10 Easter Eggs Harry Styles Hid in "Harry's House"

Harry Styles's latest record, "Harry's House," may be his most vulnerable album to date. In an April 26 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Styles explained that his intention was to create a body of work that he and his friends and family could truly be proud of, and instead of worrying about making "really big songs," his main goal during the recording process was just to have fun. Because of this, Styles told Apple Music in a May 16 interview that his "favorite thing" about "Harry's House" is that the album "just feels the most me."

One of the things that makes the album so special is that it features so many clever Easter eggs. Some of them reference Styles's past songs and relationships, while others include hidden details in the actual song itself that are easy to miss if you're not looking for them. Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest Easter eggs on "Harry's House."