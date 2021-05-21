10 Best Kettlebell Exercises for a Total Body Workout

  • <p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32434355/best-kettlebells/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kettlebell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kettlebell</a>, also known as the king of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/fitness/a31478709/home-workout/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:total body workouts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">total body workouts</a>, is a simple piece of equipment that is extremely versatile. From enhancing cardiovascular endurance to improving conditioning and power, this small but mighty tool can completely transform your workout. </p><p><strong>"If I had to pick just one piece of fitness equipment to use for the rest of my life, it would be – without question – the kettlebell," says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/finleyfunsten/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finley Funsten" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finley Funsten</a>, Personal Trainer and Co-Owner of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/madclt/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madabolic Charlotte" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madabolic Charlotte</a>. </strong>"Whether its user is a novice or advanced athlete, the kettlebell is an incredibly versatile training tool and basically serves as a one-stop shop as far as equipment goes." </p><p>Many kettlebell movements work hundreds of muscles at the same time, allowing for a complete total body workout. Kettlebells require a ton of technique and control, but when done properly can help you build up endurance, stamina and strength. The construction of the kettlebell demands coordination as well, since the base of the kettlebell — or the "ball" carries the majority of the weight and the handles — or the "horns" — can be gripped in a variety of ways. </p><p>Fitness experts in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Wellness Lab teamed up with Funsten to bring you the most effective kettlebell exercises. For beginners, our experts recommend starting out with a light kettlebell weight such as 10-to-15lbs to help master the movement and focus on form first. Since many kettlebell exercises require full body activation and recruit multiple muscle groups, you may be surprised that your body can handle a heavier kettlebell but be sure to master technique before progressing. Before you start any fitness or training regimen, be sure to consult your physician or healthcare provider. You can incorporate these moves into your existing workout regimen or try this 15 minute total body kettlebell routine:</p><h3 class="body-h3">15-minute kettlebell workout routine</h3><ul><li>Pick four moves from the list below.</li><li>Perform the first movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.</li><li>Perform the second movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.</li><li>Follow the same format for moves three and four of your circuit selection.<br></li></ul>
    1/12

    10 Best Kettlebell Exercises for a Total Body Workout

    The kettlebell, also known as the king of total body workouts, is a simple piece of equipment that is extremely versatile. From enhancing cardiovascular endurance to improving conditioning and power, this small but mighty tool can completely transform your workout.

    "If I had to pick just one piece of fitness equipment to use for the rest of my life, it would be – without question – the kettlebell," says Finley Funsten, Personal Trainer and Co-Owner of Madabolic Charlotte. "Whether its user is a novice or advanced athlete, the kettlebell is an incredibly versatile training tool and basically serves as a one-stop shop as far as equipment goes."

    Many kettlebell movements work hundreds of muscles at the same time, allowing for a complete total body workout. Kettlebells require a ton of technique and control, but when done properly can help you build up endurance, stamina and strength. The construction of the kettlebell demands coordination as well, since the base of the kettlebell — or the "ball" carries the majority of the weight and the handles — or the "horns" — can be gripped in a variety of ways.

    Fitness experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Wellness Lab teamed up with Funsten to bring you the most effective kettlebell exercises. For beginners, our experts recommend starting out with a light kettlebell weight such as 10-to-15lbs to help master the movement and focus on form first. Since many kettlebell exercises require full body activation and recruit multiple muscle groups, you may be surprised that your body can handle a heavier kettlebell but be sure to master technique before progressing. Before you start any fitness or training regimen, be sure to consult your physician or healthcare provider. You can incorporate these moves into your existing workout regimen or try this 15 minute total body kettlebell routine:

    15-minute kettlebell workout routine

    • Pick four moves from the list below.
    • Perform the first movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.
    • Perform the second movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.
    • Follow the same format for moves three and four of your circuit selection.
  • <p><strong>Yes4All</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0093CMYTQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36477595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before you get started, pick up a quality kettlebell to make sure your exercise goes as smooth as possible. This option, which comes in different weights, is a top pick on Amazon with over 8,000 5-star reviews. For more options, check out <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32434355/best-kettlebells/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our list of the best kettlebells to buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our list of the best kettlebells to buy</a>. </p>
    2/12

    1) Kettlebell

    Yes4All

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    Before you get started, pick up a quality kettlebell to make sure your exercise goes as smooth as possible. This option, which comes in different weights, is a top pick on Amazon with over 8,000 5-star reviews. For more options, check out our list of the best kettlebells to buy.

