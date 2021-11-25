10 of the best spa hotels in the Lake District to check into right now

  This Grasmere hotel is home to the Riverside Spa, which will be just the tonic you need after days out walking the famous fells. Rothay Garden Hotel is open to hotel guests only, which means you'll have all of the facilities – which include a hydropool where you can watch the river flow past, a herbal sauna and two monsoon showers – to yourself.

There's also an aromatherapy room to warm up in with under-tile heating, soft lighting and essential oils scenting the air. And for anyone who overdid it on the hiking, there are heated loungers ready to ease those aches.
    Rothay Garden Hotel

    This Grasmere hotel is home to the Riverside Spa, which will be just the tonic you need after days out walking the famous fells. Rothay Garden Hotel is open to hotel guests only, which means you’ll have all of the facilities – which include a hydropool where you can watch the river flow past, a herbal sauna and two monsoon showers – to yourself.

    There’s also an aromatherapy room to warm up in with under-tile heating, soft lighting and essential oils scenting the air. And for anyone who overdid it on the hiking, there are heated loungers ready to ease those aches.

  At the 35-acre Langdale Estate – which you won't have to leave to enjoy walking trails, cycling and wild swimming – guests can choose from rooms and suites in the main hotel, and self-catering cottages with up to three bedrooms in the grounds.

The Brimstone Spa is one of the best in the Lakes, mostly thanks to its indoor-outdoor pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, array of 'thermal experiences' and selection of Elemis and Pure Alchemy treatments. Couples can book the Bubble, a private spa just for two. After enjoying a swim out in the fresh air, warm up by the fire or in the Finnish sauna. There's a deli at the spa for wholesome meals, or you can unravel the wellness after a stroll up to the traditional pub, Wainwright's Inn at Chapel Stile.
    Langdale Hotel & Spa

    At the 35-acre Langdale Estate – which you won’t have to leave to enjoy walking trails, cycling and wild swimming – guests can choose from rooms and suites in the main hotel, and self-catering cottages with up to three bedrooms in the grounds.

    The Brimstone Spa is one of the best in the Lakes, mostly thanks to its indoor-outdoor pool, gym, sauna, hot tub, array of 'thermal experiences' and selection of Elemis and Pure Alchemy treatments. Couples can book the Bubble, a private spa just for two. After enjoying a swim out in the fresh air, warm up by the fire or in the Finnish sauna. There’s a deli at the spa for wholesome meals, or you can unravel the wellness after a stroll up to the traditional pub, Wainwright’s Inn at Chapel Stile.

  This spa hotel on Windermere is a mile from Ambleside and perfectly placed for exploring the Lakes. As well as the health club, which has a sauna, steam-room, indoor pool and Jacuzzi, Low Wood Bay has a terrace for fizz on arrival and panoramic windows to showcase the surrounding countryside in the bar and breakfast-room. 

Spa packages include three-hour 'thermal journeys' which dip in and out of various pools, some out in the bracing fresh air. Or book an ESPA facial and manicure, sit and read in the Snug, and then head for lunch or afternoon tea at the Blue Smoke on the Bay restaurant.
    Low Wood Bay

    This spa hotel on Windermere is a mile from Ambleside and perfectly placed for exploring the Lakes. As well as the health club, which has a sauna, steam-room, indoor pool and Jacuzzi, Low Wood Bay has a terrace for fizz on arrival and panoramic windows to showcase the surrounding countryside in the bar and breakfast-room.

    Spa packages include three-hour 'thermal journeys' which dip in and out of various pools, some out in the bracing fresh air. Or book an ESPA facial and manicure, sit and read in the Snug, and then head for lunch or afternoon tea at the Blue Smoke on the Bay restaurant.

  Once a hunting lodge owned by an aristocratic family, Holbeck Ghyll has one of the finest views in all of the Lake District – the fells on the other side of Windermere are largely undeveloped, thanks to campaigning to preserve them by Beatrix Potter.

