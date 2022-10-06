10 Deals on Style, Home, and Tech We're Shopping This Weekend

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It’s October, a month with quite a few unspoken rules to live by due to the changing weather and unforeseen seasonal mood swings. For starters, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/g2995/best-fall-coats-jackets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:layering" class="link ">layering</a>; you no longer need to be afraid of drenching yourself in sweat since the circumstance now allows you to suit yourself up in a coat. Then there’s staying warm, involving anything from turning off the AC, letting in the sunlight, and heating up your home. And to gird your loins for the <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g38210737/best-light-therapy-lamps-sad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:seasonal moodiness" class="link ">seasonal moodiness</a> that might drop by as daylight shortens, a refresh is needed in your home and wardrobe (or just get a new haircut?). Really, this is the neat-o time to put “new month, new me” to the test.</p><p>And you won't be going against the tide of the market for wanting to spend on stuff this month. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a40177966/best-amazon-prime-day-deals-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day Two" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day Two</a> is with you. <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a41462597/amazon-black-friday-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Early Black Friday" class="link ">Early Black Friday</a> is also with you. In fact, there are savings aplenty around to help you live out these October rules. Those <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a39225317/mens-jackets-coats-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outerwear" class="link ">outerwear</a> and pants sales going on at Everlane will help. Or, The North Face pieces on discount will add stylish layers to your outfits. Deals on patio heaters and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/a40783945/solo-stove-2-0-smokeless-fire-pit-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solo Stove's fire pits" class="link ">Solo Stove's fire pits</a> will beat the outdoor cold and warm you up this fall. And if you're in the mood to strike out into CB2, Crate & Barrel, or Lulu & Georgia for a home refresh with nothing but your good sense of style and hard-earned cash, this October—and probably only this October—is also the month to do it. </p><p>So take a look at our favorite picks of October deals below. One or two is enough to help you pull off a "new month, new me".</p>
  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$149.83</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthface.com%2Fen-us%2Fsale%2Fmens-sale-c317774%2Fmens-castleview-50%2F50-down-jacket-pNF0A5J6U%3Fcolor%3DJK3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41535489%2Fbest-sales-october-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$210 At The North Face">$210 At The North Face </a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fthe-north-face-castleview-50-50-down-jacket-mens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg41535489%2Fbest-sales-october-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$210 at backcountry">$210 at backcountry</a></p><p>An outerwear staple that's as sleek as it is functional will duly bring the heat to this damn cold season. The water-repellent jacket is insulated with a 50/50 down fill to counter moisture, heat, and promote airflow. You can expect your body temperature to be at its most comfortable state throughout various activities in it—loafing around doing nothing included. It's also packable, and on a big sale—the one at Rei is even a half-off discount.</p>
  • <p><strong>Clarks</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$78.75</strong></p><p>To a regular fashionista, it's perhaps known as the most popular desert boot. But editors at Esquire have found deeper poetry in this <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a33670468/clarks-desert-boot-legacy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perennial style icon" class="link ">perennial style icon</a>. It taught us to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a34017794/clarks-desert-boots-imperfection/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chill the hell out about imperfection" class="link ">chill the hell out about imperfection</a>; told us a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a34509215/clarks-desert-boots-history-origin-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soulful backstory" class="link ">soulful backstory</a> dating back to WII across the Pacific; became <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a34015074/clarks-desert-boots-college-essay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of our editors' go-to footwear" class="link ">one of our editors' go-to footwear</a> from college to his first job; even earned a hearty <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a34338267/clarks-originals-desert-boots-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Esquire endorsement" class="link ">Esquire endorsement</a> as the sneaker-replacer for styling and comfort. And now, the Clarks Original's most popular colorway is on sale (only on Nordstrom).</p>