  • <p>This simple yet efficient exercise is excellent at generating power and strength. Essentially a total body workout move, Funsten highly recommends the kettlebell swing as it activates the glutes, hamstrings, hips, core, back and even the arms. </p><p><strong>H</strong><strong>ow to:</strong> Stand with your feet hip distance apart and a slight bend in your knees. Engage your core and be sure to keep a flat back throughout the movement. Hold the kettlebell with both hands in an overhand grip and start with the kettlebell hanging in between your thighs with arms straight and engaged. Hike the kettlebell through your legs using a strong hinge followed by an explosive drive. Hips come to extension at the top of the movement so you’re in the tall standing position, and the kettlebell comes to chest height before going back into the hinge.</p>
    3/12

    2) Russian Kettlebell Swing

    This simple yet efficient exercise is excellent at generating power and strength. Essentially a total body workout move, Funsten highly recommends the kettlebell swing as it activates the glutes, hamstrings, hips, core, back and even the arms.

    How to: Stand with your feet hip distance apart and a slight bend in your knees. Engage your core and be sure to keep a flat back throughout the movement. Hold the kettlebell with both hands in an overhand grip and start with the kettlebell hanging in between your thighs with arms straight and engaged. Hike the kettlebell through your legs using a strong hinge followed by an explosive drive. Hips come to extension at the top of the movement so you’re in the tall standing position, and the kettlebell comes to chest height before going back into the hinge.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Funsten loves this full-body exercise that works the core, quads, glutes, calves, grip strength and more. This is one of the best kettlebell exercises for legs.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Supporting the weight of the kettlebell at the base, hold it at chest height with your elbows down and tight to the ribcage. Keep your midsection braced and stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat.</p>
    4/12

    3) Goblet Squat

    Funsten loves this full-body exercise that works the core, quads, glutes, calves, grip strength and more. This is one of the best kettlebell exercises for legs.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Supporting the weight of the kettlebell at the base, hold it at chest height with your elbows down and tight to the ribcage. Keep your midsection braced and stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat.

  • <p>Don't underestimate this simple but effective move that requires a ton of core stabilization and activation to master. This variation from Funsten only requires one kettlebell, but the exercise can be progressed by holding a kettlebell in each hand.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart. Firmly grip the kettlebell outside your hip. Keep your midsection braced and posture tall as you walk with control. Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
    5/12

    4) Farmers Carry

    Don't underestimate this simple but effective move that requires a ton of core stabilization and activation to master. This variation from Funsten only requires one kettlebell, but the exercise can be progressed by holding a kettlebell in each hand.

    How to: Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart. Firmly grip the kettlebell outside your hip. Keep your midsection braced and posture tall as you walk with control. Switch sides when appropriate.

  • <p>Whether done in a gym or on a park bench, kettlebell step ups are a simple exercise that heavily work the lower body muscles as well as the core. Progress this exercise by holding a kettlebell in each hand.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Find a sturdy surface or box that brings your knee in line with or slightly higher that your hip crease. Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart and hold the kettlebell outside your hip. Place your entire foot on the box, keeping the foot on the floor close to the box, and drive up vertically through your heel to come to extension at the top. Slowly lower to the ground with control. Repeat and switch sides when appropriate.</p>
    6/12

    5) Kettlebell Step Ups

    Whether done in a gym or on a park bench, kettlebell step ups are a simple exercise that heavily work the lower body muscles as well as the core. Progress this exercise by holding a kettlebell in each hand.

