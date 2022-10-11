The Funniest Pumpkin Quotes and Puns to Use on Instagram

  • <p>It's time! As soon as we detect the first hint of crispness in the air, we declare it pumpkin season. We're ready to eat, drink, and decorate with our favorite fall gourd. And of course, we want to take photos and share them with our friends on Instagram along with <strong>c</strong><strong>lever quotes and puns about pumpkins</strong>. Well, we're here with a full list of funny and cute messages to keep you going throughout the season. There are even some pumpkin quotes for couples celebrating the season together. </p><p>Whether you're looking for an<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a23326556/fall-instagram-captions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram caption" class="link "> Instagram caption</a> for your latest trip to the pumpkin patch or you're just in need for some holiday-themed <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/a27452412/best-dad-jokes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dad jokes" class="link ">Dad jokes</a> for the trick or treaters, you can’t go wrong with this list of fun sayings. You can even carve one of these clever ideas into your pumpkin if you'd like. We think you'll especially enjoy the ones from your favorite movies, but we also have short and sweet one-liners that will fit on any little gourd you have. </p><p>Now all that's left to do is whip up your favorite <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3575/pumpkin-bars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin dessert" class="link ">pumpkin dessert</a> and enjoy your 1,000th viewing of <em>It's the Great </em><em>Pumpkin, Charlie Brown</em>.</p>
  • <p>An "orange" pun never gets old.</p>
    1) Orange You Pumped for Autumn?

    An "orange" pun never gets old.

  • <p>My coffee cup doesn't lie.</p>
    2) Blood Type: Pumpkin Spice

    My coffee cup doesn't lie.

  • <p>Seems to be working so far!</p>
    3) I Heard a Pumpkin a Day Keeps the Goblins Away

    Seems to be working so far!

  • <p>Pretty sure Robert Southey would agree!</p>
    4) Sugar and Pumpkin Spice and All Things Nice!

    Pretty sure Robert Southey would agree!

  • <p>The 1966 song from Jan & The Techniques still rings true today.</p>
    5) Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie. Soon Your Love Will Be All Mine

    The 1966 song from Jan & The Techniques still rings true today.

  • <p>Hanging this on the door for the month of October.</p>
    6) Gone Pumpkin Pickin'

    Hanging this on the door for the month of October.

  • <p>That would explain a lot...</p>
    7) I Am the Pumpkin King

    That would explain a lot...

  • <p>How's about cooking <em>pumpkin</em> up with me?</p>
    8) What's Cookin' Gourd Lookin'?

    How's about cooking pumpkin up with me?

  • <p>I couldn't if I tried!</p>
    9) Don't Go(urd) Breakin' My Heart

    I couldn't if I tried!

  • <p>Can't wait to watch it again this year! </p>
    10) It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

    Can't wait to watch it again this year!

  • <p>Your autumn-loving friends will appreciate this expression. </p>
    11) Oh My Gourdness, It's Autumn!

    Your autumn-loving friends will appreciate this expression.

  • <p>We all feel spacey from time to time. Your friend who loses her keys every morning will appreciate this pun. </p>
    12) Gourd Out of my Mind

    We all feel spacey from time to time. Your friend who loses her keys every morning will appreciate this pun.

  • <p>Confident folks will enjoy using this expression. </p>
    13) You Don't Know Jack-o'-Lantern

    Confident folks will enjoy using this expression.

  • <p>This pun is perfect for your intelligent friends. </p>
    14) I'm Ahead of the Carve

    This pun is perfect for your intelligent friends.

  • <p>This pun will catch anyone's attention. </p>
    15) You Really Struck a Gourd With Me

    This pun will catch anyone's attention.

  • <p>It's punny <em>and</em> it involves our favorite drink. Check and check!</p>
    16) I Think About You a (Pumpkin Spice) Latte

    It's punny and it involves our favorite drink. Check and check!

  • <p>You get <em>squash</em>! Get it? We can't imagine a better caption for those <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4379/summer-squash-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:squash" class="link ">squash</a>-filled Instagram photos.</p>
    17) What Do You Get When You Drop a Pumpkin?

    You get squash! Get it? We can't imagine a better caption for those squash-filled Instagram photos.

  • <p>Indeed you are! And what's better than including the word "pun" within a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g22216730/pun-costumes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pun" class="link ">pun</a>? Talk about meta.</p>
    18) I'm a Pun King

    Indeed you are! And what's better than including the word "pun" within a pun? Talk about meta.

  • <p>Let's—and say we did! This one would be fun to share with all your girlfriends before a night out on the town.</p>
    19) Let's Pumpkin Spice Things Up

    Let's—and say we did! This one would be fun to share with all your girlfriends before a night out on the town.

  • <p>With a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g21273436/pumpkin-farms-near-me/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin patch" class="link ">pumpkin patch</a>, of course! Share this one with your littlest kids—it'll have them cracking up.</p>
    20) How Do You Mend a Broken Jack-o'-Lantern?

    With a pumpkin patch, of course! Share this one with your littlest kids—it'll have them cracking up.

  • <p>Share this one-liner with your sweetie. (We're sure they only have pies for you too!)</p>
    21) I Only Have Pies for You

    Share this one-liner with your sweetie. (We're sure they only have pies for you too!)

  • <p>Who else loves a pumpkin spice latte on a crisp fall day? We sure do!</p>
    22) I Love You a Latte

    Who else loves a pumpkin spice latte on a crisp fall day? We sure do!

  • <p>Maybe that's why jack-o'-lanterns can look a little scary. </p>
    23) I'm Hollow Inside

    Maybe that's why jack-o'-lanterns can look a little scary.

  • <p> 'Tis the season for some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g2633/fall-bucket-list/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fun fall activities" class="link ">fun fall activities</a>! </p>
    24) Let's Carve Out Some Fun

    'Tis the season for some fun fall activities!

  • <p>It looks like some <em>gourd</em>-geous person has been hitting the gym.</p>
    25) Wow, You're Jacked!

    It looks like some gourd-geous person has been hitting the gym.

  • <p>Even better—let's <em>pumpkin</em> spice things up.</p>
    26) Let's Spice Things Up

    Even better—let's pumpkin spice things up.

  • <p>Melodramatic much? This one's got your name written all over it. </p>
    27) Dear Gourd!

    Melodramatic much? This one's got your name written all over it.

  • <p>What do you call a stylish ghost? Fa-boo-lous!</p>
    28) Fa-Boo-Lous

    What do you call a stylish ghost? Fa-boo-lous!

  • <p>Halloween only comes once a year, after all!</p>
    29) Go Big or Gourd Home

    Halloween only comes once a year, after all!

  • <p>Claim your title as the hostess with the mostess with this cute expression carved on your pumpkin. </p>
    30) Hallow-Queen

    Claim your title as the hostess with the mostess with this cute expression carved on your pumpkin.

  • <p>Love <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44773/how-to-make-pumpkin-pie-spice/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pumpkin spice" class="link ">pumpkin spice</a> a latte? Then go for this!</p>
    31) Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

    Love pumpkin spice a latte? Then go for this!

  • <p>This <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g1350/pumpkin-decorating-1009/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:creative pumpkin decorating idea" class="link ">creative pumpkin decorating idea</a> will get 'em talking!</p>
    32) Give 'Em Pumpkin to Talk About

    This creative pumpkin decorating idea will get 'em talking!

  • <p>Greet your guests with this expression featured on a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g1370/outdoor-halloween-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:porch pumpkin" class="link ">porch pumpkin</a>.</p>
    33) Hello, Gourd-Geous

    Greet your guests with this expression featured on a porch pumpkin.

  • <p>Feature this expression on a jack-o'-lantern or painted pumpkin near your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g4620/halloween-party-themes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween party" class="link ">Halloween party</a> <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3498/halloween-appetizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:food spread" class="link ">food spread</a>.</p>
    34) Bone Appetit

    Feature this expression on a jack-o'-lantern or painted pumpkin near your Halloween party food spread.

