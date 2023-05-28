The 10 best red-carpet moments of Cannes 2023

Harper’s BazaarThe 10 best red-carpet moments of Cannes 2023May 28, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.1/11The 10 best red-carpet moments of Cannes 2023The Cannes Film Festival is always one of the highlights on the celebrity calendar, and 2023 certainly did not disappoint. Known for its particular brand of glitz and glamour, it always boasts one of the most interesting and exciting red carpets of the year. From the finest couture gowns to the most precious of jewellery, the stars, stylists and fashion houses really go above and beyond."I think Cannes is fun to watch because, well, it's the French Riviera, so it has its own sort of je ne sais quoi style," says Miranda Almond, Harper's Bazaar senior fashion editor and personal stylist to Olivia Colman and Kristin Scott Thomas. "It has many, many highly rated films, very brilliant actors, actresses and film directors. There's so much going on away from the ceremony itself. It's a mixture of that old and new that makes it quite interesting."Below, we round up our 10 favourite moments on the 2023 Cannes red carpet, from Naomi Campbell in Celine to Natalie Portman in Dior. And here, catch up on every single red-carpet look from the event, the jewellery highlights and the best beauty moments. (Getty Images)2/11Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in ValentinoA Rosie Huntington-Whiteley red-carpet moment is always about dialled-up bombshell glamour, and this was certainly the case for her first 2023 Cannes look, a beautiful black gown by Valentino, complete with a statement white bow and a low back. (Neilson Barnard - Getty Images)3/11Naomi Campbell in CelineNaomi Campbell had more than a few sensational Cannes looks this year, but our favourite had to be this sparkling silver gown, courtesy of Celine. She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a chunky bangle. (Lionel Hahn - Getty Images)4/11Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueenElle Fanning made a real entrance in her Alexander McQueen gown. The dress featured a structured, embellished bodice and an enormous tulle skirt, while she wore her hair in a ballerina bun for extra polish. (Marc Piasecki - Getty Images)5/11Laura Harrier in Saint LaurentLaura Harrier and Saint Laurent are a match made in heaven. The actress looked elegant and effortlessly cool in a black gown by the house, which featured the signature neckline and scarf detail. (Andreas Rentz - Getty Images)6/11Martha Hunt in Jason WuA great Cannes dress does not always mean a floor-length evening gown. This was the case for model Martha Hunt who looked ladylike in a ballet-inspired, ankle length dress by Jason Wu. (Neilson Barnard - Getty Images)7/11Natalie Portman in DiorNatalie Portman opted for a classic ballgown with a twist, for the Cannes red carpet. The actress chose this beautiful blue-and-white design by Dior, which featured an enormous skirt with scalloped detail. (Gisela Schober - Getty Images)8/11Brie Larson in ChanelKeeping things pared-back, and nailing simple elegance was Brie Larson, who wore a black Chanel couture gown with embellished detail. (Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images)9/11Winnie Harlow in Jean Paul GaultierModel Winnie Harlow was sure to turn heads in her halter-neck Jean Paul Gaultier gown, complete with a dramatic green satin train. (Lionel Hahn - Getty Images)10/11Scarlett Johansson in PradaScarlett Johansson wore one of our favourite looks of the film festival, a pink satin column dress by Prada with a white peekaboo bra detail. (Mike Marsland - Getty Images)11/11Irina Shayk in Armani PrivéIrina Shayk embraced some tulle for one of her Cannes looks in the form of a low-cut Armani Privé gown with a tiered skirt. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images)After two weeks of fabulous fashion, we round up our favourite looks