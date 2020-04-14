10 Fun Games to Play on Zoom That Will Amp Up Your Next Virtual Party

<p>We live in interesting times. In just a few weeks, many of our social calendars went from jam packed to wide open. But just because you're staying home doesn't mean you have to cancel game night. With so many video chat options available today — services like Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype — there are tons of opportunities to stay connected and get competitive. </p><p>Because of its ease of use and high quality, Zoom has quickly become the virtual happy hour app of choice. It's also great for playing games, which means you can go from a gossip session to a game night in seconds. From word games and ice-breaker trivia that require little to no equipment to online <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g32073897/best-apps-to-play-with-friends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:games that you can play on apps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">games that you can play on apps</a> and websites, there are many Zoom games to choose from. Our list of easy games to play on Zoom will ensure that your next virtual hangout is just as fun as your last in-person one. And for even more things you can do on Zoom, don't miss these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g31926290/virtual-happy-hour-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun virtual happy hour activities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fun virtual happy hour activities</a>. </p>
If your Zoom call is adults only, then try a game like Cards Against Humanity. PlayingCards.io made a free version called Remote Insensitivity that allows you to play on your phone while you video chat on the computer. Simply text everyone the link to your personal game room and you're ready to go.
It doesn't get any easier than Bingo. You can use a website like My Free Bingo Cards to play a traditional game with a virtual caller, or you can play a custom Bingo game that revolves around a movie or TV show that your group plans to watch. Don't forget to make small fun prizes, like an IOU for a cocktail or a gift card for takeout.
Scattergories is a fun game to play with Zoomers of all ages. To play, head to this free game generator and send each person a link to the game. The rules are simple: there is one letter and five categories (things like "school supplies," "book title," and "girl's name"). You have 60 seconds to come up with a word that fits in each category and starts with the chosen letter. The more unique your answer is compared to your friends' answers, the more points you get.
<p>This drinking game is a fun way to get to know your friends. Pose different "most likely to" scenarios — for example, "most likely to go skydiving" or "most likely to own a zoo" — and decide which friend would be most likely to do that thing. Whoever it is has to drink. You can find a big list of <a href="https://www.tagquestions.net/most-likely-to-questions-tag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:free questions here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">free questions here</a>. </p>
Don't let those trivia skills fall by the wayside! You can still practice them while social distancing. To play trivia on Zoom, open this random trivia generator and start asking questions. Have each person send their answer in the Zoom chat at the same time (or just use the honors system).
<p>This popular kids' game works well on Zoom. To play, pick a letter. Each player has to list a famous person's name, a place, an animal, and a thing that begins with that letter. The first person to type them into the Zoom chat wins.</p>
<p>Pictionary is a classic game-night game, in part because the rules are so simple. To play, divide your group into teams. Open this <a href="https://randomwordgenerator.com/pictionary.php" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pictionary word generator" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pictionary word generator</a> and choose a team to play first, as well as a designated drawer on that team. The drawer generates a word and has one minute to draw that word for their team to guess. If the team guesses the card correctly, they get a point. </p>
<p><a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/heads-up/id623592465" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heads Up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heads Up</a> always gets the party started. It's a classic word game where players have to describe the word on the screen to the person holding the screen to their head. You can choose from a range of categories and play with as many people as you want. </p>
<p>This <a href="https://apps.apple.com/us/app/psych-outwit-your-friends/id1005765746" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:party game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">party game</a> comes from the makers of Heads Up — and it's just as fun. To play, participants make up fake answers to real trivia questions, and one player must choose the real answer among the fakes. There's even an "And the Truth Comes Out" deck that allows you to do the same thing with personal questions about each other. </p>
<p>Charades is a basic game that translates easily to Zoom. Split your group into two teams and use a <a href="http://www.getcharadesideas.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:charades idea generator" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">charades idea generator</a> to choose your words and phrases. The person who's acting out the charade uses the Zoom "spotlight" feature, and their team has one minute to figure out the phrase. </p>