The hotel has a helpfully positioned hot tub and terrace to appreciate this view from, along with tasting menus and afternoon teas. The spa has more of those lakeside views, of course, along with a sauna, steam room and relaxation area. Treatments include aromatherapy massages but the star of the show is, unsurprisingly, that hot tub.
    Holbeck Ghyll, Windermere

    Once a hunting lodge owned by an aristocratic family, Holbeck Ghyll has one of the finest views in all of the Lake District – the fells on the other side of Windermere are largely undeveloped, thanks to campaigning to preserve them by Beatrix Potter.

    The hotel has a helpfully positioned hot tub and terrace to appreciate this view from, along with tasting menus and afternoon teas. The spa has more of those lakeside views, of course, along with a sauna, steam room and relaxation area. Treatments include aromatherapy massages but the star of the show is, unsurprisingly, that hot tub.

  In the Borrowdale Valley and close to Derwentwater (and the namesake waterfall), Lodore Falls may be in a 200-year-old building, but it's the much more modern spa that gets most of the attention today. It has a rasul chamber, a champagne bar and a thermal suite with a laconium, herbal sauna, salt-room, heated loungers, an ice fountain and an aroma steam-room.

It's one for true spa enthusiasts, since there are bedrooms within the spa building. Derwentwater and the Catbells are visible from the 16-metre pool, and treatments are by Elemis and La Sultane de Saba. If you can bear to leave the spa, make the pan-Asian restaurant Mizu your first port of call.
    Lodore Falls Hotel & Spa

    In the Borrowdale Valley and close to Derwentwater (and the namesake waterfall), Lodore Falls may be in a 200-year-old building, but it’s the much more modern spa that gets most of the attention today. It has a rasul chamber, a champagne bar and a thermal suite with a laconium, herbal sauna, salt-room, heated loungers, an ice fountain and an aroma steam-room.

    It’s one for true spa enthusiasts, since there are bedrooms within the spa building. Derwentwater and the Catbells are visible from the 16-metre pool, and treatments are by Elemis and La Sultane de Saba. If you can bear to leave the spa, make the pan-Asian restaurant Mizu your first port of call.

  Another hotel in the Lake District for the most ardent spa enthusiasts, Lakes Hotel has apartments set within the spa building, which means you can spend the entire time in your robe and slippers. Some of the suites have two bedrooms that are ideal for groups of four. The rooms in the chalet-style structure have a hot tub on every balcony, which are most impressive when they're lit up at night.

The dimly lit pool area ensures maximum relaxation, as do the two hot tubs, the poolside bar facilitating free-flowing prosecco and the Elemis treatments.
    Lakes Hotel & Spa

    Another hotel in the Lake District for the most ardent spa enthusiasts, Lakes Hotel has apartments set within the spa building, which means you can spend the entire time in your robe and slippers. Some of the suites have two bedrooms that are ideal for groups of four. The rooms in the chalet-style structure have a hot tub on every balcony, which are most impressive when they’re lit up at night.

    The dimly lit pool area ensures maximum relaxation, as do the two hot tubs, the poolside bar facilitating free-flowing prosecco and the Elemis treatments.

  On the southern shores of Windermere and accessible by boat, this country-house hotel has landscaped gardens, a lake-facing terrace for cocktails with a view and a conservatory restaurant that serves British favourites such as afternoon tea and fish and chips.

Steamers call in to take guests across to Bowness-on-Windermere or up to Ambleside, but the Aveda spa at the Lakeside Hotel has plenty to keep you busy first, including an indoor pool and an outdoor sitting area with a fire-pit. Spa days start with coffee or juice out by the lake and a stroll through the gardens, followed by your choice of treatment.
    Lakeside Hotel & Spa

    On the southern shores of Windermere and accessible by boat, this country-house hotel has landscaped gardens, a lake-facing terrace for cocktails with a view and a conservatory restaurant that serves British favourites such as afternoon tea and fish and chips.

