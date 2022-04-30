10 Books About Menopause That Are Actually Worth the Read

  • <p>No doubt about it: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a37409296/early-signs-of-menopause/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Menopause" class="link ">Menopause</a> is called <em>The Change</em> for a reason. Some women experience a shift in nearly every aspect of their lives — from their <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/a33236955/how-menopause-changes-your-body/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:body shape" class="link ">body shape</a> and mood to their sleep and sex life. Swapping stories with pals is always a great, but when you’re looking for solid information — and even inspiration — to digest on your own terms and time, crack open a book. And as the shroud surrounding menopause continues to lift, there are more to choose from than ever before, covering all of menopause's stages and symptoms. Here are the best books published recently that address the breadth of the menopause experience:</p>
    10 Books About Menopause That Are Actually Worth the Read

    No doubt about it: Menopause is called The Change for a reason. Some women experience a shift in nearly every aspect of their lives — from their body shape and mood to their sleep and sex life. Swapping stories with pals is always a great, but when you’re looking for solid information — and even inspiration — to digest on your own terms and time, crack open a book. And as the shroud surrounding menopause continues to lift, there are more to choose from than ever before, covering all of menopause's stages and symptoms. Here are the best books published recently that address the breadth of the menopause experience:

  • <p><strong>Citadel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0806540664?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You may already be a fan of <a href="https://drjengunter.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Jen Gunter" class="link ">Dr. Jen Gunter</a> on social media or from her podcast,<a href="https://www.ted.com/podcasts/body-stuff-with-dr-jen-gunter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Body Stuff.”" class="link "> “Body Stuff.”</a> Following in the footsteps of her previous bestseller, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vagina-Bible-Vulva-Separating-Medicine/dp/0806539313/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Vagina Bible," class="link "><em>The Vagina Bible</em>,</a> <em>The Menopause Manifesto</em> seeks to destigmatize and demystify menopause both for women and their physicians. Armed with equal amounts of science and sass, Dr. Gunter writes about menopause unapologetically — as a natural phase in women’s lives that should be free from shame and silence.</p>
    1) The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism

    You may already be a fan of Dr. Jen Gunter on social media or from her podcast, “Body Stuff.” Following in the footsteps of her previous bestseller, The Vagina Bible, The Menopause Manifesto seeks to destigmatize and demystify menopause both for women and their physicians. Armed with equal amounts of science and sass, Dr. Gunter writes about menopause unapologetically — as a natural phase in women’s lives that should be free from shame and silence.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092H87LHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vaginal dryness, recurrent UTIs and painful sex are some of the more unwelcome and unpleasant side effects of menopause. <a href="https://www.drstreicher.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Lauren Streicher," class="link ">Dr. Lauren Streicher,</a> a gynecologist and professor at Northwestern University Medical School, walks readers through common vaginal, vulvar and urinary symptoms, and breaks down the vast (and sometimes overwhelming) array of treatments for them, from HT and DHEA to laser therapy and lubricants.</p>
    2) Slip Sliding Away: Turning Back the Clock on Your Vagina

    Vaginal dryness, recurrent UTIs and painful sex are some of the more unwelcome and unpleasant side effects of menopause. Dr. Lauren Streicher, a gynecologist and professor at Northwestern University Medical School, walks readers through common vaginal, vulvar and urinary symptoms, and breaks down the vast (and sometimes overwhelming) array of treatments for them, from HT and DHEA to laser therapy and lubricants.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FC8C8CT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Also from Dr. Streicher, this new book focuses on what you can do to turn down the heat on hot flashes, which affect around 80% of women going through menopause, and can impact everything from your sleep and mood to your risk of heart disease. </p>
    3) Hot Flash Hell-A Gynecologist's Guide to Turning Down the Heat

    Also from Dr. Streicher, this new book focuses on what you can do to turn down the heat on hot flashes, which affect around 80% of women going through menopause, and can impact everything from your sleep and mood to your risk of heart disease.

  • <p><strong>Hachette Go</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0306874768?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nonbinary queer author Heather Corinna invites readers to join them on their own perimenopausal ride. A sexual-health advocate and educator, <a href="http://heathercorinna.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Corinna" class="link ">Corinna</a> addresses misdiagnosis and dismissal by the medical community — a far too common experience for many when it comes to this stage of life. </p>
    4) What Fresh Hell Is This?: Perimenopause, Menopause, Other Indignities, and You

    Nonbinary queer author Heather Corinna invites readers to join them on their own perimenopausal ride. A sexual-health advocate and educator, Corinna addresses misdiagnosis and dismissal by the medical community — a far too common experience for many when it comes to this stage of life.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1638070962?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Written by a board-certified ob/gyn and integrative physician, this book explores 50 common symptoms across <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a37409296/early-signs-of-menopause/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:perimenopause" class="link ">perimenopause</a>, early menopause and late menopause. <a href="https://integrativemgi.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Felice Gersh" class="link ">Dr. Felice Gersh </a>explains what’s happening in your body and how to best prevent, treat or cope with the symptoms. The book aims to be inclusive for all women, regardless of age, lifestyle and other factors that make each menopause experience individualized.</p>
    5) Menopause: 50 Things You Need to Know: What to Expect During the Three Stages of Menopause

    Written by a board-certified ob/gyn and integrative physician, this book explores 50 common symptoms across perimenopause, early menopause and late menopause. Dr. Felice Gersh explains what’s happening in your body and how to best prevent, treat or cope with the symptoms. The book aims to be inclusive for all women, regardless of age, lifestyle and other factors that make each menopause experience individualized.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1785303104?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Despite what pop culture may lead us to believe, hotness doesn’t dissipate after our 20s (and not just because of those night sweats). Even though every woman will experience and navigate menopause differently, it can be comforting and uplifting to read other people’s stories, like these diverse true tales in this collection.</p>
    6) Still Hot! 42 Brilliantly Honest Menopause Stories

    Despite what pop culture may lead us to believe, hotness doesn’t dissipate after our 20s (and not just because of those night sweats). Even though every woman will experience and navigate menopause differently, it can be comforting and uplifting to read other people’s stories, like these diverse true tales in this collection.

  • <p><strong>Wsb Publishing, Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1642681458?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <a href="https://www.menopause.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:North American Menopause Society (NAMS)" class="link ">North American Menopause Society (NAMS) </a><a href="https://www.menopause.org/for-women/book-reviews/i-healthy-aging-well-being-and-sexuality-at-menopause-and-beyond-i" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:praised this book" class="link ">praised this book</a> as a “a delightful and educational read for women seeking solutions for menopause and sexuality....” Dr. Ghizzani challenges the old-fashioned notion that menopause is code for old age — or that sexual intimacy has to be a thing of the past. Both informative and practical, the book seeks to help women maneuver through the physical, emotional, social, and relationship changes that menopause may bring. </p>
    7) Healthy Aging: Well-Being and Sexuality at Menopause and Beyond

    The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) praised this book as a “a delightful and educational read for women seeking solutions for menopause and sexuality....” Dr. Ghizzani challenges the old-fashioned notion that menopause is code for old age — or that sexual intimacy has to be a thing of the past. Both informative and practical, the book seeks to help women maneuver through the physical, emotional, social, and relationship changes that menopause may bring.

  • <p><strong>Sarah Crichton Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0374156115?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Darcey Steinke writes that menopause “is as much a spiritual challenge as it is a physical one.” A meditation on the negative stigma around menopause and women as they’re experiencing it, the book seeks to challenge ageist, sexist ideas that women become less desirable, valuable or relevant once they reach a <em>certain age</em>. </p>
    8) Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life

    Darcey Steinke writes that menopause “is as much a spiritual challenge as it is a physical one.” A meditation on the negative stigma around menopause and women as they’re experiencing it, the book seeks to challenge ageist, sexist ideas that women become less desirable, valuable or relevant once they reach a certain age.

  • <p><strong>Princeton University Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0691171637?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While many books on the subject look at menopause through a medical lens, <em>The Slow Moon Climbs </em>takes a historical — and wholly positive — approach, positioning it not as a period to fear or dread but as an essential rite of passage to embrace. <a href="https://history.uga.edu/directory/people/susan-mattern" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Historian Susan Mattern" class="link ">Historian Susan Mattern</a> takes readers on a trip around the world and through time to spotlight how other cultures have viewed women’s post-childbearing years throughout history.</p>
    9) The Slow Moon Climbs: The Science, History, and Meaning of Menopause

    While many books on the subject look at menopause through a medical lens, The Slow Moon Climbs takes a historical — and wholly positive — approach, positioning it not as a period to fear or dread but as an essential rite of passage to embrace. Historian Susan Mattern takes readers on a trip around the world and through time to spotlight how other cultures have viewed women’s post-childbearing years throughout history.

  • <p><strong>Createspace Independent Publishing Platform</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1539137546?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39824807%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab your colored pencils and a favorite beverage, and settle into a comfy spot for a bit of lighthearted fun. This witty, irreverent adult coloring book offers a creative diversion, brain break and a good laugh.</p>
    10) Menopausal Mania & Mayhem: An Adult Coloring Book of Hormonal Heresy

    Grab your colored pencils and a favorite beverage, and settle into a comfy spot for a bit of lighthearted fun. This witty, irreverent adult coloring book offers a creative diversion, brain break and a good laugh.

