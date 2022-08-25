The 10 Best Travel Daypacks For Getting Away From It All

  • <p class="body-dropcap">I saw two <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a30768241/herschel-mammoth-backpack-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herschel" class="link ">Herschel</a> daypacks on the subway today. One sat in the lap of a lady wearing black loafers, button-down blouse, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g26414563/best-work-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work pants" class="link ">work pants</a>. Her navy Herschel initially stood out to me as an odd choice; then again, a daypack is the jack of all trades of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g40164672/travel-backpack-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel backpacks" class="link ">travel backpacks</a>, even if the excursion doesn't extend beyond three subway stops and arrives at a WeWork. The second Herschel daypack, in brown, was carried by a rugged man in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g40115125/best-mens-travel-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel pants" class="link ">travel pants</a> and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g27377495/best-hiking-boots-shoes-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking boots" class="link ">hiking boots</a>; <em>that's more like it</em>, I thought. Surely, he was going somewhere Upstate for a hike, and his <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/advice/g3286/best-backpacks-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpack" class="link ">backpack</a> probably stowed a pair of shoes, some clothes, gadgets, and a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/health/g25802802/best-water-bottles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottle" class="link ">water bottle</a> in it. That's where travel daypacks excel—packing essentials needed in a jaunt out of town.</p><p>Whatever your travel needs are, daypacks are always a good choice because they can satisfy all the following needs: <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/a37273088/everlane-renew-transit-backpack-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commuting to the office" class="link ">Commuting to the office</a>, daily errand runs, a day trip away from downtown, or a weekend flight to your cousin's whatever... the list is endless. Below, we've selected 10 best daypacks for travel that'll let you enjoy the world around you while <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g40164672/travel-backpack-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping your stuff handy" class="link ">keeping your stuff handy</a>, whatever they are, and wherever they're headed. </p>
    1/12

    The 10 Best Travel Daypacks For Getting Away From It All

    I saw two Herschel daypacks on the subway today. One sat in the lap of a lady wearing black loafers, button-down blouse, and work pants. Her navy Herschel initially stood out to me as an odd choice; then again, a daypack is the jack of all trades of travel backpacks, even if the excursion doesn't extend beyond three subway stops and arrives at a WeWork. The second Herschel daypack, in brown, was carried by a rugged man in travel pants and hiking boots; that's more like it, I thought. Surely, he was going somewhere Upstate for a hike, and his backpack probably stowed a pair of shoes, some clothes, gadgets, and a water bottle in it. That's where travel daypacks excel—packing essentials needed in a jaunt out of town.

    Whatever your travel needs are, daypacks are always a good choice because they can satisfy all the following needs: Commuting to the office, daily errand runs, a day trip away from downtown, or a weekend flight to your cousin's whatever... the list is endless. Below, we've selected 10 best daypacks for travel that'll let you enjoy the world around you while keeping your stuff handy, whatever they are, and wherever they're headed.

    Courtesy
  • <p><strong>Herschel</strong></p><p>herschel.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p>Herschel's daypack will keep your act together, like how it did to the two riders on the subway I observed. At its best, it's a trek- and camp-friendly bag, that's saying nothing of its ability to fold onto itself and be easily stored elsewhere, or its classic look that won't muddle with your office-wear.</p>
    2/12

    Packable Daypack

    Herschel

    herschel.com

    $31.99

    Herschel's daypack will keep your act together, like how it did to the two riders on the subway I observed. At its best, it's a trek- and camp-friendly bag, that's saying nothing of its ability to fold onto itself and be easily stored elsewhere, or its classic look that won't muddle with your office-wear.

    herschel.com
  • <p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fl-l-bean-stowaway-ultralight-day-pack-black%2Fproduct%2F9590264%2Fcolor%2F3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$40 AT ZAPPOS">$40 AT ZAPPOS</a></p><p>It can't get more classic than looking like an <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g38884035/gift-ideas-for-hikers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:old-timey hiker" class="link ">old-timey hiker</a> in a Carhartt beanie, Columbia jacket, and L.L.Bean Stowaway daypack. Updated to be lighter and more durable, it can collapse into its own pocket to be stashed in your luggage.<br></p>
    3/12

