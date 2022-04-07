The 10 Best Swing Sets Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Kid-Approved Paradise

  • <p>No matter your age, nothing beats the feeling of swinging back and forth on the playground swings. The thought alone is often enough to make kids beg for a trip to (or a little more time at) the park. But if your local playground isn’t conveniently located, and you’ve got the room and budget for it, investing in a good swing set can be advantageous in the long run. Not only will it encourage your kids to spend more time outdoors, it’ll also give them a bit of a workout (pumping those legs back and forth is great for their gross motor skills) while simultaneously keeping them out of your hair when you’re trying to have some quiet time at home. Plus, it’ll give them something to do when their friends come over to play. It’s a win-win, but it can be challenging knowing what to seek out in a swing set. To recommend the best swing sets, we consulted an expert, talked to a number of parents, and thoroughly researched the market. Here’s what you need to know before delivery day.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>Best Swing Sets</strong></h3><ul><li>Best Value: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fcreative-cedar-designs-chalet-complete-wooden-swing-set-cced1047.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creative Cedar Designs Cedar Chalet Wooden Swing Set" class="link ">Creative Cedar Designs Cedar Chalet Wooden Swing Set</a></li><li>Most Affordable Full-Size Swing Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSportspower-Super-Star-Swing-and-Slide-Set%2F467576143&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sportspower Super Star Swing, Saucer, and Slide Set" class="link ">Sportspower Super Star Swing, Saucer, and Slide Set</a></li><li>Best Swings-Only Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FOutdoor-Steel-3-in-1-Swing-Set-with-Height-Adjustment-PP1XY99552AAL%2F318676215&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TiramisuBest Outdoor Steel 3-in-1 Swing Set with Height Adjustment" class="link ">TiramisuBest Outdoor Steel 3-in-1 Swing Set with Height Adjustment</a></li><li>Best Swing Set with Tire Swing: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Palace-Playset-Monkey-Turbo-Swing/dp/B004UJG72C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gorilla Playsets Sun Palace Swing Set" class="link ">Gorilla Playsets Sun Palace Swing Set</a></li><li>Plastic Swing Set: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Step2-Naturally-Playful-Adventure-Center/dp/B003NY672U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider" class="link ">Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider</a></li><li>Best Set with Monkey Bars: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fbackyard-discovery-skyfort-ii-all-cedar-swing-set-vpe1076.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Swing Set" class="link ">Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Swing Set</a></li><li>Best Set with Unique Features: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lifetime-90797-Stuff-Adventure-Swing/dp/B08W6QDPKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime Big Stuff Adventure Swing Set" class="link ">Lifetime Big Stuff Adventure Swing Set</a></li><li>Most Relaxing Swing Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FBackyard-Discovery-Caribbean-All-Cedar-Swing-Set-1606029com%2F303000515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backyard Discovery Caribbean Swing Set" class="link ">Backyard Discovery Caribbean Swing Set</a></li><li>Best for Toddlers: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCostway-Babyjoy-Toddler-4-in-1-Climber-and-Swing-Set-with-Basketball-Hoop-Ball%2F678595172&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Costway 4-in-1 Toddler Climber and Swing Set Slide Playset" class="link ">Costway 4-in-1 Toddler Climber and Swing Set Slide Playset</a></li><li>Best Set for Wheelchair Users: <a href="https://willygoat.com/collections/handicap-accessible-swing-sets/products/accessible-swing-platform-with-frame-portable" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame" class="link ">SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame</a></li></ul><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert: </strong>Mike Powell is a structural engineer and the owner of <a href="https://www.redflaghomeinspection.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Flag Home Inspection" class="link ">Red Flag Home Inspection</a> in Tampa, Florida. With over 20 years of experience, Powell has inspected hundreds to thousands of homes, many of which have swing sets and wooden playsets that were part of the inspection, to determine the cause and origin of structural failure. Powell has also assembled a number of pre-purchased swing set kits over the years and has used his expertise to construct his own playset from lumber and metal bracketry. Suffice to say he knows a thing or two about what makes a swing set safe, stable, and secure for your family. </blockquote><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>The Basics of Finding the Right Swing Sets</strong></h3><p>Initially, you should consider what materials a set is made with; wood, metal, and plastic are the primary materials that manufacturers use. “Wood is by far the most popular in residential settings, while you see more metal in commercial/public play areas,” structural engineer Mike Powell says. Look for pressure-treated or cedar wood for lasting durability. Powell does not advise using non-treated wood (though it’s rare to find a commercially available model that uses this). Metal sets can be more affordable, especially with limited amenities such as swing-only designs. As for plastic sets, they tend to be more popular with families of younger children as they won’t get hurt as easily bumping into plastic parts.</p><p>Swing sets also come in a variety of designs and with various features. “In a wood-based set, there are nearly unlimited amenities ranging from swings to rock climbing walls,” Powell says. “Theme-based units have pirate ship sails and wheels or educational-based toys and features.” Swing sets can also include playhouses and other shade structures, firefighter poles, wave slides, tunnel slides, clatter bridges, tunnels, and sandboxes. As for the swings themselves, there are also a multitude of types, such as traditional belt swings, tire swings, glider swings, platform swings, and more relaxing bench swings.