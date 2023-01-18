These Perennial Flowers Are Our Favorite Comeback Kings of the Garden

  • <p>Dreaming of a lush and layered garden? Include <strong>perennial flowers and plants</strong> in your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g746/garden-plans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden plans" class="link ">garden plans</a>. In contrast to the instant dose of gratification that showy <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g19564804/best-annual-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:annuals" class="link ">annuals</a> offer, perennials are about the long game and a budget-friendly one at that. Once they're established, you'll have a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g27092607/low-maintenance-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-maintenance garden" class="link ">low-maintenance garden</a> with flowers and foliage that come back every year. </p><p>If you’re a garden novice, the options might seem overwhelming. This list of our favorite 25 perennials, including spring, summer, fall, and, yes, even winter bloomers is a great place to begin. Once you get going, the sky’s the limit! Explore our lists of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g24942296/full-sun-perennials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full-sun perennials" class="link ">full-sun perennials</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g24882877/shade-perennials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shade perennials" class="link ">shade perennials</a>, and gorgeous <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g1456/fast-growing-vines/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flowering vines" class="link ">flowering vines</a> for more ideas—just be sure to heed these perennial gardening tips to make sure you get off on the right foot:</p><ul><li> Be patient. Perennials can take a few years to take off, so don't fret if they seem lackluster the first year or two. </li><li>Read the plant tag or description. That's where you'll find the plant's USDA Hardiness Zone, which indicates if the plant will survive winters in your region (find your zone <a href="https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>). Your local extension service can provide even more info about which perennials are suited for your climate.<br></li><li>Plant where they'll get the right amount of sunlight: Full sun means 6 or more hours per day, while part sun is about half that. Shade means no direct sunlight. </li><li> Keep perennials watered as they get established. </li></ul>
    These Perennial Flowers Are Our Favorite Comeback Kings of the Garden

    Dreaming of a lush and layered garden? Include perennial flowers and plants in your garden plans. In contrast to the instant dose of gratification that showy annuals offer, perennials are about the long game and a budget-friendly one at that. Once they're established, you'll have a low-maintenance garden with flowers and foliage that come back every year.

    If you’re a garden novice, the options might seem overwhelming. This list of our favorite 25 perennials, including spring, summer, fall, and, yes, even winter bloomers is a great place to begin. Once you get going, the sky’s the limit! Explore our lists of full-sun perennials, shade perennials, and gorgeous flowering vines for more ideas—just be sure to heed these perennial gardening tips to make sure you get off on the right foot:

    • Be patient. Perennials can take a few years to take off, so don't fret if they seem lackluster the first year or two.
    • Read the plant tag or description. That's where you'll find the plant's USDA Hardiness Zone, which indicates if the plant will survive winters in your region (find your zone here). Your local extension service can provide even more info about which perennials are suited for your climate.
    • Plant where they'll get the right amount of sunlight: Full sun means 6 or more hours per day, while part sun is about half that. Shade means no direct sunlight.
    • Keep perennials watered as they get established.
  • <p>Your garden needs these sunny yellow blooms, which appear from mid-summer to fall. The foliage has a low, clumping habit, while the flowers are quite tall. Read the tag because some are long-lived perennials, but others are shorter lived biennials or annuals. Bonus: They reseed, meaning more free plants over time. Give them full sun. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Rudbeckia-fulgida-Goldsturm-Perennial-flowers/dp/B07HFV7MX1/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    1) Black-Eyed Susan

    Your garden needs these sunny yellow blooms, which appear from mid-summer to fall. The foliage has a low, clumping habit, while the flowers are quite tall. Read the tag because some are long-lived perennials, but others are shorter lived biennials or annuals. Bonus: They reseed, meaning more free plants over time. Give them full sun.

  • <p>Clusters of starry blue flowers cover this plant in spring to early summer. It looks best planted in masses. It likes part to full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Famsonia%2Famsonia-blue-ice--17001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    2) Amsonia

    Clusters of starry blue flowers cover this plant in spring to early summer. It looks best planted in masses. It likes part to full sun.

  • <p>This lesser-known perennial, also called false indigo, has beautiful spikes of indigo blue, pink, yellow, white, or purple-black flowers that become attractive seedpods in the fall. Pollinators like it too! Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.provenwinners.com/plants/baptisia/decadence-dark-chocolate-false-indigo-baptisia-hybrid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAPTISIA">SHOP BAPTISIA</a></p>
    3) Baptisia

    This lesser-known perennial, also called false indigo, has beautiful spikes of indigo blue, pink, yellow, white, or purple-black flowers that become attractive seedpods in the fall. Pollinators like it too! Give it full sun.