    Stowaway Ultralight Day Pack

    L.L.Bean

    llbean.com

    $39.95

    $40 AT ZAPPOS

    It can't get more classic than looking like an old-timey hiker in a Carhartt beanie, Columbia jacket, and L.L.Bean Stowaway daypack. Updated to be lighter and more durable, it can collapse into its own pocket to be stashed in your luggage.

    llbean.com
  • <p><strong>Osprey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.95</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F186382%2Fosprey-daylite-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$65 at Rei">$65 at Rei</a></p><p>The terrain you'll trek through, or the asphalt your feet will cover will be no match for the great companionship you get in Osprey's Daylite. The daypack is meant for packing light—which also means packing smart—so that you won't stay out too late.</p>
    4/12

    Daylite Daypack

    Osprey

    amazon.com

    $64.95

    $65 at Rei

    The terrain you'll trek through, or the asphalt your feet will cover will be no match for the great companionship you get in Osprey's Daylite. The daypack is meant for packing light—which also means packing smart—so that you won't stay out too late.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>thenorthface.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthface.com%2Fen-us%2Fbags-and-gear%2Fbackpacks-c224451%2Fmountain-daypackl-pNF0A52UB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop large size">Shop large size</a></p><p>The knee-jerk reaction of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g37069847/outdoorsmen-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any outdoorsmen" class="link ">any outdoorsmen</a> when they realize they lack a travel backpack is probably to go to The North Face and sleuth it out. That sharp-witted impulse will really prove itself well if it includes getting the weather-resistant Mountain, a daypack that fits enough and more for a morning hike, or work. </p>
    5/12

    Mountain Daypack - S

    The North Face

    thenorthface.com

    $79.00

    Shop large size

    The knee-jerk reaction of any outdoorsmen when they realize they lack a travel backpack is probably to go to The North Face and sleuth it out. That sharp-witted impulse will really prove itself well if it includes getting the weather-resistant Mountain, a daypack that fits enough and more for a morning hike, or work.

    thenorthface.com
  • <p><strong>Patagonia</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-refugio-26l-day-pack-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$99 AT BACKCOUNTRY">$99 AT BACKCOUNTRY</a></p><p>Patagonia's vests are for the finance bros. Its backpacks are, however, for those who actually enjoy what life has to offer—a demographic that may or may not include those men in suits. Refugio has the volume, fit, and burly build for that trail you'll probably be hopping on soon, warding off raindrops, dust, and wear and tear in the meantime. </p>
    6/12

    Refugio 26L Day Pack

    Patagonia

    rei.com

    $99.00

    $99 AT BACKCOUNTRY

    Patagonia's vests are for the finance bros. Its backpacks are, however, for those who actually enjoy what life has to offer—a demographic that may or may not include those men in suits. Refugio has the volume, fit, and burly build for that trail you'll probably be hopping on soon, warding off raindrops, dust, and wear and tear in the meantime.

    rei.com
  • <p><strong> Bellroy</strong></p><p>bellroy.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bellroy-Daypack-lightweight-performance-backpack/dp/B09HQ96H62/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.40984471%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$99 at amazon">$99 at amazon</a></p><p>Not only did Bellroy release a compact, under-one-pound daypack in its latest Lite range of bags, but it also released it in a packable finish with so many pockets for different odds and ends. Those with an active, on-the-go lifestyle couldn't possibly complain. <br></p>
    7/12

    Lite Daypack

    Bellroy

    bellroy.com

    $99.00

    $99 at amazon

    Not only did Bellroy release a compact, under-one-pound daypack in its latest Lite range of bags, but it also released it in a packable finish with so many pockets for different odds and ends. Those with an active, on-the-go lifestyle couldn't possibly complain.

    bellroy.com
  • <p><strong>Topo Designs</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p>If you just want to pack stuff in, out of sight, out of mind, the buck for you stops at Topo Designs' daypack. It comes with two large compartments on the outside and inside, and easy access pockets for smaller knickknacks. It'll be packed full of laptops, gear, and even an axe if your trip involves an ice cave.</p>
    8/12

    Daypack Tech

    Topo Designs

    madewell.com

    $129.00

    If you just want to pack stuff in, out of sight, out of mind, the buck for you stops at Topo Designs' daypack. It comes with two large compartments on the outside and inside, and easy access pockets for smaller knickknacks. It'll be packed full of laptops, gear, and even an axe if your trip involves an ice cave.