    How to: Find a sturdy surface or box that brings your knee in line with or slightly higher that your hip crease. Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart and hold the kettlebell outside your hip. Place your entire foot on the box, keeping the foot on the floor close to the box, and drive up vertically through your heel to come to extension at the top. Slowly lower to the ground with control. Repeat and switch sides when appropriate.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This exercise recommended by Funsten builds shoulder strength and mobility, but also requires core stabilization and activation.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell upside down and by the horns. The base of the bell should be at chest height with your elbows tight to the ribcage. Slowly and with control, trace the base of your neck with the kettlebell, turning it 180 degrees once you’re at the back of your neck. Keep your elbows as close to the body all the way around, and the kettlebell as close to the base of your neck as possible throughout. Your neck should be stationary and chin up at all times. Be sure to engage your midsection throughout the entire movement, focusing on drawing the belly button in towards the spine. Alternate directions with each repetition.</p>
    7/12

    6) Halos

    This exercise recommended by Funsten builds shoulder strength and mobility, but also requires core stabilization and activation.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell upside down and by the horns. The base of the bell should be at chest height with your elbows tight to the ribcage. Slowly and with control, trace the base of your neck with the kettlebell, turning it 180 degrees once you’re at the back of your neck. Keep your elbows as close to the body all the way around, and the kettlebell as close to the base of your neck as possible throughout. Your neck should be stationary and chin up at all times. Be sure to engage your midsection throughout the entire movement, focusing on drawing the belly button in towards the spine. Alternate directions with each repetition.

  • <p>Think about how many times you have to carry something with one arm, be it a bag of groceries or a suitcase. Funsten swears by this deadlift variation that has quite a bit of practical use. This functional movement will build strength throughout the entire body.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Gripping the kettlebell outside your hip, keeping your shoulders pinned back and down and your back flat as you hinge your hips back. Let your chest come towards the floor and bring the weight all the way to the ground, setting it down outside your heel. Set your back, brace your midsection and keep your shoulders pinned back as you press through your heels and raise your hips and shoulders at the same time to stand tall (still gripping the kettlebell). Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
    8/12

    7) Single Arm Suitcase Deadlift

    Think about how many times you have to carry something with one arm, be it a bag of groceries or a suitcase. Funsten swears by this deadlift variation that has quite a bit of practical use. This functional movement will build strength throughout the entire body.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Gripping the kettlebell outside your hip, keeping your shoulders pinned back and down and your back flat as you hinge your hips back. Let your chest come towards the floor and bring the weight all the way to the ground, setting it down outside your heel. Set your back, brace your midsection and keep your shoulders pinned back as you press through your heels and raise your hips and shoulders at the same time to stand tall (still gripping the kettlebell). Switch sides when appropriate.

  • <p>Holding a kettlebell in the front rack position can come in handy for many different exercises, like this particular move from Funsten. Your wrist should be straight, strong and locked out, and your elbow should be down tucked into your ribs and not flared out to the side. </p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell in the single arm racked position. Keeping your elbows down towards the ribcage, your shoulders locked down, and your midsection braced, stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat. Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
    9/12

    8) Rack Squat

    Holding a kettlebell in the front rack position can come in handy for many different exercises, like this particular move from Funsten. Your wrist should be straight, strong and locked out, and your elbow should be down tucked into your ribs and not flared out to the side.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell in the single arm racked position. Keeping your elbows down towards the ribcage, your shoulders locked down, and your midsection braced, stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat. Switch sides when appropriate.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A strong overhead strict press is one of the best kettlebell exercises for arms but truly requires engagement of the entire body. Focus on good posture and core strength throughout the movement.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Brace your midsection and squeeze your glutes as you press the weight overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back down to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.</p>
    10/12

    9) Strict Press

    A strong overhead strict press is one of the best kettlebell exercises for arms but truly requires engagement of the entire body. Focus on good posture and core strength throughout the movement.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Brace your midsection and squeeze your glutes as you press the weight overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back down to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.

  • <p>Transform a simple strict press into a total body move with this variation from Funsten that integrates powerful leg and hip strength and explosiveness. </p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Perform a shallow dip through your knees and explosively press your heels through the floor as you drive the kettlebell overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.</p>
    11/12

    10) Push Press

    Transform a simple strict press into a total body move with this variation from Funsten that integrates powerful leg and hip strength and explosiveness.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Perform a shallow dip through your knees and explosively press your heels through the floor as you drive the kettlebell overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.