<br></p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How to Choose, Install, and Maintain a Swing Set for Years of Fun, According to Expert Mike Powell</strong></h3><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: What should families know about metal versus plastic swing sets?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.: </strong>Assembly of an all-metal system may save you time and effort in installation, and you don’t have to worry about splinters, wood rot, or distortion/deformation of the wood. Plastic swing sets are great options, particularly for those with aged children that will outgrow the playset in several years. They are not recommended for long-term use outdoors, as they do not hold up as well under direct UV exposure. If used outdoors or in a commercial or public environment, I would ensure that the plastics used are rated for this use (which typically means they hold up to exposure/elements more gracefully).</p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: How can someone ensure their playset is safely anchored into the ground?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.:</strong> If a kit is purchased, the manufacturer’s recommendations should be rigidly followed. Most kits come with ground anchors similar to those used on mobile homes and other surface devices in high wind areas like Florida. They are helical screws that are rotated into the ground to a given depth and bolted to the legs of your playset. This makes them easy to install and uninstall or move, and provides solid strength in normal soil conditions. The eyebolts of the helical screws remain at the base of the posts, which can create a tripping hazard. This connection strategy is also weaker than a concrete embedment option.</p><p>The concrete embedment option is where a bracket or the posts themselves are encased in concrete (and left to cure for at least 24 hours before use). Concrete embedment gives a solid connection, but take care to ensure that the concrete [sits] below grade, as it can become an impact hazard if left exposed. Using this option will require quite a bit of work to break [the swing set] free of the concrete. This option is not advisable if you are renting the space or considering relocation, as it becomes more of a permanent installation.</p><p class="body-tip">More Backyard Fun: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g39539132/best-wooden-playsets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wooden Playsets for Hours of Outdoor Fun" class="link ">The Best Wooden Playsets for Hours of Outdoor Fun</a> • <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36006994/best-trampolines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12 Sturdy Trampolines the Whole Family Will Love" class="link ">12 Sturdy Trampolines the Whole Family Will Love</a> • <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gear/g38323315/best-kids-electric-scooters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kids Will Zoom Around on These Great Electric Scooters" class="link ">Kids Will Zoom Around on These Great Electric Scooters</a></p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: What advice do you have for someone who is installing their own swing set?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.:</strong> My greatest advice is to pre-plan the entire situation from start to finish. Start with your available space and terrain [to] determine what size kit you can accommodate. Then determine your ability to complete the build, and [if need be,] hire supplemental or primary labor to get it done safely. Once at this point, make sure you have all the components necessary prior to commencing construction and ensure you have an anchoring strategy to keep it all in place regardless of the conditions thrown at it.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: How can readers extend the life of their swing set?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.: </strong>By performing maintenance on the playset annually, in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. This process would include lubrication of the moving/metallic components. Additionally, the fasteners should be checked periodically to ensure proper attachment. You can do a “hammer” test, where you tap the bolts with a hammer; and a solid sound means it’s tight, while a hollow sound means it needs tightening. If the set is painted, make sure you up-keep the finish when it shows signs of cracking or wear. Metals should not have any visible oxidation [to prevent rust]. Surfaces should remain painted or treated to prevent rust/oxidation. Once you find rust development, it must be abraded to remove it and sealed to prevent strength loss. </p><p>[For wooden swing sets,] this process would include maintaining a water-resistant stain/seal over the wooden components. I would also look for splinters and/or fracturing of the wooden members. If you see any, they can be broken [off] or sanded down to no longer pose a threat to the children playing on them.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How We Evaluated These Swing Sets</strong></h3><p>To recommend swing sets, we first looked into whether sets were ASTM-certified—that is, if they had been tested according to the methodology developed by the American Society for Testing and Materials, a standards development organization. All but one set (the SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame) are <a href="https://www.astm.org/products-services/certification.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASTM-certified" class="link ">ASTM-certified</a>. Additionally, we considered structural engineer Mike Powell’s advice on the best materials for swing sets, prioritizing cedar and metal models and including a couple of plastic sets that are geared toward younger children (when longevity isn’t quite as important as safety).</p><p>Furthermore, we surveyed customer feedback on sites like Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon, referenced other articles about swing sets, and asked parents what their preferred sets and brands were. Finally, we considered the size, cost, as well as the array of features of each model and made sure to include a variety that fit into different budgets, backyard sizes, abilities, and general needs. Some kids might enjoy a bench swing versus a tire swing, while others might simply want a good ol’ belt swing. Our recommendations of the 10 best swing sets reflect this variety of interests.</p>
    1/11

