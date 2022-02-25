45 Celebrities Who Make Getting Older Look So Chic

  • <p>Choosing a fresh hairstyle for a new stage of life doesn't have to mean big change. As New York City-based stylist <a href="https://www.markgarrisonsalon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Garrison" class="link ">Mark Garrison</a> says, "You can stick with your favorite style, but update it in little ways." The trick is to work with a stylist who focuses on three key factors: your bone structure, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32733411/curl-hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair type" class="link ">hair type</a> and preferred maintenance level. To find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best haircut for your age" class="link ">best haircut for your age</a>, stylists recommend turning to a celeb with a similar face shape and hair texture to determine what might look best on you. </p><p>Just be sure to communicate your desires to your hairstylist. If you are interested in a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g409/celebrity-hairstyles-pixie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pixie haircut" class="link ">pixie haircut</a>, for example, then be sure to speak up! Don't be shy. Use this time to ask your stylist all of your hair questions. Also, don't fall into styling traps like thinking you can't rock <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34377/how-to-grow-hair-faster-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long hair" class="link ">long hair</a> over a certain age (have you seen Naomi Campbell?!). </p><p>However, there's one myth we can put to rest right now: There is no one-size-fits-all hairstyle for older women. Anyone can look great with almost any haircut at almost any age — from your 20s through the 80s+! <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g1820/celebrity-hairstyles-layers-may07/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Long" class="link ">Long</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2774/how-to-style-short-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:short" class="link ">short</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32733411/curl-hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curly" class="link ">curly</a> or straight, there are no strict guidelines here. However, there are some tips and tricks to landing the style of your dreams. So, give your look a little refresh this season with head-turning style inspiration for a variety of textures, lengths and occasions. Check out our very favorite haircuts for older women, pictured on these gorgeous celebrities over 50.<br></p>
    1/46

    45 Celebrities Who Make Getting Older Look So Chic

    Choosing a fresh hairstyle for a new stage of life doesn't have to mean big change. As New York City-based stylist Mark Garrison says, "You can stick with your favorite style, but update it in little ways." The trick is to work with a stylist who focuses on three key factors: your bone structure, hair type and preferred maintenance level. To find the best haircut for your age, stylists recommend turning to a celeb with a similar face shape and hair texture to determine what might look best on you.

    Just be sure to communicate your desires to your hairstylist. If you are interested in a pixie haircut, for example, then be sure to speak up! Don't be shy. Use this time to ask your stylist all of your hair questions. Also, don't fall into styling traps like thinking you can't rock long hair over a certain age (have you seen Naomi Campbell?!).

    However, there's one myth we can put to rest right now: There is no one-size-fits-all hairstyle for older women. Anyone can look great with almost any haircut at almost any age — from your 20s through the 80s+! Long or short, curly or straight, there are no strict guidelines here. However, there are some tips and tricks to landing the style of your dreams. So, give your look a little refresh this season with head-turning style inspiration for a variety of textures, lengths and occasions. Check out our very favorite haircuts for older women, pictured on these gorgeous celebrities over 50.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Whoever asked, "Does long hair make an older woman look older?" has clearly never seen <strong>Naomi Campbell</strong>. And if you are still on the fence about growing out your hair, then opt for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g37599407/best-wigs-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weave or a wig" class="link ">weave or a wig</a> to get the style sans commitment. </p>
    2/46

    Long and Lovely

    Whoever asked, "Does long hair make an older woman look older?" has clearly never seen Naomi Campbell. And if you are still on the fence about growing out your hair, then opt for a weave or a wig to get the style sans commitment.

    John Shearer - Getty Images
  • <p>If there's one person who knows how to age gracefully, it's<strong> Jane Fonda</strong>. Take the plunge with a short style that features lots of layers and volume. </p>
    3/46

    Voluminous Pixie

    If there's one person who knows how to age gracefully, it's Jane Fonda. Take the plunge with a short style that features lots of layers and volume.

    Kevin Winter - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Alfre Woodard's</strong> bob somehow looks both coifed and windswept. To achieve this look, go for a short cut with tons of layers, and add in loose waves with a curling iron to create volume and dimension.</p>
    4/46

    Beachy Bob

    Alfre Woodard's bob somehow looks both coifed and windswept. To achieve this look, go for a short cut with tons of layers, and add in loose waves with a curling iron to create volume and dimension.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Nobody does chic like <strong>Helen Mirren</strong>. Mirror her elegant style with a pompadour <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g1800/celebrity-hairstyles-updo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:updo" class="link ">updo</a>, which gives thinner hair tons of volume at the crown, making it appear thicker. </p>
    5/46

    Pompadour Updo

    Nobody does chic like Helen Mirren. Mirror her elegant style with a pompadour updo, which gives thinner hair tons of volume at the crown, making it appear thicker.

    Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images
  • <p>A "lob" (long bob) like <strong>Padma Lakshmi's</strong> strikes the perfect versatile balance between short and long hair. To boost your hair's fullness, apply a volumizing mousse all over damp strands and, once dry, curl the bottom half of hair with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-styling-tool-reviews/g5046/best-curling-iron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:large-barrel curling iron" class="link ">large-barrel curling iron</a>.</p>
    6/46

    Voluminous Lob

    A "lob" (long bob) like Padma Lakshmi's strikes the perfect versatile balance between short and long hair. To boost your hair's fullness, apply a volumizing mousse all over damp strands and, once dry, curl the bottom half of hair with a large-barrel curling iron.

    Noel Vasquez - Getty Images
  • <p>Update your updo with this fantastic hairstyle for older women. This mohawk style, as pictured on <strong>Viola Davis</strong>, won't make you look like you are chasing a trend. The way her curls cascade down gives just the right amount of edge.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32690879/best-curly-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Best Curly Hair Products to Master Your Curls" class="link ">21 Best Curly Hair Products to Master Your Curls</a></p>
    7/46

    Curly Mohawk

    Update your updo with this fantastic hairstyle for older women. This mohawk style, as pictured on Viola Davis, won't make you look like you are chasing a trend. The way her curls cascade down gives just the right amount of edge.

    RELATED: 21 Best Curly Hair Products to Master Your Curls

    ABC - Getty Images
  • <p>A pixie with choppy pieces looks fresh and youthful ‚ plus it's wash-and-go low-maintenance. Try out feathery <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g33267765/types-of-bangs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:micro bangs" class="link ">micro bangs</a> with your pixie like <strong>Judi Dench</strong>. These can help elongate your face and bring attention to your eyes. A dab of pomade worked through small sections of dry hair will enhance the shape.</p>
    8/46

    Spunky Crop

    A pixie with choppy pieces looks fresh and youthful ‚ plus it's wash-and-go low-maintenance. Try out feathery micro bangs with your pixie like Judi Dench. These can help elongate your face and bring attention to your eyes. A dab of pomade worked through small sections of dry hair will enhance the shape.

    Jeff Spicer - Getty Images
  • <p>If you have medium-length or even long hair, a quick way to update your look is simply to pull it back into a messy bun. If your hair is layered like <strong>Salma Hayek</strong>, then let a tendril down on each side of your face to help frame your face. </p>
    9/46

    Tantalizing Tendrils

    If you have medium-length or even long hair, a quick way to update your look is simply to pull it back into a messy bun. If your hair is layered like Salma Hayek, then let a tendril down on each side of your face to help frame your face.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Angela Bassett's</strong> cool, fringed style is the height of glam. Long waves help accentuate your cheekbones, while blunt bangs frame your face. </p>
    10/46

    Bangs with Long Waves

    Angela Bassett's cool, fringed style is the height of glam. Long waves help accentuate your cheekbones, while blunt bangs frame your face.

    Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images
  • <p>For an ultra-versatile look, try a shaggier cut like <strong>Suzanne Somers</strong>. Ask for wispy bangs that melt into face-framing layers. </p>
    11/46

    Modern Shag

    For an ultra-versatile look, try a shaggier cut like Suzanne Somers. Ask for wispy bangs that melt into face-framing layers.

    Paul Archuleta - Getty Images
  • <p>Part the front of your hair off-center before blowdrying to easily add subtle drama, like <strong>Patti LaBelle</strong>. Spritz a light setting spray onto the part and front section to keep it in place.</p>
    12/46

    Side Swoop

    Part the front of your hair off-center before blowdrying to easily add subtle drama, like Patti LaBelle. Spritz a light setting spray onto the part and front section to keep it in place.

    Jerod Harris - Getty Images
  • <p>Embracing hair's volume and curly or wavy texture adds a flattering softness to the face, as <strong>Andie Macdowell </strong>proves. Distribute a curl-defining mousse through damp strands before air-drying or styling.</p>
    13/46

    Full Curly Texture

    Embracing hair's volume and curly or wavy texture adds a flattering softness to the face, as Andie Macdowell proves. Distribute a curl-defining mousse through damp strands before air-drying or styling.

    Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images
  • <p>An asymmetrical cut gives your face and overall look some dimension. We love <strong>Jennifer Lopez's</strong> honey blonde take on this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g36570779/asymmetrical-bob-haircut/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:asymmetrical bob" class="link ">asymmetrical bob</a>. </p>
    14/46

    Asymmetrical Style

    An asymmetrical cut gives your face and overall look some dimension. We love Jennifer Lopez's honey blonde take on this asymmetrical bob.

