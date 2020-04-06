The 10 Best Indoor Trees You Can Buy on Amazon

Bigger isn't always better, but when it comes to indoor trees, the lush foliage and thick leaves can't be beat. Adding one of these statement makers changes the whole look and feel of a room instantly. Really — recent research has linked caring for houseplants with reduced psychological and physiological stress, and one famous NASA study found that many popular species can help purify air.

When you're picking your tree, consider where you want your new addition to live (a sunny, humid bathroom or a north-facing entryway?) and what fits your own gardening style. (Neglectful waterers, meet yucca. Overeager gardeners, try a money tree.) Out of these 10 popular species beloved by botanists and decorators alike, at least one will fit the bill.