    Steamers call in to take guests across to Bowness-on-Windermere or up to Ambleside, but the Aveda spa at the Lakeside Hotel has plenty to keep you busy first, including an indoor pool and an outdoor sitting area with a fire-pit. Spa days start with coffee or juice out by the lake and a stroll through the gardens, followed by your choice of treatment.

  Hidden in 400 acres of woodland and deer park, Armathwaite Hall is close to Bassenthwaite Lake and Skiddaw Mountain, and staff can arrange activities for guests that include everything from fell walking to forest bathing.

Along with four resident alpacas, the stately home is the proud owner of an impressive spa. It's set over two floors, with an infinity pool, an outdoor hot tub that overlooks the surrounding forest, 10 treatment rooms and a mani, pedi and make-up area. Post-treatment relaxation areas include chairs circled around a fireplace and the aptly named Tranquillity Terrace, which has a covered section, but also leads out to the rockery, with a view of the spa gardens.
    Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa

    Hidden in 400 acres of woodland and deer park, Armathwaite Hall is close to Bassenthwaite Lake and Skiddaw Mountain, and staff can arrange activities for guests that include everything from fell walking to forest bathing.

    Along with four resident alpacas, the stately home is the proud owner of an impressive spa. It’s set over two floors, with an infinity pool, an outdoor hot tub that overlooks the surrounding forest, 10 treatment rooms and a mani, pedi and make-up area. Post-treatment relaxation areas include chairs circled around a fireplace and the aptly named Tranquillity Terrace, which has a covered section, but also leads out to the rockery, with a view of the spa gardens.

  At the Swan near Windermere, it won't take long to realise which vista the Vu Spa has been named after. ESPA treatments on offer include entire rituals dedicated to the back of your body, Indian head massages and restorative facials.

The rooms are adorned with prettily patterned headboards with matching cushions, floral wallpaper and colourfully upholstered sofas and armchairs. The loft suites have marble bathrooms, roll-top bath tubs in the bedroom, super-king-size beds with magically appearing televisions and electric log burners. For couples, the ultimate room choice is the Love Nest, a cottage in the grounds with a fireplace on the terrace and double walk-in rain showers.
    The Swan Hotel & Spa

    At the Swan near Windermere, it won’t take long to realise which vista the Vu Spa has been named after. ESPA treatments on offer include entire rituals dedicated to the back of your body, Indian head massages and restorative facials.

    The rooms are adorned with prettily patterned headboards with matching cushions, floral wallpaper and colourfully upholstered sofas and armchairs. The loft suites have marble bathrooms, roll-top bath tubs in the bedroom, super-king-size beds with magically appearing televisions and electric log burners. For couples, the ultimate room choice is the Love Nest, a cottage in the grounds with a fireplace on the terrace and double walk-in rain showers.

  On the shores of Grasmere and named after the Lake District's favourite flower (thanks to a certain Wordsworth poem), the Daffodil Hotel & Spa has a spectacularly scenic backdrop. Unsurprisingly, the views keep coming, especially at the lake-edge restaurant, where the chef creates dishes that look almost too good to eat.

At the spa, guests can book in for facials with products by European skincare brand Germaine de Capuccini, OPI manicures or Delilah Cosmetics makeovers. Other treatments include chocolate body scrubs and couples' mud therapy where the mud gets festively flavoured with ginger and chocolate orange at certain times of the year.
    Daffodil Hotel & Spa

    On the shores of Grasmere and named after the Lake District’s favourite flower (thanks to a certain Wordsworth poem), the Daffodil Hotel & Spa has a spectacularly scenic backdrop. Unsurprisingly, the views keep coming, especially at the lake-edge restaurant, where the chef creates dishes that look almost too good to eat.

    At the spa, guests can book in for facials with products by European skincare brand Germaine de Capuccini, OPI manicures or Delilah Cosmetics makeovers. Other treatments include chocolate body scrubs and couples’ mud therapy where the mud gets festively flavoured with ginger and chocolate orange at certain times of the year.

