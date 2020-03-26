10 Birthday Outfits For the Rihanna of the Crew

<p>Some of us spend months scouring the 'net for <em>t</em><em>he</em> birthday outfit: the one that's fancy enough to outshine your guests, comfortable enough for club or bar hopping, or sexy enough to land a spot on your Instagram grid. It's a tall order to fill but it's not impossible. Playing it low-key is fine, but your birthday is really just another excuse to be your most extra, audacious self—so why not take the bait? Scroll down for 10 birthday outfits that keep the compliments flowing all night long. </p>
<p><strong>The Attico</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$719.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fthe-attico-feather-hem-t-shirt-dress-item-15130197.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The party doesn't start until you and this feather-trimmed dress walk in. Its feather-trim puts the "e" in extra and puts your legs on full display. Rih Rih would be proud. </p>
<p><strong>Reformation</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$194.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freformation-butterfly-midi-dress%2F5107189&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>So your idea of a perfect birthday is drinks with your crew at the city's hottest rooftop bar? Reformation has your perfect dress.</p>
<p><strong>Louisa Ballou</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$435.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Flouisa-ballou%2Fssense-exclusive-green-and-blue-sex-wax-dress%2F5020561&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You saw Kylie Jenner in a Louisa Ballou dress, so now you want a Louisa Ballou dress. </p>
<p><strong>Topshop</strong></p><p>topshop.com</p><p><strong>$51.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.topshop.com%2Fen%2Ftsus%2Fproduct%2Fgingham-check-tiered-9697022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a fuss-free stroll through the city, this gingham set is breezy enough to keep you cool during your walk. </p>
<p><strong>Maisie Wilen</strong></p><p>maisiewilen.com</p><p><strong>$910.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://maisiewilen.com/collections/all/products/ys402-turtleneck-dress-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Maisie Wilen dress is tight enough to give your curves the attention they deserve and bright enough that your friends won't lose you in the club.</p>
<p><strong>Zara</strong></p><p>zara.com</p><p><strong>$17.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.zara.com/us/en/cropped-tank-top-p03431151.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrating your birthday at work doesn't mean you have to skimp on style. A brown leather ensemble paired with thong sandals looks as good in-office as it does at happy hour.</p>
<p><strong>Marcia</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$425.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fmarcia-tchikiboum-midi-dress-item-14559269.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The peak-a-boo cut-out detailing crawling down the side of this dress will make your SO want to skip dinner and get straight to dessert. </p>
<p><strong>& Other Stories</strong></p><p>stories.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fproductpage.0816014001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You like to pretend that you don't like celebrating birthdays but deep down, it's really a big deal. Mask your "hate" with this chic boiler suit and lace-up combat boots for an effortless look. </p>
<p><strong>I.Am.Gia</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FIAMR-WC11%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You're unsure where the night will take you, but this I.Am.Gia jumpsuit is ready for anything. </p>
<p><strong>Patbo</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$925.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPBTO-WD27%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg31911625%2Fbirthday-outfit-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sexy, cut-out maxi dress pairs well with pina coladas and mojitos for your birthday on vacation. </p>
