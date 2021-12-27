The Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams For Every Budget

  • <p>We're all familiar with the products needed to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g14530654/best-night-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:firm the skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">firm the skin</a> on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams disguised under a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist <a href="http://www.mcleanskin.com/lily-talakoub-md/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lily Talakoub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lily Talakoub</a>. </p><p>While Talakoub says you can absolutely use your normal face cream on your neck, you should still really consider adding a targeted neck cream on top of it. "You should always be applying your facial creams on your neck if you don't have a separate neck cream," she Talakoub. "However anti-aging ingredients like retinol and glycolic acid may be much harsher and more irritating on your neck than on your face." </p><p>New York City-based board-certified dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/dranthonyrossi/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthony Rossi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthony Rossi</a> adds that it's important to pay special attention to ingredients. "Since the neck can show signs of both intrinsic aging (laxity) and extrinsic aging (photodamage), it is best to use a moisturizer that has SPF 30 or above during the day, and then at night, use a thick hydrating and peptide based night regimen,” says Rossi. With the derms' advice in mind, we're sharing some of our all-time favorite neck creams, for both day and night.<br></p>
  This rich cream deeply hydrates with Tatcha's Hadasei-3 complex, while peony and vitamin C help kick-start cell turnover.
    This rich cream deeply hydrates with Tatcha’s Hadasei-3 complex, while peony and vitamin C help kick-start cell turnover.

  Phyto-retinol, a peptide blend, and hyaluronic acid firm skin and plump up wrinkles in this plant-based cream.
    Phyto-retinol, a peptide blend, and hyaluronic acid firm skin and plump up wrinkles in this plant-based cream.

  Formulated with "tech neck" in mind, this lightweight cream has antioxidant-rich Jeju soybean extract and oil, as well as green tea extract to fight visible signs of aging, plus moisturizing oat kernel oil.
    Formulated with “tech neck” in mind, this lightweight cream has antioxidant-rich Jeju soybean extract and oil, as well as green tea extract to fight visible signs of aging, plus moisturizing oat kernel oil.

  The skin protecting cocktail of copper peptide, vitamin C, and SPF 25 make this neck and chest cream perfect for daytime wear.
    The skin protecting cocktail of copper peptide, vitamin C, and SPF 25 make this neck and chest cream perfect for daytime wear.

  This transformative neck cream pushes the limits of topical skin-tightening. The blend of anti-aging ingredients targets elasticity issues that are exacerbated in the neck. It even helps reduce the appearance of those pesky horizontal neck lines.
    This transformative neck cream pushes the limits of topical skin-tightening. The blend of anti-aging ingredients targets elasticity issues that are exacerbated in the neck. It even helps reduce the appearance of those pesky horizontal neck lines.

  This game-changer in neck skincare is so good we had to give it a spot in our inaugural anti-aging awards. It contains ceramides, peptides, and a lifting complex to minimize all signs of tech neck.
    This game-changer in neck skincare is so good we had to give it a spot in our inaugural anti-aging awards. It contains ceramides, peptides, and a lifting complex to minimize all signs of tech neck.

  According to board-certified dermatologist David E. Bank, a good neck cream will contain ingredients like peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to address lines, firmness, and hyperpigmentation. His choice is this cream from Neostrata as its amino acids tightens skin that has lost elasticity.
    According to board-certified dermatologist David E. Bank, a good neck cream will contain ingredients like peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to address lines, firmness, and hyperpigmentation. His choice is this cream from Neostrata as its amino acids tightens skin that has lost elasticity.

  "Revision Nectifirm Advanced provides amazing results," says board-certified dermatologist and founder and CEO of Russak Drematology Clinic Julie E. Russak. "Nectifirm contains a potent blend of eight distinctive peptides to tighten the neck and firm crepe-y skin, while strengthening the dermal-epidermal junction. It's the newest technology in the market."
    "Revision Nectifirm Advanced provides amazing results," says board-certified dermatologist and founder and CEO of Russak Drematology Clinic Julie E. Russak. "Nectifirm contains a potent blend of eight distinctive peptides to tighten the neck and firm crepe-y skin, while strengthening the dermal-epidermal junction. It’s the newest technology in the market."

  Talakoub says to look for ingredients like vitamin C to regenerate collagen production and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin in a neck cream. Her pick is this neck cream from iS Clinical, which contains AHAs, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid to diminish the appearance of fine lines and lift dark spots.
    Talakoub says to look for ingredients like vitamin C to regenerate collagen production and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin in a neck cream. Her pick is this neck cream from iS Clinical, which contains AHAs, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid to diminish the appearance of fine lines and lift dark spots.

  With three peptides, you can count on this silky face cream to plump the horizontal lines on your neck and make skin look fresher right away.
    With three peptides, you can count on this silky face cream to plump the horizontal lines on your neck and make skin look fresher right away.

  This cream plumps and smooths like all the others, but it also comes with a rose quartz tool so you practice the popular Gua Sha technique from the comfort of your own bathroom. Your entire neck and jawline will look more sculpted right away.
    This cream plumps and smooths like all the others, but it also comes with a rose quartz tool so you practice the popular Gua Sha technique from the comfort of your own bathroom. Your entire neck and jawline will look more sculpted right away.