  • <p>Novices may chose to start this exercise holding the kettlebell down by their sides or by their chest, but Funsten likes the overhead grip extension for a bit more of a total body workout and stability challenge.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Press the kettlebell directly overhead with one arm, keeping a neutral wrist with your knuckles facing the sky. Keep active shoulder pressure by pressing your shoulder down to the floor while your bicep lines up with your ear and elbow remains locked out. Step back into a reverse lunge, drop your back knee to gently kiss the ground, and then drive through the front heel to stand tall. Your back knee should be directly under your hip at the bottom of the lunge. Alternate legs with each rep, and switch which arm is holding the kettlebell when appropriate.</p>
    12/12

    11) Overhead Reverse Lunge

    Novices may chose to start this exercise holding the kettlebell down by their sides or by their chest, but Funsten likes the overhead grip extension for a bit more of a total body workout and stability challenge.

    How to: Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Press the kettlebell directly overhead with one arm, keeping a neutral wrist with your knuckles facing the sky. Keep active shoulder pressure by pressing your shoulder down to the floor while your bicep lines up with your ear and elbow remains locked out. Step back into a reverse lunge, drop your back knee to gently kiss the ground, and then drive through the front heel to stand tall. Your back knee should be directly under your hip at the bottom of the lunge. Alternate legs with each rep, and switch which arm is holding the kettlebell when appropriate.