    The 10 Best Swing Sets Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Kid-Approved Paradise

    No matter your age, nothing beats the feeling of swinging back and forth on the playground swings. The thought alone is often enough to make kids beg for a trip to (or a little more time at) the park. But if your local playground isn’t conveniently located, and you’ve got the room and budget for it, investing in a good swing set can be advantageous in the long run. Not only will it encourage your kids to spend more time outdoors, it’ll also give them a bit of a workout (pumping those legs back and forth is great for their gross motor skills) while simultaneously keeping them out of your hair when you’re trying to have some quiet time at home. Plus, it’ll give them something to do when their friends come over to play. It’s a win-win, but it can be challenging knowing what to seek out in a swing set. To recommend the best swing sets, we consulted an expert, talked to a number of parents, and thoroughly researched the market. Here’s what you need to know before delivery day.

    Best Swing Sets

    The Expert: Mike Powell is a structural engineer and the owner of Red Flag Home Inspection in Tampa, Florida. With over 20 years of experience, Powell has inspected hundreds to thousands of homes, many of which have swing sets and wooden playsets that were part of the inspection, to determine the cause and origin of structural failure. Powell has also assembled a number of pre-purchased swing set kits over the years and has used his expertise to construct his own playset from lumber and metal bracketry. Suffice to say he knows a thing or two about what makes a swing set safe, stable, and secure for your family.

    The Basics of Finding the Right Swing Sets

    Initially, you should consider what materials a set is made with; wood, metal, and plastic are the primary materials that manufacturers use. “Wood is by far the most popular in residential settings, while you see more metal in commercial/public play areas,” structural engineer Mike Powell says. Look for pressure-treated or cedar wood for lasting durability. Powell does not advise using non-treated wood (though it’s rare to find a commercially available model that uses this). Metal sets can be more affordable, especially with limited amenities such as swing-only designs. As for plastic sets, they tend to be more popular with families of younger children as they won’t get hurt as easily bumping into plastic parts.

    Swing sets also come in a variety of designs and with various features. “In a wood-based set, there are nearly unlimited amenities ranging from swings to rock climbing walls,” Powell says. “Theme-based units have pirate ship sails and wheels or educational-based toys and features.” Swing sets can also include playhouses and other shade structures, firefighter poles, wave slides, tunnel slides, clatter bridges, tunnels, and sandboxes. As for the swings themselves, there are also a multitude of types, such as traditional belt swings, tire swings, glider swings, platform swings, and more relaxing bench swings.

    How to Choose, Install, and Maintain a Swing Set for Years of Fun, According to Expert Mike Powell

    PM: What should families know about metal versus plastic swing sets?

    M.P.: Assembly of an all-metal system may save you time and effort in installation, and you don’t have to worry about splinters, wood rot, or distortion/deformation of the wood. Plastic swing sets are great options, particularly for those with aged children that will outgrow the playset in several years. They are not recommended for long-term use outdoors, as they do not hold up as well under direct UV exposure. If used outdoors or in a commercial or public environment, I would ensure that the plastics used are rated for this use (which typically means they hold up to exposure/elements more gracefully).

    PM: How can someone ensure their playset is safely anchored into the ground?

    M.P.: If a kit is purchased, the manufacturer’s recommendations should be rigidly followed. Most kits come with ground anchors similar to those used on mobile homes and other surface devices in high wind areas like Florida. They are helical screws that are rotated into the ground to a given depth and bolted to the legs of your playset. This makes them easy to install and uninstall or move, and provides solid strength in normal soil conditions. The eyebolts of the helical screws remain at the base of the posts, which can create a tripping hazard. This connection strategy is also weaker than a concrete embedment option.

    The concrete embedment option is where a bracket or the posts themselves are encased in concrete (and left to cure for at least 24 hours before use). Concrete embedment gives a solid connection, but take care to ensure that the concrete [sits] below grade, as it can become an impact hazard if left exposed. Using this option will require quite a bit of work to break [the swing set] free of the concrete. This option is not advisable if you are renting the space or considering relocation, as it becomes more of a permanent installation.

    More Backyard Fun: The Best Wooden Playsets for Hours of Outdoor Fun12 Sturdy Trampolines the Whole Family Will LoveKids Will Zoom Around on These Great Electric Scooters

    PM: What advice do you have for someone who is installing their own swing set?

    M.P.: My greatest advice is to pre-plan the entire situation from start to finish. Start with your available space and terrain [to] determine what size kit you can accommodate. Then determine your ability to complete the build, and [if need be,] hire supplemental or primary labor to get it done safely. Once at this point, make sure you have all the components necessary prior to commencing construction and ensure you have an anchoring strategy to keep it all in place regardless of the conditions thrown at it.

    PM: How can readers extend the life of their swing set?

    M.P.: By performing maintenance on the playset annually, in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. This process would include lubrication of the moving/metallic components. Additionally, the fasteners should be checked periodically to ensure proper attachment. You can do a “hammer” test, where you tap the bolts with a hammer; and a solid sound means it’s tight, while a hollow sound means it needs tightening. If the set is painted, make sure you up-keep the finish when it shows signs of cracking or wear. Metals should not have any visible oxidation [to prevent rust]. Surfaces should remain painted or treated to prevent rust/oxidation. Once you find rust development, it must be abraded to remove it and sealed to prevent strength loss.

    [For wooden swing sets,] this process would include maintaining a water-resistant stain/seal over the wooden components. I would also look for splinters and/or fracturing of the wooden members. If you see any, they can be broken [off] or sanded down to no longer pose a threat to the children playing on them.

    How We Evaluated These Swing Sets

    To recommend swing sets, we first looked into whether sets were ASTM-certified—that is, if they had been tested according to the methodology developed by the American Society for Testing and Materials, a standards development organization. All but one set (the SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame) are ASTM-certified. Additionally, we considered structural engineer Mike Powell’s advice on the best materials for swing sets, prioritizing cedar and metal models and including a couple of plastic sets that are geared toward younger children (when longevity isn’t quite as important as safety).