    Amy Sussman/SHJ2019 - Getty Images
  • <p>No matter what your hair's length, bouncy, well-shaped spirals read as lively, youthful and glamorous. Curl small sections using a 3/4" curling iron for tighter coils or use a 1" one to make it looser like <strong>Meg Ryan</strong>.</p>
    15/46

    Lush Curls

    No matter what your hair's length, bouncy, well-shaped spirals read as lively, youthful and glamorous. Curl small sections using a 3/4" curling iron for tighter coils or use a 1" one to make it looser like Meg Ryan.

    Steve Granitz - Getty Images
  • <p>Give facial features a visual "lift" like<strong> Julianne Moore</strong> by pulling hair back into a soft chignon at the crown of your head. Lightly mist the front with hairspray to tame any flyaways. </p>
    16/46

    Elegant Topknot

    Give facial features a visual "lift" like Julianne Moore by pulling hair back into a soft chignon at the crown of your head. Lightly mist the front with hairspray to tame any flyaways.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images
  • <p>If you want to amp up your natural curls, try out a subtle auburn color like <strong>Debbie Allen</strong>. To make your face the star of the show, pull back some of your hair at the crown, but still allow your curls to cascade.</p>
    17/46

    Auburn Curls

    If you want to amp up your natural curls, try out a subtle auburn color like Debbie Allen. To make your face the star of the show, pull back some of your hair at the crown, but still allow your curls to cascade.

    Michael Kovac - Getty Images
  • <p>Next time you put your hair up, try leaving a few pieces out and styling them to one side, like<strong> Susan Sarandon</strong>. </p>
    18/46

    Effortless Updo

    Next time you put your hair up, try leaving a few pieces out and styling them to one side, like Susan Sarandon.

    Monica Schipper - Getty Images
  • <p>Let your natural texture shine through like <strong>Oprah Winfrey.</strong> The best way to make sure each coil is defined? Apply a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g33809765/best-gel-for-curly-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gel for curly hair" class="link ">gel for curly hair</a> when strands are still wet.</p>
    19/46

    Defined Ringlets

    Let your natural texture shine through like Oprah Winfrey. The best way to make sure each coil is defined? Apply a gel for curly hair when strands are still wet.

    Omar Vega - Getty Images
  • <p>If you want your color to pack a punch, opt for chunkier <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g5063/hair-color-highlights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:highlights" class="link ">highlights</a>, like <strong>Christine Baranski</strong>. These streaks will light up your whole face. </p>
    20/46

    Bob with Chunky Highlights

    If you want your color to pack a punch, opt for chunkier highlights, like Christine Baranski. These streaks will light up your whole face.

    David Livingston - Getty Images
  • <p>A pompadour hairstyle can often give an edgy look to older women. To soften it, add some loose curls and let it fall slightly to the side, a la <strong>Vivica Fox</strong>. You can achieve this look with a close cut by adding some clip-ins to the top of your hair. If your hair is longer then try pushing it all up to the front of your hair and pinning it where necessary to frame your face. </p>
    21/46

    A Close Cut with Volume

    A pompadour hairstyle can often give an edgy look to older women. To soften it, add some loose curls and let it fall slightly to the side, a la Vivica Fox. You can achieve this look with a close cut by adding some clip-ins to the top of your hair. If your hair is longer then try pushing it all up to the front of your hair and pinning it where necessary to frame your face.

    Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images
  • <p>Add some dimension to your bob by framing your face with choppy fringe, like <strong>Olivia Newton John</strong>.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g28799272/best-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 43 Best Hair Products to Try Right Now" class="link ">The 43 Best Hair Products to Try Right Now</a></p>
    22/46

    Sleek Bob with Feathery Bangs

    Add some dimension to your bob by framing your face with choppy fringe, like Olivia Newton John.

    RELATED: The 43 Best Hair Products to Try Right Now

    Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images
  • <p>Think you can't have bangs with curly hair if you don't dedicate time to blow dry them every morning? Think again. Curly bangs are flattering and no-fuss — just take it from <strong>Bernadette Peters</strong>. </p>
    23/46

    Curly Bangs

    Think you can't have bangs with curly hair if you don't dedicate time to blow dry them every morning? Think again. Curly bangs are flattering and no-fuss — just take it from Bernadette Peters.

    John Lamparski - Getty Images
  • <p>Add some warmth to your look with caramel-colored highlights. <strong>Gayle King</strong> brings this look to life with a side part and loose curls. </p>
    24/46

    Caramel Highlights

    Add some warmth to your look with caramel-colored highlights. Gayle King brings this look to life with a side part and loose curls.

    CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Highlights concentrated around the face, known as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g37972317/money-piece-hair-highlights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:money piece highlights" class="link ">money piece highlights</a>, add dimension and give your skin a radiant glow, so copy <strong>Iman </strong>and head to the salon with this photo.</p>
    25/46

    Warm Highlights

    Highlights concentrated around the face, known as money piece highlights, add dimension and give your skin a radiant glow, so copy Iman and head to the salon with this photo.