<p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32434355/best-kettlebells/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kettlebell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kettlebell</a>, also known as the king of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/fitness/a31478709/home-workout/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:total body workouts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">total body workouts</a>, is a simple piece of equipment that is extremely versatile. From enhancing cardiovascular endurance to improving conditioning and power, this small but mighty tool can completely transform your workout. </p><p><strong>"If I had to pick just one piece of fitness equipment to use for the rest of my life, it would be – without question – the kettlebell," says <a href="https://www.instagram.com/finleyfunsten/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Finley Funsten" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Finley Funsten</a>, Personal Trainer and Co-Owner of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/madclt/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madabolic Charlotte" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madabolic Charlotte</a>. </strong>"Whether its user is a novice or advanced athlete, the kettlebell is an incredibly versatile training tool and basically serves as a one-stop shop as far as equipment goes." </p><p>Many kettlebell movements work hundreds of muscles at the same time, allowing for a complete total body workout. Kettlebells require a ton of technique and control, but when done properly can help you build up endurance, stamina and strength. The construction of the kettlebell demands coordination as well, since the base of the kettlebell — or the "ball" carries the majority of the weight and the handles — or the "horns" — can be gripped in a variety of ways. </p><p>Fitness experts in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Wellness Lab teamed up with Funsten to bring you the most effective kettlebell exercises. For beginners, our experts recommend starting out with a light kettlebell weight such as 10-to-15lbs to help master the movement and focus on form first. Since many kettlebell exercises require full body activation and recruit multiple muscle groups, you may be surprised that your body can handle a heavier kettlebell but be sure to master technique before progressing. Before you start any fitness or training regimen, be sure to consult your physician or healthcare provider. You can incorporate these moves into your existing workout regimen or try this 15 minute total body kettlebell routine:</p><h3 class="body-h3">15-minute kettlebell workout routine</h3><ul><li>Pick four moves from the list below.</li><li>Perform the first movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.</li><li>Perform the second movement for 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for a total of three times. Then, rest one minute before progressing to the next move.</li><li>Follow the same format for moves three and four of your circuit selection.<br></li></ul>
<p><strong>Yes4All</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0093CMYTQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36477595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before you get started, pick up a quality kettlebell to make sure your exercise goes as smooth as possible. This option, which comes in different weights, is a top pick on Amazon with over 8,000 5-star reviews. For more options, check out <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g32434355/best-kettlebells/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our list of the best kettlebells to buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our list of the best kettlebells to buy</a>. </p>
<p>This simple yet efficient exercise is excellent at generating power and strength. Essentially a total body workout move, Funsten highly recommends the kettlebell swing as it activates the glutes, hamstrings, hips, core, back and even the arms. </p><p><strong>H</strong><strong>ow to:</strong> Stand with your feet hip distance apart and a slight bend in your knees. Engage your core and be sure to keep a flat back throughout the movement. Hold the kettlebell with both hands in an overhand grip and start with the kettlebell hanging in between your thighs with arms straight and engaged. Hike the kettlebell through your legs using a strong hinge followed by an explosive drive. Hips come to extension at the top of the movement so you’re in the tall standing position, and the kettlebell comes to chest height before going back into the hinge.</p>
<p>Funsten loves this full-body exercise that works the core, quads, glutes, calves, grip strength and more. This is one of the best kettlebell exercises for legs.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Supporting the weight of the kettlebell at the base, hold it at chest height with your elbows down and tight to the ribcage. Keep your midsection braced and stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat.</p>
<p>Don't underestimate this simple but effective move that requires a ton of core stabilization and activation to master. This variation from Funsten only requires one kettlebell, but the exercise can be progressed by holding a kettlebell in each hand.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart. Firmly grip the kettlebell outside your hip. Keep your midsection braced and posture tall as you walk with control. Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
<p>Whether done in a gym or on a park bench, kettlebell step ups are a simple exercise that heavily work the lower body muscles as well as the core. Progress this exercise by holding a kettlebell in each hand.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Find a sturdy surface or box that brings your knee in line with or slightly higher that your hip crease. Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart and hold the kettlebell outside your hip. Place your entire foot on the box, keeping the foot on the floor close to the box, and drive up vertically through your heel to come to extension at the top. Slowly lower to the ground with control. Repeat and switch sides when appropriate.</p>
<p>This exercise recommended by Funsten builds shoulder strength and mobility, but also requires core stabilization and activation.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell upside down and by the horns. The base of the bell should be at chest height with your elbows tight to the ribcage. Slowly and with control, trace the base of your neck with the kettlebell, turning it 180 degrees once you’re at the back of your neck. Keep your elbows as close to the body all the way around, and the kettlebell as close to the base of your neck as possible throughout. Your neck should be stationary and chin up at all times. Be sure to engage your midsection throughout the entire movement, focusing on drawing the belly button in towards the spine. Alternate directions with each repetition.</p>
<p>Think about how many times you have to carry something with one arm, be it a bag of groceries or a suitcase. Funsten swears by this deadlift variation that has quite a bit of practical use. This functional movement will build strength throughout the entire body.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Gripping the kettlebell outside your hip, keeping your shoulders pinned back and down and your back flat as you hinge your hips back. Let your chest come towards the floor and bring the weight all the way to the ground, setting it down outside your heel. Set your back, brace your midsection and keep your shoulders pinned back as you press through your heels and raise your hips and shoulders at the same time to stand tall (still gripping the kettlebell). Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
<p>Holding a kettlebell in the front rack position can come in handy for many different exercises, like this particular move from Funsten. Your wrist should be straight, strong and locked out, and your elbow should be down tucked into your ribs and not flared out to the side. </p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Hold the kettlebell in the single arm racked position. Keeping your elbows down towards the ribcage, your shoulders locked down, and your midsection braced, stay as upright as possible as you send your hips back and down into your full range of motion squat. Ideally, you’re at parallel or below and your knees are driving out (not buckling in). Press the floor away from you to stand tall and repeat. Switch sides when appropriate.</p>
<p>A strong overhead strict press is one of the best kettlebell exercises for arms but truly requires engagement of the entire body. Focus on good posture and core strength throughout the movement.</p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Brace your midsection and squeeze your glutes as you press the weight overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back down to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.</p>
<p>Transform a simple strict press into a total body move with this variation from Funsten that integrates powerful leg and hip strength and explosiveness. </p><p><strong>How to:</strong> Start standing tall with feet hip width apart and the kettlebell in the racked position. Perform a shallow dip through your knees and explosively press your heels through the floor as you drive the kettlebell overhead. Your bicep should line up with your ear, and your elbow should be locked out at the top. Control the weight back to the rack position and repeat. Be sure to complete the movement on the opposite side when done.</p>
<p>Novices may chose to start this exercise holding the kettlebell down by their sides or by their chest, but Funsten likes the overhead grip extension for a bit more of a total body workout and stability challenge.</p><p><strong>How to: </strong>Start standing tall with feet shoulder width apart. Press the kettlebell directly overhead with one arm, keeping a neutral wrist with your knuckles facing the sky. Keep active shoulder pressure by pressing your shoulder down to the floor while your bicep lines up with your ear and elbow remains locked out. Step back into a reverse lunge, drop your back knee to gently kiss the ground, and then drive through the front heel to stand tall. Your back knee should be directly under your hip at the bottom of the lunge. Alternate legs with each rep, and switch which arm is holding the kettlebell when appropriate.</p>

