The 10 Best Platform Beds for Your Bedroom

  • <p>Traditional bed frames with box springs are no longer necessary to provide your mattress with firm support to extend its life. Platform beds’ slatted surfaces now work just as well, even with <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/a32644925/best-mattress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam mattresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">memory foam mattresses</a>, to prevent sagging—and they’re usually more affordable and easier to set up than traditional bed frames. Discover some of the best platform beds of all materials, designs, and sizes below.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>Platform Beds vs Box Springs</strong></h3><p>Traditionally, a box spring was necessary to support your mattress in a wooden or metal bed frame. They’re typically filled with metal springs or a metal grid and wrapped in fabric, which helped extend the life of thinner, innerspring mattresses. But nowadays, platform beds consist of wood or metal slats built right into the bed frame itself, making a box spring unnecessary to provide adequate support to modern mattresses, which are increasingly made out of memory foam or a hybrid design.</p><p>When shopping for a platform bed, you should ideally consider beds that have wood or metal slats no more than three inches apart from one another to prevent your mattress from sagging between them. If your mattress has a warranty, check to make sure slats a certain distance apart won’t void the warranty. Some platform beds have lattice designs for extra support. Platform beds are often known for being low profile in comparison to higher box springs, but you can still find plenty of taller options that make getting into and out of bed easier—and have more space for under-bed storage. </p><p>Speaking of storage, keep in mind all of the accessories you may want to add to your bed frame, such as under-bed drawers or headboards and footboards. Some platform beds have these included, while others offer compatible options that allow you to mix and match, but may increase the price of your frame. </p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How We Selected</strong></h3><p>We researched ten expert sources that have written reviews of the best platform beds, including trusted publications like <em>Good Housekeeping</em>, <em>Apartment Therapy</em>, <em>Architectural Digest</em>, and <em>Sleep Foundation</em>. All of the platform beds we chose have been vetted by hundreds and thousands of reviews by consumers on retail sites like Amazon. When selecting these beds, we took into account the ease of assembly, quality of construction and materials, color and finish options, size options, and how many additional accessories the brand may offer to complete your bed’s setup.</p>
    1/11

    The 10 Best Platform Beds for Your Bedroom

    Traditional bed frames with box springs are no longer necessary to provide your mattress with firm support to extend its life. Platform beds’ slatted surfaces now work just as well, even with memory foam mattresses, to prevent sagging—and they’re usually more affordable and easier to set up than traditional bed frames. Discover some of the best platform beds of all materials, designs, and sizes below.

    Platform Beds vs Box Springs

    Traditionally, a box spring was necessary to support your mattress in a wooden or metal bed frame. They’re typically filled with metal springs or a metal grid and wrapped in fabric, which helped extend the life of thinner, innerspring mattresses. But nowadays, platform beds consist of wood or metal slats built right into the bed frame itself, making a box spring unnecessary to provide adequate support to modern mattresses, which are increasingly made out of memory foam or a hybrid design.

    When shopping for a platform bed, you should ideally consider beds that have wood or metal slats no more than three inches apart from one another to prevent your mattress from sagging between them. If your mattress has a warranty, check to make sure slats a certain distance apart won’t void the warranty. Some platform beds have lattice designs for extra support. Platform beds are often known for being low profile in comparison to higher box springs, but you can still find plenty of taller options that make getting into and out of bed easier—and have more space for under-bed storage.

    Speaking of storage, keep in mind all of the accessories you may want to add to your bed frame, such as under-bed drawers or headboards and footboards. Some platform beds have these included, while others offer compatible options that allow you to mix and match, but may increase the price of your frame.

    How We Selected

    We researched ten expert sources that have written reviews of the best platform beds, including trusted publications like Good Housekeeping, Apartment Therapy, Architectural Digest, and Sleep Foundation. All of the platform beds we chose have been vetted by hundreds and thousands of reviews by consumers on retail sites like Amazon. When selecting these beds, we took into account the ease of assembly, quality of construction and materials, color and finish options, size options, and how many additional accessories the brand may offer to complete your bed’s setup.

