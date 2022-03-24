The 10 Best Tanning Oils to Enhance or Fake a Tan

  • <p>I spent my teenage summers in Syria obsessed with two things: eating as much of my Aunt’s hummus as possible and building the perfect tan. My cousins and I approached getting tan (i.e. evenly bronze but not burnt) as a scientific study with one important variable: tanning oil. In my research, I learned an important lesson: you can still get color while wearing sun protection—and SPF was a must for even, glowing skin. Before applying tanning oil, it's recommended to apply a layer of sunscreen. Yes, it may take a little longer to tan; however, you will be protecting your skin from sun damage including wrinkles and dark spots. A bronze glow isn't worth pre-mature aging of your skin. After the sunscreen dries, then apply your layer of tanning oil. Opt for a tanning oil with SPF for an extra layer of sun safety. When applying tanning oil to your face, place in your palms first, rub together, and then apply gently (and evenly) to your face in a pressing motion before rubbing it in. Don't forget other delicate areas of your skin including your neck and hands. Now that you know how to apply tanning oil in conjunction with sunscreen, it's time to delve into the best options. We've done the work for you! These are the very best hydrating, skin nurturing tanning oils that will help you get the perfect bronze after a day in the sun—and the two products your skin <em>needs </em>to stay glowing.<br></p>
  Generations of sunbathers have used this tanning oil for a reason—the formula is spiked with SPF 15, along with vitamins A, E, and C, to condition skin the moment you smooth it on. And the scent—coconut—is an absolute classic.
    Tanning Oil Spray SPF 15

    Hawaiian Tropic

    walgreens.com

    $11.79

    Shop Now

    Generations of sunbathers have used this tanning oil for a reason—the formula is spiked with SPF 15, along with vitamins A, E, and C, to condition skin the moment you smooth it on. And the scent—coconut—is an absolute classic.

  This deep-bronze oil is a trifecta of perfection. Carmel gives you an instant tan (literally the moment you put it on!), while SPF and antioxidants kakadu plum and tea tree oil protect skin from the sun and free radicals. It also helps your tan last longer by keeping skin hydrated.
    Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 15
Australian Gold

    Australian Gold

    amazon.com

    $13.55

    Shop Now

    This deep-bronze oil is a trifecta of perfection. Carmel gives you an instant tan (literally the moment you put it on!), while SPF and antioxidants kakadu plum and tea tree oil protect skin from the sun and free radicals. It also helps your tan last longer by keeping skin hydrated.

  Sprays are the easiest way to make sure your entire body is evenly coated. And this reef-safe formula has aloe vera, green tea butter, and four types of oils (argan, marula, coconut, and avocado) to super-moisturize and nourish skin.
    Tanning Oil SPF 15
Sun Bum

    Sun Bum

    ulta.com

    $17.99

    Shop Now

    Sprays are the easiest way to make sure your entire body is evenly coated. And this reef-safe formula has aloe vera, green tea butter, and four types of oils (argan, marula, coconut, and avocado) to super-moisturize and nourish skin.

  Picture this: You're lounging by the pool, limbs gleaming. An amazing scent wafts by—and oh wait, that's also you. This luxurious oil is inspired by the epic tans of Brazilian women—and you'll be able to get one, no plane ticket needed.
    Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30

    Sol de Janeiro

    sephora.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    Picture this: You’re lounging by the pool, limbs gleaming. An amazing scent wafts by—and oh wait, that’s also you. This luxurious oil is inspired by the epic tans of Brazilian women—and you’ll be able to get one, no plane ticket needed.

  Yes, during your vacay, you may be on island time, but you're tanning oil doesn't have to be. Coopertone Tanning Dry Oil Sunscreen is quick-drying, so you don't have to worry about it transferring onto your clothes or swimsuit.
    Coppertone Tanning Dry Oil Sunscreen Continuous Spray SPF 15
Coppertone

    Coppertone

    amazon.com

    $6.97

    Shop Now

    Yes, during your vacay, you may be on island time, but you're tanning oil doesn't have to be. Coopertone Tanning Dry Oil Sunscreen is quick-drying, so you don't have to worry about it transferring onto your clothes or swimsuit.

  If you want to skip the sun, this skincare-like self-tanner is the way to go. The lightweight, clear formula won't stain your clothing, and the vitamin-enriched formula gives you an even, customizable tan that lasts for days.
    Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Body Mist
St. Tropez

    St. Tropez

    ulta.com

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    If you want to skip the sun, this skincare-like self-tanner is the way to go. The lightweight, clear formula won’t stain your clothing, and the vitamin-enriched formula gives you an even, customizable tan that lasts for days.

  You can glow like a goddess and protect the environment. Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil with SPF 20 is 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and made with 100% post consumer recycled plastic. While this formula has a thicker consistency than its counterparts it quickly thins out and absorbs into your skin for a beautiful glow.
    Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil SPF 20
Pacifica

    Pacifica

    ulta.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    You can glow like a goddess and protect the environment. Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil with SPF 20 is 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and made with 100% post consumer recycled plastic. While this formula has a thicker consistency than its counterparts it quickly thins out and absorbs into your skin for a beautiful glow.

  One of the biggest fears with tanning oil is burning your skin and irreversible sun damage. This formula contains SPF 30, giving you an extra dose of protection. It's non-greasy and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can worry less about your skin and more about fun in the sun.
    L'Oreal Paris Sublime Sun Sheer Protect SPF 30 Oil Spray
L'Oreal Paris

    L'Oreal Paris

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    One of the biggest fears with tanning oil is burning your skin and irreversible sun damage. This formula contains SPF 30, giving you an extra dose of protection. It's non-greasy and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can worry less about your skin and more about fun in the sun.

  Perfectly prepped skin is a key to getting an even tan. And this cloth makes exfoliating your entire body (even your back) so easy. You'll step out of the shower with super-smooth skin.
    Mesh Body Exfoliator
Luv Scrub

    Luv Scrub

    theluvscrub.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Perfectly prepped skin is a key to getting an even tan. And this cloth makes exfoliating your entire body (even your back) so easy. You’ll step out of the shower with super-smooth skin.

  More than 200 drops of essential oils (a combo of rose, sandalwood, and lemongrass) give this airy, hydrating moisturizer the most romantic scent. Smooth a little on and you'll stay gleamy after a day in the sun.
    Whipped Shea Butter in Copper Gypsy
Next of Kim

    Next of Kim

    nextofkimbeauty.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    More than 200 drops of essential oils (a combo of rose, sandalwood, and lemongrass) give this airy, hydrating moisturizer the most romantic scent. Smooth a little on and you'll stay gleamy after a day in the sun.

