The 10 Best Platform Beds for Your Bedroom

Traditional bed frames with box springs are no longer necessary to provide your mattress with firm support to extend its life. Platform beds’ slatted surfaces now work just as well, even with memory foam mattresses, to prevent sagging—and they’re usually more affordable and easier to set up than traditional bed frames. Discover some of the best platform beds of all materials, designs, and sizes below.
Platform Beds vs Box Springs
Traditionally, a box spring was necessary to support your mattress in a wooden or metal bed frame. They’re typically filled with metal springs or a metal grid and wrapped in fabric, which helped extend the life of thinner, innerspring mattresses. But nowadays, platform beds consist of wood or metal slats built right into the bed frame itself, making a box spring unnecessary to provide adequate support to modern mattresses, which are increasingly made out of memory foam or a hybrid design.
When shopping for a platform bed, you should ideally consider beds that have wood or metal slats no more than three inches apart from one another to prevent your mattress from sagging between them. If your mattress has a warranty, check to make sure slats a certain distance apart won’t void the warranty. Some platform beds have lattice designs for extra support. Platform beds are often known for being low profile in comparison to higher box springs, but you can still find plenty of taller options that make getting into and out of bed easier—and have more space for under-bed storage.
Speaking of storage, keep in mind all of the accessories you may want to add to your bed frame, such as under-bed drawers or headboards and footboards. Some platform beds have these included, while others offer compatible options that allow you to mix and match, but may increase the price of your frame.
How We Selected
We researched ten expert sources that have written reviews of the best platform beds, including trusted publications like Good Housekeeping, Apartment Therapy, Architectural Digest, and Sleep Foundation. All of the platform beds we chose have been vetted by hundreds and thousands of reviews by consumers on retail sites like Amazon. When selecting these beds, we took into account the ease of assembly, quality of construction and materials, color and finish options, size options, and how many additional accessories the brand may offer to complete your bed’s setup.