    Bruce Glikas - Getty Images
  • <p>Does your hair color mimic your skin tone? If so, you may look washed out. Copy <strong>Meryl Streep</strong> and choose a base color that's at least two shades darker than your skin tone, even if your hair is blond. If you hair is on the thinner side, you can help bring volume to the roots by pulling half of it up.</p>
    26/46

    Half-Up Hairstyle

    Does your hair color mimic your skin tone? If so, you may look washed out. Copy Meryl Streep and choose a base color that's at least two shades darker than your skin tone, even if your hair is blond. If you hair is on the thinner side, you can help bring volume to the roots by pulling half of it up.

    Isaiah Trickey - Getty Images
  • <p>Searching for a hairstyle that looks great on women over 70? How about for women in their 90s?! Look no further than <strong>Rita Moreno</strong>. How do you take <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g38/celebrity-gray-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gray hair" class="link ">gray hair</a> but make it fashion? Ms. Moreno proves gray hair in a blunt bob is an ageless look.</p>
    27/46

    Go Gray

    Searching for a hairstyle that looks great on women over 70? How about for women in their 90s?! Look no further than Rita Moreno. How do you take gray hair but make it fashion? Ms. Moreno proves gray hair in a blunt bob is an ageless look.

    John Lamparski - Getty Images
  • <p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34292308/box-braids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Box braids" class="link ">Box braids</a> are a great way to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g34930701/protective-hairstyles-for-natural-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protect your natural hair" class="link ">protect your natural hair</a> while giving you the option for a versatile style. <strong>Cynthia Bailey</strong> is sporting blonde and brown box braids, pulling them into a half ponytail, showing off her beautiful bone structure.</p>
    28/46

    Box Braid Beauty

    Box braids are a great way to protect your natural hair while giving you the option for a versatile style. Cynthia Bailey is sporting blonde and brown box braids, pulling them into a half ponytail, showing off her beautiful bone structure.

    Paras Griffin - Getty Images
  • <p>The ends of your hair can look ragged and are more likely to see splitting and breakage, especially if they've been through years of chemical treatments. Cut off those offending inches — shorter, healthy-looking hair always looks more youthful than long and damaged hair. Adding long, piecey fringe like <strong>Diane Keaton </strong>is the perfect way to revitalize any existing cut without making a major change. </p>
    29/46

    Lob With Long Bangs

    The ends of your hair can look ragged and are more likely to see splitting and breakage, especially if they've been through years of chemical treatments. Cut off those offending inches — shorter, healthy-looking hair always looks more youthful than long and damaged hair. Adding long, piecey fringe like Diane Keaton is the perfect way to revitalize any existing cut without making a major change.

    Vera Anderson - Getty Images
  • <p>Shape full hair to frame your face in such a way that it hugs your bone structure, emphasizing the curvature of your cheekbones, like <strong>Madonna</strong>.</p>
    30/46

    Voluminous Waves

    Shape full hair to frame your face in such a way that it hugs your bone structure, emphasizing the curvature of your cheekbones, like Madonna.

    BEN STANSALL - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Michelle Obama</strong> is the epitome of elegance and you can be First Lady adjacent with this low bun. The deep side part is chic and the look is an easy hairstyle for older women to achieve. </p>
    31/46

    Low Bun with a Deep Side Part

    Michelle Obama is the epitome of elegance and you can be First Lady adjacent with this low bun. The deep side part is chic and the look is an easy hairstyle for older women to achieve.

    WPA Pool - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Jamie Lee Curtis'</strong> no-fuss, ultra-chic pixie is both low maintenance and the perfect hairstyle for older women. With a little voluminizer and gel, you're minutes away from a red carpet-ready look.</p>
    32/46

    Pixie Cut

    Jamie Lee Curtis' no-fuss, ultra-chic pixie is both low maintenance and the perfect hairstyle for older women. With a little voluminizer and gel, you're minutes away from a red carpet-ready look.

    Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Tina Lawson</strong> proves that ringlet curls are not solely for the young. Her medium-length, ombré curls is a hairstyle that is age-defiant. This style looks great on older women and if you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2553/hairstyles-for-thin-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fine hair" class="link ">fine hair</a>, add layers for an illusion of more volume. </p>
    33/46

    Ring(let) Master

    Tina Lawson proves that ringlet curls are not solely for the young. Her medium-length, ombré curls is a hairstyle that is age-defiant. This style looks great on older women and if you have fine hair, add layers for an illusion of more volume.