  • <p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$215.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CJ2KV7Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Full, queen, king</p><p>It’s easy to spend thousands when shopping for a complete new bed set, but this sub-$300 platform bed (for a Queen size) by Zinus can help you save. With an average of 4.8 stars from over 36,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that this bed frame has satisfied most buyers thanks to its quality, sturdiness, and ease of assembly. Built with a steel framework covered with foam padding, this bed also comes with solid wooden slats and an upholstered headboard, so you won’t have to buy one separately.</p>
    2/11

    Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

    Zinus

    amazon.com

    $215.29

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood, steel, fabric
    • Sizes:     Full, queen, king

    It’s easy to spend thousands when shopping for a complete new bed set, but this sub-$300 platform bed (for a Queen size) by Zinus can help you save. With an average of 4.8 stars from over 36,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that this bed frame has satisfied most buyers thanks to its quality, sturdiness, and ease of assembly. Built with a steel framework covered with foam padding, this bed also comes with solid wooden slats and an upholstered headboard, so you won’t have to buy one separately.

  • <p><strong>Thuma</strong></p><p>thuma.co</p><p><strong>$1095.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thuma.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king, Cali king</p><p>Thuma’s The Bed stands out with its Japanese craftsmanship, in which the corners of the bed frame easily slot together with no tools or metal hardware needed. The solid wood bed comes in Walnut or Natural wood finishes, and Thume’s headboard, the PillowBoard, is available in dark charcoal or light linen—and the cover can be removed for washing. Despite being low profile, this frame still offers nine inches of clearance for under-bed storage.</p>
    3/11

    Thuma The Bed

    Thuma

    thuma.co

    $1095.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood, fabric
    • Sizes:     Twin, full, queen, king, Cali king

    Thuma’s The Bed stands out with its Japanese craftsmanship, in which the corners of the bed frame easily slot together with no tools or metal hardware needed. The solid wood bed comes in Walnut or Natural wood finishes, and Thume’s headboard, the PillowBoard, is available in dark charcoal or light linen—and the cover can be removed for washing. Despite being low profile, this frame still offers nine inches of clearance for under-bed storage.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>DHP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TPI7XLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Fabric, wood, metal<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>If you like to use your bed for storage of extra linens and clothing, then it might be most convenient and cost-effective to opt for a bed with built-in storage draws like the DHP Rose. We like that it also comes with an upholstered headboard, as well as plenty of color and size options to suit your bedroom’s needs.</p>
    4/11

    DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

    DHP

    amazon.com

    $399.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Fabric, wood, metal
    • Sizes:     Twin, full, queen, king

    If you like to use your bed for storage of extra linens and clothing, then it might be most convenient and cost-effective to opt for a bed with built-in storage draws like the DHP Rose. We like that it also comes with an upholstered headboard, as well as plenty of color and size options to suit your bedroom’s needs.

  • <p><strong>Mellow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$150.28</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DZVPMST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>Whether you prefer the look of black, pine, espresso, or cherry wood finish, the Mellow Naturalista is a great wooden bed frame with a simple, mid-century modern style. The frame is 3.5 inches of solid wood and about a foot high. Though the mattress sits on top of the frame, Mellow has included nonslip tape that you can attach to the slats to prevent your mattress from sliding.</p>
    5/11

    Mellow Naturalista Classic Wood Platform Bed

    Mellow

    amazon.com

    $150.28

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood
    • Sizes:     Twin, full, queen, king

    Whether you prefer the look of black, pine, espresso, or cherry wood finish, the Mellow Naturalista is a great wooden bed frame with a simple, mid-century modern style. The frame is 3.5 inches of solid wood and about a foot high. Though the mattress sits on top of the frame, Mellow has included nonslip tape that you can attach to the slats to prevent your mattress from sliding.

  • <p><strong>Floyd Home</strong></p><p>floydhome.com</p><p><strong>$1145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffloydhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bed-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel, nylon<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full/queen, king</p><p>It can be a pain to have to shop for a new bed frame whenever you want to upgrade to a larger mattress size. But Floyd Home has resolved this issue with its modular bed frame, which is constructed with birch plywood platforms that can be expanded to a king or reduced down to a twin bed from the full/queen configuration. Floyd also offers an optional headboard and under-bed storage drawers, which help utilize the narrow 6-inch under-bed clearance of this low profile frame.</p>
    6/11

    Floyd Home The Bed Frame

    Floyd Home

    floydhome.com

    $1145.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood, steel, nylon
    • Sizes:     Twin, full/queen, king

