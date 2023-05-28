The 10 best red-carpet moments of Cannes 2023

The Cannes Film Festival is always one of the highlights on the celebrity calendar, and 2023 certainly did not disappoint. Known for its particular brand of glitz and glamour, it always boasts one of the most interesting and exciting red carpets of the year. From the finest couture gowns to the most precious of jewellery, the stars, stylists and fashion houses really go above and beyond.

"I think Cannes is fun to watch because, well, it's the French Riviera, so it has its own sort of je ne sais quoi style," says Miranda Almond, Harper's Bazaar senior fashion editor and personal stylist to Olivia Colman and Kristin Scott Thomas. "It has many, many highly rated films, very brilliant actors, actresses and film directors. There's so much going on away from the ceremony itself. It's a mixture of that old and new that makes it quite interesting."

Below, we round up our 10 favourite moments on the 2023 Cannes red carpet, from Naomi Campbell in Celine to Natalie Portman in Dior. And here, catch up on every single red-carpet look from the event, the jewellery highlights and the best beauty moments.

(Getty Images)