The Best Thanksgiving Movies on Netflix That Will Help Cure Your Food Coma

Thanksgiving Day is here and you've got your famous turkey recipe in roasting away in the oven, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade playing in the background, and family members arriving one after the other. Of course, Aunt Mary brings her amazing mashed potatoes and rolls, and your cousin Greg has mastered the art of the pie crust and is on deck to provide everyone with an epic dessert hour after everyone gets their Turkey Day feast on. As every one goes around the table and shares what they're thankful for, you realize how thankful you are for such a sweet (and yummy!) day filled with traditions to connect with the friends and family that are special to you.

This year, instead of falling comatose in front of a series of random football games (or the National Dog Show), fire up Netflix and gather the whole family, and slice up that pie for a good old fashioned family movie night. Because every family is usually a cast of characters with different interests and preferences, we put together a list that has everything from hilarious family-friendly flicks (The Willoughbys, Yes Day, Home), dramatic adventure tales (Thunderforce, Stardust, Murder Mystery), and of course, some Christmas movies to get everyone in the holiday mood (Jingle Jangle, Christmas Chronicles, Holiday Rush). Looking for more holiday movie lists for the rest of the the Thanksgiving weekend? Check out our Best Family Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After the Big Meal.