The 10 Best 'Nathan For You' Episodes

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Nobody commits to a bit quite like Nathan Fielder. On his hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You, Fielder delivered absurd—yet, somewhat logical?—propositions to struggling businesses in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Convinced by his candidness, people almost always followed his lead, from legally changing their name to, selling poop-flavoured fro-yo. Nathan For You ran from 2013 to 2017, gifting us four seasons of material that we're genuinely still trying to make sense of.</p><p>If you can endure the sheer cringe of the social exchanges between Fielder and the people on the show, the series is easily binged, with 20-minute-long episodes. Relentlessly determined to follow through with his plans by almost any means possible, Fielder never failed to astonish. Each episode shows such a chaotic series of events that it's hard to look away, no matter how uncomfortable you get. Whether you’re looking to revisit some of the most remarkable Nathan For You episodes, or you want to get a taste of Fielder before watching his latest show, The Rehearsal, we’ve got you covered.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://tv.apple.com/gb/show/nathan-for-you/umc.cmc.63uhk37v68z22dz7jv8dgdfub" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Nathan For You on Apple TV">Watch Nathan For You on Apple TV</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nathan-For-You-Season-1/dp/B00Y3LA2C8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Nathan For You on Amazon">Watch Nathan For You on Amazon</a></p>
    1/11

    The 10 Best 'Nathan For You' Episodes

    Nobody commits to a bit quite like Nathan Fielder. On his hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You, Fielder delivered absurd—yet, somewhat logical?—propositions to struggling businesses in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Convinced by his candidness, people almost always followed his lead, from legally changing their name to, selling poop-flavoured fro-yo. Nathan For You ran from 2013 to 2017, gifting us four seasons of material that we're genuinely still trying to make sense of.

    If you can endure the sheer cringe of the social exchanges between Fielder and the people on the show, the series is easily binged, with 20-minute-long episodes. Relentlessly determined to follow through with his plans by almost any means possible, Fielder never failed to astonish. Each episode shows such a chaotic series of events that it's hard to look away, no matter how uncomfortable you get. Whether you’re looking to revisit some of the most remarkable Nathan For You episodes, or you want to get a taste of Fielder before watching his latest show, The Rehearsal, we’ve got you covered.

    Watch Nathan For You on Apple TV

    Watch Nathan For You on Amazon

    Comedy Central
  • <p>Fielder titled the dating website for his idea to have a chaperone observe a woman’s first date from a distance... “Daddy’s Watching.” To receive help on the date, women just have to yell, “Daddy, daddy, come over now. Save my life you made a vow.” Cringe. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMW-SzZKJ-Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2/11

    10) S2 E6: “Dating Website; Party Planner”

    Fielder titled the dating website for his idea to have a chaperone observe a woman’s first date from a distance... “Daddy’s Watching.” To receive help on the date, women just have to yell, “Daddy, daddy, come over now. Save my life you made a vow.” Cringe.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>The final episode of Nathan For You series is unlike any other. Aside from its longer runtime at almost an hour and a half long, the episode didn’t centre a business in need. Instead, it followed Fielder and Bill Heath, a Bill Gates impersonator previously hired on the show, who search for Heath’s old flame. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc7cYfox91k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3/11

    9) S4 E7: “Finding Frances”

    The final episode of Nathan For You series is unlike any other. Aside from its longer runtime at almost an hour and a half long, the episode didn’t centre a business in need. Instead, it followed Fielder and Bill Heath, a Bill Gates impersonator previously hired on the show, who search for Heath’s old flame.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Irontown RR@Youtube
  • <p>“The Movement” started as a solution for the rising cost of labor in the moving industry. Then, it transformed into promoting a new exercise program with a professional bodybuilder as the face of the fad. Fielder landed the attention of the press with a bodybuilder who claimed to have never stepped in a gym. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkNxvUrWQ_Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4/11

    8) S3 E3: “The Movement”

    “The Movement” started as a solution for the rising cost of labor in the moving industry. Then, it transformed into promoting a new exercise program with a professional bodybuilder as the face of the fad. Fielder landed the attention of the press with a bodybuilder who claimed to have never stepped in a gym.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>In “The Anecdote,” Fielder cracked the formula for the type of story that would make a late-night talk show audience laugh. To ensure he had a story prepared for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fielder spent six figures to orchestrate “the ultimate talk show anecdote.” </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7wD0JK82vo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5/11

    7) S4 E5: “The Anecdote”

    In “The Anecdote,” Fielder cracked the formula for the type of story that would make a late-night talk show audience laugh. To ensure he had a story prepared for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fielder spent six figures to orchestrate “the ultimate talk show anecdote.”

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central UK@Youtube
  • <p>An antique shop with a “you break, you buy it” policy struggled to make sales. What was Fielder's totally normal solution? The host lured drunk customers into the store under the guise of free pizza—to increase the likelihood of shattering goods. A man that Fielder found at a bar waltzed right into his mouse trap, bumping into shelves lined with breakable antiques. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1xCqptlNcM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6/11

    6) S3 E4: “Sporting Goods Shop; Antique Shop”

    An antique shop with a “you break, you buy it” policy struggled to make sales. What was Fielder's totally normal solution? The host lured drunk customers into the store under the guise of free pizza—to increase the likelihood of shattering goods. A man that Fielder found at a bar waltzed right into his mouse trap, bumping into shelves lined with breakable antiques.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>Fielder faked a video of a pig saving a goat from drowning in hopes of it going viral and putting a petting zoo on the map. While it initially seemed straightforward to pull off, it required more work than anticipated. The extra effort paid off. The video accumulated hundreds of thousands of views within a day. It even aired on Good Morning America! </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvtJj6HoYHg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7/11

    5) S1 E2: “Santa; Petting Zoo”

    Fielder faked a video of a pig saving a goat from drowning in hopes of it going viral and putting a petting zoo on the map. While it initially seemed straightforward to pull off, it required more work than anticipated. The extra effort paid off. The video accumulated hundreds of thousands of views within a day. It even aired on Good Morning America!

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>In hopes of capitalizing on the half of the population that believes in ghosts, Fielder rebranded a real estate agent as the Ghost Realtor. To attest the homes for sale were ghost and demon-free, Fielder hired a psychic to take a look. The psychic cleared all houses but one. To stay true to Ghost Realtor’s claims, Fielder booked an exorcism. It got... pretty intense. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7BlydBMAVU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8/11

    4) S2 E1: “Mechanic; Realtor”

    In hopes of capitalizing on the half of the population that believes in ghosts, Fielder rebranded a real estate agent as the Ghost Realtor. To attest the homes for sale were ghost and demon-free, Fielder hired a psychic to take a look. The psychic cleared all houses but one. To stay true to Ghost Realtor’s claims, Fielder booked an exorcism. It got... pretty intense.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>Brian Wolfe claimed to be the best private investigator in the Los Angeles area, but had no Yelp reviews to back it up. Fielder challenged Wolfe, tracking him for a day so he could evaluate whether his work was worthy of five stars. Fielder’s antics didn’t amuse Wolfe—they riled him up instead. “You remind of the wizard of loneliness,” Wolfe told Fielder after hearing his review. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-S6YNnCZvA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9/11

    3) S1 E8: “Private Investigator; Taxi Company”

    Brian Wolfe claimed to be the best private investigator in the Los Angeles area, but had no Yelp reviews to back it up. Fielder challenged Wolfe, tracking him for a day so he could evaluate whether his work was worthy of five stars. Fielder’s antics didn’t amuse Wolfe—they riled him up instead. “You remind of the wizard of loneliness,” Wolfe told Fielder after hearing his review.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>Fielder’s elaborate plan to increase the foot traffic of a souvenir shop located further down the Hollywood Walk of Fame left him in a serious legal bind. To attract customers, Fielder hired a Johnny Depp and a Bill Gates impersonator to stage a film set at the shop. Fielder tricked extras into buying souvenirs to land a shot in the final cut. Without actually producing a movie, Fielder found himself in predicament—he could be charged with fraud. To avoid a run-in with the law, Fielder created a movie. As we found out, of course, that still wasn’t enough. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBzW1xUjwew" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10/11

    2) S2 E2: “Souvenir Shop; ELAIFF”

    Fielder’s elaborate plan to increase the foot traffic of a souvenir shop located further down the Hollywood Walk of Fame left him in a serious legal bind. To attract customers, Fielder hired a Johnny Depp and a Bill Gates impersonator to stage a film set at the shop. Fielder tricked extras into buying souvenirs to land a shot in the final cut. Without actually producing a movie, Fielder found himself in predicament—he could be charged with fraud. To avoid a run-in with the law, Fielder created a movie. As we found out, of course, that still wasn’t enough.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
  • <p>Each episode of Nathan For You is obviously unhinged, but this is in a league of its own. Fielder found a way for a gas station to claim the cheapest prices in the country. His idea banked on offering a rebate that would be ridiculously inconvenient to claim. The lengths that customers were willing to go through to receive their rebate is a true case study on human behaviour. By the end of the segment, Fielder broke character—a rare moment for the master of cringe—when he learned a surprising wellness tip practiced by the gas station owner. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vbCKava_JE&t=2st" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11/11

    1) S1 E4 “Gas Station; Caricature Artist”

    Each episode of Nathan For You is obviously unhinged, but this is in a league of its own. Fielder found a way for a gas station to claim the cheapest prices in the country. His idea banked on offering a rebate that would be ridiculously inconvenient to claim. The lengths that customers were willing to go through to receive their rebate is a true case study on human behaviour. By the end of the segment, Fielder broke character—a rare moment for the master of cringe—when he learned a surprising wellness tip practiced by the gas station owner.

