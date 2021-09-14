The 10 best-dressed stars on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Last night saw the long-awaited return of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/a36092219/met-gala-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Met Gala</a>, an event that is often dubbed 'the Oscars of fashion', and which always sees celebrities and designers pull out all the stops to create truly memorable red-carpet moments. After 18 months of cancelled events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, last night's gala was even more special than usual as the biggest supermodels, actresses, sports stars and influencers made their way up those very famous steps for the first time in a while.</p><p>This year's exhibition, and therefore the accompanying theme, was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' or 'American Independence' which celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explores a modern vocabulary of American fashion. When it came to the gala outfits, we saw both obvious and subtle nods to American fashion, culture and history, while plenty of American designers were represented at the event.</p><p>It was a truly exciting night for fashion and there were plenty of memorable red-carpet moments. Here, we round up some of our favourites. Scroll down to see our 10 best looks from the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/g37587260/met-gala-2021-red-carpet-all-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Met Gala red carpet. To see more fashion from the night, see every single attendee here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021 Met Gala red carpet. To see more fashion from the night, see every single attendee here</a>.</p>
    1/11

    The 10 best-dressed stars on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet

    Last night saw the long-awaited return of the Met Gala, an event that is often dubbed 'the Oscars of fashion', and which always sees celebrities and designers pull out all the stops to create truly memorable red-carpet moments. After 18 months of cancelled events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, last night's gala was even more special than usual as the biggest supermodels, actresses, sports stars and influencers made their way up those very famous steps for the first time in a while.

    This year's exhibition, and therefore the accompanying theme, was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' or 'American Independence' which celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explores a modern vocabulary of American fashion. When it came to the gala outfits, we saw both obvious and subtle nods to American fashion, culture and history, while plenty of American designers were represented at the event.

    It was a truly exciting night for fashion and there were plenty of memorable red-carpet moments. Here, we round up some of our favourites. Scroll down to see our 10 best looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. To see more fashion from the night, see every single attendee here.

  • <p>It takes a lot to steal attention on the Met Gala red carpet, but Iman managed to do exactly this in a striking look by Harris Reed. The model wore a completely handmade crinoline and gold leaf gown, jacquard bustier and flares, with an enormous statement hat which Reed created in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. The stylist described the moment as their "biggest dream come true to date".</p>
    2/11

    Iman

    It takes a lot to steal attention on the Met Gala red carpet, but Iman managed to do exactly this in a striking look by Harris Reed. The model wore a completely handmade crinoline and gold leaf gown, jacquard bustier and flares, with an enormous statement hat which Reed created in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. The stylist described the moment as their "biggest dream come true to date".

  • <p>Post-pandemic, naked dressing is definitely back on the menu. This was proven by a number of stars last night, including Zoë Kravitz, who looked absolutely breathtaking in a completely sheer, beaded Saint Laurent gown.</p>
    3/11

    Zoe Kravitz

    Post-pandemic, naked dressing is definitely back on the menu. This was proven by a number of stars last night, including Zoë Kravitz, who looked absolutely breathtaking in a completely sheer, beaded Saint Laurent gown.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Model Paloma Elesser was the picture of old Hollywood glamour in a deep red satin gown by American designer Zac Posen, which featured a dramatic feathered train.</p>
    4/11

    Paloma Elesser

    Model Paloma Elesser was the picture of old Hollywood glamour in a deep red satin gown by American designer Zac Posen, which featured a dramatic feathered train.

  • <p>Supermodel Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala, and she is also no stranger to a sheer dress, but last night's custom Givenchy ensemble may have been her best effort to date. The gown – which was embellished with crystals and featured a fishtail train and a jewelled neckpiece – was inspired by the house's most famous muse, Audrey Hepburn, and a dress she wore in My Fair Lady.</p>
    5/11

    Kendall Jenner

    Supermodel Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala, and she is also no stranger to a sheer dress, but last night's custom Givenchy ensemble may have been her best effort to date. The gown – which was embellished with crystals and featured a fishtail train and a jewelled neckpiece – was inspired by the house's most famous muse, Audrey Hepburn, and a dress she wore in My Fair Lady.

  • <p>It was a big night for Balenciaga with the house responsible for dressing some of the biggest stars in the world. This included Rihanna, always the queen of the Met Gala red carpet, who this year wore a black voluminous gown and beanie from the house's latest couture collection, which she paired with lots and lots of diamonds.</p>
    6/11

    Rihanna

    It was a big night for Balenciaga with the house responsible for dressing some of the biggest stars in the world. This included Rihanna, always the queen of the Met Gala red carpet, who this year wore a black voluminous gown and beanie from the house's latest couture collection, which she paired with lots and lots of diamonds.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While there was plenty of amazing fashion to be seen last night, the Met Gala theme of 'American Independence' was not always obvious with every single look. However, Lupita Nyong'o ticked all the right boxes with her denim Versace ballgown, which definitely nodded to all things USA.</p>
    7/11

    Lupita Nyong'o

    While there was plenty of amazing fashion to be seen last night, the Met Gala theme of 'American Independence' was not always obvious with every single look. However, Lupita Nyong'o ticked all the right boxes with her denim Versace ballgown, which definitely nodded to all things USA.

  • <p>British actress Gemma Chan pulled out all the stops with her embellished Prabal Gurung mini dress, which featured a dramatic mint-green train. The dress was a tribute to Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star of Hollywood’s golden era. "A trailblazer, fashion icon and woman ahead of her time – she paved the way for those who came after and continues to inspire," Chan wrote.</p>
    8/11

    Gemma Chan

    British actress Gemma Chan pulled out all the stops with her embellished Prabal Gurung mini dress, which featured a dramatic mint-green train. The dress was a tribute to Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star of Hollywood’s golden era. "A trailblazer, fashion icon and woman ahead of her time – she paved the way for those who came after and continues to inspire," Chan wrote.

  • <p>It was Michaela Coel's first time at the Met Gala, and she certainly did not disappoint. The actress, writer and director arrived in a full Balenciaga look, where she was covered in sequins. The jumpsuit was made in a bright electric blue colour, which was presumably a nod to the American flag.</p>
    9/11

    Michaela Coel

    It was Michaela Coel's first time at the Met Gala, and she certainly did not disappoint. The actress, writer and director arrived in a full Balenciaga look, where she was covered in sequins. The jumpsuit was made in a bright electric blue colour, which was presumably a nod to the American flag.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Another star that nodded to old Hollywood glamour was Kaia Gerber who looked timeless and beautiful in a strapless black ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The custom black faille gown featured ivy vines, which were made of black thread work embroidery and lined the top of the corset bodice.<br></p>
    10/11

    Kaia Gerber

    Another star that nodded to old Hollywood glamour was Kaia Gerber who looked timeless and beautiful in a strapless black ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The custom black faille gown featured ivy vines, which were made of black thread work embroidery and lined the top of the corset bodice.

  • <p>Normani had a picture-perfect moment in a Valentino couture gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The dress featured an enormous skirt, a dramatic train and huge sleeves, all of which made for big, head-turning fashion, which is what this event is all about.</p>
    11/11

    Normani

    Normani had a picture-perfect moment in a Valentino couture gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The dress featured an enormous skirt, a dramatic train and huge sleeves, all of which made for big, head-turning fashion, which is what this event is all about.

<p class="body-dropcap">Last night saw the long-awaited return of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/a36092219/met-gala-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Met Gala</a>, an event that is often dubbed 'the Oscars of fashion', and which always sees celebrities and designers pull out all the stops to create truly memorable red-carpet moments. After 18 months of cancelled events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, last night's gala was even more special than usual as the biggest supermodels, actresses, sports stars and influencers made their way up those very famous steps for the first time in a while.</p><p>This year's exhibition, and therefore the accompanying theme, was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' or 'American Independence' which celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explores a modern vocabulary of American fashion. When it came to the gala outfits, we saw both obvious and subtle nods to American fashion, culture and history, while plenty of American designers were represented at the event.</p><p>It was a truly exciting night for fashion and there were plenty of memorable red-carpet moments. Here, we round up some of our favourites. Scroll down to see our 10 best looks from the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/g37587260/met-gala-2021-red-carpet-all-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2021 Met Gala red carpet. To see more fashion from the night, see every single attendee here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2021 Met Gala red carpet. To see more fashion from the night, see every single attendee here</a>.</p>
<p>It takes a lot to steal attention on the Met Gala red carpet, but Iman managed to do exactly this in a striking look by Harris Reed. The model wore a completely handmade crinoline and gold leaf gown, jacquard bustier and flares, with an enormous statement hat which Reed created in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. The stylist described the moment as their "biggest dream come true to date".</p>
<p>Post-pandemic, naked dressing is definitely back on the menu. This was proven by a number of stars last night, including Zoë Kravitz, who looked absolutely breathtaking in a completely sheer, beaded Saint Laurent gown.</p>
<p>Model Paloma Elesser was the picture of old Hollywood glamour in a deep red satin gown by American designer Zac Posen, which featured a dramatic feathered train.</p>
<p>Supermodel Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala, and she is also no stranger to a sheer dress, but last night's custom Givenchy ensemble may have been her best effort to date. The gown – which was embellished with crystals and featured a fishtail train and a jewelled neckpiece – was inspired by the house's most famous muse, Audrey Hepburn, and a dress she wore in My Fair Lady.</p>
<p>It was a big night for Balenciaga with the house responsible for dressing some of the biggest stars in the world. This included Rihanna, always the queen of the Met Gala red carpet, who this year wore a black voluminous gown and beanie from the house's latest couture collection, which she paired with lots and lots of diamonds.</p>
<p>While there was plenty of amazing fashion to be seen last night, the Met Gala theme of 'American Independence' was not always obvious with every single look. However, Lupita Nyong'o ticked all the right boxes with her denim Versace ballgown, which definitely nodded to all things USA.</p>
<p>British actress Gemma Chan pulled out all the stops with her embellished Prabal Gurung mini dress, which featured a dramatic mint-green train. The dress was a tribute to Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star of Hollywood’s golden era. "A trailblazer, fashion icon and woman ahead of her time – she paved the way for those who came after and continues to inspire," Chan wrote.</p>
<p>It was Michaela Coel's first time at the Met Gala, and she certainly did not disappoint. The actress, writer and director arrived in a full Balenciaga look, where she was covered in sequins. The jumpsuit was made in a bright electric blue colour, which was presumably a nod to the American flag.</p>
<p>Another star that nodded to old Hollywood glamour was Kaia Gerber who looked timeless and beautiful in a strapless black ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The custom black faille gown featured ivy vines, which were made of black thread work embroidery and lined the top of the corset bodice.<br></p>
<p>Normani had a picture-perfect moment in a Valentino couture gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The dress featured an enormous skirt, a dramatic train and huge sleeves, all of which made for big, head-turning fashion, which is what this event is all about.</p>

The biggest night in fashion is back – see our favourite looks from the red carpet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories