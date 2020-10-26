Top 10 countries with lowest 'gender gap'; how does India fare?

The Global Gender Gap Index was first introduced by the World Economic Forum in 2006 as a framework for capturing the magnitude of gender-based disparities and tracking their progress over time.

The index benchmarks national gender gaps on economic, education, health and political criteria, and provides country rankings that allow for effective comparisons across regions and income groups.

In 2020, the Global Gender Gap score (based on the population-weighted average) stands at 68.6%. This means that, on average, the gap is narrower, and the remaining gap to close is now 31.4%.

A score of the 0.780 or more is considered to be fairly good. This year the progress has not only been larger than in the previous edition, but also more widespread: out of the 149 countries and economies covered both this year and last year, 101 have improved their score and 48 have seen their performance unchanged or reduced. In fact, the top 10th percentile consists of 16 countries that have improved their score by more than 3.3% year-on-year.

Here are the top 10 countries that have managed to bridge gender disparity gap to some extent. Where does India stand? Take a look: