10 Of The Best Hotels In Mykonos If You're Planning A Glamorous Greek Island Escape

  • <p>There may be many places to party in the Greek islands, but few destinations can lay claim to this much glitz and glamour – especially when you can rest your heads at the best hotels in Mykonos. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/luxury/region/gr/mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos-intro-button" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BEST HOTELS IN MYKONOS">BEST HOTELS IN MYKONOS</a></p><p>The star-frequented Cycladic island (check out our list of the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/g38662121/best-hotels-santorini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best hotels in Santorini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best hotels in Santorini</a> if you're after the more romantic isle) has swapped sleepy fishing villages for jet-set-friendly parties – soundtracked by international DJs dropping in – beach clubs for the yacht crowd and buzzy <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g36911549/wine-bars-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bars</a> and nightlife.</p><p>Along with golden beaches and its cobblestoned main town, the island’s other landmarks are whitewashed sugar-cube structures and its iconic 16th-century windmills. See the sea-edge houses in the artist-favoured Little Venice area, or sail over to uninhabited Delos for an archaeological education. </p><p>Be next-door neighbours with legendary beach club Nammos by booking a stay at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/kensho-psarou.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kensho Psarou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kensho Psarou</a>, which offers an antidote to the residential rowdiness should you want it. </p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-coo-suites-and-lounge.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bill & Coo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bill & Coo</a> is worth a trip just to see its LED-lit pool – and its Valmont spa and Beefbar outpost aren’t bad either. </p><p>Vegans (and anyone hoping to give being one a try) will love the hotel dedicated to their diet: <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/koukoumi.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos-intro" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koukoumi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Koukoumi</a> creates plant-based perfection at every mealtime. These are the best hotels in Mykonos for 2022…</p>
    There may be many places to party in the Greek islands, but few destinations can lay claim to this much glitz and glamour – especially when you can rest your heads at the best hotels in Mykonos.

    BEST HOTELS IN MYKONOS

    The star-frequented Cycladic island (check out our list of the best hotels in Santorini if you're after the more romantic isle) has swapped sleepy fishing villages for jet-set-friendly parties – soundtracked by international DJs dropping in – beach clubs for the yacht crowd and buzzy bars and nightlife.

    Along with golden beaches and its cobblestoned main town, the island’s other landmarks are whitewashed sugar-cube structures and its iconic 16th-century windmills. See the sea-edge houses in the artist-favoured Little Venice area, or sail over to uninhabited Delos for an archaeological education.

    Be next-door neighbours with legendary beach club Nammos by booking a stay at Kensho Psarou, which offers an antidote to the residential rowdiness should you want it.

    Bill & Coo is worth a trip just to see its LED-lit pool – and its Valmont spa and Beefbar outpost aren’t bad either.

    Vegans (and anyone hoping to give being one a try) will love the hotel dedicated to their diet: Koukoumi creates plant-based perfection at every mealtime. These are the best hotels in Mykonos for 2022…

  • <p>If you’ve come to Mykonos for the beach clubs, you’d better check in to <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/kensho-psarou.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kensho Psarou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kensho Psarou</a>, which is not only super-stylish in its own right, but just next door to Nammos. In a Noughties-approved move, Paris Hilton arrived to get the party started when the hotel opened a few years ago. </p><p>It may be close to all of the action, but the neutral-hued haven has too much calming cream, local stone and wood to be hectic. To soothe sore heads the morning after the night before, the serene spa awaits – as does Josper-grilled seafood and more mojitos at the beach bar if you’d rather keep going.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/kensho-psarou.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    If you’ve come to Mykonos for the beach clubs, you’d better check in to Kensho Psarou, which is not only super-stylish in its own right, but just next door to Nammos. In a Noughties-approved move, Paris Hilton arrived to get the party started when the hotel opened a few years ago.

    It may be close to all of the action, but the neutral-hued haven has too much calming cream, local stone and wood to be hectic. To soothe sore heads the morning after the night before, the serene spa awaits – as does Josper-grilled seafood and more mojitos at the beach bar if you’d rather keep going.

  • <p>The stone-lined sanctuary your Greek-island dreams are made of, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bonzoe.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bonzoe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bonzoe</a> is a series of villas close to Mykonos Town, and all of its shopping, coffee-drinking and partying potential. Each self-contained suite has an outdoor area with a pool, dining space and classic Cycladic minimalism – and most have a view of the Aegean, too. </p><p>Couples will love the sea-facing one-bedroom option, but there’s also a three-bedroom villa that’s great for groups hoping to take the hedonism seriously. Helpfully, the concierge is on hand to arrange yacht charters or helicopter tours of the island for those who want to experience Mykonos the authentic way.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bonzoe.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    The stone-lined sanctuary your Greek-island dreams are made of, Bonzoe is a series of villas close to Mykonos Town, and all of its shopping, coffee-drinking and partying potential. Each self-contained suite has an outdoor area with a pool, dining space and classic Cycladic minimalism – and most have a view of the Aegean, too.

