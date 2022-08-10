10 of Britain's dog-friendly hotels we love

  • <p>With more of us owning dogs than ever and the thought of leaving them at home too much for many to bear, the demand for dog-friendly hotels is increasing – and we’ve picked out the best ones. </p><p>From hotels with hundreds of acres for your dog to run wild in to doggy treats and even quirky touches, such as spritzes of perfume, there are lots of dog-friendly hotels all over the country to take your pick from.</p><p>At the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Seasons Hampshire" class="link ">Four Seasons Hampshire</a>, the White Company bath products for humans are accompanied by grooming products for your pets – the Georgian manor sits on a 500-acre estate and dogs are welcome everywhere except the restaurant and library. </p><p>In the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/g39398829/cotswold-villages-towns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cotswolds" class="link ">Cotswolds</a>, dogs are treated like royalty at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lygonarms.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lygon Arms" class="link ">Lygon Arms</a>, where pet-friendly packages include Le Chameau tweed beds, Michel Roux recipes and grooming experiences that finish with a bow or bandanna. </p><p>Meanwhile, in the capital, dogs will look as stylish as the locals thanks to the pet programme with Bow Wow London available at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/one-aldwych.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Aldwych" class="link ">One Aldwych</a> in the West End. </p><p>Avoid the faff of finding a kennel or dog-sitter and take your pet along with you – read on for our favourite dog-friendly hotels in the UK.</p>
  • <p>It’s not just dogs that are welcome at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Seasons Hampshire" class="link ">Four Seasons Hampshire</a> – cats can come along too and recent guests checking in have even included a bunny rabbit. The Hampshire estate spans a vast 500 acres, with an 18th-century manor, a lake, shooting field, equestrian centre and zip-line. Pets in residence to introduce your dog to include two Shetland ponies and some alpacas. <br><br>Dogs are given beds, bowls, treats, spring water and even grooming products, and the doormen are ready to dispense bags for walkies or arrange dog sitting. Pets are welcome everywhere except the library and Wild Carrot restaurant, but that shouldn’t be a problem since the room service menu has a special pet section. The fee per dog for each stay is £35.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/hampshire-four-seasons-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>With more of us owning dogs than ever and the thought of leaving them at home too much for many to bear, the demand for dog-friendly hotels is increasing – and we’ve picked out the best ones. </p><p>From hotels with hundreds of acres for your dog to run wild in to doggy treats and even quirky touches, such as spritzes of perfume, there are lots of dog-friendly hotels all over the country to take your pick from.</p><p>At the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Seasons Hampshire" class="link ">Four Seasons Hampshire</a>, the White Company bath products for humans are accompanied by grooming products for your pets – the Georgian manor sits on a 500-acre estate and dogs are welcome everywhere except the restaurant and library. </p><p>In the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/travel-ideas/staycation-uk/g39398829/cotswold-villages-towns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cotswolds" class="link ">Cotswolds</a>, dogs are treated like royalty at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lygonarms.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lygon Arms" class="link ">Lygon Arms</a>, where pet-friendly packages include Le Chameau tweed beds, Michel Roux recipes and grooming experiences that finish with a bow or bandanna. </p><p>Meanwhile, in the capital, dogs will look as stylish as the locals thanks to the pet programme with Bow Wow London available at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/one-aldwych.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Aldwych" class="link ">One Aldwych</a> in the West End. </p><p>Avoid the faff of finding a kennel or dog-sitter and take your pet along with you – read on for our favourite dog-friendly hotels in the UK.</p>
<p>It’s not just dogs that are welcome at the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Seasons Hampshire" class="link ">Four Seasons Hampshire</a> – cats can come along too and recent guests checking in have even included a bunny rabbit. The Hampshire estate spans a vast 500 acres, with an 18th-century manor, a lake, shooting field, equestrian centre and zip-line. Pets in residence to introduce your dog to include two Shetland ponies and some alpacas. <br><br>Dogs are given beds, bowls, treats, spring water and even grooming products, and the doormen are ready to dispense bags for walkies or arrange dog sitting. Pets are welcome everywhere except the library and Wild Carrot restaurant, but that shouldn’t be a problem since the room service menu has a special pet section. The fee per dog for each stay is £35.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/hampshire-four-seasons-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/four-seasons-hampshire.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>This gorgeous hotel in Pembrokeshire overlooks the Preseli Hills and has plenty of countryside for dogs to roam freely. There are six dog-friendly rooms, most of which have access to a garden, along with dog-friendly tables in one section of the Artisan Restaurant. <br><br>The charge per dog per night is £20 and includes upcycled towels, a blanket and some special treats. And the resident labradoodle Bronwen is always ready to make new friends. For discerning dogs, a dining menu by Burns Real Food for Dogs can also be ordered from.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/pembrokeshire-the-grove-of-narbeth" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-grove-narberth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>In the heart of the capital, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/one-aldwych.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Aldwych" class="link ">One Aldwych</a> is so dog-friendly, it has a special programme for pets: Paws Unwind, created in collaboration with the hotel’s neighbours, Bow Wow London. The shop and grooming parlour is handily just around the corner in Seven Dials. <br><br>There’s no charge for dogs to stay the night – they’ll be given a Bow Wow London bed and bowl, and some treats to take home. If your pooch is in need of some TLC, take them along to the Bow Wow salon for a little head-to-paw pampering for £75. Dogs are welcome in the hotel’s library, or you can take them out exploring the West End.