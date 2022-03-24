The 10 Best Natural Foundations for All Skin Types

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Our "<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a28352553/clean-beauty/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clean beauty" class="link ">clean beauty</a>" philosophy goes like this: if it's a product that's going to sit on your skin for hours and hours at a time, day after day, it can't hurt to upgrade to a formula made without the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/a28557594/clean-beauty-guide-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ingredients you might want to avoid." class="link ">ingredients you might want to avoid.</a> Case in point: foundation. If you're the kind of person who wears foundation daily, a natural, clean, and organic foundation would be a great swap to add to your beauty arsenal. You might be thinking: can something natural <em>r</em><em>eally </em>be as good as my regular foundation? The answer is a resounding yes, thanks to innovative new formulas and brands like Tower 28, Kosas, Westman Atelier, and more.</p><p>Ahead, the 1o best natural foundations our editors love for every skin type and concern.</p>
    The 10 Best Natural Foundations for All Skin Types

    Our "clean beauty" philosophy goes like this: if it's a product that's going to sit on your skin for hours and hours at a time, day after day, it can't hurt to upgrade to a formula made without the ingredients you might want to avoid. Case in point: foundation. If you're the kind of person who wears foundation daily, a natural, clean, and organic foundation would be a great swap to add to your beauty arsenal. You might be thinking: can something natural really be as good as my regular foundation? The answer is a resounding yes, thanks to innovative new formulas and brands like Tower 28, Kosas, Westman Atelier, and more.

    Ahead, the 1o best natural foundations our editors love for every skin type and concern.

  Rose Inc.

$49.00

Shop Now

This serum-tiny hybrid is genius. It leaves skin looking impossibly glowy but also nearly bare—with the perfect amount of imperceptible coverage. The blend of squalane and hyaluronic acid keeps skin looking plump and dewy all day long.
    1) Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint

    Rose Inc.

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    This serum-tiny hybrid is genius. It leaves skin looking impossibly glowy but also nearly bare—with the perfect amount of imperceptible coverage. The blend of squalane and hyaluronic acid keeps skin looking plump and dewy all day long.

  Westman Atelier

sephora.com

$68.00

Shop Now

This foundation stick blends like a dream, leaving skin looking fresh and flawless and pores looking blurry. It's fantastic on dry skin, but will work on oily skin too when set with a bit of face powder.
    2) Vital Skin Foundation Stick

    Westman Atelier

    sephora.com

    $68.00

    Shop Now

    This foundation stick blends like a dream, leaving skin looking fresh and flawless and pores looking blurry. It's fantastic on dry skin, but will work on oily skin too when set with a bit of face powder.

  Kosas

Sephora

$42.00

Shop Now

With ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this foundation reads more like a moisturizer than makeup. That's precisely the point. It leaves a your-skin-but-better finish, with medium coverage and benefits that extend beyond when you wash it off at the end of the day.
    3) Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF25 with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide

    Kosas

    Sephora

    $42.00

    Shop Now

    With ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this foundation reads more like a moisturizer than makeup. That's precisely the point. It leaves a your-skin-but-better finish, with medium coverage and benefits that extend beyond when you wash it off at the end of the day.

  Tower 28

Sephora

$30.00

Shop Now

We're tempted to call this a tinted moisturizer—because it's so damn moisturizing—but it's really more like the best medium-coverage foundation you've ever used mixed with a non-irritating SPF30 sunscreen designed for sensitive skin. It's the only thing you'll find on our face this summer.
    4) SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

    Tower 28

    Sephora

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    We're tempted to call this a tinted moisturizer—because it's so damn moisturizing—but it's really more like the best medium-coverage foundation you've ever used mixed with a non-irritating SPF30 sunscreen designed for sensitive skin. It's the only thing you'll find on our face this summer.

  Saie

sephora.com

$32.00

Shop Now

If you're looking for serious sun protection with a side of glowy, dewy coverage: this is the formula for you. Not only does it disguise redness, protect with mineral SPF, and leave a wash of sheer coverage, but it also has skincare ingredients like licorice root extract to brighten skin over time.
    5) Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

    Saie

    sephora.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for serious sun protection with a side of glowy, dewy coverage: this is the formula for you. Not only does it disguise redness, protect with mineral SPF, and leave a wash of sheer coverage, but it also has skincare ingredients like licorice root extract to brighten skin over time.

  ILIA

sephora.com

$54.00

Shop Now

This serum-like formula feels weightless on skin, so it's ideal if you hate the feeling of foundation. We also love that it's packed with soothing and brightening skincare ingredients like niacinamide and allantoin, so it acts like a serum, too.
    6) True Skin Serum Foundation

    ILIA

    sephora.com

    $54.00

    Shop Now

    This serum-like formula feels weightless on skin, so it's ideal if you hate the feeling of foundation. We also love that it's packed with soothing and brightening skincare ingredients like niacinamide and allantoin, so it acts like a serum, too.

  MERIT

sephora.com

$38.00

Shop Now

One tube is all you need to pack for your next vacation to cover both concealer and foundation, thanks to this genius stick from Merit. Dab it right on spots to conceal zits, or blend it over skin for buildable coverage.
    7) The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick [variation_tag_finish:Natural]

    MERIT

    sephora.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    One tube is all you need to pack for your next vacation to cover both concealer and foundation, thanks to this genius stick from Merit. Dab it right on spots to conceal zits, or blend it over skin for buildable coverage.

  Jones Road

Jones Road

$25.00

Shop Now

This face pencil from Bobbi Brown's new clean brand Jones Road looks more like a lip crayon, but it's quickly become one of our favorite secret weapons. This isn't for tracing across your entire face, but rather for putting down imperceptible coverage to disguise redness, zits, dark spots, and more. Just scribble and blend with your finger.
    8) The Face Pencil

    Jones Road

    Jones Road

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This face pencil from Bobbi Brown's new clean brand Jones Road looks more like a lip crayon, but it's quickly become one of our favorite secret weapons. This isn't for tracing across your entire face, but rather for putting down imperceptible coverage to disguise redness, zits, dark spots, and more. Just scribble and blend with your finger.

  Exa

credobeauty.com

$38.00

Shop Now

One of the challenges clean makeup has always faced is shade inclusivity. Exa offers an impressive 43 shades of this buildable, satin-finish foundation that will convert even the most die-hard foundation fan to something cleaner. Plus, soothing ingredients like aloe vera juice and microalgae help protect skin while you're wearing it.
    9) High Fidelity Foundation

    Exa

    credobeauty.com

    $38.00

    Shop Now

    One of the challenges clean makeup has always faced is shade inclusivity. Exa offers an impressive 43 shades of this buildable, satin-finish foundation that will convert even the most die-hard foundation fan to something cleaner. Plus, soothing ingredients like aloe vera juice and microalgae help protect skin while you're wearing it.

  N°1 DE CHANEL

ulta.com

$70.00

Shop Now

When you think Chanel, you think luxury. But clean? That too, thanks to the brand's new N°1 DE CHANEL line that contains up to 97 percent naturally-derived ingredients. This new foundation formula is powered by red camellia oil to leave a luminous, skin-like finish ideal for combination to dry skin.
    10) N°1 DE CHANEL Red Camellia Revitalizing Foundation

    N°1 DE CHANEL

    ulta.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

    When you think Chanel, you think luxury. But clean? That too, thanks to the brand's new N°1 DE CHANEL line that contains up to 97 percent naturally-derived ingredients. This new foundation formula is powered by red camellia oil to leave a luminous, skin-like finish ideal for combination to dry skin.

