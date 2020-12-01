Creative Christmas Turkey Recipes That Will Be the Star of Your Holiday Spread

  • <p>Christmas dinner usually involves a ham, but if you want round two of turkey time, we fully support that decision. Here are some delish turkey recipes to center your Christmas spread around. Once you've got that covered, check out our <a href="http://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/christmas/g1713/holiday-party-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas appetizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas appetizers</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g2574/holiday-pies-desserts-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday desserts</a>!</p>
    1/22

    Creative Christmas Turkey Recipes That Will Be the Star of Your Holiday Spread

    Christmas dinner usually involves a ham, but if you want round two of turkey time, we fully support that decision. Here are some delish turkey recipes to center your Christmas spread around. Once you've got that covered, check out our Christmas appetizers and holiday desserts!

  • <p>A straightforward and easy way to roast a turkey.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55338/best-oven-roast-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    2/22

    Roast Turkey

    A straightforward and easy way to roast a turkey.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This dry brine is still juicy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29178578/how-to-dry-brine-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    3/22

    Dry Brine Turkey

    This dry brine is still juicy.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Garlicky perfection.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44466/garlic-and-herb-roasted-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    4/22

    Garlic and Herb Roasted Turkey

    Garlicky perfection.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The Crockpot is about to make Christmas dinner SO much easier.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29251509/crockpot-turkey-breast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    5/22

    Crockpot Turkey

    The Crockpot is about to make Christmas dinner SO much easier.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Bland, dry turkey officially becomes a thing of the past with this recipe.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44733/ranch-turkey-recipe-best-thanksgiving-turkey-rub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    6/22

    Ranch-Seasoned Roast Turkey

    Bland, dry turkey officially becomes a thing of the past with this recipe.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you've got an air fryer, Christmas is the perfect time to break it out.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a22716913/air-fryer-thanksgiving-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    7/22

    Air Fryer Holiday Turkey

    If you've got an air fryer, Christmas is the perfect time to break it out.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Go big or go home, pickle lovers.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56374/pickle-brined-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    8/22

    Pickle-Brined Turkey

    Go big or go home, pickle lovers.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Herbs + citrus = heart eyes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29007064/best-turkey-brine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    9/22

    Turkey Brine

    Herbs + citrus = heart eyes.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Oh YES. WE. DID.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24443634/bacon-wrapped-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    10/22

    Bacon-Wrapped Turkey

    Oh YES. WE. DID.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>If you want to celebrate Christmas like Snoop, we are here to assist.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24491015/snoop-dogg-thanksgiving-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    11/22

    Snoop Dogg's Ain't No Jive Herbed Turkey and Gravy

    If you want to celebrate Christmas like Snoop, we are here to assist.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The resemblance to a yule log makes it all the more festive.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29505034/turkey-roulade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    12/22

    Turkey Roulade

    The resemblance to a yule log makes it all the more festive.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cinnamon sticks and brown sugar give this brine amazing flavor.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29490440/apple-cider-turkey-brine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    13/22

    Apple Cider Brined Turkey

    Cinnamon sticks and brown sugar give this brine amazing flavor.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>If you're looking for a super simple dinner that'll impress, this is it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thesuburbansoapbox.com/2015/11/01/citrus-and-herb-butter-roasted-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Suburban Soapbox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Suburban Soapbox</a>. </p>
    14/22

    Citrus and Herb Butter Roast Turkey

    If you're looking for a super simple dinner that'll impress, this is it.

    Get the recipe from The Suburban Soapbox.

  • <p><span>Add fresh cranberries to dress it up for Christmas.</span></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.fivehearthome.com/maple-glazed-turkey-with-bacon-and-sage-butter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Five Heart Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Five Heart Home</a>. </p>
    15/22

    Maple Glazed Turkey

    Add fresh cranberries to dress it up for Christmas.

    Get the recipe from Five Heart Home.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The cider-bourbon gravy is legit.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.howsweeteats.com/2013/11/applewood-smoked-turkey-with-cider-bourbon-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Sweet It Is" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How Sweet It Is</a>. </p>
    16/22

    Applewood-Smoked Turkey

    The cider-bourbon gravy is legit.

    Get the recipe from How Sweet It Is.

  • <p>Rotisserie chicken fans, this one's for you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/herb-butter-rotisserie-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Foodie Crush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Foodie Crush</a>.</p>
    17/22

    Herbed Butter Rotisserie Turkey

    Rotisserie chicken fans, this one's for you.

    Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

  • <p>This bird combines the best of fall and winter flavors.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://chewtown.com/2015/12/christmas-maple-orange-roast-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewtown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chewtown</a>.</p>
    18/22

    Maple-Orange Roast Turkey

    This bird combines the best of fall and winter flavors.