    It can be a pain to have to shop for a new bed frame whenever you want to upgrade to a larger mattress size. But Floyd Home has resolved this issue with its modular bed frame, which is constructed with birch plywood platforms that can be expanded to a king or reduced down to a twin bed from the full/queen configuration. Floyd also offers an optional headboard and under-bed storage drawers, which help utilize the narrow 6-inch under-bed clearance of this low profile frame.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Nectar</strong></p><p>nectarsleep.com</p><p><strong>$259.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fplatform-bed%2Fsize-full%2Bcolor-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Full, queen, king</p><p>Nectar also makes a quality, simple wood bed frame in a classic modern style that’ll suit many homes’ décor. The solid wood is 10 inches high, which allows for 8.5 inches of storage space underneath. Unfortunately, it comes in white, black, or Golden Oak colors only and is not available in twin or California King sizes.</p>
    7/11

    Nectar Platform Bed

    Nectar

    nectarsleep.com

    $259.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood
    • Sizes:     Full, queen, king

    Nectar also makes a quality, simple wood bed frame in a classic modern style that’ll suit many homes’ décor. The solid wood is 10 inches high, which allows for 8.5 inches of storage space underneath. Unfortunately, it comes in white, black, or Golden Oak colors only and is not available in twin or California King sizes.

  • <p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FDZ37C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>If you’re looking for a bed frame with an industrial style, the Zinus Suzanne combines wood and metal for a sleek look. Zinus offers plenty of customizable options, including the Chestnut Brown or Grey Wash finishes, twin through king sizes, and additions like a footboard, canopy, and shelf with built-in USB ports. Like other Zinus beds, it has a 5-year warranty and is easy to assemble with all the tools you need included.</p>
    8/11

    Zinus Suzanne 37-Inch Metal and Wood Platform Bed

    Zinus

    amazon.com

    $209.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood, steel
    • Sizes:     Twin, full, queen, king

    If you’re looking for a bed frame with an industrial style, the Zinus Suzanne combines wood and metal for a sleek look. Zinus offers plenty of customizable options, including the Chestnut Brown or Grey Wash finishes, twin through king sizes, and additions like a footboard, canopy, and shelf with built-in USB ports. Like other Zinus beds, it has a 5-year warranty and is easy to assemble with all the tools you need included.

  • <p><strong>Avocado</strong></p><p>avocadogreenmattress.com</p><p><strong>$845.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fcity-bed-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong><strong><br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king</p><p>Avocado is known for making eco-friendly, organic mattresses, but it’s also expanded its sustainable designs to include bed frames as well. The City bed frame is the brand’s more affordable option, which is still made from sustainably harvested timber in a non-toxic brown or clear blonde finish. The frame is easy to assemble and take apart thanks to Avocado’s patented interlocking corner design—and it has a limited 10-year warranty. Plus, Avocado offers an optional headboard as well as shelves and a book nook that attach to the side of the frame.</p>
    9/11

    Avocado City Bed Frame

    Avocado

    avocadogreenmattress.com

    $845.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood
    • Sizes:     Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

    Avocado is known for making eco-friendly, organic mattresses, but it’s also expanded its sustainable designs to include bed frames as well. The City bed frame is the brand’s more affordable option, which is still made from sustainably harvested timber in a non-toxic brown or clear blonde finish. The frame is easy to assemble and take apart thanks to Avocado’s patented interlocking corner design—and it has a limited 10-year warranty. Plus, Avocado offers an optional headboard as well as shelves and a book nook that attach to the side of the frame.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$101.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GXULZY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials</strong>: Steel<strong><br>• Sizes:</strong> Narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king</p><p>The Zinus SmartBase is one of the most popular, highly rated, and affordable platform bed frame options with nearly 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This platform frame has a lattice design, with alloy steel that’s sturdier than more expensive wood slat options. Because it’s two feet high, you’ll have plenty of under-bed storage space—though you may want a bed skirt to over the not-so-attractive steel tubing. Another perk is how easy it is to set up and fold down, especially for those who move frequently. And you can’t beat Zinus’s size options, from Narrow Twin to Cali King, plus headboard brackets and bed skirt options.</p>
    10/11

    Zinus 14-Inch SmartBase Foundation

    Zinus

    amazon.com

    $101.54

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials    : Steel
    • Sizes:     Narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

    The Zinus SmartBase is one of the most popular, highly rated, and affordable platform bed frame options with nearly 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This platform frame has a lattice design, with alloy steel that’s sturdier than more expensive wood slat options. Because it’s two feet high, you’ll have plenty of under-bed storage space—though you may want a bed skirt to over the not-so-attractive steel tubing. Another perk is how easy it is to set up and fold down, especially for those who move frequently. And you can’t beat Zinus’s size options, from Narrow Twin to Cali King, plus headboard brackets and bed skirt options.

