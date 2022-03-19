The 10 Best External Hard Drives for PS5

  • <p>The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/g38582026/best-game-consoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best game consoles" class="link ">best game consoles</a> available right now. Capable of playing the latest games at stunning resolutions and frame rates, the PS5 shows users what next-gen gaming has to offer. </p><p>Unfortunately, it also shows how much storage space next-gen games need, with popular titles like <em>Red Dead Redemption II</em> and <em>NBA 2K21</em> taking up at least 100GB of storage space. While the PS5’s 667GB of usable internal storage may sound like a lot, a handful of these big new titles can easily take up all of its storage space.</p><p>Luckily, there are a few options to expand your PS5 storage space. One of the simplest methods is with a great external hard drive.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best External Hard Drives for PS5</h3><ul><li><strong>Best Overall:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Portable-SSD-1TB-MU-PC1T0T/dp/B0874XN4D8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samsung SSD T7" class="link ">Samsung SSD T7</a></li><li><strong>Best Premium:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YFGTDV4?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WD Black P50 Game Drive" class="link ">WD Black P50 Game Drive</a> </li><li><strong>Best Budget:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1H44XD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ADATA SE800 External Portable SSD" class="link ">ADATA SE800 External Portable SSD</a></li><li><strong>Game-Ready:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093HFYLNJ/ref=asc_df_B093HFYLNJ1646726400000?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WD Black D30 Game Drive" class="link ">WD Black D30 Game Drive</a></li><li><strong>A Rugged SSD: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-1TB-Extreme-Portable-SDSSDE61-1T00-G25/dp/B08GTYFC37/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SanDisk Extreme Portable" class="link ">SanDisk Extreme Portable</a></li><li><strong>A Rugged HDD:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNRGD86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G-Technology ArmorAtd" class="link ">G-Technology ArmorAtd</a></li><li><strong>For Massive SSD Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-2TB-Portable-SSD-USB/dp/B08C3XVP2P/ref=sr_1_3?crid=NBDQTTG86BXX&keywords=Crucial%2BX8%2B2TB&qid=1646774665&s=electronics&sprefix=crucial%2Bx8%2B2tb%2Celectronics%2C58&sr=1-3&th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crucial X8 2TB Portable" class="link ">Crucial X8 2TB Portable</a></li><li><strong>For Massive HDD Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRGSR16/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seagate Portable 4TB Hard Drive" class="link ">Seagate Portable 4TB Hard Drive</a></li><li><strong>Palm-Sized Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJLJD6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OWC Envoy Pro Elektron" class="link ">OWC Envoy Pro Elektron</a></li><li><strong>For RGB Fans:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083GH4MQH/ref=asc_df_B083GH6X5V1646737200000?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seagate Firecuda Gaming" class="link ">Seagate Firecuda Gaming</a></li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>When picking the best external storage drive for your PS5, it’s best to keep a few things in mind.</p><p>First, the PS5 cannot play PS5 games that are stored on an external storage drive. While external drives work great for storage, any PS5 game you want to actively play needs to be stored on the internal storage drive. The PS5 <em>can</em>, however, play <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/g38323127/best-ps4-video-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PS4 games" class="link ">PS4 games</a> stored on an external drive.</p><p>Second, there are a <em>ton</em> of different kinds of external storage drives to choose from, but we highly recommend using a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g38336544/best-ssds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solid state drive" class="link ">solid state drive</a> (SSD). Especially if you plan on playing PS4 games stored on your external drive, a fast SSD will offer a much better playing experience than older, cheaper hard disk drives (HDD). </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Many of these recommendations are based on our personal use of these products. For the products we couldn’t test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like <em>Wirecutter, The Verge, CNET, Tom’s Guide, </em>and <em>DigitalTrends</em>, among others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on performance, design, build quality, and price.</p>
    1/11

    The 10 Best External Hard Drives for PS5

    The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best game consoles available right now. Capable of playing the latest games at stunning resolutions and frame rates, the PS5 shows users what next-gen gaming has to offer.