    See the original post on Youtube

    Comedy Central@Youtube
<p class="body-dropcap">Nobody commits to a bit quite like Nathan Fielder. On his hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You, Fielder delivered absurd—yet, somewhat logical?—propositions to struggling businesses in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Convinced by his candidness, people almost always followed his lead, from legally changing their name to, selling poop-flavoured fro-yo. Nathan For You ran from 2013 to 2017, gifting us four seasons of material that we're genuinely still trying to make sense of.</p><p>If you can endure the sheer cringe of the social exchanges between Fielder and the people on the show, the series is easily binged, with 20-minute-long episodes. Relentlessly determined to follow through with his plans by almost any means possible, Fielder never failed to astonish. Each episode shows such a chaotic series of events that it's hard to look away, no matter how uncomfortable you get. Whether you’re looking to revisit some of the most remarkable Nathan For You episodes, or you want to get a taste of Fielder before watching his latest show, The Rehearsal, we’ve got you covered.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://tv.apple.com/gb/show/nathan-for-you/umc.cmc.63uhk37v68z22dz7jv8dgdfub" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Nathan For You on Apple TV">Watch Nathan For You on Apple TV</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Nathan-For-You-Season-1/dp/B00Y3LA2C8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch Nathan For You on Amazon">Watch Nathan For You on Amazon</a></p>
<p>Fielder titled the dating website for his idea to have a chaperone observe a woman’s first date from a distance... “Daddy’s Watching.” To receive help on the date, women just have to yell, “Daddy, daddy, come over now. Save my life you made a vow.” Cringe. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMW-SzZKJ-Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The final episode of Nathan For You series is unlike any other. Aside from its longer runtime at almost an hour and a half long, the episode didn’t centre a business in need. Instead, it followed Fielder and Bill Heath, a Bill Gates impersonator previously hired on the show, who search for Heath’s old flame. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc7cYfox91k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>“The Movement” started as a solution for the rising cost of labor in the moving industry. Then, it transformed into promoting a new exercise program with a professional bodybuilder as the face of the fad. Fielder landed the attention of the press with a bodybuilder who claimed to have never stepped in a gym. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkNxvUrWQ_Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>In “The Anecdote,” Fielder cracked the formula for the type of story that would make a late-night talk show audience laugh. To ensure he had a story prepared for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fielder spent six figures to orchestrate “the ultimate talk show anecdote.” </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7wD0JK82vo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>An antique shop with a “you break, you buy it” policy struggled to make sales. What was Fielder's totally normal solution? The host lured drunk customers into the store under the guise of free pizza—to increase the likelihood of shattering goods. A man that Fielder found at a bar waltzed right into his mouse trap, bumping into shelves lined with breakable antiques. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1xCqptlNcM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Fielder faked a video of a pig saving a goat from drowning in hopes of it going viral and putting a petting zoo on the map. While it initially seemed straightforward to pull off, it required more work than anticipated. The extra effort paid off. The video accumulated hundreds of thousands of views within a day. It even aired on Good Morning America! </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvtJj6HoYHg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>In hopes of capitalizing on the half of the population that believes in ghosts, Fielder rebranded a real estate agent as the Ghost Realtor. To attest the homes for sale were ghost and demon-free, Fielder hired a psychic to take a look. The psychic cleared all houses but one. To stay true to Ghost Realtor’s claims, Fielder booked an exorcism. It got... pretty intense. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7BlydBMAVU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Brian Wolfe claimed to be the best private investigator in the Los Angeles area, but had no Yelp reviews to back it up. Fielder challenged Wolfe, tracking him for a day so he could evaluate whether his work was worthy of five stars. Fielder’s antics didn’t amuse Wolfe—they riled him up instead. “You remind of the wizard of loneliness,” Wolfe told Fielder after hearing his review. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-S6YNnCZvA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Fielder’s elaborate plan to increase the foot traffic of a souvenir shop located further down the Hollywood Walk of Fame left him in a serious legal bind. To attract customers, Fielder hired a Johnny Depp and a Bill Gates impersonator to stage a film set at the shop. Fielder tricked extras into buying souvenirs to land a shot in the final cut. Without actually producing a movie, Fielder found himself in predicament—he could be charged with fraud. To avoid a run-in with the law, Fielder created a movie. As we found out, of course, that still wasn’t enough. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBzW1xUjwew" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Each episode of Nathan For You is obviously unhinged, but this is in a league of its own. Fielder found a way for a gas station to claim the cheapest prices in the country. His idea banked on offering a rebate that would be ridiculously inconvenient to claim. The lengths that customers were willing to go through to receive their rebate is a true case study on human behaviour. By the end of the segment, Fielder broke character—a rare moment for the master of cringe—when he learned a surprising wellness tip practiced by the gas station owner. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vbCKava_JE&t=2st" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

Relive the times Nathan Fielder made you laugh, cringe, and... develop a deeper understanding of the human condition?

Latest Stories

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans looking to watch Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL home run record or Albert Pujols chase 700 homers live Friday night will need to it via streaming. Apple TV+ has exclusive coverage of both games as part of its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games were selected and announced in early August. When games air nationally, it also means other networks can't do live cut-ins. ESPN and MLB Network did that earlier in the week when games were only available on the team's regi