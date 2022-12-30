These Winter Date Ideas Are Just What You Need to Heat Things Up

    1) Take a mixology class online.

    Master the skill of mixing craft cocktails with the founder of the world’s best bar and a pioneer of the NYC craft cocktail movement as your teachers.

    2) Make a relationship scrapbook.

    Gather all those photos you've thrown in a shoebox over the years (or better yet, print out that camera roll on your phone!), and create a keepsake you'll both cherish. Include meaningful ticket stubs, receipts, or other mementos.

    3) Serve breakfast in bed.

    It's hard enough to get out of bed on a cold weekend morning, so don't even worry about it! Linger longer in bed while eating breakfast and catching up on TV shows.

    4) Give each other a massage.

    Set the mood with candles and romantic music, and give each other massages. Talk about relaxing!

    5) Have a staycation.

    If you don't have the time or money to take a trip, a "staycation" is a great idea for your calendar and wallet. Book a room for one night at a hotel in town and enjoy all the luxuries of a getaway without leaving town.

    6) Make homemade pasta.

    There's no reason to be intimidated by making homemade pasta—it's actually super easy. Try your culinary creation with one of these delicious pasta recipes.

    7) Visit a museum.

    Exploring a museum is a great way for couples to connect. Many have abbreviated hours and increased safety measures due to COVID, so be sure to check your museum's website before planning a trip.

    8) Support a local brewery.

    Pick up a couple of flights at a nearby brewery and spend the day sampling IPAs, ales, and more. Or, buy an assortment of craft beers and host your own sampling from the comfort of your home.

    9) Go on an snowy hike.

    A winter hike can reveal many different parts of nature that you won't notice in other seasons, such as stumbling upon a magical frozen lake or icy waterfall.

    10) Play a board game.

    When it comes to indoor activities, there are few things more enjoyable than playing board games. Chess, checkers, Scrabble, and Monopoly all work wonderfully for this date idea.

    11) Rent your local movie theater.

    Yes—in many places, you can rent a movie theater. And yes—we mean the whole space. A movie at home is nice, but a movie in a theater is an experience, and you'll have the place all to yourself, so no whispering necessary!

    12) Head out on a winter road trip.

    As long as the roads aren't icy, you're good to go! A winter road trip is such a fun way to see your state's scenery in a new, different light—and you don't even have to get out of the car!

    13) Cook a delicious brunch.

    You've already had more "date nights" than you can count. Why not switch things up and opt for a "date morning" instead? You'll find tons of inspiration in our favorite brunch recipes.

    14) Have a movie night at home.

    'Tis the season for cuddling up and binge-ing all your favorite movies, from new Netflix Christmas movies to classic country movies. Just don't forget the popcorn!

    15) Go ice skating.

    Pick a scenic outdoor location where you can lace up and glide around the ice for an evening you'll never forget. Or, see if there's a forest ice skating trail near you for an extra romantic experience.

    16) Sip hot cocoa by a fire.

    Make a big batch of this spiced Mexican hot chocolate for a cozy night in.

    17) Soak in a hot tub.

    Don't have a hot tub at home? Keep it simple by drawing a relaxing bath for two instead.

    18) Make and eat fondue.

    Is there anything more romantic than fondue? It's the most appetizing, interesting way to eat dinner together—from the main course all the way to dessert.

    19) Toast marshmallows indoors.

    Host a fireside campout for two! Mulled wine, s'mores, and a cozy blanket are the key ingredients for a cuddly night by the hearth.

    20) Go sledding.

    This quintessential winter activity is a must for couples of all ages. You're guaranteed to feel like a kid again.

    21) Bake a homemade dessert.

    It's all about comfort food when it's freezing outside, so spend an evening baking a delicious dessert you can dig into. It doesn't matter if it's a classic all-American pie recipe, cookies, or a cake—as long as you're making it together.

    22) Try a new winter sport.

    Step out of your comfort zone and try a new wintertime activity like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, snow boarding, skiing, or ice-fishing this year. Take note: Many national parks offer tours or lessons, but schedules have likely changed due to COVID. Make sure you check before making plans.

    23) Build a snowman.

    The next time you get a decent snowfall, make a date out of it. Bundle up and head outdoors to build a snowman, then have yourself a good ol' fashioned snowball fight.

    24) Go antiquing.

    Explore a local antiques shop together, and who knows? You just might come away with a beautiful new treasure to display in your home. During COVID, most stores are posting inventory to social media and offering curbside pickup.