  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>casper.com</p><p><strong>$715.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Frepose-bed-frame%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials:</strong> Wood, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes:</strong> Full, queen, king</p><p>Most bed frames with optional headboards may include only one or two options, but Casper allows you to mix and match your bed frame with two headboard styles in three color options. Choose between a wood headboard in a light or dark oak, or an upholstered one in pink, grey, or navy. Unfortunately, it can get pricey with the headboard, but just the simple platform frame offers a quality, solid oak design with softened edges.</p>
    11/11

    Casper Repose Bed Frame

    Casper

    casper.com

    $715.50

    Shop Now

    Key Specs
    • Materials:     Wood, fabric
    • Sizes:     Full, queen, king

    Most bed frames with optional headboards may include only one or two options, but Casper allows you to mix and match your bed frame with two headboard styles in three color options. Choose between a wood headboard in a light or dark oak, or an upholstered one in pink, grey, or navy. Unfortunately, it can get pricey with the headboard, but just the simple platform frame offers a quality, solid oak design with softened edges.

<p>Traditional bed frames with box springs are no longer necessary to provide your mattress with firm support to extend its life. Platform beds’ slatted surfaces now work just as well, even with <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/a32644925/best-mattress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam mattresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">memory foam mattresses</a>, to prevent sagging—and they’re usually more affordable and easier to set up than traditional bed frames. Discover some of the best platform beds of all materials, designs, and sizes below.</p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>Platform Beds vs Box Springs</strong></h3><p>Traditionally, a box spring was necessary to support your mattress in a wooden or metal bed frame. They’re typically filled with metal springs or a metal grid and wrapped in fabric, which helped extend the life of thinner, innerspring mattresses. But nowadays, platform beds consist of wood or metal slats built right into the bed frame itself, making a box spring unnecessary to provide adequate support to modern mattresses, which are increasingly made out of memory foam or a hybrid design.</p><p>When shopping for a platform bed, you should ideally consider beds that have wood or metal slats no more than three inches apart from one another to prevent your mattress from sagging between them. If your mattress has a warranty, check to make sure slats a certain distance apart won’t void the warranty. Some platform beds have lattice designs for extra support. Platform beds are often known for being low profile in comparison to higher box springs, but you can still find plenty of taller options that make getting into and out of bed easier—and have more space for under-bed storage. </p><p>Speaking of storage, keep in mind all of the accessories you may want to add to your bed frame, such as under-bed drawers or headboards and footboards. Some platform beds have these included, while others offer compatible options that allow you to mix and match, but may increase the price of your frame. </p><h3 class="body-h3"><strong>How We Selected</strong></h3><p>We researched ten expert sources that have written reviews of the best platform beds, including trusted publications like <em>Good Housekeeping</em>, <em>Apartment Therapy</em>, <em>Architectural Digest</em>, and <em>Sleep Foundation</em>. All of the platform beds we chose have been vetted by hundreds and thousands of reviews by consumers on retail sites like Amazon. When selecting these beds, we took into account the ease of assembly, quality of construction and materials, color and finish options, size options, and how many additional accessories the brand may offer to complete your bed’s setup.</p>
<p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$215.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CJ2KV7Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Full, queen, king</p><p>It’s easy to spend thousands when shopping for a complete new bed set, but this sub-$300 platform bed (for a Queen size) by Zinus can help you save. With an average of 4.8 stars from over 36,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that this bed frame has satisfied most buyers thanks to its quality, sturdiness, and ease of assembly. Built with a steel framework covered with foam padding, this bed also comes with solid wooden slats and an upholstered headboard, so you won’t have to buy one separately.</p>
<p><strong>Thuma</strong></p><p>thuma.co</p><p><strong>$1095.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thuma.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bed&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king, Cali king</p><p>Thuma’s The Bed stands out with its Japanese craftsmanship, in which the corners of the bed frame easily slot together with no tools or metal hardware needed. The solid wood bed comes in Walnut or Natural wood finishes, and Thume’s headboard, the PillowBoard, is available in dark charcoal or light linen—and the cover can be removed for washing. Despite being low profile, this frame still offers nine inches of clearance for under-bed storage.</p>
