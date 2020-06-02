10 Black-Owned Home Brands To Support Now

<p>VERANDA typically serves as a welcome reprieve from the chaos and stress of the world, but there are times when we must be more than that. We are, along with the rest of our country, mourning yet another loss of life due to the color of someone’s skin, and we cannot keep silent about this injustice—and the many other unjust acts committed against people of color in our country. </p><p>In the coming days, weeks, and months, you can expect to see more content related to this from our staff. We know we have a long way to go. Donating to organizations like the Equal Justice Initiative which, in addition to challenging racial injustices through the court system is also <a href="https://www.veranda.com/travel/a30920232/national-memorial-peace-justice-design/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:using design to to change what we know about systemic racism and racial violence in America" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">using design to to change what we know about systemic racism and racial violence in America</a>, is one productive way to show support. </p><p>But another meaningful way to support is to shop from black-owned businesses. Today, we're highlighting a handful of our favorite black-owned home brands and the designers who built them. You can find more ways to support the industry’s black talent through<a href="https://www.badguild.info/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Artists + Designers Guild" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Black Artists + Designers Guild</a> and <a href="https://blackinteriordesignersnetwork.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Interior Design Network" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Interior Design Network</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Jungalow</strong></p><p>jungalow.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/furniture/products/mahogany-triad-stool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/justinablakeney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justina Blakeney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Justina Blakeney</a> is a designer, best-selling author, and artist based in Los Angeles. Her name has become eponymous with bohemian interiors, and her home decor brand, <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jungalow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jungalow</a>, alongside collaborations with <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/search?q=justina%20blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>, <a href="https://inspiration.fabricut.com/jungalow-collection-by-justina-blakeney-for-fabricut" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fabricut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fabricut</a>, <a href="https://www.loloirugs.com/collections/justina-blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loloi Rugs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Loloi Rugs</a>, and others, reflect her creative, colorful, and plant-filled style.</p><p> From accent pillows to wallpaper, Jungalow’s designs are sure to inspire the bohemian in your life. Plus, for every product purchased on Jungalow, two trees are planted through <a href="https://trees.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trees for the Future" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trees for the Future</a>, which works to provide families with sustainable food sources, livestock feed, fuel wood, and a 400 percent increase in their annual income in four years. </p>
<p><strong>1stdibs</strong></p><p>1stdibs.com</p><p><strong>$5000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/furniture/decorative-objects/sculptures/abstract-sculptures/womb-stoneware-malene-barnett/id-f_14404221/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://malenebarnett.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malene Barnett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malene Barnett</a> is a designer, artist, activist, speaker, and founder of the <a href="https://www.badguild.info/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Artists + Designers Guild" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Artists + Designers Guild</a>. Barnett uses her incredible artistic talent to share her heritage through bespoke ceramics, paintings, carpets, and more. </p><p>Her <a href="https://malenebarnett.com/shop?category=Ceramics" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:current sculpture collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">current sculpture collection</a> is titled<em> Redemption</em>, which “critiques the relationship between social relevance and inequality.” Though this collection was hand-sculpted in Brooklyn, Barnett honors the traditional techniques founded by the Yorubaland region of southwestern Nigeria with this collection.</p>
<p><strong>Shelia Bridges</strong></p><p>sheilabridges.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.sheilabridges.com/product/harlem-toile-fabric/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://www.sheilabridges.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheila Bridges" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheila Bridges</a> is a Harlem-based designer and author who has designed interiors for a host of impressive clients, such as former President Bill Clinton and Columbia University. Bridges is also the founder of <a href="https://www.sheilabridges.com/product-category/harlem-toile/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harlem Toile De Jouy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Harlem Toile De Jouy</a>, a fabric, housewares, and wallpaper line dedicated to Bridges’s love for the historical narrative for the decorative arts. </p><p>The collection has been featured in <a href="https://studiomuseum.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Studio Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Studio Museum</a> in Harlem, the <a href="https://madmuseum.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Museum of Arts and Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Museum of Arts and Design</a> in Manhattan, the <a href="https://www.museedelatoiledejouy.fr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Musée De La Toil De Jouy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Musée De La Toil De Jouy</a> in France, and <a href="https://www.cooperhewitt.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cooper Hewitt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cooper Hewitt</a>, the Smithsonian Design Museum’s wallpaper collection.</p>
