10 Best Storage Beds for Keeping Clothes and Clutter Contained

  • <p>Storage beds are brilliant for bedrooms that lack square footage for a chest of drawers, but really, we can't think of a good reason why anyone wouldn't buy one. They're a great solution for <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g37435006/best-closet-organizers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:overstuffed closets" class="link ">overstuffed closets</a> or dressers, or to transfer clothes out of <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g38836290/clear-storage-bins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plastic bins" class="link ">plastic bins</a> hidden deep in the basement and into an actual piece of furniture. Luckily, you don't need to spend a fortune to solve your storage problems, as you can snag a great storage bed for $400 or less. Read on for our top recommendations, plus things to consider before you shop. </p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider </h3><p>Buying a platform bed with storage wasn't always as easy or as affordable as it is today, and often required paying extra for something custom-made. These days, there are a ton of storage beds online—many of which come with a 30-day return policy and no restocking fee. Depending on your bedroom setup and the amount of storage you need, you can buy beds with drawers on the sides or at the foot (or both), or ones with open shelving in the headboard. There are also beds with frames that lift like the hood of a car with one huge storage compartment in the base, and upgraded <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/g38190219/best-murphy-beds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Murphy beds" class="link ">Murphy beds</a> that feature shelving and look like a wall units. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Every storage bed we cover has an average customer rating of at least 4 stars, and several have earned average ratings of 4.5 stars or higher. Our picks includes a range of styles as mentioned above, and prices range from roughly $400 at the time of this writing to more than $2,500 for a Murphy-bed-wall-unit combo. During our research, we took into account customer reviews, overall construction and quality, and aesthetics to make our final selections. </p>
  This attractive storage bed—available in four sizes and five colors—is from Novogratz, a brand known for turning out stylish, affordable furniture and accessories. The bed's frame is made of solid and manufactured wood, and the linen upholstery gives it a polished look. There are four drawers that lock in place and slide out easily, thanks to casters underneath, and the tufted headboard is included.
    This attractive storage bed—available in four sizes and five colors—is from Novogratz, a brand known for turning out stylish, affordable furniture and accessories. The bed’s frame is made of solid and manufactured wood, and the linen upholstery gives it a polished look. There are four drawers that lock in place and slide out easily, thanks to casters underneath, and the tufted headboard is included.

  The attached button-tufted storage bench on this reasonably priced bed is a value-added feature, plus it saves you the hassle of shopping for an additional piece. There's plenty of space inside for things like extra linens and throw pillows, which might otherwise be piled on an accent chair or tossed on the floor. The bed's frame is constructed of manufactured wood and it's upholstered in a charcoal gray polyester fabric.
    The attached button-tufted storage bench on this reasonably priced bed is a value-added feature, plus it saves you the hassle of shopping for an additional piece. There's plenty of space inside for things like extra linens and throw pillows, which might otherwise be piled on an accent chair or tossed on the floor. The bed's frame is constructed of manufactured wood and it's upholstered in a charcoal gray polyester fabric.

  This chic space-saving storage bed is ingeniously designed to look like a storage cabinet, so it works just as well in a studio apartment as it does in a spare bedroom. The Murphy bed—which is available in queen and full sizes—folds up and is hidden behind faux wardrobe doors and features two shelves and three drawers flanking the mattress. 

The piece is crafted using manufactured wood and is available in a chocolate, gray, or white finish.
    This chic space-saving storage bed is ingeniously designed to look like a storage cabinet, so it works just as well in a studio apartment as it does in a spare bedroom. The Murphy bed—which is available in queen and full sizes—folds up and is hidden behind faux wardrobe doors and features two shelves and three drawers flanking the mattress.

    The piece is crafted using manufactured wood and is available in a chocolate, gray, or white finish.

  If you're looking for a gorgeous solid wood storage bed, your search stops here. This stunning bed from AllModern may be on the pricey side, but you're paying for a one-of-a-kind piece crafted of rustic kiln-dried acacia wood, with natural color variation in the grain. 

