The 10 Best Swing Sets Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Kid-Approved Paradise

CBC

The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T