Elevate your workout with these total body moves.

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

    The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

  • Old man Phil Mickelson clubhouse leader at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Conservative MP Kevin Waugh crossing fingers as sports betting bill heads to Senate

    Kevin Waugh has pushed legalized single-game sports betting to the brink of reality in Canada, but he's realistic about the chances of success for Bill C-218. "Am I confident? I'd say 50-50," the Saskatoon-based Conservative MP said. "It's kind of out of my hands now. "Even though I got it through the House, it's in the Senate and the Senate is a little bit different. They go their own beat. Is it going to come out? Who knows, especially a backbencher's PMB (private member's bill) and a Conservative at that." Waugh introduced a private member's bill last year to amend the Criminal Code and legalize single-game sports betting in Canada. Bill C-218 passed third reading in the House of Commons last month and is currently in the Senate. The bill is scheduled for second reading next week and if it passes, it would then go to committee. The committee's report would then go back to the Senate, where the bill would be debated a third time. If it was passed, it would go back to the House of Commons for final discussion. If the bill was approved there, it would go before Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner — who is filling the administration duties for Governor General role following Julie Payette's resignation — for royal assent. There are several government bills before the Senate. And time is of the essence because if Bill C-218 isn't passed by the time both the Senate and House leave for the summer, it could result in the end of the bill if Canadians head to the polls this fall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call an election prior to the return of MPs in September. And once the House of Commons reconvenes, the opposition could force an election by defeating the government in a confidence vote. "If (Bill C-218) doesn't come out by June, I don't think we're going to see it," Waugh said. When an election is called, any bill that hasn't been passed becomes null and void, which was the fate of a previous sports gambling bill in 2015. Following the election, the bill would have to be rewritten and go through the entire process all over again. That could take another two years. "The timing is right and I think many people agree," Waugh said. "I just think it's time we get our share." Currently in Canada, it's legal to bet on parlays. Those are multiple wagers linked together that usually must all be correct for a person to win the bet. The successful passing of Bill C-218 would make provinces and territories responsible for regulating and licensing websites, casinos and other businesses that would allow single-game wagers. And that's important given estimates that offshore sites, U.S. casinos and illegal bookmakers constitute a $14-billion industry in Canada. More major professional sports leagues have realized gambling can become a source of incremental revenue and dramatically boost fan engagement. "I think with COVID, you can see the need provincially for needed funds," Waugh said. "I know B.C., Ontario and Quebec are chomping and I think within a week of passing they could be up and doing single-event betting. "Take (Thursday night) Montreal and Toronto (in the NHL), how much do you think would've been bet down East between those two storied franchises?" The prospect of single-game sports wagering being on the horizon in Canada has prompted suggestions that it could provide a lifeline for a cash-strapped CFL. The league didn't play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a source has told The Canadian Press that cost the nine-team circuit between $60-and-$80 million. The source was granted anonymity because the CFL hasn't released financial figures for 2020. Earlier this week, a report suggested legalized single-game sports betting in Canada could net each CFL team between $1.5 million and $2 million. "Those numbers seem very high . . . I thought $5 million (for the entire CFL) was a good number," he said. "This one of the few areas left in sport today that they can grow the revenue side on." Legalized sports-betting in Canada would give the CFL the opportunity to sign sponsorship deals with gambling operators. It could also benefit financially from selling official league data to organizations looking to establish betting odds. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Becoming a dad has given Brown a new perspective on his track career