    Unfortunately, it also shows how much storage space next-gen games need, with popular titles like Red Dead Redemption II and NBA 2K21 taking up at least 100GB of storage space. While the PS5’s 667GB of usable internal storage may sound like a lot, a handful of these big new titles can easily take up all of its storage space.

    Luckily, there are a few options to expand your PS5 storage space. One of the simplest methods is with a great external hard drive.

    Best External Hard Drives for PS5

    What to Consider

    When picking the best external storage drive for your PS5, it’s best to keep a few things in mind.

    First, the PS5 cannot play PS5 games that are stored on an external storage drive. While external drives work great for storage, any PS5 game you want to actively play needs to be stored on the internal storage drive. The PS5 can, however, play PS4 games stored on an external drive.

    Second, there are a ton of different kinds of external storage drives to choose from, but we highly recommend using a solid state drive (SSD). Especially if you plan on playing PS4 games stored on your external drive, a fast SSD will offer a much better playing experience than older, cheaper hard disk drives (HDD).

    How We Selected

    Many of these recommendations are based on our personal use of these products. For the products we couldn’t test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like Wirecutter, The Verge, CNET, Tom’s Guide, and DigitalTrends, among others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on performance, design, build quality, and price.

    Staff, Courtesy of Seagate
  • <p><strong>Samsung Electronics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$114.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0874XN4D8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>For years, Samsung has made some of the best storage drives on the market. One of their best storage drives on the market in 2022 is the T7 portable, a sleek, affordable, and fast drive perfect for PS5 owners. Loading and playing PS4 games straight from the T7 is easy, and helps to make space on the PS5’s internal drive. For anyone looking to expand their storage, the T7 is a great go-to.</p>
    2/11

    1) T7 Portable

    Samsung Electronics

    amazon.com

    $114.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 1TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 1050Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

    For years, Samsung has made some of the best storage drives on the market. One of their best storage drives on the market in 2022 is the T7 portable, a sleek, affordable, and fast drive perfect for PS5 owners. Loading and playing PS4 games straight from the T7 is easy, and helps to make space on the PS5’s internal drive. For anyone looking to expand their storage, the T7 is a great go-to.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>WD_BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YFGTDV4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 2000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2x2</li></ul><p>WD Black’s storage drives were made with game consoles in mind. Their P50 Game Drive is one of the company's speediest options, with a super fast 2000Mb/s read speed. Speed alone makes this drive a great option for anyone who wants the best possible experience playing PS4 games off of an external drive. Speed, combined with high-end USB connectivity and a great design, makes the P50 Game Drive an excellent premium option.</p>
    3/11

    2) P50 Game Drive

    WD_BLACK

    amazon.com

    $199.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 1TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 2000Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

    WD Black’s storage drives were made with game consoles in mind. Their P50 Game Drive is one of the company's speediest options, with a super fast 2000Mb/s read speed. Speed alone makes this drive a great option for anyone who wants the best possible experience playing PS4 games off of an external drive. Speed, combined with high-end USB connectivity and a great design, makes the P50 Game Drive an excellent premium option.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ADATA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1H44XD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 512GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>Sometimes you need a little bit of extra storage space to get all your favorite games downloaded. The ADATA SE800 is a great drive for anyone who only needs a tiny bit of extra storage and doesn’t want to spend a fortune on it. With a rugged IP68 design and respectable speeds, the ADATA SE800 comes in clutch for creating enough storage space for everyday favorites.</p>
    4/11

    3) SE800 External Portable SSD

    ADATA

    amazon.com

    $74.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 512GB
    • Read Speed: Up to 1000Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

    Sometimes you need a little bit of extra storage space to get all your favorite games downloaded. The ADATA SE800 is a great drive for anyone who only needs a tiny bit of extra storage and doesn’t want to spend a fortune on it. With a rugged IP68 design and respectable speeds, the ADATA SE800 comes in clutch for creating enough storage space for everyday favorites.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>WD_BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$87.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093HFYLNJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 500GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 900Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.0</li></ul><p>Another option from WD Black, the D30 Game Drive isn’t the fastest or largest storage solution on our list, but it’s one of the easiest to use. Specifically designed with gaming consoles in mind, the D30 Game Drive is the definition of plug-and-play, able to connect to your PS5 (or Xbox Series) system and immediately get to work freeing up your storage space. Like other drives from WD Black, the D30 features great build quality and includes USB cables inside the box.</p>
    5/11