    Furthermore, we surveyed customer feedback on sites like Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon, referenced other articles about swing sets, and asked parents what their preferred sets and brands were. Finally, we considered the size, cost, as well as the array of features of each model and made sure to include a variety that fit into different budgets, backyard sizes, abilities, and general needs. Some kids might enjoy a bench swing versus a tire swing, while others might simply want a good ol’ belt swing. Our recommendations of the 10 best swing sets reflect this variety of interests.

    Staff, Courtesy of Backyard Discovery
  • <p><strong>Creative Cedar Designs</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$1149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fcreative-cedar-designs-chalet-complete-wooden-swing-set-cced1047.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 600 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions (L x W x H):</strong> 17.6 x 9.1 x 9.2 ft.</li></ul><p>Although you can easily find cheaper swing sets, odds are the weight limit will also be drastically reduced—meaning the set will have a limited life span. But the Cedar Chalet can withstand more weight and stays under the $1,500 mark. It includes two belt swings, trapeze rings, a climbing wall, single slide, and a small crow’s nest and sand box to keep littles entertained.</p>
    2/11

    Creative Cedar Designs Cedar Chalet Wooden Swing Set

    Creative Cedar Designs

    wayfair.com

    $1149.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–12 years
    • Weight Capacity: 600 lb.
    • Primary Material: Cedar
    • Dimensions (L x W x H): 17.6 x 9.1 x 9.2 ft.

    Although you can easily find cheaper swing sets, odds are the weight limit will also be drastically reduced—meaning the set will have a limited life span. But the Cedar Chalet can withstand more weight and stays under the $1,500 mark. It includes two belt swings, trapeze rings, a climbing wall, single slide, and a small crow’s nest and sand box to keep littles entertained.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Sportspower</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F467576143%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–8 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 700 lb. (100 lb. per child)</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 14.75 x 8.6 x 6 ft.</li></ul><p>This is an excellent introductory swing set for families whose children go wild for swings. Featuring two belt swings, a two-person glider swing, plus a saucer swing (which can also hold up to two kids), this affordable set will keep your younger kiddos happily swinging all day long.</p>
    3/11

    Sportspower Super Star Swing, Saucer, and Slide Set

    Sportspower

    walmart.com

    $279.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–8 years
    • Weight Capacity: 700 lb. (100 lb. per child)
    • Primary Material: Steel
    • Dimensions: 14.75 x 8.6 x 6 ft.

    This is an excellent introductory swing set for families whose children go wild for swings. Featuring two belt swings, a two-person glider swing, plus a saucer swing (which can also hold up to two kids), this affordable set will keep your younger kiddos happily swinging all day long.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>TiramisuBest</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FOutdoor-Steel-3-in-1-Swing-Set-with-Height-Adjustment-PP1XY99552AAL%2F318676215&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 110 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>4.6 x 9.2 x 5.8 ft.</li></ul><p>If your kids are mainly looking for a swing set without any other frills, this is a solid option. This ASTM-compliant swing set features a belt seat swing, a glider, and a saucer swing so kiddos can choose which way they want to swing each time.</p>
    4/11

    TiramisuBest Outdoor Steel 3-in-1 Swing Set with Height Adjustment

    TiramisuBest

    homedepot.com

    $400.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–12 years
    • Weight Capacity: 110 lb.
    • Primary Material: Steel
    • Dimensions: 4.6 x 9.2 x 5.8 ft.

    If your kids are mainly looking for a swing set without any other frills, this is a solid option. This ASTM-compliant swing set features a belt seat swing, a glider, and a saucer swing so kiddos can choose which way they want to swing each time.

    homedepot.com
  • <p><strong>Gorilla Playsets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3056.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004UJG72C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–11 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,125 lb. (individual feature limits vary)</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 21 x 12 x 11 ft.</li></ul><p>Some kiddos can’t get enough of a tire swing, so they’ll love the one on the Sun Palace. This wooden swing set has plenty of additional features, too, including a climbing wall, monkey bars, wave slide, tic-tac-toe game, a steering wheel, and telescope for imaginative play. All that and more make it well worth the price tag.</p>
    5/11

    Gorilla Playsets Sun Palace Swing Set

    Gorilla Playsets

    amazon.com

    $3056.84

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–11 years
    • Weight Capacity: 1,125 lb. (individual feature limits vary)
    • Primary Material: Cedar
    • Dimensions: 21 x 12 x 11 ft.

    Some kiddos can’t get enough of a tire swing, so they’ll love the one on the Sun Palace. This wooden swing set has plenty of additional features, too, including a climbing wall, monkey bars, wave slide, tic-tac-toe game, a steering wheel, and telescope for imaginative play. All that and more make it well worth the price tag.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Step2</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1899.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003NY672U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 36 months–8 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 75 lb. per swing, 300 lb. for playhouse</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Plastic</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 16.75 x 8.5 x 7.4 ft.</li></ul><p>This kid-friendly set from trusted brand Step2 offers belt swings, a two-person glider swing option, as well as a number of other fun features such as a slide, playhouse, and a basketball hoop (though the ball isn’t included). Plastic sets can be a great option for younger children to avoid potential splinters from wooden sets or burns and injuries from metal sets, particularly on hotter days.</p>
    6/11

    Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider

    Step2

    amazon.com

    $1899.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 36 months–8 years
    • Weight Capacity: 75 lb. per swing, 300 lb. for playhouse
    • Primary Material: Plastic
    • Dimensions: 16.75 x 8.5 x 7.4 ft.