    Phillip Faraone - Getty Images
  • <p>Textured wispy, coifed side bangs can pull attention away from your neck, even if the cut is as short as <strong>Maggie Smith's</strong>.</p>
    34/46

    Side Bangs

    Textured wispy, coifed side bangs can pull attention away from your neck, even if the cut is as short as Maggie Smith's.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>If you want to, you can use your hair to cover up any problem areas (not that <strong>Tina Turner</strong> and her iconic hair have <em>any</em> flaws). If you're aiming to hide forehead wrinkles, try eyebrow-skimming bangs. They'll cover lines and play up your eyes.</p>
    35/46

    Blunt Bangs

    If you want to, you can use your hair to cover up any problem areas (not that Tina Turner and her iconic hair have any flaws). If you're aiming to hide forehead wrinkles, try eyebrow-skimming bangs. They'll cover lines and play up your eyes.

    Franziska Krug - Getty Images
  • <p>Turning a year older doesn't mean your hair needs to get shorter. If you love your long hair, opt for <strong>Jane Seymour</strong><strong>'s </strong>style and ask your stylist for feathery layers and a subtle <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a29591985/what-is-balayage-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:balayage highlighting treatment" class="link ">balayage highlighting treatment</a>.</p>
    36/46

    Layered Waves

    Turning a year older doesn't mean your hair needs to get shorter. If you love your long hair, opt for Jane Seymour's style and ask your stylist for feathery layers and a subtle balayage highlighting treatment.

    Paul Archuleta - Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Sally Field's </strong>shoulder-length cut is a classic, and there are so many flattering components: face-framing layers, <em>and</em> those subtle highlights.</p>
    37/46

    Classic Lob

    Sally Field's shoulder-length cut is a classic, and there are so many flattering components: face-framing layers, and those subtle highlights.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>Take a quintessential bob and flip it, literally! <strong>Diahann Carroll</strong> shows that a classic look can be updated for older women simply by adding layers and a flip at the end. This short hairstyle is peak chic for older women and looks great for gals with glasses. </p>
    38/46

    The Flip Bob

    Take a quintessential bob and flip it, literally! Diahann Carroll shows that a classic look can be updated for older women simply by adding layers and a flip at the end. This short hairstyle is peak chic for older women and looks great for gals with glasses.

    Jason LaVeris - Getty Images
  • <p>Somewhere between a pixie and shoulder-length cut is <strong>Jessica Lange's</strong> jawline-skimming bob. The blunt style and deep side part is super flattering and all the inspo we need to take the plunge with a short style.</p>
    39/46

    Sleek Bob

    Somewhere between a pixie and shoulder-length cut is Jessica Lange's jawline-skimming bob. The blunt style and deep side part is super flattering and all the inspo we need to take the plunge with a short style.

    Bruce Glikas - Getty Images
  • <p>Then and now, no one has been able to rock the center part quite like <strong>Cher</strong>. With voluminous curls and her classic black hair color, you can't go wrong with this hairstyle for older women.</p>
    40/46

    Center Part

    Then and now, no one has been able to rock the center part quite like Cher. With voluminous curls and her classic black hair color, you can't go wrong with this hairstyle for older women.

    Paul Morigi - Getty Images
  • <p>Though she is essentially ageless, <strong>Christie Brinkley</strong> has taught us one major thing: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35783548/best-hair-thickening-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:volume" class="link ">volume</a> is key. With plenty of layers and lift, she shows how to create a perfect, timeless style. </p>
    41/46

    Layers and Volume

    Though she is essentially ageless, Christie Brinkley has taught us one major thing: volume is key. With plenty of layers and lift, she shows how to create a perfect, timeless style.

    Patricia Schlein/Star Max - Getty Images
  • <p>Super straight, sleek bangs always feel modern. A style like this makes it easy to pull your hair back into a chic ponytail, like <strong>Allison Janney</strong> demonstrates here, or a low bun. </p>
    42/46

    Smooth and Glossy

    Super straight, sleek bangs always feel modern. A style like this makes it easy to pull your hair back into a chic ponytail, like Allison Janney demonstrates here, or a low bun.

    Getty Images
  • <p><strong>Robin Givens</strong> illustrates that you don't have to be on vacation to achieve the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g3014/how-to-get-beach-waves-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach wave vibes" class="link ">beach wave vibes</a>. This hairstyle is great for older women with short hair, medium hair or long hair, because of its effortless look. </p>
    43/46

    Beach Wave

    Robin Givens illustrates that you don't have to be on vacation to achieve the beach wave vibes. This hairstyle is great for older women with short hair, medium hair or long hair, because of its effortless look.