  • <p>Here's a perennial that's always been a cottage garden favorite but is not as well-known these days. But it deserves a space in your garden! Its beautiful flowers bloom for a long time from early summer to early fall. Pollinators adore it, and the flowers are lovely in a cutting garden or dried.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.bluestoneperennials.com/ASPI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ASTRANTIA">SHOP ASTRANTIA</a></p>
    4) Astrantia

    Here's a perennial that's always been a cottage garden favorite but is not as well-known these days. But it deserves a space in your garden! Its beautiful flowers bloom for a long time from early summer to early fall. Pollinators adore it, and the flowers are lovely in a cutting garden or dried.

  • <p>Sedum has fleshy leaves, so it's drought-hardy and sturdy. It comes in an astonishing number of forms. Look for low-growing or creeping types, as well as more upright varieties such as <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/a41138230/autumn-joy-sedum-care/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:autumn joy" class="link ">autumn joy</a>, which make long-lasting cut flowers. Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Fsedum%2Fsedum-sunsparkler-dazzleberry-prod003436.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    5) Sedum

    Sedum has fleshy leaves, so it's drought-hardy and sturdy. It comes in an astonishing number of forms. Look for low-growing or creeping types, as well as more upright varieties such as autumn joy, which make long-lasting cut flowers. Give it full sun.

  • <p>If you have trouble growing anything in your soil, give daylilies a try. They multiply year after year. Each bloom only lasts one day (thus, the name!), but they flower profusely. Make sure they are in full sun for best blooms.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Fdaylilies%2Fdaylily-rainbow-rhythm-nosferatu--prod022832.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    6) Daylily

    If you have trouble growing anything in your soil, give daylilies a try. They multiply year after year. Each bloom only lasts one day (thus, the name!), but they flower profusely. Make sure they are in full sun for best blooms.

  • <p>No cottage garden is complete without the tall, stately blooms of foxglove. Hummingbirds and butterflies adore it! </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Ffoxgloves%2Fdigiplexis-berry-canary--prod022705.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    7) Foxglove

    No cottage garden is complete without the tall, stately blooms of foxglove. Hummingbirds and butterflies adore it!

  • <p>These spiky blooms belong at the back of your border in full sun. They're drought tolerant once established and bloom mid to late summer for several weeks. Trouble with deer? They usually don't bother salvia. Pollinators such as <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/g32196978/flowers-that-attract-hummingbirds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hummingbirds love salvia" class="link ">hummingbirds love salvia</a>!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Perennial-Farm-Marketplace-Salvia-Blue/dp/B07D88QL9J/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    8) Salvia

    These spiky blooms belong at the back of your border in full sun. They're drought tolerant once established and bloom mid to late summer for several weeks. Trouble with deer? They usually don't bother salvia. Pollinators such as hummingbirds love salvia!

  • <p>Purple coneflower (actually a light pinky purple) is the original, but today coneflowers come in almost every shade of the rainbow! They need full sun and range in height from 12 to 36 inches tall, so read the tag so you plant them accordingly in your mixed border.</p><p><strong>Fun fact:</strong> Echinacea isn't the only flowering plant known as coneflower. Plants in the genus Rudbeckia, which includes perennial and annual species, also go by the common name.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Outsidepride-Echinacea-Purple-Coneflower-Flower/dp/B006F6NXGQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    9) Coneflower (Echinacea)

    Purple coneflower (actually a light pinky purple) is the original, but today coneflowers come in almost every shade of the rainbow! They need full sun and range in height from 12 to 36 inches tall, so read the tag so you plant them accordingly in your mixed border.

    Fun fact: Echinacea isn't the only flowering plant known as coneflower. Plants in the genus Rudbeckia, which includes perennial and annual species, also go by the common name.

  • <p>Lavender blooms for weeks throughout the summer, depending on the type. Make sure you choose a variety that's hardy to your USDA planting zone. Harvest the dried buds for teas, scones, or scented sachets.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g1864/lavender-crafts-and-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Related: How to Grow Lavender, Plus Great Ways to Use It in Food and Crafts" class="link "><em>Related: How to Grow Lavender, Plus Great Ways to Use It in Food and Crafts</em></a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/AMERICAN-PLANT-EXCHANGE-English-Lavender/dp/B083PKNWZ4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    10) Lavender

    Lavender blooms for weeks throughout the summer, depending on the type. Make sure you choose a variety that's hardy to your USDA planting zone. Harvest the dried buds for teas, scones, or scented sachets.

    Related: How to Grow Lavender, Plus Great Ways to Use It in Food and Crafts

  • <p>Add these beauties to the garden for winter blooms—yes, winter! They're also called Lenten roses because they typically bloom around Lent in mid to late winter. They prefer shade.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Helleborus-Prince-Christmas-Perennial-flowers/dp/B07HFSXNVJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    11) Hellebore

    Add these beauties to the garden for winter blooms—yes, winter! They're also called Lenten roses because they typically bloom around Lent in mid to late winter. They prefer shade.

  • <p>When everything else has faded for the season, asters begin their show in late fall. They come in shades of lavender, blue, pink, and purple. Some will even survive a light frost. They need full sun, and pollinators love them! </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Seed-Needs-Crego-Callistephus-chinensis/dp/B01IZ7YKUK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    12) Asters

    When everything else has faded for the season, asters begin their show in late fall. They come in shades of lavender, blue, pink, and purple. Some will even survive a light frost. They need full sun, and pollinators love them!

  • <p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/a41862/cut-flower-garden-book-peonies-excerpt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peonies" class="link ">Peonies</a> bloom in late spring to early summer, and the plants get bigger and better every year. Give them plenty of full sun and space to grow because they don't like being moved (they tend not to bloom the next year), and they don't like being crowded! The ants you see are just coming to sip nectar; they don't harm the plant.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brecks.com%2Fcategory%2FPeonies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    13) Peony

    Peonies bloom in late spring to early summer, and the plants get bigger and better every year. Give them plenty of full sun and space to grow because they don't like being moved (they tend not to bloom the next year), and they don't like being crowded! The ants you see are just coming to sip nectar; they don't harm the plant.

  • <p>If you want a perennial that blooms most of the summer, plant catmint! The leaves are grey-green and have a pleasantly spicy scent, while the purple spikes attract tons of pollinators. Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Outsidepride-Catmint-Blue-1000-Seeds/dp/B004HQ3PKK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    14) Catmint

    If you want a perennial that blooms most of the summer, plant catmint! The leaves are grey-green and have a pleasantly spicy scent, while the purple spikes attract tons of pollinators. Give it full sun.

  • <p>Penstemon, also called beardtongue, has tall upright spikes of flowers in pink or purple with green or burgundy foliage. The leaves stay bright all season long, even after the plant is done flowering. Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Fpenstemon%2Fpenstemon-red-riding-hood-prod000086.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    15) Penstemon

    Penstemon, also called beardtongue, has tall upright spikes of flowers in pink or purple with green or burgundy foliage. The leaves stay bright all season long, even after the plant is done flowering. Give it full sun.

  • <p>As the name says, bees (and pollinators of all kinds!) love this plant. Its fringed flowers come in pinks, reds, and purples. Plant it in full sun in huge swaths for the best impact.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Fmonarda%2Fmonarda-didyma-leading-lady-plum-prod099607.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    16) Bee Balm

    As the name says, bees (and pollinators of all kinds!) love this plant. Its fringed flowers come in pinks, reds, and purples. Plant it in full sun in huge swaths for the best impact.

  • <p>Also known as spiderwort, this perennial has pretty grassy foliage and bright purple flowers. It's easy to grow! It doesn't mind different kinds of soils but does best in moist, well-drained areas. Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Ftradescantia%2Ftradescantia-blue-and-gold-25572.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    17) Tradescantia

    Also known as spiderwort, this perennial has pretty grassy foliage and bright purple flowers. It's easy to grow! It doesn't mind different kinds of soils but does best in moist, well-drained areas. Give it full sun.

  • <p>The grassy foliage of this plant is attractive all season long, but the tiny ball-shaped flowers that pop up in late spring and early summer are the reason to plant this adorable perennial. Thrift likes part to full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.bluestoneperennials.com/ARBL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP THRIFT">SHOP THRIFT</a></p>
    18) Thrift

    The grassy foliage of this plant is attractive all season long, but the tiny ball-shaped flowers that pop up in late spring and early summer are the reason to plant this adorable perennial. Thrift likes part to full sun.