    Couples will love the sea-facing one-bedroom option, but there’s also a three-bedroom villa that’s great for groups hoping to take the hedonism seriously. Helpfully, the concierge is on hand to arrange yacht charters or helicopter tours of the island for those who want to experience Mykonos the authentic way.

  • <p>Close to the island’s iconic windmills, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/boheme-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bohème" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bohème</a> gives guests yet more whitewashed Cycladic architecture in the form of its traditional suites, many of which have outdoor Jacuzzis. More contemporary additions include statement lighting, retro chairs and fans that mimic those windmills. </p><p>The mountainside setting means views of the Aegean, the port and Mykonos Town, often visible from the terraces and balconies of the 20 rooms. It’s close to the artists’ quarter of Little Venice, too. In the unlikely event you want to leave, the staff can arrange hire cars, along with (more likely) on-site spa treatments. There’s also a poolside restaurant and an especially good resident mixologist.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/boheme-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Close to the island’s iconic windmills, Bohème gives guests yet more whitewashed Cycladic architecture in the form of its traditional suites, many of which have outdoor Jacuzzis. More contemporary additions include statement lighting, retro chairs and fans that mimic those windmills.

    The mountainside setting means views of the Aegean, the port and Mykonos Town, often visible from the terraces and balconies of the 20 rooms. It’s close to the artists’ quarter of Little Venice, too. In the unlikely event you want to leave, the staff can arrange hire cars, along with (more likely) on-site spa treatments. There’s also a poolside restaurant and an especially good resident mixologist.

  • <p>Traditional Myconian architecture meets modernity at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/branco-mykonos-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Branco" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Branco</a>, a boutique beach hotel in the seaside village of Platis Gialos. Whale music is swapped out for the sounds of actual waves in the spa-treatment cabin, and the shorefront is also the setting for yoga classes. The sea gets a starring role in most of the suites, too. </p><p>The breezy terrace is the perfect place to enjoy some super-fresh seafood, but the staff can also source secluded, romantic spots for private dinners. Activities at the beach include windsurfing, parasailing and, of course, yacht trips; inland, trails lead to hillside lookouts that are especially dreamy at sunset.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/branco-mykonos-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Traditional Myconian architecture meets modernity at Branco, a boutique beach hotel in the seaside village of Platis Gialos. Whale music is swapped out for the sounds of actual waves in the spa-treatment cabin, and the shorefront is also the setting for yoga classes. The sea gets a starring role in most of the suites, too.

    The breezy terrace is the perfect place to enjoy some super-fresh seafood, but the staff can also source secluded, romantic spots for private dinners. Activities at the beach include windsurfing, parasailing and, of course, yacht trips; inland, trails lead to hillside lookouts that are especially dreamy at sunset.

  • <p>A more affordable option in an oligarchs’ playground, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/my-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:My Mykonos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">My Mykonos</a> doesn’t skimp on style, joining its pricier counterparts in a celebration of rattan ceilings, hanging lamps, whitewashed walls and polished concrete. Hang out in a cabana or a charcoal sun lounger by the curving main pool, or blow the budget by booking a suite with its own plunge pool. </p><p>It’s a 10-minute walk into Mykonos Town for those in search of cobblestones, cocktail bars, blue shutters and boutiques. And it’s also close to the port for anyone making the wise choice of a summer spent island-hopping.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/my-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    A more affordable option in an oligarchs’ playground, My Mykonos doesn’t skimp on style, joining its pricier counterparts in a celebration of rattan ceilings, hanging lamps, whitewashed walls and polished concrete. Hang out in a cabana or a charcoal sun lounger by the curving main pool, or blow the budget by booking a suite with its own plunge pool.

    It’s a 10-minute walk into Mykonos Town for those in search of cobblestones, cocktail bars, blue shutters and boutiques. And it’s also close to the port for anyone making the wise choice of a summer spent island-hopping.

  • <p>Stacked up above the sandy shores of Agios Stefanos, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/grace-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grace Mykonos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grace Mykonos</a> is as elegant as its name suggests. Guests can expect all of the hallmarks of an indulgent hotel experience (yes, there’s a pillow menu), and the decor keeps up with classic Cycladic style: neutral tones and bright white walls, with some colourful artworks, too.</p><p>The prime spots by the Aegean-edge pool are (obviously) the cabanas, especially when it’s sundowner o’clock, but sea views are also delivered straight to the Jacuzzi in some rooms. And for anyone in need of more pampering, there’s a spa for manicures, body scrubs and facials.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/grace-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Stacked up above the sandy shores of Agios Stefanos, Grace Mykonos is as elegant as its name suggests. Guests can expect all of the hallmarks of an indulgent hotel experience (yes, there’s a pillow menu), and the decor keeps up with classic Cycladic style: neutral tones and bright white walls, with some colourful artworks, too.

    The prime spots by the Aegean-edge pool are (obviously) the cabanas, especially when it’s sundowner o’clock, but sea views are also delivered straight to the Jacuzzi in some rooms. And for anyone in need of more pampering, there’s a spa for manicures, body scrubs and facials.

  • <p>Alcoves and archways form the backdrop of this hotel near Kalo Livadi beach, which sticks to the island’s unofficial colour code of taupe, concrete and white. Each suite at <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/nomad-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nomad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nomad</a> has a terrace, enhanced by a private pool or hot tub, and much of the hotel was crafted by artisans from all over the Cyclades, including local carpenters and marble-working magicians.</p><p>Handily for anyone usually in need of a nap after a drink, the bar has a few hammocks to fight over – and, in keeping with the nomadic theme (but in no other way coming close to a campsite), there’s a fire-pit, too.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/nomad-mykonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Alcoves and archways form the backdrop of this hotel near Kalo Livadi beach, which sticks to the island’s unofficial colour code of taupe, concrete and white. Each suite at Nomad has a terrace, enhanced by a private pool or hot tub, and much of the hotel was crafted by artisans from all over the Cyclades, including local carpenters and marble-working magicians.

    Handily for anyone usually in need of a nap after a drink, the bar has a few hammocks to fight over – and, in keeping with the nomadic theme (but in no other way coming close to a campsite), there’s a fire-pit, too.

  • <p>One of the island’s original blow-out boltholes, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-coo-suites-and-lounge.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bill & Coo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bill & Coo</a> is still among the hottest places to stay on Mykonos – not least because of its Valmont spa, sparkling LED-lit pool, stellar service and rooms that have day-beds on a deck above their plunge pool. </p><p>Then there’s the Beefbar outpost at its sister hotel on the beach, seen at self-respecting stays the world over and making the best mashed potato around. This seaside restaurant is precisely where you should seek shade (and ceviche) beneath a mulberry tree.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/bill-coo-suites-and-lounge.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    One of the island’s original blow-out boltholes, Bill & Coo is still among the hottest places to stay on Mykonos – not least because of its Valmont spa, sparkling LED-lit pool, stellar service and rooms that have day-beds on a deck above their plunge pool.

    Then there’s the Beefbar outpost at its sister hotel on the beach, seen at self-respecting stays the world over and making the best mashed potato around. This seaside restaurant is precisely where you should seek shade (and ceviche) beneath a mulberry tree.

  • <p>Steps from the village of Agios Stefano and consisting solely of suites, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/habitat-mukonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Habitat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Habitat</a> mixes a little taste of Tulum into its Myconian magic. The island’s favourite bohemian decor is alive and well, with wicker wall hangings, a neutrals-only palette and a liberal use of thatch (and not just on the beach parasols). There’s also plenty of plants, classical ceramics and artfully worn tan leather chairs. </p><p>The staff at the pool bar get creative with cocktails, the breakfasts are art forms and even the chips and dips around here are elevated.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/habitat-mukonos.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Steps from the village of Agios Stefano and consisting solely of suites, Habitat mixes a little taste of Tulum into its Myconian magic. The island’s favourite bohemian decor is alive and well, with wicker wall hangings, a neutrals-only palette and a liberal use of thatch (and not just on the beach parasols). There’s also plenty of plants, classical ceramics and artfully worn tan leather chairs.

    The staff at the pool bar get creative with cocktails, the breakfasts are art forms and even the chips and dips around here are elevated.

  • <p>Possibly the only hotel we’ve come across with the word ‘vegan’ in its name, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/koukoumi.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Koukoumi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Koukoumi</a> is a noble ambassador of the plant-based movement – and a great option for anyone who’d like to give veganism a try but needs a little inspiration first.</p><p>In fact, it’s the only vegan hotel in all of Greece, but even committed carnivores will enjoy the creative food on offer. The inland hotel, in the village of Ano Mera, also has a wellness and fitness programme as part of its mission to ensure its guests feel great.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gr/koukoumi.en-gb.html?aid=2200764&label=best-hotels-mykonos" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
    Possibly the only hotel we’ve come across with the word ‘vegan’ in its name, Koukoumi is a noble ambassador of the plant-based movement – and a great option for anyone who’d like to give veganism a try but needs a little inspiration first.

    In fact, it’s the only vegan hotel in all of Greece, but even committed carnivores will enjoy the creative food on offer. The inland hotel, in the village of Ano Mera, also has a wellness and fitness programme as part of its mission to ensure its guests feel great.

