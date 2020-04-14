10 Fun Games to Play on Zoom That Will Amp Up Your Next Virtual Party

We live in interesting times. In just a few weeks, many of our social calendars went from jam packed to wide open. But just because you're staying home doesn't mean you have to cancel game night. With so many video chat options available today — services like Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype — there are tons of opportunities to stay connected and get competitive.

Because of its ease of use and high quality, Zoom has quickly become the virtual happy hour app of choice. It's also great for playing games, which means you can go from a gossip session to a game night in seconds. From word games and ice-breaker trivia that require little to no equipment to online games that you can play on apps and websites, there are many Zoom games to choose from. Our list of easy games to play on Zoom will ensure that your next virtual hangout is just as fun as your last in-person one. And for even more things you can do on Zoom, don't miss these fun virtual happy hour activities.