It comes in queen and king sizes and features two drawers at the foot with castors underneath for smooth gliding, along with two support legs. There are also 15 slats included to support the mattress.
    If you're looking for a gorgeous solid wood storage bed, your search stops here. This stunning bed from AllModern may be on the pricey side, but you're paying for a one-of-a-kind piece crafted of rustic kiln-dried acacia wood, with natural color variation in the grain.

    It comes in queen and king sizes and features two drawers at the foot with castors underneath for smooth gliding, along with two support legs. There are also 15 slats included to support the mattress.

  This elegant storage bed features a scalloped, button-tufted headboard finished with silver nailhead trim. It's upholstered in your choice of gray or cream linen, with a frame that combines solid and manufactured wood and features slanted feet finished in black. You also get to choose either two or four side drawers that slide out on metal tracks, plus there are 16 sturdy metal slats to support the mattress.
    This elegant storage bed features a scalloped, button-tufted headboard finished with silver nailhead trim. It's upholstered in your choice of gray or cream linen, with a frame that combines solid and manufactured wood and features slanted feet finished in black. You also get to choose either two or four side drawers that slide out on metal tracks, plus there are 16 sturdy metal slats to support the mattress.

  If you're looking for a luxe faux-leather platform bed with deep storage space, you'd be hard-pressed to find one better than this handsome option. The metal frame beneath the queen size mattress lifts up to reveal a 7-by-5-foot compartment, handy for things like off-season clothing and shoes.

The solid-wood-frame bed features a button-tufted headboard and footboard, and gets high marks from customers, with an average 4.7 stars from more than 230 reviewers.
    If you're looking for a luxe faux-leather platform bed with deep storage space, you'd be hard-pressed to find one better than this handsome option. The metal frame beneath the queen size mattress lifts up to reveal a 7-by-5-foot compartment, handy for things like off-season clothing and shoes.

    The solid-wood-frame bed features a button-tufted headboard and footboard, and gets high marks from customers, with an average 4.7 stars from more than 230 reviewers.

  This queen size bed features multiple storage options, including drawers in two sizes, cabinets, and open shelving to hold books or curios, plus a slide-out shelf that functions as a nightstand. It's constructed using manufactured wood, but its 17 support slats are solid wood. The drawers and cabinets feature faux-leather pulls with contrast stitching and the bed is available in a honey-colored brown finish or in white, as shown.
    This queen size bed features multiple storage options, including drawers in two sizes, cabinets, and open shelving to hold books or curios, plus a slide-out shelf that functions as a nightstand. It's constructed using manufactured wood, but its 17 support slats are solid wood. The drawers and cabinets feature faux-leather pulls with contrast stitching and the bed is available in a honey-colored brown finish or in white, as shown.

  For roughly $500 at the time of this writing, this king size storage bed is quite a deal. It's covered in a durable polyester fabric and has one wide drawer at the foot, with a frame made of solid and manufactured wood, a button-tufted headboard, and square feet finished in espresso. It comes in soft gray or beige, two understated neutrals that pair well with a range of décor.
    For roughly $500 at the time of this writing, this king size storage bed is quite a deal. It's covered in a durable polyester fabric and has one wide drawer at the foot, with a frame made of solid and manufactured wood, a button-tufted headboard, and square feet finished in espresso. It comes in soft gray or beige, two understated neutrals that pair well with a range of décor.

  If you need some deep storage space for items that you don't need regular access to, underbed pull out drawers are your best bet. This one is upholstered in velvet and features studded embellishment throughout, a rivet-curve headboard, and comes in multiple colors like green and grey.
    If you need some deep storage space for items that you don't need regular access to, underbed pull out drawers are your best bet. This one is upholstered in velvet and features studded embellishment throughout, a rivet-curve headboard, and comes in multiple colors like green and grey.

  Anyone who needs to save space but still needs ample amount of storage should consider this bed, as there are six drawers on the footboard and two on the headboard. There are also two additional shelves to keep essentials close. The bed is available in three finishes: white, espresso, and black, shown here.
    Anyone who needs to save space but still needs ample amount of storage should consider this bed, as there are six drawers on the footboard and two on the headboard. There are also two additional shelves to keep essentials close. The bed is available in three finishes: white, espresso, and black, shown here.