    Dominik Bindl - Getty Images
  • <p>You want at least nape-length layers that are shorter in back for a style similar to <strong>Katie Couric</strong>'s. Adding some swing this way helps minimize flaws in general, and longer pieces in front will give the illusion of sharper angles where they're needed.</p>
    44/46

    Sleek Bob

    You want at least nape-length layers that are shorter in back for a style similar to Katie Couric's. Adding some swing this way helps minimize flaws in general, and longer pieces in front will give the illusion of sharper angles where they're needed.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Highlight your favorite features with layers that essentially "point" toward the area — like how <strong>Michelle Pfeiffer </strong>has pieces that hit at her amazing cheekbones. If you have a great smile, for example, ask for chin-length pieces in front that will hit at lip level. </p>
    45/46

    Symmetrical Waves

    Highlight your favorite features with layers that essentially "point" toward the area — like how Michelle Pfeiffer has pieces that hit at her amazing cheekbones. If you have a great smile, for example, ask for chin-length pieces in front that will hit at lip level.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Remember that a flat-against-the-head style rarely looks pretty, unless you're 16. <strong>Sigourney Weaver</strong>'s stylist created volume at the crown by adding more layers on top. When styling your own hair, take a few strokes with a teasing comb. The volume will help perk up your face for the ultimate hair style for older women. </p>
    46/46

    Blown-out Bob

    Remember that a flat-against-the-head style rarely looks pretty, unless you're 16. Sigourney Weaver's stylist created volume at the crown by adding more layers on top. When styling your own hair, take a few strokes with a teasing comb. The volume will help perk up your face for the ultimate hair style for older women.