<p><strong>Eva Sonaike</strong></p><p>evasonaike.com</p><p><strong>£125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.evasonaike.com/collections/lamp-shades/products/wewe-lamp-shade-blue?variant=5436421570593" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p>Eva Sonaike is a London-based designer with an interiors company of her own namesake. The <a href="https://www.evasonaike.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eva Sonaike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eva Sonaike</a> collection features luxury home textiles and furnishings that pay homage to her West African roots. From lampshades and cushions to rugs, these stunning designs bring vibrance and beauty to any space. </p>
<p><strong>Clare</strong></p><p>clare.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.clare.com/paint/wall/headspace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://www.clare.com/about" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Clare" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Clare</a> is an online paint store seeking to streamline the often frustrating paint shopping experience. Founded by New York City–based designer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nicolegibbonsstyle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole Gibbons" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nicole Gibbons</a>, the company is passionate about providing consumers with high-quality, Greenguard gold-certified, carbon-based solvent-free paint, along with an interactive Clare Color Genius to help you make an informed decision on the best color to transform your living or dining space.</p>
<p><strong>Johanna Howard Home</strong></p><p>johannahoward.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.johannahoward.com/collections/throws/products/dip-dyed-throw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://www.johannahoward.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Johanna Howard Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Johanna Howard Home</a> was founded by Swedish native Johanna Howard, who is inspired by the clean elegance of Scandinavian design. Formerly a fashion designer for brands like BCBG and Express, Howard has shifted her designing talent to the home, with high-quality pillows and throws inspired by her world travels.</p>
<p><strong>MB Collection</strong></p><p>marieburgosdesignthestore.com</p><p><strong>$3900.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.marieburgosdesignthestore.com/chairs-/-ottomans-/-sofas/the-milo-arm-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p>French designer <a href="https://www.marieburgosdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marie Burgos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Marie Burgos</a> balances her time between Manhattan and Los Angeles creating harmonious, sophisticated spaces that combine the principles of Feng Shui with her clients' creative vision. Burgos also has her own furniture and home decor line, <a href="https://www.marieburgosdesignthestore.com/marie-burgos-collection-modern-furniture-home-decor" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MB Collection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MB Collection</a>, which features chic, contemporary pieces. </p>
<p><strong>Bolé Road Textiles</strong></p><p>boleroadtextiles.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fboleroadtextiles.com%2Fcollections%2Ftable-linens%2Fproducts%2Fallen-table-runner&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veranda.com%2Fhome-decorators%2Fg32732517%2Fblack-owned-home-brands-to-support%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://boleroadtextiles.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bolé Road Textiles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bolé Road Textiles</a> is a collection of modern textiles for the home, founded by Hana Getachew, formerly a prominent architect in New York City. Getachew's designs are designed in Brooklyn and handwoven in Ethiopia, featuring one-of-a-kind bath mats, curtains, rugs, wall hangings, and more. </p>
<p><strong>AphroChic</strong></p><p>aphrochic.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aphrochic.com/product/ailey-wallpaper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop It" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop It</a></p><p><a href="https://www.aphrochic.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AphroChic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AphroChic</a> is a husband-wife design team based in Brooklyn. Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason use their platform as interior designers, publishers, and podcasters to “explore the the intersection of modern design and global culture across diverse populations, with a focus on highlighting culture, creativity, design, arts, fashion, and technology within the African American community.” </p><p><a href="https://www.aphrochic.com/shop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AphroChic’s online store" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">AphroChic’s online store</a> features lighting, fabrics, wallpaper, pillows, poufs, and rugs in an array of colorful patterns and designs, along with a <a href="https://www.aphrochic.com/product-category/magazine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quarterly curated lifestyle magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quarterly curated lifestyle magazine</a> of the company's namesake.</p>
<p><strong>Baker Furniture</strong></p><p>bakerfurniture.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bakerfurniture.com/living/accessories/tenley-small-jar-dc502" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find a Retailer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find a Retailer</a></p><p>Washington, D.C.–based designer<a href="https://darrylcarter.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Darryl Carter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Darryl Carter</a> is a master of blending classical elements with modern sophistication for timeless, luxurious spaces. While he does not own his own furniture or decor brand, the designer has a handful of partnerships, including <a href="https://store.benjaminmoore.com/storefront/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benjamin Moore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Benjamin Moore</a> and <a href="https://urbanelectric.com/all-lighting-fixtures#.darrylcarter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Urban Electric Company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Urban Electric Company</a>, but <a href="https://www.bakerfurniture.com/design-story/designers-and-collections/darryl-carter/https://www.bakerfurniture.com/design-story/designers-and-collections/darryl-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his partnership with Baker Furniture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">his partnership with Baker Furniture</a> is a favorite. The collection exudes <a href="https://www.veranda.com/home-decorators/g757/darryl-carter-houses-with-character-111212/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carter’s classic, sleek design aesthetic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carter’s classic, sleek design aesthetic</a> and brings an air of chicness to any home. </p>