    Get the recipe from Chewtown.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You've already had plain turkey this year. This time, dress it up a bit.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.rockrecipes.com/cranberry-hazelnut-turkey-wellington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rock Recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rock Recipes</a>. </p>
    19/22

    Cranberry-Hazelnut Turkey Wellington

    You've already had plain turkey this year. This time, dress it up a bit.

    Get the recipe from Rock Recipes.

  • <p>This amazing way to cook a turkey is about to save you a whole lot of work.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.thelittlekitchen.net/slow-cooker-whole-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Little Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Little Kitchen</a>.</p>
    20/22

    Slow Cooker Turkey

    This amazing way to cook a turkey is about to save you a whole lot of work.

    Get the recipe from The Little Kitchen.

  • <p>Who doesn't love anything stuffed with cheese?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.fromachefskitchen.com/spinach-and-ricotta-stuffed-turkey-breast-with-garlic-herb-sauce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:From A Chef's Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">From A Chef's Kitchen</a>.</p>
    21/22

    Spinach and Ricotta-Stuffed Turkey Breast

    Who doesn't love anything stuffed with cheese?

    Get the recipe from From A Chef's Kitchen.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Thanksgiving gravy can't even begin to compare.</p><p><span>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/herb-and-butter-roasted-turkey-with-white-wine-pan-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Baked Harvest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Half Baked Harvest</a></span><span>.</span></p>
    22/22

    Herb and Butter Roasted Turkey

    Thanksgiving gravy can't even begin to compare.

    Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

<p>Christmas dinner usually involves a ham, but if you want round two of turkey time, we fully support that decision. Here are some delish turkey recipes to center your Christmas spread around. Once you've got that covered, check out our <a href="http://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/christmas/g1713/holiday-party-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas appetizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas appetizers</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/g2574/holiday-pies-desserts-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday desserts</a>!</p>
<p>A straightforward and easy way to roast a turkey.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55338/best-oven-roast-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>This dry brine is still juicy.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29178578/how-to-dry-brine-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Garlicky perfection.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a44466/garlic-and-herb-roasted-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The Crockpot is about to make Christmas dinner SO much easier.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29251509/crockpot-turkey-breast-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Bland, dry turkey officially becomes a thing of the past with this recipe.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/recipes/a44733/ranch-turkey-recipe-best-thanksgiving-turkey-rub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>If you've got an air fryer, Christmas is the perfect time to break it out.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a22716913/air-fryer-thanksgiving-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Go big or go home, pickle lovers.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56374/pickle-brined-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Herbs + citrus = heart eyes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29007064/best-turkey-brine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Oh YES. WE. DID.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24443634/bacon-wrapped-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>If you want to celebrate Christmas like Snoop, we are here to assist.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24491015/snoop-dogg-thanksgiving-turkey-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>The resemblance to a yule log makes it all the more festive.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29505034/turkey-roulade-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Cinnamon sticks and brown sugar give this brine amazing flavor.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a29490440/apple-cider-turkey-brine-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>If you're looking for a super simple dinner that'll impress, this is it.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thesuburbansoapbox.com/2015/11/01/citrus-and-herb-butter-roasted-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Suburban Soapbox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Suburban Soapbox</a>. </p>
<p><span>Add fresh cranberries to dress it up for Christmas.</span></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.fivehearthome.com/maple-glazed-turkey-with-bacon-and-sage-butter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Five Heart Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Five Heart Home</a>. </p>
<p>The cider-bourbon gravy is legit.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.howsweeteats.com/2013/11/applewood-smoked-turkey-with-cider-bourbon-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How Sweet It Is" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How Sweet It Is</a>. </p>
<p>Rotisserie chicken fans, this one's for you.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.foodiecrush.com/herb-butter-rotisserie-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Foodie Crush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Foodie Crush</a>.</p>
<p>This bird combines the best of fall and winter flavors.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://chewtown.com/2015/12/christmas-maple-orange-roast-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chewtown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chewtown</a>.</p>
<p>You've already had plain turkey this year. This time, dress it up a bit.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.rockrecipes.com/cranberry-hazelnut-turkey-wellington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rock Recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rock Recipes</a>. </p>
<p>This amazing way to cook a turkey is about to save you a whole lot of work.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.thelittlekitchen.net/slow-cooker-whole-turkey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Little Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Little Kitchen</a>.</p>
<p>Who doesn't love anything stuffed with cheese?</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.fromachefskitchen.com/spinach-and-ricotta-stuffed-turkey-breast-with-garlic-herb-sauce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:From A Chef's Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">From A Chef's Kitchen</a>.</p>
<p>Thanksgiving gravy can't even begin to compare.</p><p><span>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/herb-and-butter-roasted-turkey-with-white-wine-pan-gravy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Baked Harvest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Half Baked Harvest</a></span><span>.</span></p>

Holiday season must-have.

From Delish

Latest Stories