  • <p>'Tis the season!</p>
    35) Have a Gourd Time!

    'Tis the season!

  • <p>Style this pumpkin pun next to a skeleton or skull to create a Halloween statement that's spooky and a bit sassy.</p>
    36) Bone to be Wild

    Style this pumpkin pun next to a skeleton or skull to create a Halloween statement that's spooky and a bit sassy.

  • <p>This one's oh-so-right for parties.</p>
    37) Let's Get Smashed

    This one's oh-so-right for parties.

  • <p>Ringers, this pumpkin pun is for you!</p>
    38) Gourd of the Rings

    Ringers, this pumpkin pun is for you!

  • <p>Place this one near other pumpkins and gourds to really make an impact.</p>
    39) #SquashGoals

    Place this one near other pumpkins and gourds to really make an impact.

  • <p>Get it?</p>
    40) Pumpkin Pi

    Get it?

  • <p>Embellish a big or small pumpkin with this simple message to tell everyone you're ready to have a good time.</p>
    41) Boo-Yah

    Embellish a big or small pumpkin with this simple message to tell everyone you're ready to have a good time.

  • <p>Make your friends smile with this cheeky pun.</p>
    42) Creep It Real

    Make your friends smile with this cheeky pun.

  • <p>Surprise someone with special with this sweet message.</p>
    43) Hey, Boo-tiful

    Surprise someone with special with this sweet message.

  • <p>You know Joey from <em>Friends</em> would love this one!</p>
    44) Howl You Doin'?

    You know Joey from Friends would love this one!

  • <p>Think of this one as a modern love letter you can carve into your pumpkin.</p>
    45) I'll Never Ghost You

    Think of this one as a modern love letter you can carve into your pumpkin.

  • <p>If this sounds like you, be sure to try one of our spellbinding <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g2640/halloween-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween cocktail recipes" class="link ">Halloween cocktail recipes</a>.</p>
    46) I'm Here for the Boos

    If this sounds like you, be sure to try one of our spellbinding Halloween cocktail recipes.

  • <p>Oh yeah! This simple message says it all.</p>
    47) If You've Got It, Haunt It

    Oh yeah! This simple message says it all.

  • <p>Carve this into a pumpkin, throw a candle inside, and you've got the perfect Halloween statement.</p>
    48) Let's Get Lit

    Carve this into a pumpkin, throw a candle inside, and you've got the perfect Halloween statement.

  • <p>When pumpkin season is here, life is always gourd.</p>
    49) Life Is Gourd

    When pumpkin season is here, life is always gourd.

  • <p>Sink your teeth into this vampire-inspired pun.</p>
    50) Love at First Bite

    Sink your teeth into this vampire-inspired pun.

  • <p>Place this decked out pumpkin near your drink table at your next party.</p>
    51) More Boos Please

    Place this decked out pumpkin near your drink table at your next party.

  • <p>Mamas and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/kids-pets/g4972/halloween-costumes-pregnant-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moms-to-be" class="link ">moms-to-be</a> will appreciate this Halloween expression.</p>
    52) Mummy of the Year

    Mamas and moms-to-be will appreciate this Halloween expression.

  • <p>Embrace your inner drama queen with this amusing expression.</p>
    53) Oh My Gourd!

    Embrace your inner drama queen with this amusing expression.

  • <p>This one will make you want to throw on your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/entertaining/g4550/best-halloween-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween playlist" class="link ">Halloween playlist</a> and shake it.</p>
    54) Shake Your Boo-ty

    This one will make you want to throw on your Halloween playlist and shake it.

  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g22103622/best-vampire-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vampire fans" class="link ">Vampire fans</a> will appreciate this fang-tastic pun.</p>
    55) The Stakes Are High

    Vampire fans will appreciate this fang-tastic pun.