    This kid-friendly set from trusted brand Step2 offers belt swings, a two-person glider swing option, as well as a number of other fun features such as a slide, playhouse, and a basketball hoop (though the ball isn’t included). Plastic sets can be a great option for younger children to avoid potential splinters from wooden sets or burns and injuries from metal sets, particularly on hotter days.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Backyard Discovery</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$2502.67</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fbackyard-discovery-skyfort-ii-all-cedar-swing-set-vpe1076.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–10 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,350 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>16.6 x 22.6 x 12.4 ft.</li></ul><p>If your swing-loving kids are also wild about the monkey bars, the Skyfort II is the set to go for. This spacious playset also boasts a climbing wall (’cause kids gotta climb!), two belt swings, a glider swing, and a three-story playhouse with a picnic table and telescope for endless outdoor play.</p>
    7/11

    Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Swing Set

    Backyard Discovery

    wayfair.com

    $2502.67

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–10 years
    • Weight Capacity: 1,350 lb.
    • Primary Material: Cedar
    • Dimensions: 16.6 x 22.6 x 12.4 ft.

    If your swing-loving kids are also wild about the monkey bars, the Skyfort II is the set to go for. This spacious playset also boasts a climbing wall (’cause kids gotta climb!), two belt swings, a glider swing, and a three-story playhouse with a picnic table and telescope for endless outdoor play.

    wayfair.com
  • <p><strong>Lifetime</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2844.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W6QDPKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 150 lb. for belt swings, slide, trapeze bar; 300 lb. for spider swing</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Powder-coated steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 15.4 x 13.75 x 11 ft.</li></ul><p>This swing set has plenty of fun and unique features, including a clubhouse with chalkboard, climbing walls, a ship’s wheel, binoculars, plus side-by-side wave slides for the more competitive kiddos looking to have a race. And there’s multiple swinging options including two belt swings, a trapeze bar, and a spider swing to install among the three hanging spots.</p>
    8/11

    Lifetime Big Stuff Adventure Swing Set

    Lifetime

    amazon.com

    $2844.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3–12 years
    • Weight Capacity: 150 lb. for belt swings, slide, trapeze bar; 300 lb. for spider swing
    • Primary Material: Powder-coated steel
    • Dimensions: 15.4 x 13.75 x 11 ft.

    This swing set has plenty of fun and unique features, including a clubhouse with chalkboard, climbing walls, a ship’s wheel, binoculars, plus side-by-side wave slides for the more competitive kiddos looking to have a race. And there’s multiple swinging options including two belt swings, a trapeze bar, and a spider swing to install among the three hanging spots.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Backyard Discovery</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$1999.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FBackyard-Discovery-Caribbean-All-Cedar-Swing-Set-1606029com%2F303000515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3 and up</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,080 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>16.4 x 20.5 x 12.3 ft.</li></ul><p>Although most swing sets include features to go wild on, this set also has a few features that are great for low-key relaxation. Not only does this set have a 10-foot slide, two belt swings, and a trapeze, but it also has a clubhouse with a hammock underneath (great for reading a good book in the shade) as well as a two-person bench swing.</p>
    9/11

    Backyard Discovery Caribbean Swing Set

    Backyard Discovery

    homedepot.com

    $1999.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 3 and up
    • Weight Capacity: 1,080 lb.
    • Primary Material: Cedar
    • Dimensions: 16.4 x 20.5 x 12.3 ft.

    Although most swing sets include features to go wild on, this set also has a few features that are great for low-key relaxation. Not only does this set have a 10-foot slide, two belt swings, and a trapeze, but it also has a clubhouse with a hammock underneath (great for reading a good book in the shade) as well as a two-person bench swing.

    homedepot.com
  • <p><strong>Costway</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$142.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F678595172%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 1–6 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 110 lb. for swing, 88 lb. for slide</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Plastic</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 4.6 x 5.8 x 3.6 ft.</li></ul><p>For littles who are just beginning to toddle, this colorful compact set is ideal and can be used indoors as well as outdoors (though preferably under some shade to avoid too much UV exposure). The safety belt and forward-leaning guardrail allow your young child to swing happily without incident, and the anti-slip steps up to the slide add extra traction.</p>
    10/11

    Costway 4-in-1 Toddler Climber and Swing Set Slide Playset

    Costway

    walmart.com

    $142.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 1–6 years
    • Weight Capacity: 110 lb. for swing, 88 lb. for slide
    • Primary Material: Plastic
    • Dimensions: 4.6 x 5.8 x 3.6 ft.

    For littles who are just beginning to toddle, this colorful compact set is ideal and can be used indoors as well as outdoors (though preferably under some shade to avoid too much UV exposure). The safety belt and forward-leaning guardrail allow your young child to swing happily without incident, and the anti-slip steps up to the slide add extra traction.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>SportsPlay</strong></p><p>willygoat.com</p><p><strong>$2921.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://willygoat.com/collections/handicap-accessible-swing-sets/products/accessible-swing-platform-with-frame-portable" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 5–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 700 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Galvanized steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 8 x 8 x 8 ft.</li></ul><p>Wheelchair users enjoy swings as much as anyone else, and although these accessible sets with platforms aren’t as easy to find, SportsPlay delivers with its ADA Swing Platform. Children or adults can use this set that includes to-and-fro hangers to keep riders secure as they swing.</p>
    11/11

    SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame

    SportsPlay

    willygoat.com

    $2921.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Age Range: 5–12 years
    • Weight Capacity: 700 lb.
    • Primary Material: Galvanized steel
    • Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 8 ft.