    Getty Images
<p>Choosing a fresh hairstyle for a new stage of life doesn't have to mean big change. As New York City-based stylist <a href="https://www.markgarrisonsalon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Garrison" class="link ">Mark Garrison</a> says, "You can stick with your favorite style, but update it in little ways." The trick is to work with a stylist who focuses on three key factors: your bone structure, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32733411/curl-hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair type" class="link ">hair type</a> and preferred maintenance level. To find the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best haircut for your age" class="link ">best haircut for your age</a>, stylists recommend turning to a celeb with a similar face shape and hair texture to determine what might look best on you. </p><p>Just be sure to communicate your desires to your hairstylist. If you are interested in a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g409/celebrity-hairstyles-pixie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pixie haircut" class="link ">pixie haircut</a>, for example, then be sure to speak up! Don't be shy. Use this time to ask your stylist all of your hair questions. Also, don't fall into styling traps like thinking you can't rock <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34377/how-to-grow-hair-faster-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long hair" class="link ">long hair</a> over a certain age (have you seen Naomi Campbell?!). </p><p>However, there's one myth we can put to rest right now: There is no one-size-fits-all hairstyle for older women. Anyone can look great with almost any haircut at almost any age — from your 20s through the 80s+! <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g1820/celebrity-hairstyles-layers-may07/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Long" class="link ">Long</a> or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2774/how-to-style-short-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:short" class="link ">short</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32733411/curl-hair-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curly" class="link ">curly</a> or straight, there are no strict guidelines here. However, there are some tips and tricks to landing the style of your dreams. So, give your look a little refresh this season with head-turning style inspiration for a variety of textures, lengths and occasions. Check out our very favorite haircuts for older women, pictured on these gorgeous celebrities over 50.<br></p>
<p>Whoever asked, "Does long hair make an older woman look older?" has clearly never seen <strong>Naomi Campbell</strong>. And if you are still on the fence about growing out your hair, then opt for a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g37599407/best-wigs-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weave or a wig" class="link ">weave or a wig</a> to get the style sans commitment. </p>
<p>If there's one person who knows how to age gracefully, it's<strong> Jane Fonda</strong>. Take the plunge with a short style that features lots of layers and volume. </p>
<p><strong>Alfre Woodard's</strong> bob somehow looks both coifed and windswept. To achieve this look, go for a short cut with tons of layers, and add in loose waves with a curling iron to create volume and dimension.</p>
<p>Nobody does chic like <strong>Helen Mirren</strong>. Mirror her elegant style with a pompadour <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g1800/celebrity-hairstyles-updo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:updo" class="link ">updo</a>, which gives thinner hair tons of volume at the crown, making it appear thicker. </p>
<p>A "lob" (long bob) like <strong>Padma Lakshmi's</strong> strikes the perfect versatile balance between short and long hair. To boost your hair's fullness, apply a volumizing mousse all over damp strands and, once dry, curl the bottom half of hair with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-styling-tool-reviews/g5046/best-curling-iron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:large-barrel curling iron" class="link ">large-barrel curling iron</a>.</p>
<p>Update your updo with this fantastic hairstyle for older women. This mohawk style, as pictured on <strong>Viola Davis</strong>, won't make you look like you are chasing a trend. The way her curls cascade down gives just the right amount of edge.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a32690879/best-curly-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:21 Best Curly Hair Products to Master Your Curls" class="link ">21 Best Curly Hair Products to Master Your Curls</a></p>
<p>A pixie with choppy pieces looks fresh and youthful ‚ plus it's wash-and-go low-maintenance. Try out feathery <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g33267765/types-of-bangs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:micro bangs" class="link ">micro bangs</a> with your pixie like <strong>Judi Dench</strong>. These can help elongate your face and bring attention to your eyes. A dab of pomade worked through small sections of dry hair will enhance the shape.</p>
<p>If you have medium-length or even long hair, a quick way to update your look is simply to pull it back into a messy bun. If your hair is layered like <strong>Salma Hayek</strong>, then let a tendril down on each side of your face to help frame your face. </p>
<p><strong>Angela Bassett's</strong> cool, fringed style is the height of glam. Long waves help accentuate your cheekbones, while blunt bangs frame your face. </p>
<p>For an ultra-versatile look, try a shaggier cut like <strong>Suzanne Somers</strong>. Ask for wispy bangs that melt into face-framing layers. </p>
<p>Part the front of your hair off-center before blowdrying to easily add subtle drama, like <strong>Patti LaBelle</strong>. Spritz a light setting spray onto the part and front section to keep it in place.</p>
<p>Embracing hair's volume and curly or wavy texture adds a flattering softness to the face, as <strong>Andie Macdowell </strong>proves. Distribute a curl-defining mousse through damp strands before air-drying or styling.</p>
<p>An asymmetrical cut gives your face and overall look some dimension. We love <strong>Jennifer Lopez's</strong> honey blonde take on this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g36570779/asymmetrical-bob-haircut/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:asymmetrical bob" class="link ">asymmetrical bob</a>. </p>
<p>No matter what your hair's length, bouncy, well-shaped spirals read as lively, youthful and glamorous. Curl small sections using a 3/4" curling iron for tighter coils or use a 1" one to make it looser like <strong>Meg Ryan</strong>.</p>
<p>Give facial features a visual "lift" like<strong> Julianne Moore</strong> by pulling hair back into a soft chignon at the crown of your head. Lightly mist the front with hairspray to tame any flyaways. </p>
<p>If you want to amp up your natural curls, try out a subtle auburn color like <strong>Debbie Allen</strong>. To make your face the star of the show, pull back some of your hair at the crown, but still allow your curls to cascade.</p>
<p>Next time you put your hair up, try leaving a few pieces out and styling them to one side, like<strong> Susan Sarandon</strong>. </p>
<p>Let your natural texture shine through like <strong>Oprah Winfrey.</strong> The best way to make sure each coil is defined? Apply a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g33809765/best-gel-for-curly-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gel for curly hair" class="link ">gel for curly hair</a> when strands are still wet.</p>
<p>If you want your color to pack a punch, opt for chunkier <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g5063/hair-color-highlights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:highlights" class="link ">highlights</a>, like <strong>Christine Baranski</strong>. These streaks will light up your whole face. </p>
<p>A pompadour hairstyle can often give an edgy look to older women. To soften it, add some loose curls and let it fall slightly to the side, a la <strong>Vivica Fox</strong>. You can achieve this look with a close cut by adding some clip-ins to the top of your hair. If your hair is longer then try pushing it all up to the front of your hair and pinning it where necessary to frame your face. </p>