  • <p><strong>Timex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.25</strong></p><p>It feels true to the '70s because, well, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/a27478452/timex-q-watch-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the model" class="link ">the model</a> first hit the scene in that era and created a stir for quartz technology. Decades later, looking at the once <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/a34776281/q-timex-watch-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:smash-hit diver's reissue" class="link ">smash-hit diver's reissue</a>, even the most critical watch aficionado can still appreciate its timeless, <em>à la mode </em>design: A "Pepsi" red-and-blue bezel on a distinctive stainless steel body, updated with modern quartz movement. It'll take the wearer back to when disco and high-waisted pants were cool, without deducting any of-the-moment style points that'll catch an eye or two.</p>
  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p>Men's pants for fall should move like a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g36411489/best-joggers-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gym jogger" class="link ">gym jogger</a> but can still have a seat at the fancy grown-up's table. Everlane's Performance chino is as chino-jogger as chino joggers can go, backed with all the tech feats—sweat-wicking, quick-drying, 4-way stretchy—despite being a business-casual-friendly pants option. It's the pants that you can wear right from the office to the park. Underdressed or overdressed be damned.</p>
  • <p><strong>Sunjoy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$95.62</strong></p><p>Cooler weather and chilly wind have probably made you realize, <em>I'm not ready to accept autumn yet</em>! Well, resistance is futile; but adaptation is key. An outdoor propane heater filling generous warmth to your patio or balcony will ensure unfaltering outdoor entertainment all season long. </p>
  • <p><strong>Café™</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$249.00</strong></p><p>The handsome coffee maker offers precise temperature control and four brew strengths. You can program how many cups or pots of coffee to your liking, and you can control it all with your own voice (voice-to-brew, they call it). But you aren't going to buy this smart coffee maker just to make coffee; you're buying it because your kitchen counter can use some sleek upgrade on sale. </p>
  • <p><strong>Solo Stove</strong></p><p>solostove.com</p><p><strong>$239.99</strong></p><p>The most coveted backyard accessory when peacoat and hot coffee season rolls up is none other than a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g39840450/best-smokeless-fire-pits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fire pit" class="link ">fire pit</a> by solo stove. Every alfresco fireside occasion (campsite, terrace, patio, etc.) practically needs it to be warm and lively. Period. And we're not just talking about roasting marshmallows or grilling over an open flame, we're talking a safe fire that you can take anywhere to turn up the heat.</p>
  • <p><strong>Venice Studio</strong></p><p>cb2.com</p><p><strong>$279.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g40081268/best-ergonomic-office-chairs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Office chairs" class="link ">Office chairs</a> need not always look so... office-chair-y. Seriously, those gaming-crazed, extraterrestrial-looking options that feel all but classy and dignified can hit the hay for a while. CB2's leather task chair of the midcentury modern descent feels elegant like your familiar accent armchair, but has a splash of functionality worthy of being next to an executive desk to up your productivity.</p>
  • <p><strong>Open Spaces</strong></p><p>getopenspaces.com</p><p><strong>$147.00</strong></p><p>The world is messy, but so is your damn home! Okay, maybe I'm projecting a bit, because my apartment, especially where I organized my shoes, looked like it was occupied by a frat boy (I swear I'm not). Open Spaces' entryway rack helped me turn that clutter into decor. I now display my most dashing shoes proudly on the two bottom racks, and on top I decked it out with some greens and accessory trays for odds and ends. I feel proud as I look at the rack whenever I come home now. And putting it all together was a breeze; so long as you have enough space, and can read, it's all a downhill ride from there.</p>
  • <p><strong>Lulu & Georgia</strong></p><p>luluandgeorgia.com</p><p>Happy birthday is first in order, to Lulu & Georgia, one of our favorite <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g35141580/best-online-furniture-stores/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online furniture stores" class="link ">online furniture stores</a> who's just turned 10. The L.A.-based <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g38083603/luxury-furniture-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury home brand" class="link ">luxury home brand</a> is always ahead of the global design trends with cool fabrics, playful silhouettes, and fun structures. Someone who doesn't mind elevating their interior—or <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g39450462/best-outdoor-furniture/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor" class="link ">outdoor</a>—a bit can certainly dig into its 25-percent-off anniversary sale and find that fancy, edgy upgrade. But someone who wants to stay to the laid-back side of things at home can also score quite a few classic, understated gems in the brand's catalogue. </p>