  If you can't fathom adding a second cream into your routine, pick up this drugstore deal. You can use this multi-tasking cream all over your face, neck, and chest—plus it's packed with SPF 30 to protect your skin.
    If you can't fathom adding a second cream into your routine, pick up this drugstore deal. You can use this multi-tasking cream all over your face, neck, and chest—plus it's packed with SPF 30 to protect your skin.

  Slather this cream down your neck and chest and your skin will feel a little more taut right away. That's thanks to the soy fiber extract and shea butter to firm and refine your skin's texture.
    Slather this cream down your neck and chest and your skin will feel a little more taut right away. That's thanks to the soy fiber extract and shea butter to firm and refine your skin's texture.

<p><strong>Tatcha</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftatcha-ageless-revitalizing-neck-cream-P468229&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This rich cream deeply hydrates with Tatcha’s Hadasei-3 complex, while peony and vitamin C help kick-start cell turnover.</p>
<p><strong>bareMinerals</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbareminerals-ageless-phyto-retinol-neck-cream%2F5860559&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Phyto-retinol, a peptide blend, and hyaluronic acid firm skin and plump up wrinkles in this plant-based cream.</p>
<p><strong>INNISFREE</strong></p><p>innisfree.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.innisfree.com/products/firming-energy-neck-cream-with-fermented-soybean-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Formulated with “tech neck” in mind, this lightweight cream has antioxidant-rich Jeju soybean extract and oil, as well as green tea extract to fight visible signs of aging, plus moisturizing oat kernel oil.</p>
<p><strong>Perricone MD</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fperricone-md-cold-plasma-plus-neck-and-chest-30ml%2F12243916.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The skin protecting cocktail of copper peptide, vitamin C, and SPF 25 make this neck and chest cream perfect for daytime wear.</p>
<p><strong>It Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fconfidence-in-a-neck-cream-anti-aging-moisturizer%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2004645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This transformative neck cream pushes the limits of topical skin-tightening. The blend of anti-aging ingredients targets elasticity issues that are exacerbated in the neck. It even helps reduce the appearance of those pesky horizontal neck lines. </p>
<p><strong>StriVectin</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_TL%2BAdvanced%2BTightening%2BNeck%2BCream%2BPLUS_78498.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This game-changer in neck skincare is so good we had to give it a spot in our inaugural <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a26412880/anti-aging-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-aging awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anti-aging awards</a>. It contains ceramides, peptides, and a lifting complex to minimize all signs of tech neck.</p>
<p><strong>Neostrata</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Triple%2BFirming%2BAntiaging%2BNeck%2BCream_58424.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>According to board-certified dermatologist<a href="https://www.thecenterforderm.com/physicians/dr-bank/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David E. Bank" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> David E. Bank</a>, a good neck cream will contain ingredients like peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to address lines, firmness, and hyperpigmentation. His choice is this cream from Neostrata as its amino acids tightens skin that has lost elasticity.<br></p>
<p><strong>Revision Skincare</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$134.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Nectifirm%2BADVANCED_82125.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Revision Nectifirm Advanced provides amazing results," says board-certified dermatologist and founder and CEO of Russak Drematology Clinic<a href="http://www.russakdermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie E. Russak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Julie E. Russak</a>. "Nectifirm contains a potent blend of eight distinctive peptides to tighten the neck and firm crepe-y skin, while strengthening the dermal-epidermal junction. It’s the newest technology in the market."</p>
<p><strong>iS Clinical</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Neck%2BPerfect_70396.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Talakoub says to look for ingredients like vitamin C to regenerate collagen production and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin in a neck cream. Her pick is this neck cream from iS Clinical, which contains AHAs, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid to diminish the appearance of fine lines and lift dark spots. </p>
<p><strong>Estee Lauder</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Resilience%2BMultiEffect%2BTriPeptide%2BFace%2Band%2BNeck%2BCreme%2BSPF%2B15%2Bfor%2BNormalCombination%2BSkin_78760.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With three peptides, you can count on this silky face cream to plump the horizontal lines on your neck and make skin look fresher right away. </p>
<p><strong>Dr. Brandt</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Needles%2BNo%2BMore%2BNeck%2BSculpting%2BCream_80050.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cream plumps and smooths like all the others, but it also comes with a rose quartz tool so you practice the popular Gua Sha technique from the comfort of your own bathroom. Your entire neck and jawline will look more sculpted right away.</p>
<p><strong>RoC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01B0WV6GI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.27887031%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can't fathom adding a second cream into your routine, pick up this drugstore deal. You can use this multi-tasking cream all over your face, neck, and chest—plus it's packed with SPF 30 to protect your skin. </p>
<p><strong>Sisley Paris </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$185.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsisley-paris-neck-cream%2F4438658&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg27887031%2Fbest-neck-cream%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slather this cream down your neck and chest and your skin will feel a little more taut right away. That's thanks to the soy fiber extract and shea butter to firm and refine your skin's texture.</p>