    Aaron Brown has always seen his track career as being about something bigger than himself. He didn't run for personal glory, he ran for his family, his coach, his Canadian teammates and his sponsors. But becoming a dad brought even greater perspective to his sport. "Now it's just kind of magnified, right?" Brown said. "Because above all that, now I'm running for my son, not only to provide, but also set an example of what's possible, to show him you can grow up and dream and aim for high goals, just because that's what your father was doing." The 28-year-old from Toronto and his wife Preeya Milburn became parents to son Kingsley — named for Brown's late grandfather — on Jan. 26. "I want to set the example that, if at first it doesn't happen, you can work hard, go back and persevere and overcome obstacles and adversity that you deal with," Brown said last week from his home in Winter Garden, Fla. "All that stuff happens in sport, it's kind of like a mini-version of life, you start out in your career, you grow and you deal with adversity, overcome challenges, learn how to work with others and adapt to different obstacles that come your way. "Whether he grows up to be an athlete like his father or does something completely different, I just want to show him like through how I embody myself as an athlete, what's possible for him in the future?" Kingsley is one of a few new babies for Canada's track and field team. Damian Warner's partner Jen Cotten gave birth to their son Theo on March 11, while Andre De Grasse and partner Nia Ali, the reigning world hurdles champion, are expecting their second baby together this month. Brown has had his share of obstacles, perhaps most notably at the 2017 world championships in London. A stomach virus ripped through numerous teams staying in a downtown hotel, including Canada. Brown was ill and forced to quarantine. Upon release he still ran to his fastest 200 time of the season and appeared destined for the final, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. As a new dad, Brown has discovered that babies allow no room for bad days. "It adds more perspective to the ups and downs of track and field," he said. "When you're sad about a bad day at the office, when you have a poor performance, there's still a smiling baby who knows nothing or cares nothing about that, they don't love you for what you can do on the track, they love you just for being who you are, so that grounds you and brings you back when you need some reassurance that people are still in your corner. "I always got that from my family, they love and support me, but there's just something about an innocent baby who knows nothing about what you do for a living, who's just always happy to see your face or hear your voice, that's always reassuring." The COVID-19 pandemic has taken bad days to a new level, throwing unprecedented obstacles at Canadian athletes. They've struggled to find adequate facilities to train and access to things like physiotherapy amid lockdowns. They also have had few top competitions because of travel restrictions. Brown was locked out of his track and weight room in Florida for the first few weeks last spring and summer, and made do on grass fields and dirt paths. "It was really scrambling to find anywhere where you can train and stay in some type of shape," said Brown, who was doing a round of media interviews as part of his sponsorship campaign with Bridgestone. "So that was tough and hard to find the motivation." But Florida, including his training facilities, has been largely open the past few months. "Even if we have to train with masks and social distancing and all that stuff, we have the ability to go out there and train, so we're pretty fortunate," he said. Brown is a few races into his Tokyo Olympic season. He was third in the 200 metres at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Wednesday, and will race at a Diamond League meet in Gateshead, U.K. on Sunday. Canada's sprint relay team is a question mark for Tokyo. The team had hoped to clinch a berth at the World Athletics Relays earlier this month in Poland, but withdrew due to rising COVID-19 cases there. Brown, who was part of the relay that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, is confident Canada will be on the start line in Tokyo. Because of poor weather, the times in Poland, he said, were relatively slow, giving the Canadians some wiggle room to qualify based on ranking. De Grasse, middle-distance runner Justyn Knight, and shot putter Brittany Crew will also compete Sunday in Gateshead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

    NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won't be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn't effective, Hicks likely would need surgery. “I don't think he's in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.” Brett Gardner was set to start in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he'd rather keep Aaron Judge in right field. Center fielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but subsequently hurt his hamstring and landed on the injured list. Touted prospect Estevan Florial, who made his major league debut last year, could be a long-term option in center. “We’ll just have to figure it out on the fly a little bit," Boone said. Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) was feeling better after missing three straight games and told the staff he was good to go. Frazier was scheduled to meet with team physicians before Friday night's game and there was a chance he could play, Boone said. Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press