<p>Add some dimension to your bob by framing your face with choppy fringe, like <strong>Olivia Newton John</strong>.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g28799272/best-hair-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 43 Best Hair Products to Try Right Now" class="link ">The 43 Best Hair Products to Try Right Now</a></p>
<p>Think you can't have bangs with curly hair if you don't dedicate time to blow dry them every morning? Think again. Curly bangs are flattering and no-fuss — just take it from <strong>Bernadette Peters</strong>. </p>
<p>Add some warmth to your look with caramel-colored highlights. <strong>Gayle King</strong> brings this look to life with a side part and loose curls. </p>
<p>Highlights concentrated around the face, known as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g37972317/money-piece-hair-highlights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:money piece highlights" class="link ">money piece highlights</a>, add dimension and give your skin a radiant glow, so copy <strong>Iman </strong>and head to the salon with this photo.</p>
<p>Does your hair color mimic your skin tone? If so, you may look washed out. Copy <strong>Meryl Streep</strong> and choose a base color that's at least two shades darker than your skin tone, even if your hair is blond. If you hair is on the thinner side, you can help bring volume to the roots by pulling half of it up.</p>
<p>Searching for a hairstyle that looks great on women over 70? How about for women in their 90s?! Look no further than <strong>Rita Moreno</strong>. How do you take <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g38/celebrity-gray-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gray hair" class="link ">gray hair</a> but make it fashion? Ms. Moreno proves gray hair in a blunt bob is an ageless look.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34292308/box-braids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Box braids" class="link ">Box braids</a> are a great way to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g34930701/protective-hairstyles-for-natural-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:protect your natural hair" class="link ">protect your natural hair</a> while giving you the option for a versatile style. <strong>Cynthia Bailey</strong> is sporting blonde and brown box braids, pulling them into a half ponytail, showing off her beautiful bone structure.</p>
<p>The ends of your hair can look ragged and are more likely to see splitting and breakage, especially if they've been through years of chemical treatments. Cut off those offending inches — shorter, healthy-looking hair always looks more youthful than long and damaged hair. Adding long, piecey fringe like <strong>Diane Keaton </strong>is the perfect way to revitalize any existing cut without making a major change. </p>
<p>Shape full hair to frame your face in such a way that it hugs your bone structure, emphasizing the curvature of your cheekbones, like <strong>Madonna</strong>.</p>
<p><strong>Michelle Obama</strong> is the epitome of elegance and you can be First Lady adjacent with this low bun. The deep side part is chic and the look is an easy hairstyle for older women to achieve. </p>
<p><strong>Jamie Lee Curtis'</strong> no-fuss, ultra-chic pixie is both low maintenance and the perfect hairstyle for older women. With a little voluminizer and gel, you're minutes away from a red carpet-ready look.</p>
<p><strong>Tina Lawson</strong> proves that ringlet curls are not solely for the young. Her medium-length, ombré curls is a hairstyle that is age-defiant. This style looks great on older women and if you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2553/hairstyles-for-thin-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fine hair" class="link ">fine hair</a>, add layers for an illusion of more volume. </p>
<p>Textured wispy, coifed side bangs can pull attention away from your neck, even if the cut is as short as <strong>Maggie Smith's</strong>.</p>
<p>If you want to, you can use your hair to cover up any problem areas (not that <strong>Tina Turner</strong> and her iconic hair have <em>any</em> flaws). If you're aiming to hide forehead wrinkles, try eyebrow-skimming bangs. They'll cover lines and play up your eyes.</p>
<p>Turning a year older doesn't mean your hair needs to get shorter. If you love your long hair, opt for <strong>Jane Seymour</strong><strong>'s </strong>style and ask your stylist for feathery layers and a subtle <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a29591985/what-is-balayage-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:balayage highlighting treatment" class="link ">balayage highlighting treatment</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Sally Field's </strong>shoulder-length cut is a classic, and there are so many flattering components: face-framing layers, <em>and</em> those subtle highlights.</p>
<p>Take a quintessential bob and flip it, literally! <strong>Diahann Carroll</strong> shows that a classic look can be updated for older women simply by adding layers and a flip at the end. This short hairstyle is peak chic for older women and looks great for gals with glasses. </p>
<p>Somewhere between a pixie and shoulder-length cut is <strong>Jessica Lange's</strong> jawline-skimming bob. The blunt style and deep side part is super flattering and all the inspo we need to take the plunge with a short style.</p>
<p>Then and now, no one has been able to rock the center part quite like <strong>Cher</strong>. With voluminous curls and her classic black hair color, you can't go wrong with this hairstyle for older women.</p>
<p>Though she is essentially ageless, <strong>Christie Brinkley</strong> has taught us one major thing: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g35783548/best-hair-thickening-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:volume" class="link ">volume</a> is key. With plenty of layers and lift, she shows how to create a perfect, timeless style. </p>
<p>Super straight, sleek bangs always feel modern. A style like this makes it easy to pull your hair back into a chic ponytail, like <strong>Allison Janney</strong> demonstrates here, or a low bun. </p>
<p><strong>Robin Givens</strong> illustrates that you don't have to be on vacation to achieve the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g3014/how-to-get-beach-waves-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beach wave vibes" class="link ">beach wave vibes</a>. This hairstyle is great for older women with short hair, medium hair or long hair, because of its effortless look. </p>
<p>You want at least nape-length layers that are shorter in back for a style similar to <strong>Katie Couric</strong>'s. Adding some swing this way helps minimize flaws in general, and longer pieces in front will give the illusion of sharper angles where they're needed.</p>
<p>Highlight your favorite features with layers that essentially "point" toward the area — like how <strong>Michelle Pfeiffer </strong>has pieces that hit at her amazing cheekbones. If you have a great smile, for example, ask for chin-length pieces in front that will hit at lip level. </p>
<p>Remember that a flat-against-the-head style rarely looks pretty, unless you're 16. <strong>Sigourney Weaver</strong>'s stylist created volume at the crown by adding more layers on top. When styling your own hair, take a few strokes with a teasing comb. The volume will help perk up your face for the ultimate hair style for older women. </p>

These are the best hairstyles for older women 50, 60, 70 and above who want to look younger, including short, medium and long styles plus updos and layered looks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins power past Avalanche, 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Atletico Ottawa appoints Spain's Carlos Gonzalez as CPL team's second head coach

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has named Spain's Carlos Gonzalez its new coach on a two-year contact. The 35-year-old succeeds fellow Spaniard Mista, the Canadian Premier League team's inaugural coach whose full name is Miguel Angel Ferrer Martinez. Mista's contract expired at the end of 2021. Atletico, which is owned by Spain's Atletico Madrid, said at the time that the two sides had "agreed not to enter into a new agreement." Gonzalez began coaching in the youth program at the Malaga Club de Futbol

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes