettering

    "Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." </p>
    31/62

    31) Alex Morritt

    "New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours."

  • <p>"Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year."</p>
    32/62

    32) John R. Dallas Jr.

    "Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year."

  • <p>"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts."</p>
    33/62

    33) Eleanor Roosevelt

    "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written."<br></p>
    34/62

    34) Melody Beattie

    "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written."

  • <p>"Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever."</p>
    35/62

    35) Neil Gaiman

    "Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever."

  • <p>"What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year."</p>
    36/62

    36) Vern McLellan

    "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on."</p>
    37/62

    37) Hal Borland

    "Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on."

  • <p>“Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.”</p>
    38/62

    38) T.S. Eliot, “Little Gidding”

    “Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.”

  • <p>“You will never win if you never begin.”</p>
    39/62

    39) Helen Rowland

    “You will never win if you never begin.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’”</p>
    40/62

    40) Alfred Lord Tennyson

    “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’”

  • <p>“I close my eyes to old ends. And open my heart to new beginnings."</p>
    41/62

    41) Nick Frederickson

    “I close my eyes to old ends. And open my heart to new beginnings."

  • <p>“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.”</p>
    42/62

    42) Sarah Ban Breathnach

    “Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”</p>
    43/62

    43) Eleanor Roosevelt

    “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

  • <p>“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better man.”</p>
    44/62

    44) Benjamin Franklin

    “Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better man.”

  • <p>“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet.”</p>
    45/62

    45) Anne Frank

    “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves."</p>
    46/62

    46) William E. Vaughn

    "An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves."

  • <p>“Strength shows not only in the ability to persist, but the ability to start over."</p>
    47/62

    47) F. Scott Fitzgerald

    “Strength shows not only in the ability to persist, but the ability to start over."

  • <p>“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”</p>
    48/62

    48) Dan Millman

    “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”</p>
    49/62

    49) Henry David Thoreau

    “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”

  • <p>“Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.”</p>
    50/62

    50) Guy Finley

    “Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.”

  • <p>“Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.”</p>
    51/62

    51) Steven Spielberg

    “Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”</p>
    52/62

    52) Nelson Mandela

    “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

  • <p>"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone."</p>
    53/62

    53) Neale Donald Walsch

    "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone."

  • <p>"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one."</p>
    54/62

    54) Brad Paisley

    "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right."</p>
    55/62

    55) Oprah Winfrey

    "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right."

  • <p>"There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind."</p>
    56/62

    56) C.S. Lewis

    "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind."

  • <p>"You gotta find your best self and when you do, you gotta hold on to it for dear life."</p>
    57/62

    57) Cheryl Strayed

    "You gotta find your best self and when you do, you gotta hold on to it for dear life."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been."</p>
    58/62

    58) Rainer Maria Rilke

    "And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been."

  • <p>"And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings."</p>
    59/62

    59) Meister Eckhart

    "And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings."

  • <p>"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello."</p>
    60/62

    60) Paulo Coehlo

    "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."</p>
    61/62

    61) Ralph Waldo Emerson

    "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."

  • <p>"Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."</p>
    62/62

    62) John D. Rockefeller

    "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."

<p>"Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings."</p>
<p>"You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do."</p>
<p>"Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect."</p>
<p>"To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure."</p>
<p>"The best is yet to come."</p>
<p>"We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched."</p>
<p>"In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours."</p>
<p>"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."</p>
<p>"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day."</p>
<p>"You are never too old to reinvent yourself."</p>
<p>"It is never too late to be what you might have been."</p>
<p>"Ring out the old, ring in the new, <br>Ring, happy bells, across the snow: <br>The year is going, let him go; <br>Ring out the false, ring in the true."</p>
<p>"Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely."</p>
<p>"Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction."</p>
<p>"Every moment is a fresh beginning."</p>
<p>"Life's not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it's about doing, being and becoming."</p>
<p>"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past."</p>
<p>"Many years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to never make new year’s resolutions. Hell, it’s been the only resolution I’ve ever kept!"</p>
<p>"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are."</p>
<p>"The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all."</p>
<p>"Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."</p>
<p>"This year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun."</p>
<p>"The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you're not going to stay where you are."</p>
<p>"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new."</p>
<p>"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start."</p>
<p>"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to."</p>
<p>"New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way."</p>
<p>"As long as I am breathing, in my eyes, I am just beginning."</p>
<p>"Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." </p>
<p>"Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas."</p>
<p>"New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." </p>
<p>"Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year."</p>
<p>"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts."</p>
<p>"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written."<br></p>
<p>"Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever."</p>
<p>"What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year."</p>
<p>"Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on."</p>
<p>“Last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.”</p>
<p>“You will never win if you never begin.”</p>
<p>“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier.’”</p>
<p>“I close my eyes to old ends. And open my heart to new beginnings."</p>
<p>“Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.”</p>
<p>“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”</p>
<p>“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better man.”</p>
<p>“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet.”</p>
<p>"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves."</p>
<p>“Strength shows not only in the ability to persist, but the ability to start over."</p>
<p>“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”</p>
<p>“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams.”</p>
<p>“Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over.”</p>
<p>“Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.”</p>
<p>“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”</p>
<p>"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone."</p>
<p>"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one."</p>
<p>"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right."</p>
<p>"There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind."</p>
<p>"You gotta find your best self and when you do, you gotta hold on to it for dear life."</p>
<p>"And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been."</p>
<p>"And suddenly you know: It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings."</p>
<p>"If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello."</p>
<p>"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."</p>
<p>"Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."</p>

These best New Year quotes will give you a fresh outlook on life for the new year. Here's to ringing in 2022 with a few happy, inspirational words from some of your favorite authors, celebrities, and personalities!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories