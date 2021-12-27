The Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams For Every Budget

We're all familiar with the products and ingredients we need to firm the skin on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams with a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub. These are the 13 best anti-aging neck creams for 2022.