    madewell.com
  • <p><strong>Aer</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p>This proves that daypacks can look slick. You can now travel to work or around the world—or just to Equinox—like a devoted minimalist. At its size, it holds enough of what you'll pack and organize them neatly. The waterproof nylon outer will guard the bits and bobs inside the fortress. </p>
    9/12

    Day Pack 2

    Aer

    huckberry.com

    $140.00

    This proves that daypacks can look slick. You can now travel to work or around the world—or just to Equinox—like a devoted minimalist. At its size, it holds enough of what you'll pack and organize them neatly. The waterproof nylon outer will guard the bits and bobs inside the fortress.

    huckberry.com
  • <p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p>Carhartt is known to be the stout, heavy-duty guy you can rely on for a long time coming. But with its cooler daypack, it's also a fun guy you can raise a can of beer or soda with, in case you prefer some company or the shitty weather is pissing you off. </p>
    10/12

    Cargo Series 25L Daypack + 3-Can Cooler

    Carhartt

    backcountry.com

    $139.99

    Carhartt is known to be the stout, heavy-duty guy you can rely on for a long time coming. But with its cooler daypack, it's also a fun guy you can raise a can of beer or soda with, in case you prefer some company or the shitty weather is pissing you off.

    backcountry.com
  • <p><strong>Troubadour</strong></p><p>troubadourgoods.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p>Aero was not born to be a daypack; in fact, that moniker is nowhere to be found on its ID. But, with storage of 34 liters, an array of pockets for shoes and outdoors accessories, and a waterproof build, this bad boy might as well be. Its clean lines also won't look out of place in the wild, because your panache doesn't stop at the indoors.</p>
    11/12

    Aero Backpack

    Troubadour

    troubadourgoods.com

    $255.00

    Aero was not born to be a daypack; in fact, that moniker is nowhere to be found on its ID. But, with storage of 34 liters, an array of pockets for shoes and outdoors accessories, and a waterproof build, this bad boy might as well be. Its clean lines also won't look out of place in the wild, because your panache doesn't stop at the indoors.

    troubadourgoods.com
  • <p><a href="https://join.esquire.com/pubs/HR/ESQ/ESQ1_Plans.jsp?cds_page_id=253005&cds_mag_code=ESQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JOIN ESQUIRE SELECT" class="link ">JOIN ESQUIRE SELECT</a></p>
    12/12