    4) D30 Game Drive

    WD_BLACK

    amazon.com

    $87.75

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 500GB
    • Read Speed: Up to 900Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.0

    Another option from WD Black, the D30 Game Drive isn’t the fastest or largest storage solution on our list, but it’s one of the easiest to use. Specifically designed with gaming consoles in mind, the D30 Game Drive is the definition of plug-and-play, able to connect to your PS5 (or Xbox Series) system and immediately get to work freeing up your storage space. Like other drives from WD Black, the D30 features great build quality and includes USB cables inside the box.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>SanDisk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GTYFC37?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>A classic in the world of external hard drives, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable is instantly recognizable with its hole-punch corner design. Made for travel, the Extreme Portable performs great with phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, the PS5. While it is not the fastest drive on our list, it can transfer and store PS4 and PS5 games well, and is especially desirable for anyone needing a durable SSD option.</p>
    6/11

    5) Extreme Portable

    SanDisk

    amazon.com

    $134.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 1TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 1050Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

    A classic in the world of external hard drives, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable is instantly recognizable with its hole-punch corner design. Made for travel, the Extreme Portable performs great with phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, the PS5. While it is not the fastest drive on our list, it can transfer and store PS4 and PS5 games well, and is especially desirable for anyone needing a durable SSD option.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>G-Technology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNRGD86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>HDD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 2TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 140Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.1 Gen 1</li></ul><p>If large storage size and rugged design are your top priorities, consider the Armor ATD HDD from G-Technology. With a shock-absorbing design, IP54 water- and dust-resistance, and a USB port cover, the Armor ATD is built for travel and tough conditions. It’s also huge, with a whopping 2TB of storage available. Being an HDD, transfer speeds are slow, making the ArmorATD more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.</p>
    7/11

    6) ArmorATD

    G-Technology

    amazon.com

    $99.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: HDD
    • Storage Size: 2TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 140Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 1

    If large storage size and rugged design are your top priorities, consider the Armor ATD HDD from G-Technology. With a shock-absorbing design, IP54 water- and dust-resistance, and a USB port cover, the Armor ATD is built for travel and tough conditions. It’s also huge, with a whopping 2TB of storage available. Being an HDD, transfer speeds are slow, making the ArmorATD more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Crucial</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$197.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C3XVP2P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 2TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed: </strong>Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>If your PS5 game collection could fill an entire bookshelf, you’ll need a lot more than the system’s available 667GB of internal storage. Crucial’s 2TB X8 Portable offers the perfect long-term storage solution for PlayStation fans. 2TB of storage is enough to fit dozens of massive PS5 and PS4 titles with room to spare. And a respectable 1050Mb/s transfer rates means you can quickly move files between your internal and external drives as you play through different games.</p>
    8/11

    7) X8 Portable

    Crucial

    amazon.com

    $197.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 2TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 1050Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

    If your PS5 game collection could fill an entire bookshelf, you’ll need a lot more than the system’s available 667GB of internal storage. Crucial’s 2TB X8 Portable offers the perfect long-term storage solution for PlayStation fans. 2TB of storage is enough to fit dozens of massive PS5 and PS4 titles with room to spare. And a respectable 1050Mb/s transfer rates means you can quickly move files between your internal and external drives as you play through different games.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Seagate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$94.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRGSR16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>HDD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 4TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 120Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.0</li></ul><p>With nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon, the Seagate Portable is one of the most well-known—and highly rated—external hard drives on the market. And in terms of value, the Seagate Portable is hard to beat. With a massive 4TB capacity and a price tag of under $100, gamers won’t have to worry about running out of storage, no matter how many games they have. But this drive being an HDD has downsides: transfer speeds are slow, making the Seagate Portable more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.</p>
    9/11

    8) Portable 4TB External Hard Drive

    Seagate

    amazon.com

    $94.73

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: HDD
    • Storage Size: 4TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 120Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.0

    With nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon, the Seagate Portable is one of the most well-known—and highly rated—external hard drives on the market. And in terms of value, the Seagate Portable is hard to beat. With a massive 4TB capacity and a price tag of under $100, gamers won’t have to worry about running out of storage, no matter how many games they have. But this drive being an HDD has downsides: transfer speeds are slow, making the Seagate Portable more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>OWC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJLJD6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 500GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1011Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 1</li></ul><p>For a storage solution that’s small and highly portable, check out OWC’s Envoy Pro Elektron. An external hard drive that can literally fit in the palm of your hand, the Elektron delivers speedy storage in a small footprint. The silver aluminum housing is reminiscent of Apple products, and looks good on most countertop or desktop surfaces. Transfer speeds are also great, with similar read and write speeds to other SSDs on our list.</p>
    10/11

    9) Envoy Pro Elektron

    OWC

    amazon.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 500GB
    • Read Speed: Up to 1011Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

    For a storage solution that’s small and highly portable, check out OWC’s Envoy Pro Elektron. An external hard drive that can literally fit in the palm of your hand, the Elektron delivers speedy storage in a small footprint. The silver aluminum housing is reminiscent of Apple products, and looks good on most countertop or desktop surfaces. Transfer speeds are also great, with similar read and write speeds to other SSDs on our list.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Seagate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$278.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083GH4MQH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 2000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2x2</li></ul><p>If the Elektron is the most minimalist drive on our list, the Seagate Firecuda Gaming is our maximalist pick. With 1TB of storage, blazingly fast speeds, and modern USB connectivity, the Seagate Firecuda is already a heavy-hitter among SSDs. But its secret weapon is its fully customizable RGB lighting. If your PS5 is hooked up to gaming monitors or an RGB keyboard, the Firecuda Gaming drive will fit right in.</p>
    11/11

    10) Firecuda Gaming

    Seagate

    amazon.com

    $278.20

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Storage Type: SSD
    • Storage Size: 1TB
    • Read Speed: Up to 2000Mb/s
    • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

    If the Elektron is the most minimalist drive on our list, the Seagate Firecuda Gaming is our maximalist pick. With 1TB of storage, blazingly fast speeds, and modern USB connectivity, the Seagate Firecuda is already a heavy-hitter among SSDs. But its secret weapon is its fully customizable RGB lighting. If your PS5 is hooked up to gaming monitors or an RGB keyboard, the Firecuda Gaming drive will fit right in.

    amazon.com
<p>The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/g38582026/best-game-consoles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best game consoles" class="link ">best game consoles</a> available right now. Capable of playing the latest games at stunning resolutions and frame rates, the PS5 shows users what next-gen gaming has to offer. </p><p>Unfortunately, it also shows how much storage space next-gen games need, with popular titles like <em>Red Dead Redemption II</em> and <em>NBA 2K21</em> taking up at least 100GB of storage space. While the PS5’s 667GB of usable internal storage may sound like a lot, a handful of these big new titles can easily take up all of its storage space.</p><p>Luckily, there are a few options to expand your PS5 storage space. One of the simplest methods is with a great external hard drive.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best External Hard Drives for PS5</h3><ul><li><strong>Best Overall:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-Portable-SSD-1TB-MU-PC1T0T/dp/B0874XN4D8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samsung SSD T7" class="link ">Samsung SSD T7</a></li><li><strong>Best Premium:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YFGTDV4?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WD Black P50 Game Drive" class="link ">WD Black P50 Game Drive</a> </li><li><strong>Best Budget:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1H44XD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ADATA SE800 External Portable SSD" class="link ">ADATA SE800 External Portable SSD</a></li><li><strong>Game-Ready:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093HFYLNJ/ref=asc_df_B093HFYLNJ1646726400000?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WD Black D30 Game Drive" class="link ">WD Black D30 Game Drive</a></li><li><strong>A Rugged SSD: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-1TB-Extreme-Portable-SDSSDE61-1T00-G25/dp/B08GTYFC37/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SanDisk Extreme Portable" class="link ">SanDisk Extreme Portable</a></li><li><strong>A Rugged HDD:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNRGD86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G-Technology ArmorAtd" class="link ">G-Technology ArmorAtd</a></li><li><strong>For Massive SSD Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-2TB-Portable-SSD-USB/dp/B08C3XVP2P/ref=sr_1_3?crid=NBDQTTG86BXX&keywords=Crucial%2BX8%2B2TB&qid=1646774665&s=electronics&sprefix=crucial%2Bx8%2B2tb%2Celectronics%2C58&sr=1-3&th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crucial X8 2TB Portable" class="link ">Crucial X8 2TB Portable</a></li><li><strong>For Massive HDD Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRGSR16/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seagate Portable 4TB Hard Drive" class="link ">Seagate Portable 4TB Hard Drive</a></li><li><strong>Palm-Sized Storage:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJLJD6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:OWC Envoy Pro Elektron" class="link ">OWC Envoy Pro Elektron</a></li><li><strong>For RGB Fans:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083GH4MQH/ref=asc_df_B083GH6X5V1646737200000?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seagate Firecuda Gaming" class="link ">Seagate Firecuda Gaming</a></li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><p>When picking the best external storage drive for your PS5, it’s best to keep a few things in mind.</p><p>First, the PS5 cannot play PS5 games that are stored on an external storage drive. While external drives work great for storage, any PS5 game you want to actively play needs to be stored on the internal storage drive. The PS5 <em>can</em>, however, play <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/culture/gaming/g38323127/best-ps4-video-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PS4 games" class="link ">PS4 games</a> stored on an external drive.</p><p>Second, there are a <em>ton</em> of different kinds of external storage drives to choose from, but we highly recommend using a <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gadgets/g38336544/best-ssds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solid state drive" class="link ">solid state drive</a> (SSD). Especially if you plan on playing PS4 games stored on your external drive, a fast SSD will offer a much better playing experience than older, cheaper hard disk drives (HDD). </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>Many of these recommendations are based on our personal use of these products. For the products we couldn’t test ourselves, we performed intensive research, reviewing content from expert sources like <em>Wirecutter, The Verge, CNET, Tom’s Guide, </em>and <em>DigitalTrends</em>, among others, as well as thousands of consumer reviews from online storefronts like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. As for the products themselves, we evaluated them on performance, design, build quality, and price.</p>
<p><strong>Samsung Electronics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$114.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0874XN4D8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>For years, Samsung has made some of the best storage drives on the market. One of their best storage drives on the market in 2022 is the T7 portable, a sleek, affordable, and fast drive perfect for PS5 owners. Loading and playing PS4 games straight from the T7 is easy, and helps to make space on the PS5’s internal drive. For anyone looking to expand their storage, the T7 is a great go-to.</p>
<p><strong>WD_BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YFGTDV4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 2000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2x2</li></ul><p>WD Black’s storage drives were made with game consoles in mind. Their P50 Game Drive is one of the company's speediest options, with a super fast 2000Mb/s read speed. Speed alone makes this drive a great option for anyone who wants the best possible experience playing PS4 games off of an external drive. Speed, combined with high-end USB connectivity and a great design, makes the P50 Game Drive an excellent premium option.</p>
<p><strong>ADATA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V1H44XD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 512GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>Sometimes you need a little bit of extra storage space to get all your favorite games downloaded. The ADATA SE800 is a great drive for anyone who only needs a tiny bit of extra storage and doesn’t want to spend a fortune on it. With a rugged IP68 design and respectable speeds, the ADATA SE800 comes in clutch for creating enough storage space for everyday favorites.</p>
<p><strong>WD_BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$87.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093HFYLNJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 500GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 900Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.0</li></ul><p>Another option from WD Black, the D30 Game Drive isn’t the fastest or largest storage solution on our list, but it’s one of the easiest to use. Specifically designed with gaming consoles in mind, the D30 Game Drive is the definition of plug-and-play, able to connect to your PS5 (or Xbox Series) system and immediately get to work freeing up your storage space. Like other drives from WD Black, the D30 features great build quality and includes USB cables inside the box.</p>
<p><strong>SanDisk</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GTYFC37?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>A classic in the world of external hard drives, SanDisk’s Extreme Portable is instantly recognizable with its hole-punch corner design. Made for travel, the Extreme Portable performs great with phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, the PS5. While it is not the fastest drive on our list, it can transfer and store PS4 and PS5 games well, and is especially desirable for anyone needing a durable SSD option.</p>
<p><strong>G-Technology</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QNRGD86?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>HDD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 2TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 140Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.1 Gen 1</li></ul><p>If large storage size and rugged design are your top priorities, consider the Armor ATD HDD from G-Technology. With a shock-absorbing design, IP54 water- and dust-resistance, and a USB port cover, the Armor ATD is built for travel and tough conditions. It’s also huge, with a whopping 2TB of storage available. Being an HDD, transfer speeds are slow, making the ArmorATD more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.</p>
<p><strong>Crucial</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$197.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C3XVP2P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 2TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed: </strong>Up to 1050Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2</li></ul><p>If your PS5 game collection could fill an entire bookshelf, you’ll need a lot more than the system’s available 667GB of internal storage. Crucial’s 2TB X8 Portable offers the perfect long-term storage solution for PlayStation fans. 2TB of storage is enough to fit dozens of massive PS5 and PS4 titles with room to spare. And a respectable 1050Mb/s transfer rates means you can quickly move files between your internal and external drives as you play through different games.</p>
<p><strong>Seagate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$94.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CRGSR16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>HDD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 4TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 120Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface: </strong>USB 3.0</li></ul><p>With nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon, the Seagate Portable is one of the most well-known—and highly rated—external hard drives on the market. And in terms of value, the Seagate Portable is hard to beat. With a massive 4TB capacity and a price tag of under $100, gamers won’t have to worry about running out of storage, no matter how many games they have. But this drive being an HDD has downsides: transfer speeds are slow, making the Seagate Portable more suited for storing game files, not actually playing them.</p>
<p><strong>OWC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJLJD6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type: </strong>SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 500GB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 1011Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 1</li></ul><p>For a storage solution that’s small and highly portable, check out OWC’s Envoy Pro Elektron. An external hard drive that can literally fit in the palm of your hand, the Elektron delivers speedy storage in a small footprint. The silver aluminum housing is reminiscent of Apple products, and looks good on most countertop or desktop surfaces. Transfer speeds are also great, with similar read and write speeds to other SSDs on our list.</p>
<p><strong>Seagate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$278.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083GH4MQH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39430046%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Storage Type:</strong> SSD</li><li><strong>Storage Size:</strong> 1TB</li><li><strong>Read Speed:</strong> Up to 2000Mb/s</li><li><strong>Interface:</strong> USB 3.2 Gen 2x2</li></ul><p>If the Elektron is the most minimalist drive on our list, the Seagate Firecuda Gaming is our maximalist pick. With 1TB of storage, blazingly fast speeds, and modern USB connectivity, the Seagate Firecuda is already a heavy-hitter among SSDs. But its secret weapon is its fully customizable RGB lighting. If your PS5 is hooked up to gaming monitors or an RGB keyboard, the Firecuda Gaming drive will fit right in.</p>

A good PS5 hard drive can give you enough storage space to play all your favorite games. These are our top picks for the best external hard drives for PS5.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Swiss heptathlete overtakes Damian Warner for world indoor lead ahead of final event

    Damian Warner trails for the first time in two days at the world athletics indoor championships. The Canadian star opened Saturday's action in heptathlon with a victory in the men's 60-metre hurdles to open a 38-point lead over Simon Ehammer, only for the Swiss athlete to clear 5.10 metres in pole vault to take a 23-point advantage into the final event of the competition. CBCSports.ca will live stream the 1,000 at 2:30 p.m. ET as Warner tries to win his first heptathlon in three appearances at w

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.