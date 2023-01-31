According To Experts, These Are The Best Hand Mixers Money Can Buy

  • <p>Fresh <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24492200/how-to-make-homemade-whipped-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whipped cream" class="link ">whipped cream</a> is always a crowd pleaser. And mountains of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52468/roasted-garlic-mashed-potatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warm garlic mashed potatoes" class="link ">warm garlic mashed potatoes</a> are the very peak of comfort food. What do they have in common? Both are made with a hand mixer. A hand mixer is a, well, handy appliance for whether you need to smooth out lumps or whip up a quick dessert. </p><p>We chatted with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/223025/Nicole-Papantoniou/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Papantoniou" class="link ">Nicole Papantoniou</a>, director of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>'s Kitchen Appliances & Culinary Innovation Lab, to learn more about the handheld appliance that is useful for both novice and experienced bakers. </p><p>“Hand mixers are small, compact and affordable,” says Papantoniou. “They’re a good entry into baking. They can do most baking tasks and are relatively easy to clean.” </p><p>Today’s hand mixers are powerful enough to work through dense dough or even gently melt butter to make sure your chocolate chip cookies are crispy on the edges and soft in the middle. We discovered models for a variety of budgets and with a host of different storage options and attachments. Read more to find out what you should consider before you buy a hand mixer. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Our top picks</h3><h3 class="body-h3">How we picked these products </h3><p>Let’s get some ideas in the mix. To find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/mixer-reviews/g2281/hand-mixer-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hand mixers" class="link ">best hand mixers</a>, we consulted our friends at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a>. Their team of on-staff experts—which includes all types: engineers! data analysts! registered dietitians!—rigorously put everyday products to the test (and then more and more tests) in their New York City-based labs to determine which ones you can trust. They evaluated the food dehydrators by beating egg whites, whipping cream, and mixing cookie dough. They compared the models on a variety of factors, including performance, ease of use, how easy it was to connect and remove attachments, as well as clean those attachments and the machine. </p>
  • <p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$149.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XBOXUWC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it’s not a smart appliance, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XBOXUWC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer" class="link ">Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer</a> is smartly appointed. The Good Housekeeping Institute testers were impressed with the nine-speed mixer’s ability to mix oatmeal cookie dough and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g39299564/egg-whites-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whip up egg whites" class="link ">whip up egg whites</a>. It also earned praise for the silicone-tipped beaters that prevent you from scratching the side and bottom of bowls and the ability to automatically change speeds depending on the attachment: beaters, dough hooks, or whisks. It even comes with a light, so you can see exactly what’s happening at the bottom of a deep mixing bowl. </p>
  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BQZVBMZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>People are always dancing with or singing into a whisk in movies while baking. Now you can realize the dream of mixing wherever you want with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BQZVBMZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer" class="link ">KitchenAid’s Cordless Hand Mixer</a>. The sleek hand mixer is cordless and, according to the manufacturer, can make up to four <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1956/best-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:batches of cookies" class="link ">batches of cookies</a> on a single charge. This lightweight mixer has a soft-start option and seven speeds. </p>
  • <p><strong>Hamilton Beach</strong></p><p>Walmart</p><p><strong>$41.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F5984254&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fcooking%2Fg4487%2Fbest-hand-mixer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give yourself a hand with the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHamilton-Beach-6-Speed-Hand-Mixer-with-Snap-On-Case-White%2F5984254&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fcooking%2Fg4487%2Fbest-hand-mixer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer’s" class="link ">Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer’s</a> bowl rest feature. The back of the mixer is contoured so it can rest lean on the edge of your bowl and take some of the weight off your hand while you’re mixing a thick dough. </p><p>The Hamilton Beach comes with a set of beaters and whisks for turning egg whites into meringue and heavy cream into whipped cream. When you’re done, store the accessories in the clear case that snaps onto the base of the mixer.</p>
  • <p><strong>KitchenAid</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DHLAZJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Many hand mixers don’t have a motor powerful enough to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g32055235/best-bread-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knead dough" class="link ">knead dough</a>; the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DHLAZJK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KitchenAid Ultra Power hand mixer" class="link ">KitchenAid Ultra Power hand mixer</a> was effective in dough-kneading tests conducted by the Good Housekeeping Institute. You can get the five-speed mixer in one of three primary colors (red, yellow, and blue), but it only comes with a pair of dishwasher-safe beaters. The testers also noted that the mixer was quieter than other models.</p>
  • <p><strong>Braun</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$82.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FFR35GR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can literally get your speed dialed in with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Braun-HM5100-MultiMix-Mixer-Black/dp/B07FFR35GR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Braun MultiMix 5" class="link ">Braun MultiMix 5</a>. Toggle between nine speed settings with the dial, handy when you’re looking to fold nuts into dough. The Good Housekeeping Institute kitchen testers also appreciated that the included whisks were easier to clean because the tines are wider than traditional beaters; but noted that the hand mixer only includes the pair of whisks and dough hooks. If you’re going for a <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/g42273841/kitchen-trends-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:specific vibe in the kitchen" class="link ">specific vibe in the kitchen</a>, keep in mind that the hand mixer is only available in black. </p>
  • <p><strong>Oster</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FMHHRWJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’ve ever exploded butter in the microwave, you know it’s not something you want to ever have to clean up again. Enter the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FMHHRWJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C1782.g.4487%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oster Hand Mixer With HeatSoft Technology" class="link ">Oster Hand Mixer With HeatSoft Technology</a>, a hand mixer that blows warm air into a mixing bowl to soften cold butter as you cream your butter and sugar together. The heat function can be turned on and off if you’re making whipped cream or <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a50630/perfect-mashed-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:creamy mashed potatoes" class="link ">creamy mashed potatoes</a>. The mixer has seven speed settings and three attachments (beaters, dough hooks and whisks) that do need to be hand washed before they can be stored in the storage case that attaches to the mixer.</p>
  • <p><strong>Williams Sonoma</strong></p><p>Walmart</p><p><strong>$70.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F31261695%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fcooking%2Fg4487%2Fbest-hand-mixer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Good Housekeeping Institute testers gave the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCuisinart-9-Speed-220-Watt-Power-Advantage-PLUS-Hand-Mixer-White%2F31261695&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fcooking%2Fg4487%2Fbest-hand-mixer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus" class="link ">Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus</a> a “perfect score” for mixing <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50606/oatmeal-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oatmeal cookie dough" class="link ">oatmeal cookie dough</a>. The nine speed hand mixer—which also earned points for three low-start speeds so your flour stays in the bowl at the start of mixing—comes with a pair of beaters, a set of dough hooks, and a spatula. The testers found the <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a35383358/flip-turn-grab-spatula-pancakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spatula" class="link ">spatula</a> a key addition when making cake batter, as they repeatedly had to scrape the sides of the bowl.</p>
