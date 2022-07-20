56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

  • <p>“Oh, cheese and crust! He’s lost his head. Damn that Thackery Binx!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    1/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Oh, cheese and crust! He’s lost his head. Damn that Thackery Binx!” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Farewell, mortal bus boy!” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
    2/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Farewell, mortal bus boy!” — Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Well, I don’t know. Cat’s got my tongue.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    3/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Well, I don’t know. Cat’s got my tongue.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Goodbye cruel world.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    4/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Goodbye cruel world.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Don’t get your knickers in a twist! We’re just three kindly old spinster ladies.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    5/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Don’t get your knickers in a twist! We’re just three kindly old spinster ladies.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It stands to reason, does it not, sisters dear, that we must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it’s curtains. We evaporate! We cease to exist! Dost thou comprehend?” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    6/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It stands to reason, does it not, sisters dear, that we must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it’s curtains. We evaporate! We cease to exist! Dost thou comprehend?” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?” </p><p>“Just lucky I guess.” — Winifred and Sarah Sanderson</p>
    7/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?”

    “Just lucky I guess.” — Winifred and Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I love you, jerkface.” — Dani</p>
    8/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I love you, jerkface.” — Dani

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Sisters, we’ve been gone 300 years.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    9/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Sisters, we’ve been gone 300 years.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It reeks of children!” — Mary Sanderson</p>
    10/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It reeks of children!” — Mary Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Bubble, bubble. I’m in trouble!” — Bus Driver</p>
    11/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Bubble, bubble. I’m in trouble!” — Bus Driver

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx</p>
    12/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.” — Max</p>
    13/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max</p><p>RELATED: <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/a40629218/home-depot-hocus-pocus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Inflatables for Halloween" class="link "><strong>The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Inflatables for Halloween</strong></a></p>
    14/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max

    RELATED: The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Inflatables for Halloween

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    15/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Come little children, I'll take thee away. Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play. Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah Sanderson</p>
    16/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Come little children, I'll take thee away. Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play. Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    17/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Let's light this sucker and meet the old broads." — Max</p>
    18/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Let's light this sucker and meet the old broads." — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    19/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!" — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." — Sanderson Sisters</p>
    20/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." — Sanderson Sisters

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out." — Dani</p>
    21/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out." — Dani

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"Unfaithful lover long since dead. Deep asleep in thy wormy bed. Wiggle thy toes, open thine eyes, twist thy fingers toward the sky. Life is sweet, be not shy. On thy feet. So sayeth I!" — Winifred Sanderson </p>
    22/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "Unfaithful lover long since dead. Deep asleep in thy wormy bed. Wiggle thy toes, open thine eyes, twist thy fingers toward the sky. Life is sweet, be not shy. On thy feet. So sayeth I!" — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    23/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you magotty malfeasance!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    24/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you magotty malfeasance!” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Oh, I’ve been [to Hell], thank you. I found it quite lovely.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    25/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Oh, I’ve been [to Hell], thank you. I found it quite lovely.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I am calm!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    26/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I am calm!” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
    27/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” — Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary Sanderson</p>
    28/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It’s the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark!” — Mary Sanderson</p>
    29/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It’s the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark!” — Mary Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Hang him on a hook and let me play with him.” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
    30/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Hang him on a hook and let me play with him.” — Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison</p>
    31/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“You hags! There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx</p>
    32/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “You hags! There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani</p>
    33/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“This is…this is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
    34/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “This is…this is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“To convey gorgeous creatures such as yourselves to your most forbidden desires.” — Bus Driver</p>
    35/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “To convey gorgeous creatures such as yourselves to your most forbidden desires.” — Bus Driver

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I need one of those instant ice packs. You girls are giving me a fever!” — Bus Driver</p>
    36/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I need one of those instant ice packs. You girls are giving me a fever!” — Bus Driver

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“I’m sorry, Emily. I had to wait three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx</p>
    37/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “I’m sorry, Emily. I had to wait three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Say what you want! Just don’t breathe on me.” — Max</p>
    38/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Say what you want! Just don’t breathe on me.” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Thackery Binx, thou mangy feline. Still alive?” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    39/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Thackery Binx, thou mangy feline. Still alive?” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • 40/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“You’re going to turn me into one of those fat, useless, contented house cats.” — Thackery Binx</p>
    41/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “You’re going to turn me into one of those fat, useless, contented house cats.” — Thackery Binx

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“You’ve messed with the great and powerful Max! Now you must suffer the consequences! I’m going to summon the burning rain of death!” — Max</p>
    42/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “You’ve messed with the great and powerful Max! Now you must suffer the consequences! I’m going to summon the burning rain of death!” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Welcome to High School Hell. I’m your host, Boris Karloff, Jr.” — Max</p>
    43/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Welcome to High School Hell. I’m your host, Boris Karloff, Jr.” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It’s not Dad. It’s Dadcula. Oh, my goodness. Who must this charming young blood donor be?” — Dave</p>
    44/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It’s not Dad. It’s Dadcula. Oh, my goodness. Who must this charming young blood donor be?” — Dave

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>"He lit the black flame candle. The witches are back from the dead and they’re after us. We need help."</p><p>"How much candy have you had, honey?" — Dani and Jenny</p>
    45/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    "He lit the black flame candle. The witches are back from the dead and they’re after us. We need help."

    "How much candy have you had, honey?" — Dani and Jenny

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Well, tell me friend, what is this contraption?”</p><p>“I call it a bus.” — Winifred Sanderson and Bus Driver</p>
    46/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Well, tell me friend, what is this contraption?”

    “I call it a bus.” — Winifred Sanderson and Bus Driver

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Hello, I want my book. Bonjour, je veux mon livre.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    47/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Hello, I want my book. Bonjour, je veux mon livre.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Well, um well, you see I just moved here. Well, you see? It’s like this: I, I um broke into the old Sanderson house and I brought the witches back from the dead. See, I even have the book.” — Max</p>
    48/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Well, um well, you see I just moved here. Well, you see? It’s like this: I, I um broke into the old Sanderson house and I brought the witches back from the dead. See, I even have the book.” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?” — Dani</p>
    49/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?” — Dani

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“You saved my life.”</p><p>“I had to. I’m your big brother.” — Dani and Max</p>
    50/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “You saved my life.”

    “I had to. I’m your big brother.” — Dani and Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Thank you! I really like yours, too. Of course, I couldn’t wear anything like that because I don’t have any — what do you call them, Max? Yabbos?” — Dani</p>
    51/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Thank you! I really like yours, too. Of course, I couldn’t wear anything like that because I don’t have any — what do you call them, Max? Yabbos?” — Dani

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“It just so happens that Halloween is based on the ancient feast called All Hallow’s Eve. It’s the one night a year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth.” — Allison</p>
    52/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “It just so happens that Halloween is based on the ancient feast called All Hallow’s Eve. It’s the one night a year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth.” — Allison

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Oh, the leaves are great, but, I — I don’t know just all this Halloween stuff.” — Max</p>
    53/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Oh, the leaves are great, but, I — I don’t know just all this Halloween stuff.” — Max

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“My ungodly book speaks to you. On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh oh! We shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    54/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “My ungodly book speaks to you. On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh oh! We shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Wrench! Trollop! You bucktoothed, mop-riding firefly from hell! — Billy Butcherson</p>
    55/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Wrench! Trollop! You bucktoothed, mop-riding firefly from hell! — Billy Butcherson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
  • <p>“Damn, damn, damn! Double damn.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
    56/56