    Wheelchair users enjoy swings as much as anyone else, and although these accessible sets with platforms aren’t as easy to find, SportsPlay delivers with its ADA Swing Platform. Children or adults can use this set that includes to-and-fro hangers to keep riders secure as they swing.

    willygoat.com
<p>No matter your age, nothing beats the feeling of swinging back and forth on the playground swings. The thought alone is often enough to make kids beg for a trip to (or a little more time at) the park. But if your local playground isn’t conveniently located, and you’ve got the room and budget for it, investing in a good swing set can be advantageous in the long run. Not only will it encourage your kids to spend more time outdoors, it’ll also give them a bit of a workout (pumping those legs back and forth is great for their gross motor skills) while simultaneously keeping them out of your hair when you’re trying to have some quiet time at home. Plus, it’ll give them something to do when their friends come over to play. It’s a win-win, but it can be challenging knowing what to seek out in a swing set. To recommend the best swing sets, we consulted an expert, talked to a number of parents, and thoroughly researched the market. Here’s what you need to know before delivery day.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>Best Swing Sets</strong></h3><ul><li>Best Value: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fcreative-cedar-designs-chalet-complete-wooden-swing-set-cced1047.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creative Cedar Designs Cedar Chalet Wooden Swing Set" class="link ">Creative Cedar Designs Cedar Chalet Wooden Swing Set</a></li><li>Most Affordable Full-Size Swing Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSportspower-Super-Star-Swing-and-Slide-Set%2F467576143&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sportspower Super Star Swing, Saucer, and Slide Set" class="link ">Sportspower Super Star Swing, Saucer, and Slide Set</a></li><li>Best Swings-Only Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FOutdoor-Steel-3-in-1-Swing-Set-with-Height-Adjustment-PP1XY99552AAL%2F318676215&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TiramisuBest Outdoor Steel 3-in-1 Swing Set with Height Adjustment" class="link ">TiramisuBest Outdoor Steel 3-in-1 Swing Set with Height Adjustment</a></li><li>Best Swing Set with Tire Swing: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Palace-Playset-Monkey-Turbo-Swing/dp/B004UJG72C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gorilla Playsets Sun Palace Swing Set" class="link ">Gorilla Playsets Sun Palace Swing Set</a></li><li>Plastic Swing Set: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Step2-Naturally-Playful-Adventure-Center/dp/B003NY672U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider" class="link ">Step2 Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider</a></li><li>Best Set with Monkey Bars: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fbackyard-discovery-skyfort-ii-all-cedar-swing-set-vpe1076.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Swing Set" class="link ">Backyard Discovery Skyfort II Swing Set</a></li><li>Best Set with Unique Features: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lifetime-90797-Stuff-Adventure-Swing/dp/B08W6QDPKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lifetime Big Stuff Adventure Swing Set" class="link ">Lifetime Big Stuff Adventure Swing Set</a></li><li>Most Relaxing Swing Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FBackyard-Discovery-Caribbean-All-Cedar-Swing-Set-1606029com%2F303000515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backyard Discovery Caribbean Swing Set" class="link ">Backyard Discovery Caribbean Swing Set</a></li><li>Best for Toddlers: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCostway-Babyjoy-Toddler-4-in-1-Climber-and-Swing-Set-with-Basketball-Hoop-Ball%2F678595172&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Costway 4-in-1 Toddler Climber and Swing Set Slide Playset" class="link ">Costway 4-in-1 Toddler Climber and Swing Set Slide Playset</a></li><li>Best Set for Wheelchair Users: <a href="https://willygoat.com/collections/handicap-accessible-swing-sets/products/accessible-swing-platform-with-frame-portable" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame" class="link ">SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame</a></li></ul><blockquote class="body-blockquote"><strong>The Expert: </strong>Mike Powell is a structural engineer and the owner of <a href="https://www.redflaghomeinspection.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Red Flag Home Inspection" class="link ">Red Flag Home Inspection</a> in Tampa, Florida. With over 20 years of experience, Powell has inspected hundreds to thousands of homes, many of which have swing sets and wooden playsets that were part of the inspection, to determine the cause and origin of structural failure. Powell has also assembled a number of pre-purchased swing set kits over the years and has used his expertise to construct his own playset from lumber and metal bracketry. Suffice to say he knows a thing or two about what makes a swing set safe, stable, and secure for your family. </blockquote><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>The Basics of Finding the Right Swing Sets</strong></h3><p>Initially, you should consider what materials a set is made with; wood, metal, and plastic are the primary materials that manufacturers use. “Wood is by far the most popular in residential settings, while you see more metal in commercial/public play areas,” structural engineer Mike Powell says. Look for pressure-treated or cedar wood for lasting durability. Powell does not advise using non-treated wood (though it’s rare to find a commercially available model that uses this). Metal sets can be more affordable, especially with limited amenities such as swing-only designs. As for plastic sets, they tend to be more popular with families of younger children as they won’t get hurt as easily bumping into plastic parts.</p><p>Swing sets also come in a variety of designs and with various features. “In a wood-based set, there are nearly unlimited amenities ranging from swings to rock climbing walls,” Powell says. “Theme-based units have pirate ship sails and wheels or educational-based toys and features.” Swing sets can also include playhouses and other shade structures, firefighter poles, wave slides, tunnel slides, clatter bridges, tunnels, and sandboxes. As for the swings themselves, there are also a multitude of types, such as traditional belt swings, tire swings, glider swings, platform swings, and more relaxing bench swings.<br></p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How to Choose, Install, and Maintain a Swing Set for Years of Fun, According to Expert Mike Powell</strong></h3><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: What should families know about metal versus plastic swing sets?