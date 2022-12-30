These Winter Date Ideas Are Just What You Need to Heat Things Up
1) Take a mixology class online.Becky Luigart-Stayner
2) Make a relationship scrapbook.JGI - Getty Images
3) Serve breakfast in bed.Mirko Macari / EyeEm - Getty Images
4) Give each other a massage.Getty Images
5) Have a staycation.Kwanchai_Khammuean - Getty Images
6) Make homemade pasta.Charles Maraia - Getty Images
7) Visit a museum.guruXOOX - Getty Images
8) Support a local brewery.Westend61 - Getty Images
9) Go on an snowy hike.Joel Addams - Getty Images
10) Play a board game.Getty Images
11) Rent your local movie theater.Getty Images
12) Head out on a winter road trip.Getty Images
13) Cook a delicious brunch.Brian Woodcock
14) Have a movie night at home.Getty Images
15) Go ice skating.Getty Images
16) Sip hot cocoa by a fire.
17) Soak in a hot tub.
18) Make and eat fondue.Brian Woodcock
19) Toast marshmallows indoors.
20) Go sledding.
21) Bake a homemade dessert.
22) Try a new winter sport.
23) Build a snowman.
24) Go antiquing.Getty Images