    Get Expert Travel Style Advice, Every Day

    JOIN ESQUIRE SELECT

<p class="body-dropcap">I saw two <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a30768241/herschel-mammoth-backpack-review-endorsement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Herschel" class="link ">Herschel</a> daypacks on the subway today. One sat in the lap of a lady wearing black loafers, button-down blouse, and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g26414563/best-work-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work pants" class="link ">work pants</a>. Her navy Herschel initially stood out to me as an odd choice; then again, a daypack is the jack of all trades of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g40164672/travel-backpack-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel backpacks" class="link ">travel backpacks</a>, even if the excursion doesn't extend beyond three subway stops and arrives at a WeWork. The second Herschel daypack, in brown, was carried by a rugged man in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g40115125/best-mens-travel-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel pants" class="link ">travel pants</a> and <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g27377495/best-hiking-boots-shoes-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hiking boots" class="link ">hiking boots</a>; <em>that's more like it</em>, I thought. Surely, he was going somewhere Upstate for a hike, and his <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/advice/g3286/best-backpacks-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpack" class="link ">backpack</a> probably stowed a pair of shoes, some clothes, gadgets, and a <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/health/g25802802/best-water-bottles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:water bottle" class="link ">water bottle</a> in it. That's where travel daypacks excel—packing essentials needed in a jaunt out of town.</p><p>Whatever your travel needs are, daypacks are always a good choice because they can satisfy all the following needs: <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/a37273088/everlane-renew-transit-backpack-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commuting to the office" class="link ">Commuting to the office</a>, daily errand runs, a day trip away from downtown, or a weekend flight to your cousin's whatever... the list is endless. Below, we've selected 10 best daypacks for travel that'll let you enjoy the world around you while <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g40164672/travel-backpack-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:keeping your stuff handy" class="link ">keeping your stuff handy</a>, whatever they are, and wherever they're headed. </p>
<p><strong>Herschel</strong></p><p>herschel.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p>Herschel's daypack will keep your act together, like how it did to the two riders on the subway I observed. At its best, it's a trek- and camp-friendly bag, that's saying nothing of its ability to fold onto itself and be easily stored elsewhere, or its classic look that won't muddle with your office-wear.</p>
<p><strong>L.L.Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fl-l-bean-stowaway-ultralight-day-pack-black%2Fproduct%2F9590264%2Fcolor%2F3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$40 AT ZAPPOS">$40 AT ZAPPOS</a></p><p>It can't get more classic than looking like an <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g38884035/gift-ideas-for-hikers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:old-timey hiker" class="link ">old-timey hiker</a> in a Carhartt beanie, Columbia jacket, and L.L.Bean Stowaway daypack. Updated to be lighter and more durable, it can collapse into its own pocket to be stashed in your luggage.<br></p>
<p><strong>Osprey</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.95</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F186382%2Fosprey-daylite-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$65 at Rei">$65 at Rei</a></p><p>The terrain you'll trek through, or the asphalt your feet will cover will be no match for the great companionship you get in Osprey's Daylite. The daypack is meant for packing light—which also means packing smart—so that you won't stay out too late.</p>
<p><strong>The North Face</strong></p><p>thenorthface.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthface.com%2Fen-us%2Fbags-and-gear%2Fbackpacks-c224451%2Fmountain-daypackl-pNF0A52UB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop large size">Shop large size</a></p><p>The knee-jerk reaction of <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g37069847/outdoorsmen-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:any outdoorsmen" class="link ">any outdoorsmen</a> when they realize they lack a travel backpack is probably to go to The North Face and sleuth it out. That sharp-witted impulse will really prove itself well if it includes getting the weather-resistant Mountain, a daypack that fits enough and more for a morning hike, or work. </p>
<p><strong>Patagonia</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-refugio-26l-day-pack-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40984471%2Fbest-packable-daypack-for-travel%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$99 AT BACKCOUNTRY">$99 AT BACKCOUNTRY</a></p><p>Patagonia's vests are for the finance bros. Its backpacks are, however, for those who actually enjoy what life has to offer—a demographic that may or may not include those men in suits. Refugio has the volume, fit, and burly build for that trail you'll probably be hopping on soon, warding off raindrops, dust, and wear and tear in the meantime. </p>
<p><strong> Bellroy</strong></p><p>bellroy.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bellroy-Daypack-lightweight-performance-backpack/dp/B09HQ96H62/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.40984471%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$99 at amazon">$99 at amazon</a></p><p>Not only did Bellroy release a compact, under-one-pound daypack in its latest Lite range of bags, but it also released it in a packable finish with so many pockets for different odds and ends. Those with an active, on-the-go lifestyle couldn't possibly complain. <br></p>
<p><strong>Topo Designs</strong></p><p>madewell.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p>If you just want to pack stuff in, out of sight, out of mind, the buck for you stops at Topo Designs' daypack. It comes with two large compartments on the outside and inside, and easy access pockets for smaller knickknacks. It'll be packed full of laptops, gear, and even an axe if your trip involves an ice cave.</p>
<p><strong>Aer</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p>This proves that daypacks can look slick. You can now travel to work or around the world—or just to Equinox—like a devoted minimalist. At its size, it holds enough of what you'll pack and organize them neatly. The waterproof nylon outer will guard the bits and bobs inside the fortress. </p>
<p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>backcountry.com</p><p><strong>$139.99</strong></p><p>Carhartt is known to be the stout, heavy-duty guy you can rely on for a long time coming. But with its cooler daypack, it's also a fun guy you can raise a can of beer or soda with, in case you prefer some company or the shitty weather is pissing you off. </p>
<p><strong>Troubadour</strong></p><p>troubadourgoods.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p>Aero was not born to be a daypack; in fact, that moniker is nowhere to be found on its ID. But, with storage of 34 liters, an array of pockets for shoes and outdoors accessories, and a waterproof build, this bad boy might as well be. Its clean lines also won't look out of place in the wild, because your panache doesn't stop at the indoors.</p>
<p><a href="https://join.esquire.com/pubs/HR/ESQ/ESQ1_Plans.jsp?cds_page_id=253005&cds_mag_code=ESQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JOIN ESQUIRE SELECT" class="link ">JOIN ESQUIRE SELECT</a></p>

Our top 10 picks of best daypacks for travel are the jack of all trades for keeping your essentials handy, whatever they are, and wherever they're headed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • 'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada

    EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.