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.: </strong>Assembly of an all-metal system may save you time and effort in installation, and you don’t have to worry about splinters, wood rot, or distortion/deformation of the wood. Plastic swing sets are great options, particularly for those with aged children that will outgrow the playset in several years. They are not recommended for long-term use outdoors, as they do not hold up as well under direct UV exposure. If used outdoors or in a commercial or public environment, I would ensure that the plastics used are rated for this use (which typically means they hold up to exposure/elements more gracefully).</p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: How can someone ensure their playset is safely anchored into the ground?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.:</strong> If a kit is purchased, the manufacturer’s recommendations should be rigidly followed. Most kits come with ground anchors similar to those used on mobile homes and other surface devices in high wind areas like Florida. They are helical screws that are rotated into the ground to a given depth and bolted to the legs of your playset. This makes them easy to install and uninstall or move, and provides solid strength in normal soil conditions. The eyebolts of the helical screws remain at the base of the posts, which can create a tripping hazard. This connection strategy is also weaker than a concrete embedment option.</p><p>The concrete embedment option is where a bracket or the posts themselves are encased in concrete (and left to cure for at least 24 hours before use). Concrete embedment gives a solid connection, but take care to ensure that the concrete [sits] below grade, as it can become an impact hazard if left exposed. Using this option will require quite a bit of work to break [the swing set] free of the concrete. This option is not advisable if you are renting the space or considering relocation, as it becomes more of a permanent installation.</p><p class="body-tip">More Backyard Fun: <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/lawn-garden/g39539132/best-wooden-playsets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Wooden Playsets for Hours of Outdoor Fun" class="link ">The Best Wooden Playsets for Hours of Outdoor Fun</a> • <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g36006994/best-trampolines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12 Sturdy Trampolines the Whole Family Will Love" class="link ">12 Sturdy Trampolines the Whole Family Will Love</a> • <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gear/g38323315/best-kids-electric-scooters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kids Will Zoom Around on These Great Electric Scooters" class="link ">Kids Will Zoom Around on These Great Electric Scooters</a></p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: What advice do you have for someone who is installing their own swing set?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.:</strong> My greatest advice is to pre-plan the entire situation from start to finish. Start with your available space and terrain [to] determine what size kit you can accommodate. Then determine your ability to complete the build, and [if need be,] hire supplemental or primary labor to get it done safely. Once at this point, make sure you have all the components necessary prior to commencing construction and ensure you have an anchoring strategy to keep it all in place regardless of the conditions thrown at it.</p><p><strong><em>PM</em></strong><strong>: How can readers extend the life of their swing set?</strong></p><p><strong>M.P.: </strong>By performing maintenance on the playset annually, in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines. This process would include lubrication of the moving/metallic components. Additionally, the fasteners should be checked periodically to ensure proper attachment. You can do a “hammer” test, where you tap the bolts with a hammer; and a solid sound means it’s tight, while a hollow sound means it needs tightening. If the set is painted, make sure you up-keep the finish when it shows signs of cracking or wear. Metals should not have any visible oxidation [to prevent rust]. Surfaces should remain painted or treated to prevent rust/oxidation. Once you find rust development, it must be abraded to remove it and sealed to prevent strength loss. </p><p>[For wooden swing sets,] this process would include maintaining a water-resistant stain/seal over the wooden components. I would also look for splinters and/or fracturing of the wooden members. If you see any, they can be broken [off] or sanded down to no longer pose a threat to the children playing on them.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How We Evaluated These Swing Sets</strong></h3><p>To recommend swing sets, we first looked into whether sets were ASTM-certified—that is, if they had been tested according to the methodology developed by the American Society for Testing and Materials, a standards development organization. All but one set (the SportsPlay ADA Swing Platform with Frame) are <a href="https://www.astm.org/products-services/certification.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASTM-certified" class="link ">ASTM-certified</a>. Additionally, we considered structural engineer Mike Powell’s advice on the best materials for swing sets, prioritizing cedar and metal models and including a couple of plastic sets that are geared toward younger children (when longevity isn’t quite as important as safety).</p><p>Furthermore, we surveyed customer feedback on sites like Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, and Amazon, referenced other articles about swing sets, and asked parents what their preferred sets and brands were. Finally, we considered the size, cost, as well as the array of features of each model and made sure to include a variety that fit into different budgets, backyard sizes, abilities, and general needs. Some kids might enjoy a bench swing versus a tire swing, while others might simply want a good ol’ belt swing. Our recommendations of the 10 best swing sets reflect this variety of interests.</p>
<p><strong>Creative Cedar Designs</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$1149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fcreative-cedar-designs-chalet-complete-wooden-swing-set-cced1047.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 600 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions (L x W x H):</strong> 17.6 x 9.1 x 9.2 ft.</li></ul><p>Although you can easily find cheaper swing sets, odds are the weight limit will also be drastically reduced—meaning the set will have a limited life span. But the Cedar Chalet can withstand more weight and stays under the $1,500 mark. It includes two belt swings, trapeze rings, a climbing wall, single slide, and a small crow’s nest and sand box to keep littles entertained.</p>
