10 Of The Best Hotels In Mykonos If You're Planning A Glamorous Greek Island Escape

Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment. The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover. Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime. An