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/london-covent-garden-one-aldwych-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/one-aldwych.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Previous guests at this former coaching inn in the golden Cotswolds village of Broadway have included Charles I and, more recently, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Today, dogs will get the royal treatment, too. The hotel has partnered with Le Chameau to create two dog-friendly packages. One includes a tweed bed by the luxury brand to take home, treats made using a Michel Roux recipe and grooming that finishes with a bow or bandanna, and a choice of perfume: Jimmy Chow or Jean Paw Gaultier.<br><br>There’s a wash station in the courtyard to hose down muddy paws after walks in the nearby Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Dogs are welcome in the lounges and the Terrace restaurant, where there’s a menu for them that includes ice-cream. The price per dog per night is £25; the packages start from £165 per booking.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lygonarms.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Perfect for anyone hoping to take their pet scaling Snowdonia, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/pale-hall.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Palé Hall" class="link ">Palé Hall</a> is a stately stay that’s on the edge of the national park in north Wales. There are four pooches in residence and well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the fun, too. <br><br>The Victorian mansion has various wings, lots of turrets and towers, and gardens that extend down to the riverbank. Some of the rooms allow pets and there’s a wash station behind the courtyard. Guests can set out on beautiful walks straight from the hotel, including Queen Victoria’s favourite path along the River Dee.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/pale-hall.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>A riverside retreat overlooking Hampton Court Palace, the Mitre was commissioned by Charles II in 1665 to accommodate his courtiers. The dog-friendly rooms have access to a terrace and each pet will be given a welcome pack at check-in. Nearby walk options include the banks of the river and Bushy Park. The hotel charges £20 per dog per night. <br><br>For humans, there are grand suites with four-poster beds, roll-top baths and windows overlooking the Thames, as well as a riverside rotunda and terrace with a Whispering Angel rosé bar. Activities include boat rides, paddle-boarding and kayaking, along with, of course, trips to the palace.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/mitre-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The Artist Residence group has bohemian boltholes in Penzance, London and Bristol. The original version in <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/artists-residence.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brighton" class="link ">Brighton</a> was decorated by artists who were given free board in exchange for their services. The hotel is on Regency Square, which means easy access to walks on the beach, and the South Downs can be reached swiftly enough, too. <br><br>Pets checking in to the dog-friendly rooms will be met with beds, bowls and organic treats by Lily’s Kitchen. The hotel charges £15 a night for each dog coming to stay.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/east-sussex-brighton-artist-residence-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/artists-residence.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>This listed Georgian building is on the edge of the Exe estuary in Devon. Pets are welcome throughout the grounds and on the hotel’s terraces, and there are two dog-friendly suites: Tern and Greenfinch, each of which has its own entrance, terrace and garden. The grounds also feature five shepherd’s huts, which welcome dogs, too – though, as they’re a little on the compact size, they can only accommodate one dog at a time. It’s £30 per night for each pet, which includes beds, bowels and towels.<br><br>Local walks include the estuary trail and sandy Exmouth Beach, which has a dog-friendly section all-year-round.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/devon-lympstone-manor-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/lympstone-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>In the coastal village of Beadnell in Northumberland, this dog-friendly hotel is the perfect choice for a holiday in the north of England. The historic building has both coast and countryside on its doorstep. Guests and their pets can roam the expansive beaches; and other attractions close by include Bamburgh Castle and Lindisfarne, with dog-friendly pubs to call in at along the way, including the 15th-century Craster Arms. Another popular walking route is to head south from the village to the sand dunes towards Low Newton. <br> <br>For £25 per pet per stay, your four-legged friend will receive a bed, bowls and welcome treats, and there’s a washing area to ensure they’re looking presentable.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/northumberland-chathill-beadnell-towers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/beadnell-towers-beadnell.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The Cotswolds has plenty of dog-friendly pubs and inns to choose from, including the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/noelarmsclassic.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Noel Arms" class="link ">Noel Arms</a> in Chipping Campden. This 17th-century coaching inn once offered refuge to Charles II during the English Civil War.<br><br>Dogs and their owners can conquer the Cotswold Way, which wends through the region’s wonderful countryside and starts just outside of the front door. The hotel allows pets in the bar, conservatory part of the restaurant and the coffee shop on the terrace. The cost per pet is £15 per stay.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/cotswolds-chipping-campden-noel-arms-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ OUR REVIEW">READ OUR REVIEW</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/noelarmsclassic.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=dog-friendly-hotels-uk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>

Dog-friendly hotels around the UK, including pet-friendly places to stay in London, the Cotswolds and Hampshire, as well as luxury dog-friendly hotels.