  • <p>Lamb's ear has fuzzy silver foliage and unusual pink or purple flowers on long spikes. The velvety leaves are fun to touch, because they resemble lamb's ears, of course! It prefers full sun but can handle some shade.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Outsidepride-Lambs-Ear-Byzantina-Seeds/dp/B004I47HJ6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    19) Lamb's Ear

    Lamb's ear has fuzzy silver foliage and unusual pink or purple flowers on long spikes. The velvety leaves are fun to touch, because they resemble lamb's ears, of course! It prefers full sun but can handle some shade.

  • <p>This underrated perennial should be part of any <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g24882877/shade-perennials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shade garden" class="link ">shade garden</a>. The feathery plumes come in many different colors, from pinkish white to hot pink. Butterflies love it!</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.bluestoneperennials.com/ASMH" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ASTILBE">SHOP ASTILBE</a></p>
    20) Astilbe

    This underrated perennial should be part of any shade garden. The feathery plumes come in many different colors, from pinkish white to hot pink. Butterflies love it!

  • <p>You might not think of this herb as ornamental, but planted en masse, it's quite striking! Many different varieties exist, but they're all hardy, drought-tolerant, and don't mind poor soil. Plant it on a hillside for erosion control. It needs full sun but will tolerate some shade.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fherbs%2Fthyme%2Fthyme-creeping-prod001081.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    21) Thyme

    You might not think of this herb as ornamental, but planted en masse, it's quite striking! Many different varieties exist, but they're all hardy, drought-tolerant, and don't mind poor soil. Plant it on a hillside for erosion control. It needs full sun but will tolerate some shade.

  • <p>This short-lived perennial comes in many forms, from creeping to upright. Some varieties are sweetly scented. The flowers have fringed petals and come in every color including pink, white, coral, and peach. Give it full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Outsidepride-Dianthus-Sweet-William-Flower/dp/B006HI5DHY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    22) Dianthus

    This short-lived perennial comes in many forms, from creeping to upright. Some varieties are sweetly scented. The flowers have fringed petals and come in every color including pink, white, coral, and peach. Give it full sun.

  • <p>Coral bells, also called heuchera, has ruffled leaves and comes in an array of colors from peach to chartreuse to silver to burgundy. It's grown mostly for its beautiful foliage, which holds its color all season long. However, the plant's the tall, wispy flower spikes are not without merit—they might be humble, but they add texture and seasonal interest. It takes sun or shade, depending on the variety.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.provenwinners.com/plants/heuchera/dolce-silver-gumdrop-coral-bells-heuchera-hybrid" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CORAL BELLS">SHOP CORAL BELLS</a></p>
    23) Coral Bells

    Coral bells, also called heuchera, has ruffled leaves and comes in an array of colors from peach to chartreuse to silver to burgundy. It's grown mostly for its beautiful foliage, which holds its color all season long. However, the plant's the tall, wispy flower spikes are not without merit—they might be humble, but they add texture and seasonal interest. It takes sun or shade, depending on the variety.

  • <p>Yes, you can make tea from these dried flowers! Make sure to plant Roman chamomile, a low-growing perennial, and not the annual, called German chamomile. It likes full sun.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Sow-Right-Seeds-Chamomile-Instructions/dp/B07VWXVFH6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1143%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    24) Roman Chamomile

    Yes, you can make tea from these dried flowers! Make sure to plant Roman chamomile, a low-growing perennial, and not the annual, called German chamomile. It likes full sun.

  • <p>Nothing says fall like mums! They're perennial if you get them in the ground early in the season (spring through mid-summer) so that their roots can get established. If you plant them too late in fall, they may not have enough time to get settled before winter so they're treated as annuals. Plant some in every color!</p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/a19663900/chrysanthemum-flower/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Plant, Grow, and Care for Chrysanthemums" class="link ">How to Plant, Grow, and Care for Chrysanthemums</a></em></strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.burpee.com%2Fperennials%2Fchrysanthemums%2Fchrysanthemum-matchsticks-prod003057.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fgardening%2Fgarden-ideas%2Fadvice%2Fg1143%2Fbest-perennials-for-any-yard%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    25) Chrysanthemums

    Nothing says fall like mums! They're perennial if you get them in the ground early in the season (spring through mid-summer) so that their roots can get established. If you plant them too late in fall, they may not have enough time to get settled before winter so they're treated as annuals. Plant some in every color!

    How to Plant, Grow, and Care for Chrysanthemums

