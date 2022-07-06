10 Can't-Miss Bra Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The biggest save-the-date in my calendar this summer may just be <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale%3Fjid%3Dj012993-19255%26cm_sp%3Dmerch-_-anniversary_19255_j012993-_-hp_0_p99_0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale" class="link ">Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale</a>. For almost two weeks, Nordstrom’s prices are plummeting so much it should be a national holiday. From running shoes, to evening gowns, to handbags, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40435745/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2022-clothing-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom's annual sale" class="link ">Nordstrom's annual sale</a> uniquely features savings on fall items before the season even begins, in addition to offering the rest of their typical inventory at a sale price as well. </p><p>With sweater weather creeping up on us, there's one thing I am taking advantage of during this sale above all others: bras. (After all, it’s much easier to free the nipple when it's 80 degrees.) Thanks to Nordstrom’s sale preview, we now know many of our <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39995530/best-bandeau-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite bras" class="link ">favorite bras</a> are included in this year's discounts, including everyday T-Shirt bras and strappy bralettes. </p><p>Early Access to the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g40384348/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anniversary Sale" class="link ">Anniversary Sale</a> becomes available to select cardholders on <strong>July 6</strong>, all cardholders <strong>July 9</strong>, and the public on <strong>July 15</strong>. Until prices return to normal on August 1st, you'll want to take advantage of Nordstrom's best bra deals for a packed top drawer. Ahead, find the 10 best bras to equip you with ample support before bikini season leaves us hanging, literally.</p>
  • <p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$68</del> <strong>$44.90 (34% OFF)</strong></p><p>The Natori Feathers Bra is one of our all-time favorites. This lace T-shirt bra mixes comfort and romance for around-the-clock support—and more than 3,400 positive ratings agree. </p>
    The Natori Feathers Bra is one of our all-time favorites. This lace T-shirt bra mixes comfort and romance for around-the-clock support—and more than 3,400 positive ratings agree.

  • <p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-bliss-perfection-underwire-contour-bra%2F4654017&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$70</del> <strong>$46.90</strong> <strong>(33% OFF) </strong></p><p>Featuring contour cups made with smooth, foam-lined jersey, this timeless Natori underwire bra will meet your everyday needs. </p>
    Featuring contour cups made with smooth, foam-lined jersey, this timeless Natori underwire bra will meet your everyday needs.

  • <p><strong>Chantelle Lingerie</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchantelle-lingerie-norah-molded-underwire-bra%2F5465560%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D405&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$74</del> <strong>$48.90</strong><strong> (34% OFF)</strong></p><p>This full-coverage option is another great all-day bra, with the bonuses of molded underwire and lace detailing. </p>
    This full-coverage option is another great all-day bra, with the bonuses of molded underwire and lace detailing.

  • <p><strong>Alo</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdelight-seamless-knit-bra%2F6882370%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D523&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$62</del> <strong>$42.99 (31% OFF)</strong></p><p>Sometimes you just need a shirt and a bra all in one. This Alo knit sports bra is a perfect balance of comfort and support.</p>
    Sometimes you just need a shirt and a bra all in one. This Alo knit sports bra is a perfect balance of comfort and support.

  • <p><strong>Wacoal</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fwacoal-red-carpet-convertible-strapless-bra%2F3236610&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$70</del> <strong>$44.90 (36% OFF)</strong></p><p>Named the “<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g32376555/best-bras-for-big-boobs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best strapless bra for big busts" class="link ">best strapless bra for big busts</a>” by <em>BAZAAR</em>, you can always rely on this Wacoal strapless to hold you up regardless of what you are wearing. </p>
    Named the “best strapless bra for big busts” by BAZAAR, you can always rely on this Wacoal strapless to hold you up regardless of what you are wearing.

  • <p><strong>True & Co.</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftrue-co-true-body-triangle-convertible-strap-bralette%2F5142221%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$44</del> <strong>$28.90 (35% OFF) </strong></p><p>Versatility is something we all look for in a bra. This True & Co convertible strap bralette is an everyday essential to keep your bra straps hidden, regardless of the cut of your shirt.</p><p>Reviewers can't get enough of the soft and comfortable fabric. One reviewer who wears a size large writes, "This is an amazing bra. It molds perfectly around your chest, no bulging whatsoever!"</p>
    Versatility is something we all look for in a bra. This True & Co convertible strap bralette is an everyday essential to keep your bra straps hidden, regardless of the cut of your shirt.

    Reviewers can't get enough of the soft and comfortable fabric. One reviewer who wears a size large writes, "This is an amazing bra. It molds perfectly around your chest, no bulging whatsoever!"

  • <p><strong>Skarlett Blue</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fskarlett-blue-minx-balconette-bra%2F3970117%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D673&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$58</del> <strong>$38.90 (33% OFF)</strong></p><p>Consider us obsessed with the bow detail on this lace bra. This classic is perfect for staying comfortable, even on a special occasion. </p><p>"I cannot be happier with this," one shopper says. "It’s gorgeous, comfortable, and sexy."</p>
    Consider us obsessed with the bow detail on this lace bra. This classic is perfect for staying comfortable, even on a special occasion.

    "I cannot be happier with this," one shopper says. "It’s gorgeous, comfortable, and sexy."

  • <p><strong>Fantasie</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ffantasie-fusion-underwire-side-support-bra%2F4902891%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D236&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$59</del> <strong>$38.90 (35% OFF)</strong></p><p>Here's another bra with extra support for large busts. One reviewer writes, “I love this bra. Had it on all day without any adjusting or fussing necessary. The band does its job to provide underlying support, so my shoulders don't have to. This bra felt light and like part of my body.” </p>
    Here's another bra with extra support for large busts. One reviewer writes, “I love this bra. Had it on all day without any adjusting or fussing necessary. The band does its job to provide underlying support, so my shoulders don't have to. This bra felt light and like part of my body.”

  • <p><strong>DKNY</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdkny-litewear-push-up-strapless-bra%2F6607304%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$46</del> <strong>$29.90 (35% OFF)</strong></p><p>Sometimes we all need a little extra oomph from our bras. This strapless DKNY with a hint of extra padding is the ideal on-sale pick for our push-up needs. </p>
    Sometimes we all need a little extra oomph from our bras. This strapless DKNY with a hint of extra padding is the ideal on-sale pick for our push-up needs.

  • <p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>Nordstrom</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-gravity-contour-underwire-sports-bra%2F7087734%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FLingerie%252C%2BHosiery%2B%2526%2BShapewear%26color%3D022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40513703%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-bra-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$72</del> <strong>$39.90 (45% OFF)</strong></p><p>One buyer wrote that this Natori sports bra is "very functional and sexy. It lays nice for everyday wear especially things with low backs."</p>
    One buyer wrote that this Natori sports bra is "very functional and sexy. It lays nice for everyday wear especially things with low backs."