    56 Best 'Hocus Pocus' Quotes That Will Have You Planning a Rewatch ASAP

    “Damn, damn, damn! Double damn.” — Winifred Sanderson

    Woman's Day/Getty Images
<p>“Oh, cheese and crust! He’s lost his head. Damn that Thackery Binx!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Farewell, mortal bus boy!” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>“Well, I don’t know. Cat’s got my tongue.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Goodbye cruel world.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>"Don’t get your knickers in a twist! We’re just three kindly old spinster ladies.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“It stands to reason, does it not, sisters dear, that we must find the book, brew the potion, and suck the lives out of the children of Salem before sunrise. Otherwise, it’s curtains. We evaporate! We cease to exist! Dost thou comprehend?” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?” </p><p>“Just lucky I guess.” — Winifred and Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>“I love you, jerkface.” — Dani</p>
<p>“Sisters, we’ve been gone 300 years.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“It reeks of children!” — Mary Sanderson</p>
<p>“Bubble, bubble. I’m in trouble!” — Bus Driver</p>
<p>“There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx</p>
<p>“Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.” — Max</p>
<p>"It's just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max</p><p>RELATED: <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/decorating/a40629218/home-depot-hocus-pocus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Inflatables for Halloween" class="link "><strong>The Home Depot Is Selling Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Inflatables for Halloween</strong></a></p>
<p>"Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>"Come little children, I'll take thee away. Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play. Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>"You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>"Let's light this sucker and meet the old broads." — Max</p>
<p>"Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!" — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>"I put a spell on you, and now you're mine." — Sanderson Sisters</p>
<p>"It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out." — Dani</p>
<p>"Unfaithful lover long since dead. Deep asleep in thy wormy bed. Wiggle thy toes, open thine eyes, twist thy fingers toward the sky. Life is sweet, be not shy. On thy feet. So sayeth I!" — Winifred Sanderson </p>
<p>“I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you magotty malfeasance!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Oh, I’ve been [to Hell], thank you. I found it quite lovely.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“I am calm!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“I am beautiful! Boys will love me!” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>“I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary Sanderson</p>
<p>“It’s the chocolate-covered finger of a man named Clark!” — Mary Sanderson</p>
<p>“Hang him on a hook and let me play with him.” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>“It says to form a circle of salt to protect from zombies, witches, and old boyfriends.” — Allison</p>
<p>“You hags! There are not enough children in the world to make thee young and beautiful!” — Thackery Binx</p>
<p>“It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani</p>
<p>“This is…this is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah Sanderson</p>
<p>“To convey gorgeous creatures such as yourselves to your most forbidden desires.” — Bus Driver</p>
<p>“I need one of those instant ice packs. You girls are giving me a fever!” — Bus Driver</p>
<p>“I’m sorry, Emily. I had to wait three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx</p>
<p>“Say what you want! Just don’t breathe on me.” — Max</p>
<p>“Thackery Binx, thou mangy feline. Still alive?” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“You’re going to turn me into one of those fat, useless, contented house cats.” — Thackery Binx</p>
<p>“You’ve messed with the great and powerful Max! Now you must suffer the consequences! I’m going to summon the burning rain of death!” — Max</p>
<p>“Welcome to High School Hell. I’m your host, Boris Karloff, Jr.” — Max</p>
<p>“It’s not Dad. It’s Dadcula. Oh, my goodness. Who must this charming young blood donor be?” — Dave</p>
<p>"He lit the black flame candle. The witches are back from the dead and they’re after us. We need help."</p><p>"How much candy have you had, honey?" — Dani and Jenny</p>
<p>“Well, tell me friend, what is this contraption?”</p><p>“I call it a bus.” — Winifred Sanderson and Bus Driver</p>
<p>“Hello, I want my book. Bonjour, je veux mon livre.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Well, um well, you see I just moved here. Well, you see? It’s like this: I, I um broke into the old Sanderson house and I brought the witches back from the dead. See, I even have the book.” — Max</p>
<p>“Couldn’t you forget about being a cool teenager just for one night?” — Dani</p>
<p>“You saved my life.”</p><p>“I had to. I’m your big brother.” — Dani and Max</p>
<p>“Thank you! I really like yours, too. Of course, I couldn’t wear anything like that because I don’t have any — what do you call them, Max? Yabbos?” — Dani</p>
<p>“It just so happens that Halloween is based on the ancient feast called All Hallow’s Eve. It’s the one night a year where the spirits of the dead can return to Earth.” — Allison</p>
<p>“Oh, the leaves are great, but, I — I don’t know just all this Halloween stuff.” — Max</p>
<p>“My ungodly book speaks to you. On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh oh! We shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Sanderson</p>
<p>“Wrench! Trollop! You bucktoothed, mop-riding firefly from hell! — Billy Butcherson</p>
<p>“Damn, damn, damn! Double damn.” — Winifred Sanderson</p>

Relive the best scenes from Hocus Pocus, a classic Disney Halloween movie, with these famous quotes from the Sanderson Sisters that are perfect for the season.

Latest Stories

  • Big Lie about election fraud goes much deeper than just Johnson County Sheriff Hayden

    Republicans all over Missouri and Kansas refuse to say Donald Trump lost in 2020. If Democrats rigged it, why didn’t they take all the House and Senate seats, too? | Editorial

  • ‘Coronation Street’ tonight: Will Kelly escape her terrifying trap?

    Millie Gibson's Kelly is in danger on Coronation Street. Will she make it out alive?

  • Paulina Porizkova still sleeps 'only on one side of the bed': 'I'm still keeping it open – for someone else'

    The supermodel, 57, says "after almost an entire lifetime of sharing my space with someone else," she's OK to make room for someone new.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trial begins for Jake Virtanen, former Canucks forward charged with sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jake Virtanen says she told the former Vancouver Canucks forward that she did not want to have sex with him several times. "I said no multiple times," the woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into the alleged incident, which took place on Sept. 26, 2017. Virtanen was playin

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.