<p><strong>DHP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TPI7XLW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Fabric, wood, metal<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>If you like to use your bed for storage of extra linens and clothing, then it might be most convenient and cost-effective to opt for a bed with built-in storage draws like the DHP Rose. We like that it also comes with an upholstered headboard, as well as plenty of color and size options to suit your bedroom’s needs.</p>
<p><strong>Mellow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$150.28</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DZVPMST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>Whether you prefer the look of black, pine, espresso, or cherry wood finish, the Mellow Naturalista is a great wooden bed frame with a simple, mid-century modern style. The frame is 3.5 inches of solid wood and about a foot high. Though the mattress sits on top of the frame, Mellow has included nonslip tape that you can attach to the slats to prevent your mattress from sliding.</p>
<p><strong>Floyd Home</strong></p><p>floydhome.com</p><p><strong>$1145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffloydhome.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bed-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel, nylon<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full/queen, king</p><p>It can be a pain to have to shop for a new bed frame whenever you want to upgrade to a larger mattress size. But Floyd Home has resolved this issue with its modular bed frame, which is constructed with birch plywood platforms that can be expanded to a king or reduced down to a twin bed from the full/queen configuration. Floyd also offers an optional headboard and under-bed storage drawers, which help utilize the narrow 6-inch under-bed clearance of this low profile frame.</p>
<p><strong>Nectar</strong></p><p>nectarsleep.com</p><p><strong>$259.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fplatform-bed%2Fsize-full%2Bcolor-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Full, queen, king</p><p>Nectar also makes a quality, simple wood bed frame in a classic modern style that’ll suit many homes’ décor. The solid wood is 10 inches high, which allows for 8.5 inches of storage space underneath. Unfortunately, it comes in white, black, or Golden Oak colors only and is not available in twin or California King sizes.</p>
<p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$209.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FDZ37C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials: </strong>Wood, steel<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, full, queen, king</p><p>If you’re looking for a bed frame with an industrial style, the Zinus Suzanne combines wood and metal for a sleek look. Zinus offers plenty of customizable options, including the Chestnut Brown or Grey Wash finishes, twin through king sizes, and additions like a footboard, canopy, and shelf with built-in USB ports. Like other Zinus beds, it has a 5-year warranty and is easy to assemble with all the tools you need included.</p>
<p><strong>Avocado</strong></p><p>avocadogreenmattress.com</p><p><strong>$845.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fcity-bed-frame&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong><strong><br>• Materials: </strong>Wood<strong><br>• Sizes: </strong>Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king</p><p>Avocado is known for making eco-friendly, organic mattresses, but it’s also expanded its sustainable designs to include bed frames as well. The City bed frame is the brand’s more affordable option, which is still made from sustainably harvested timber in a non-toxic brown or clear blonde finish. The frame is easy to assemble and take apart thanks to Avocado’s patented interlocking corner design—and it has a limited 10-year warranty. Plus, Avocado offers an optional headboard as well as shelves and a book nook that attach to the side of the frame.</p>
<p><strong>Zinus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$101.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GXULZY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37513045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials</strong>: Steel<strong><br>• Sizes:</strong> Narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king</p><p>The Zinus SmartBase is one of the most popular, highly rated, and affordable platform bed frame options with nearly 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This platform frame has a lattice design, with alloy steel that’s sturdier than more expensive wood slat options. Because it’s two feet high, you’ll have plenty of under-bed storage space—though you may want a bed skirt to over the not-so-attractive steel tubing. Another perk is how easy it is to set up and fold down, especially for those who move frequently. And you can’t beat Zinus’s size options, from Narrow Twin to Cali King, plus headboard brackets and bed skirt options.</p>
<p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>casper.com</p><p><strong>$715.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Frepose-bed-frame%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fhome%2Fg37513045%2Fbest-platform-beds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs<br>• Materials:</strong> Wood, fabric<strong><br>• Sizes:</strong> Full, queen, king</p><p>Most bed frames with optional headboards may include only one or two options, but Casper allows you to mix and match your bed frame with two headboard styles in three color options. Choose between a wood headboard in a light or dark oak, or an upholstered one in pink, grey, or navy. Unfortunately, it can get pricey with the headboard, but just the simple platform frame offers a quality, solid oak design with softened edges.</p>

Who needs a box spring when you can opt for a simpler platform?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories