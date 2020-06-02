10 Black-Owned Home Brands To Support Now

10 Black-Owned Home Brands To Support NowVerandaJune 2, 2020, 4:00 p.m. UTCFrom fabric and furniture to sculpture and paint.From Veranda10 Black-Owned Home Brands To Support NowVERANDA typically serves as a welcome reprieve from the chaos and stress of the world, but there are times when we must be more than that. We are, along with the rest of our country, mourning yet another loss of life due to the color of someone’s skin, and we cannot keep silent about this injustice—and the many other unjust acts committed against people of color in our country. In the coming days, weeks, and months, you can expect to see more content related to this from our staff. We know we have a long way to go. Donating to organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative which, in addition to challenging racial injustices through the court system is also using design to to change what we know about systemic racism and racial violence in America, is one productive way to show support. But another meaningful way to support is to shop from black-owned businesses. Today, we're highlighting a handful of our favorite black-owned home brands and the designers who built them. You can find more ways to support the industry’s black talent through Black Artists + Designers Guild and Black Interior Design Network.Justina Blakely: JungalowJungalowjungalow.com$199.00Shop ItJustina Blakeney is a designer, best-selling author, and artist based in Los Angeles. Her name has become eponymous with bohemian interiors, and her home decor brand, Jungalow, alongside collaborations with Anthropologie, Fabricut, Loloi Rugs, and others, reflect her creative, colorful, and plant-filled style. From accent pillows to wallpaper, Jungalow’s designs are sure to inspire the bohemian in your life. Plus, for every product purchased on Jungalow, two trees are planted through Trees for the Future, which works to provide families with sustainable food sources, livestock feed, fuel wood, and a 400 percent increase in their annual income in four years. Malene Barnett1stdibs1stdibs.com$5000.00Shop ItMalene Barnett is a designer, artist, activist, speaker, and founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild. Barnett uses her incredible artistic talent to share her heritage through bespoke ceramics, paintings, carpets, and more. Her current sculpture collection is titled Redemption, which “critiques the relationship between social relevance and inequality.” Though this collection was hand-sculpted in Brooklyn, Barnett honors the traditional techniques founded by the Yorubaland region of southwestern Nigeria with this collection.Scroll to continue with contentAdSheila Bridges: Harlem Toile De JouyShelia Bridgessheilabridges.com$150.00Shop ItSheila Bridges is a Harlem-based designer and author who has designed interiors for a host of impressive clients, such as former President Bill Clinton and Columbia University. Bridges is also the founder of Harlem Toile De Jouy, a fabric, housewares, and wallpaper line dedicated to Bridges’s love for the historical narrative for the decorative arts. The collection has been featured in The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Museum of Arts and Design in Manhattan, the Musée De La Toil De Jouy in France, and The Cooper Hewitt, the Smithsonian Design Museum’s wallpaper collection.Eva Sonaike: The Eva Sonaike CollectionEva Sonaikeevasonaike.com£125.00Shop ItEva Sonaike is a London-based designer with an interiors company of her own namesake. The Eva Sonaike collection features luxury home textiles and furnishings that pay homage to her West African roots. From lampshades and cushions to rugs, these stunning designs bring vibrance and beauty to any space. Nicole Gibbons: ClareClareclare.com$54.00Shop ItClare is an online paint store seeking to streamline the often frustrating paint shopping experience. Founded by New York City–based designer Nicole Gibbons, the company is passionate about providing consumers with high-quality, Greenguard gold-certified, carbon-based solvent-free paint, along with an interactive Clare Color Genius to help you make an informed decision on the best color to transform your living or dining space.Dip-Dyed ThrowJohanna Howard Homejohannahoward.com$450.00Shop ItJohanna Howard Home was founded by Swedish native Johanna Howard, who is inspired by the clean elegance of Scandinavian design. Formerly a fashion designer for brands like BCBG and Express, Howard has shifted her designing talent to the home, with high-quality pillows and throws inspired by her world travels.The Milo ArmchairMB Collectionmarieburgosdesignthestore.com$3900.00Shop ItFrench designer Marie Burgos balances her time between Manhattan and Los Angeles creating harmonious, sophisticated spaces that combine the principles of Feng Shui with her clients' creative vision. Burgos also has her own furniture and home decor line, MB Collection, which features chic, contemporary pieces. Allen Table RunnerBolé Road Textilesboleroadtextiles.com$95.00Shop ItBolé Road Textiles is a collection of modern textiles for the home, founded by Hana Getachew, formerly a prominent architect in New York City. Getachew's designs are designed in Brooklyn and handwoven in Ethiopia, featuring one-of-a-kind bath mats, curtains, rugs, wall hangings, and more. Jeaninne Hays and Bryan Mason: AphroChicAphroChicaphrochic.com$79.00Shop ItAphroChic is a husband-wife design team based in Brooklyn. Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason use their platform as interior designers, publishers, and podcasters to “explore the the intersection of modern design and global culture across diverse populations, with a focus on highlighting culture, creativity, design, arts, fashion, and technology within the African American community.” AphroChic’s online store features lighting, fabrics, wallpaper, pillows, poufs, and rugs in an array of colorful patterns and designs, along with a quarterly curated lifestyle magazine of the company's namesake.Darryl Carter for Baker FurnitureBaker Furniturebakerfurniture.comFind a RetailerWashington, D.C.–based designer Darryl Carter is a master of blending classical elements with modern sophistication for timeless, luxurious spaces. While he does not own his own furniture or decor brand, the designer has a handful of partnerships, including Benjamin Moore and The Urban Electric Company, but his partnership with Baker Furniture is a favorite. The collection exudes Carter’s classic, sleek design aesthetic and brings an air of chicness to any home.