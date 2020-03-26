10 Birthday Outfits For the Rihanna of the Crew

10 Birthday Outfits For the Rihanna of the CrewElleMarch 26, 2020, 3:30 p.m. UTCGet all the attention you deserve.From ELLE10 Birthday Outfits For the Rihanna of the CrewSome of us spend months scouring the 'net for the birthday outfit: the one that's fancy enough to outshine your guests, comfortable enough for club or bar hopping, or sexy enough to land a spot on your Instagram grid. It's a tall order to fill but it's not impossible. Playing it low-key is fine, but your birthday is really just another excuse to be your most extra, audacious self—so why not take the bait? Scroll down for 10 birthday outfits that keep the compliments flowing all night long. Feather T-Shirt DressThe Atticofarfetch.com$719.00Shop NowThe party doesn't start until you and this feather-trimmed dress walk in. Its feather-trim puts the "e" in extra and puts your legs on full display. Rih Rih would be proud. Butterfly Midi DressReformationnordstrom.com$194.60Shop NowSo your idea of a perfect birthday is drinks with your crew at the city's hottest rooftop bar? Reformation has your perfect dress.Scroll to continue with contentAdGreen and Blue Sex Wax DressLouisa Balloussense.com$435.00Shop NowYou saw Kylie Jenner in a Louisa Ballou dress, so now you want a Louisa Ballou dress. Black and White Gingham Tiered SkirtTopshoptopshop.com$51.00Shop NowFor a fuss-free stroll through the city, this gingham set is breezy enough to keep you cool during your walk. YS402 Turtleneck DressMaisie Wilenmaisiewilen.com$910.00Shop NowThis Maisie Wilen dress is tight enough to give your curves the attention they deserve and bright enough that your friends won't lose you in the club.Cropped Tank TopZarazara.com$17.90Shop NowCelebrating your birthday at work doesn't mean you have to skimp on style. A brown leather ensemble paired with thong sandals looks as good in-office as it does at happy hour.Tchikiboum Midi DressMarciafarfetch.com$425.00Shop NowThe peak-a-boo cut-out detailing crawling down the side of this dress will make your SO want to skip dinner and get straight to dessert. Corduroy Buckle Belt Jumpsuit& Other Storiesstories.com$99.00Shop NowYou like to pretend that you don't like celebrating birthdays but deep down, it's really a big deal. Mask your "hate" with this chic boiler suit and lace-up combat boots for an effortless look. Colette Jumpsuit in RustI.Am.Giarevolve.com$110.00Shop NowYou're unsure where the night will take you, but this I.Am.Gia jumpsuit is ready for anything. Eden Print Cut Out Maxi DressPatborevolve.com$925.00Shop NowA sexy, cut-out maxi dress pairs well with pina coladas and mojitos for your birthday on vacation.