The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The 2023 Golden Globes took place last night, marking the first major Hollywood award show of the season, and a return for the event, which last year was not on in its usual capacity. This, coupled with several years of Covid regulations meant that 2023 marked the first normal Golden Globes red carpet we have seen since 2020 – and the fashion world was excited to see what celebrities and their stylists would create.</p><p>From chic and toned-down Prada courtesy of Letitia Wright to Anya Taylor-Joy in sunshine yellow Dior and a predictably dramatic look from Rihanna, there was plenty of striking celebrity fashion to celebrate.</p><p>Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/g42455162/every-look-red-carpet-golden-globes-2023/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Globes red carpet. For more from the event, head this way." class="link ">Golden Globes red carpet. For more from the event, head this way.</a></p>
    The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes

    The 2023 Golden Globes took place last night, marking the first major Hollywood award show of the season, and a return for the event, which last year was not on in its usual capacity. This, coupled with several years of Covid regulations meant that 2023 marked the first normal Golden Globes red carpet we have seen since 2020 – and the fashion world was excited to see what celebrities and their stylists would create.

    From chic and toned-down Prada courtesy of Letitia Wright to Anya Taylor-Joy in sunshine yellow Dior and a predictably dramatic look from Rihanna, there was plenty of striking celebrity fashion to celebrate.

    Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the Golden Globes red carpet. For more from the event, head this way.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior always make for a dreamy red-carpet moment, and the Golden Globes was a perfect example of this. The actress wore a custom two-piece ensemble by the house made up of a strapless bralette and a column skirt, both in sunshine yellow. She added a simple choker necklace and wore her hair sleek and simple.</p>
    Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior always make for a dreamy red-carpet moment, and the Golden Globes was a perfect example of this. The actress wore a custom two-piece ensemble by the house made up of a strapless bralette and a column skirt, both in sunshine yellow. She added a simple choker necklace and wore her hair sleek and simple.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Ana de Armas opted for a swishy ballgown for the evening in the form of a black pleated design by Louis Vuitton which featured a structured printed panel at the front. She chose to wear minimal jewellery with just a statement diamond watch.</p>
    Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton

    Ana de Armas opted for a swishy ballgown for the evening in the form of a black pleated design by Louis Vuitton which featured a structured printed panel at the front. She chose to wear minimal jewellery with just a statement diamond watch.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>We always love to see what Letitia Wright will wear on the red carpet and her orange-and-white Prada gown was one of our favourites yet. The slinky fit was chic and simple with a subtle slit that revealed a pair of matching orange sandals, and she added a some statement earrings.</p>
    Letitia Wright in Prada

    We always love to see what Letitia Wright will wear on the red carpet and her orange-and-white Prada gown was one of our favourites yet. The slinky fit was chic and simple with a subtle slit that revealed a pair of matching orange sandals, and she added a some statement earrings.

    Kevork Djansezian/NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Although she missed the red carpet, Rihanna did not miss an opportunity to turn heads with her Golden Globes ensemble. The singer looked sensational in a fitted black dress by Schiaparelli which she wore with a dramatic black velvet wrap and matching opera gloves. The jewellery and hair added to the Old Hollywood aesthetic.</p>
    Rihanna in Schiaparelli

    Although she missed the red carpet, Rihanna did not miss an opportunity to turn heads with her Golden Globes ensemble. The singer looked sensational in a fitted black dress by Schiaparelli which she wore with a dramatic black velvet wrap and matching opera gloves. The jewellery and hair added to the Old Hollywood aesthetic.

    Christopher Polk/NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>It is Jenna Ortega's moment, and the actress pulled out all the stops. She wore a very swishy, slinky, pleated nude gown by Gucci with cut-out detail and an extra long train, adding a trio of beautiful diamond necklaces to the look.</p>
    Jenna Ortega in Gucci

    It is Jenna Ortega's moment, and the actress pulled out all the stops. She wore a very swishy, slinky, pleated nude gown by Gucci with cut-out detail and an extra long train, adding a trio of beautiful diamond necklaces to the look.

    Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Michelle Yeoh proved that sequins are not just for the festive season, wearing a sparkling Armani Privé gown to the award show. The floor-length design featured a peplum hem and plenty of sparkle.</p>
    Michelle Yeoh in Armani Privé

    Michelle Yeoh proved that sequins are not just for the festive season, wearing a sparkling Armani Privé gown to the award show. The floor-length design featured a peplum hem and plenty of sparkle.

    Kevin Mazur - Getty Images
  • <p>Hannah Bagshawe stole the show from her husband Eddie Redmayne, who she was on hand to support, in a beautiful, dramatic, black, backless gown by Valentino. Wearing minimal jewellery, she let the volume of the dress do the talking.</p>
    Hannah Bagshawe in Valentino

    Hannah Bagshawe stole the show from her husband Eddie Redmayne, who she was on hand to support, in a beautiful, dramatic, black, backless gown by Valentino. Wearing minimal jewellery, she let the volume of the dress do the talking.

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • <p>All eyes were on Margot Robbie who has been stepping out of her style comfort zone of late. For the Golden Globes, the actress chose a pale pink, embellished fishtail gown by Chanel, which featured a halter neckline and just a little bit of frothy tulle.</p>
    Margot Robbie in Chanel

    All eyes were on Margot Robbie who has been stepping out of her style comfort zone of late. For the Golden Globes, the actress chose a pale pink, embellished fishtail gown by Chanel, which featured a halter neckline and just a little bit of frothy tulle.

    Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images
  • <p>We love an Old Hollywood moment at an award show, and one of our favourites of the night came courtesy of Monica Barbaro, who looked chic and elegant in a strapless red gown by Dolce & Gabbana.</p>
    Monica Barbaro in Dolce & Gabbana

    We love an Old Hollywood moment at an award show, and one of our favourites of the night came courtesy of Monica Barbaro, who looked chic and elegant in a strapless red gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

    Kevin Mazur - Getty Images
  • <p>A Jessica Chastain red carpet moment rarely disappoints, and her spiderweb-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown was a perfect choice. The dress was nude underneath and covered in sparkling crystals – she continued the trend for minimal jewellery, letting the dress take centre stage.</p>
    Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

    A Jessica Chastain red carpet moment rarely disappoints, and her spiderweb-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown was a perfect choice. The dress was nude underneath and covered in sparkling crystals – she continued the trend for minimal jewellery, letting the dress take centre stage.

    Amy Sussman - Getty Images
