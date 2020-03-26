10 Birthday Outfits For the Rihanna of the Crew

Some of us spend months scouring the 'net for the birthday outfit: the one that's fancy enough to outshine your guests, comfortable enough for club or bar hopping, or sexy enough to land a spot on your Instagram grid. It's a tall order to fill but it's not impossible. Playing it low-key is fine, but your birthday is really just another excuse to be your most extra, audacious self—so why not take the bait? Scroll down for 10 birthday outfits that keep the compliments flowing all night long.