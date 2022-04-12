10 Best Dating Apps for Bisexuals and Pansexuals

  If you're looking for love, chances are your search involves some kind of swiping on a screen. And bisexual or pansexual people are no different, although they're often not looking for polyamorous relationships despite what the stereotypes say (not that there's anything wrong with that if you are!).

Even though bisexuals outnumber both lesbians and gay men in the LGBTQ+ family, the population is frequently discriminated against, according to a study published in the University of Richmond Law Review. Some people refuse to acknowledge that bisexuality is a valid orientation, resent bisexuals who can "pass" as straight or claim that they're not "gay enough" to participate in queer culture. As a result, bisexuals are less than half as likely as gay or lesbian people to have come out to most or all of the people in their lives. That's why finding a bisexual-friendly dating app where your authentic self is both welcome and celebrated is so important. 

We've curated a list of dating apps for bisexuals and pansexuals that operate from a place of respect and inclusivity. Apps like OkCupid have lots of identity markers, so you can tailor your searches closely. Others like Tinder and Grindr have large user bases, increasing the chances you'll find your match. Finally, we've included apps like Feeld and #Open that do cater to those looking for ethical non-monogamy and polyamory, since three (or more) is not a crowd if everyone enthusiastically consents to the arrangement. Love is love, no matter what it looks like.
<p>If you're looking for love, chances are your search involves some kind of swiping on a screen. And bisexual or pansexual people are no different, although they're often not looking for polyamorous relationships despite what the stereotypes say (not that there's anything wrong with that if you are!).</p><p>Even though bisexuals outnumber both lesbians and gay men in the LGBTQ+ family, the population is frequently discriminated against, according to <a href="https://lawreview.richmond.edu/2018/01/28/the-invisible-minority-discrimination-against-bisexuals-in-the-workplace/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a study published in the University of Richmond Law Review" class="link ">a study published in the University of Richmond Law Review</a>. Some people refuse to acknowledge that bisexuality is a valid orientation, resent bisexuals who can "pass" as straight or claim that they're not "gay enough" to participate in queer culture. As a result, bisexuals are less than half as likely as gay or lesbian people to have come out to most or all of the people in their lives. That's why finding a bisexual-friendly dating app where your authentic self is both welcome and celebrated is so important. </p><p>We've curated a list of <strong>dating apps for bisexuals and pansexuals</strong> that operate from a place of respect and inclusivity. Apps like OkCupid have lots of identity markers, so you can tailor your searches closely. Others like Tinder and Grindr have large user bases, increasing the chances you'll find your match. Finally, we've included apps like Feeld and #Open that do cater to those looking for ethical non-monogamy and polyamory, since three (or more) is not a crowd if everyone enthusiastically consents to the arrangement. Love is love, no matter what it looks like. </p>
1) OkCupid

An oldie but goodie, OkCupid has added lots of LGBTQ+-friendly gender identity and sexual orientation options over the years, making it more inclusive than some of the competition. Because dating profiles on OkCupid have lots of markers for matchmaking, you can get pretty granular about what you and potential dates have in common.
2) Tinder

Because it has a huge volume of users, you may have to do lots of swiping to find your match. But playing the numbers game can also improve your chances, so it's a double-sided coin. If you're the type who likes a lot of options, give Tinder a swipe.
3) Hinge

We all know that a date who comes with a personal reference has an extra level of credibility. That's where Hinge comes in. It matches users with friends-of-friends, so you can check their vibes before agreeing to meet IRL. It calls itself "the dating app designed to be deleted," so if you're seeking a relationship, this app might be the one for you.
4) Bounce

Deadline-driven folks and those with decision FOMO, we've got an app for you. Bounce users "check in" when they want a date, and get matched with other local singles right away. Matches have one minute to decide whether they want to go for it, and the app chooses a local meeting point for you. If you're sick of the endless ping-pong of online messaging, maybe it's time to bounce.
5) Bumble

Bisexual or pansexual women who like to make the first move may find their fit on Bumble. Women have to message first to initiate a match, so you'll be less likely to accidentally greenlight creepy dudes. Both hetero and queer users are on the platform too.
6) Lex

Because of its clear zero-tolerance policy for discrimination or hate speech of any kind, Lex is a good app to find like-minded queer people. It's also text-based, for those who want to pick a potential partner on more than a pretty face or (let's be real) the ability to apply a filter.
7) Grindr

While it's most popular with cis men seeking other cis men, Grindr calls itself the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. Every shade of the rainbow can find a match on this very popular LGBTQ+ app.
8) The League

The League is an application-based app that requires users to enter their job title, their alma mater and LinkedIn profile in order to be accepted. It can take some time to get approved in larger cities and yeah, it's a little elitist, but it might be worth it to find your perfect person.
9) Feeld

One of the largest (and oldest) communities for people seeking multiple partners, Feeld is a good bet if you're looking to cast a wide net. It also allows couple accounts, if you're dating as a duo.
10) #Open

Not all bisexuals are looking for multiple partners, but some are – and that's beautiful. #Open works to create an inclusive, respectful community where members can be themselves, as well as educating society on how to protect and empower our most vulnerable members.