<p><strong>Sportspower</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F467576143%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–8 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 700 lb. (100 lb. per child)</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 14.75 x 8.6 x 6 ft.</li></ul><p>This is an excellent introductory swing set for families whose children go wild for swings. Featuring two belt swings, a two-person glider swing, plus a saucer swing (which can also hold up to two kids), this affordable set will keep your younger kiddos happily swinging all day long.</p>
<p><strong>TiramisuBest</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FOutdoor-Steel-3-in-1-Swing-Set-with-Height-Adjustment-PP1XY99552AAL%2F318676215&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 110 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>4.6 x 9.2 x 5.8 ft.</li></ul><p>If your kids are mainly looking for a swing set without any other frills, this is a solid option. This ASTM-compliant swing set features a belt seat swing, a glider, and a saucer swing so kiddos can choose which way they want to swing each time.</p>
<p><strong>Gorilla Playsets</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3056.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004UJG72C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–11 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,125 lb. (individual feature limits vary)</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 21 x 12 x 11 ft.</li></ul><p>Some kiddos can’t get enough of a tire swing, so they’ll love the one on the Sun Palace. This wooden swing set has plenty of additional features, too, including a climbing wall, monkey bars, wave slide, tic-tac-toe game, a steering wheel, and telescope for imaginative play. All that and more make it well worth the price tag.</p>
<p><strong>Step2</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1899.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003NY672U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 36 months–8 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 75 lb. per swing, 300 lb. for playhouse</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Plastic</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 16.75 x 8.5 x 7.4 ft.</li></ul><p>This kid-friendly set from trusted brand Step2 offers belt swings, a two-person glider swing option, as well as a number of other fun features such as a slide, playhouse, and a basketball hoop (though the ball isn’t included). Plastic sets can be a great option for younger children to avoid potential splinters from wooden sets or burns and injuries from metal sets, particularly on hotter days.</p>
<p><strong>Backyard Discovery</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$2502.67</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Fbackyard-discovery-skyfort-ii-all-cedar-swing-set-vpe1076.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–10 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,350 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>16.6 x 22.6 x 12.4 ft.</li></ul><p>If your swing-loving kids are also wild about the monkey bars, the Skyfort II is the set to go for. This spacious playset also boasts a climbing wall (’cause kids gotta climb!), two belt swings, a glider swing, and a three-story playhouse with a picnic table and telescope for endless outdoor play.</p>
<p><strong>Lifetime</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2844.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W6QDPKB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39654612%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 150 lb. for belt swings, slide, trapeze bar; 300 lb. for spider swing</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Powder-coated steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 15.4 x 13.75 x 11 ft.</li></ul><p>This swing set has plenty of fun and unique features, including a clubhouse with chalkboard, climbing walls, a ship’s wheel, binoculars, plus side-by-side wave slides for the more competitive kiddos looking to have a race. And there’s multiple swinging options including two belt swings, a trapeze bar, and a spider swing to install among the three hanging spots.</p>
<p><strong>Backyard Discovery</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$1999.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FBackyard-Discovery-Caribbean-All-Cedar-Swing-Set-1606029com%2F303000515&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 3 and up</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 1,080 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Cedar</li><li><strong>Dimensions: </strong>16.4 x 20.5 x 12.3 ft.</li></ul><p>Although most swing sets include features to go wild on, this set also has a few features that are great for low-key relaxation. Not only does this set have a 10-foot slide, two belt swings, and a trapeze, but it also has a clubhouse with a hammock underneath (great for reading a good book in the shade) as well as a two-person bench swing.</p>
<p><strong>Costway</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$142.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F678595172%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Flawn-garden%2Fg39654612%2Fbest-swing-sets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 1–6 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 110 lb. for swing, 88 lb. for slide</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Plastic</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 4.6 x 5.8 x 3.6 ft.</li></ul><p>For littles who are just beginning to toddle, this colorful compact set is ideal and can be used indoors as well as outdoors (though preferably under some shade to avoid too much UV exposure). The safety belt and forward-leaning guardrail allow your young child to swing happily without incident, and the anti-slip steps up to the slide add extra traction.</p>
<p><strong>SportsPlay</strong></p><p>willygoat.com</p><p><strong>$2921.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://willygoat.com/collections/handicap-accessible-swing-sets/products/accessible-swing-platform-with-frame-portable" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Age Range:</strong> 5–12 years</li><li><strong>Weight Capacity:</strong> 700 lb.</li><li><strong>Primary Material:</strong> Galvanized steel</li><li><strong>Dimensions:</strong> 8 x 8 x 8 ft.</li></ul><p>Wheelchair users enjoy swings as much as anyone else, and although these accessible sets with platforms aren’t as easy to find, SportsPlay delivers with its ADA Swing Platform. Children or adults can use this set that includes to-and-fro hangers to keep riders secure as they swing.</p>

Turn your backyard into a kid-approved paradise with a wooden, metal, or plastic swing set. Read tips from a structural engineer and our 10 recommendations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin