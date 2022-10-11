The Funniest Pumpkin Quotes and Puns to Use on Instagram
The Funniest Pumpkin Quotes and Puns to Use on InstagramNATALIA GANELIN/GETTY IMAGES
1) Orange You Pumped for Autumn?Getty
2) Blood Type: Pumpkin SpiceGetty
3) I Heard a Pumpkin a Day Keeps the Goblins AwayGetty
4) Sugar and Pumpkin Spice and All Things Nice!Getty
5) Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie. Soon Your Love Will Be All MineGetty
6) Gone Pumpkin Pickin'Getty
7) I Am the Pumpkin KingGetty
8) What's Cookin' Gourd Lookin'?Getty
9) Don't Go(urd) Breakin' My HeartGetty
10) It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie BrownGetty
11) Oh My Gourdness, It's Autumn!Getty Images
12) Gourd Out of my MindGetty Images
13) You Don't Know Jack-o'-LanternGetty Images
14) I'm Ahead of the CarveGetty Images
15) You Really Struck a Gourd With MeGetty Images
16) I Think About You a (Pumpkin Spice) LatteCountry Living
17) What Do You Get When You Drop a Pumpkin?Country Living
18) I'm a Pun KingCountry Living
19) Let's Pumpkin Spice Things UpCountry Living
20) How Do You Mend a Broken Jack-o'-Lantern?Country Living
21) I Only Have Pies for YouDesign: Rebekah Lowin
22) I Love You a LatteDesign: Rebekah Lowin
23) I'm Hollow InsideDesign: Rebekah Lowin
24) Let's Carve Out Some FunDesign: Rebekah Lowin
25) Wow, You're Jacked!Design: Rebekah Lowin
26) Let's Spice Things UpDesign: Rebekah Lowin
27) Dear Gourd!Design: Emily Schiff-Slater
28) Fa-Boo-LousDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
29) Go Big or Gourd HomeDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
30) Hallow-QueenDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
31) Pumpkin Spice and Everything NiceDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
32) Give 'Em Pumpkin to Talk AboutDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
33) Hello, Gourd-GeousDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
34) Bone AppetitDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
35) Have a Gourd Time!Design: Emily Schiff-Slater
36) Bone to be WildDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
37) Let's Get SmashedDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
38) Gourd of the RingsDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
39) #SquashGoalsDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
40) Pumpkin PiDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
41) Boo-YahDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
42) Creep It RealDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
43) Hey, Boo-tifulDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
44) Howl You Doin'?Design: Emily Schiff-Slater
45) I'll Never Ghost YouDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
46) I'm Here for the BoosDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
47) If You've Got It, Haunt ItDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
48) Let's Get LitDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
49) Life Is GourdDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
50) Love at First BiteDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
51) More Boos PleaseDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
52) Mummy of the YearDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
53) Oh My Gourd!Design: Emily Schiff-Slater
54) Shake Your Boo-tyDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater
55) The Stakes Are HighDesign: Emily Schiff-Slater