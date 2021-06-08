The 10 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Smooth Skin

    As we get older, we produce less and less natural collagen, a key building block in our skin that keeps it looking firm, smooth, and, well, youthful. Some ingredients—such as retinol and vitamin C—can help boost collagen production, but why not go straight to the source? You can find collagen in topical, supplement, and even injectable form—all with varying degrees of results. And although the wrinkle-softening effects of collagen moisturizers may be temporary, these creams below can help kickstart your skincare transformation journey. Read on for the 9 collagen creams we think are worth it.

<p class="body-dropcap">As we get older, we produce less and less natural collagen, a key building block in our skin that keeps it looking firm, smooth, and, well, youthful. Some ingredients—such as retinol and vitamin C—can help boost collagen production, but why not go straight to the source? You can find collagen in topical, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/g13529968/collagen-supplements/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:supplement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">supplement</a>, and even injectable form—all with varying degrees of results. And although the wrinkle-softening effects of collagen moisturizers may be temporary, these creams below can help kickstart your skincare transformation journey. Read on for the 9 collagen creams we think are worth it.</p>
<p><strong>First Aid Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$42.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ffirst-aid-beauty-ultra-repair-firming-collagen-cream-with-peptides-niacinamide-P468821&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between the peptides and collagen for plump skin, niacinamide for even tone, and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and seal in moisture, this rich moisturizer has a little bit of everything your stressed-out skin needs.</p>
<p><strong>Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-collagen-deep-cream-P421957&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Vitamin C serums may get all the glory, but it can be pretty fantastic in moisturizer form too. Case in point: This formula, which pairs the brightening ingredient with plumping collagen for an all-around glow.</p>
<p><strong>Olay</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/olay-regenerist-collagen-peptide-24-moisturizer-1-7oz/-/A-80139410" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>One of the best anti-aging moisturizers you can buy at the drugstore, collagen or not. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and hydrates for up to 24 hours.</p>
<p><strong>Sisley-Paris</strong></p><p><strong>$215.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsisley-cosmetics-botanical-night-cream-with-collagen-and-woodmallow%2F2997165&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are creams you wear at night, and there are <em>night creams</em>—this is the latter. In the short term it will make you look like you slept a full eight, and in the long term it drastically reduces the appearance of fine lines. If you’re willing to invest, this formula is worth it. </p>
<p><strong>Loum</strong></p><p>loumbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floumbeauty.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Ffirming-cream-moisturizer-triserene&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stress can bring out signs of age more easily (fun!) and this vegan moisturizer has calming ingredients specifically to keep skin feeling soothed—even if only on the outside. Plus, plant-derived collagen and<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a36542105/natural-retinol-alternatives-explained/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bakuchiol (a gentler alternative to retinol)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> bakuchiol (a gentler alternative to retinol) </a>are there to help plump up fine lines. </p>
<p><strong>Pacifica</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/pacifica-vegan-collagen-every-day-lotion-1-7-fl-oz/-/A-80039320" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Collagen doesn’t always have to appear in thick, rich formulas—case in point: this lightweight lotion. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and SPF 30 protection, it’s a great addition to any daytime skin routine.</p>
<p><strong>Derma E</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$21.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fadvanced-peptides-collagen-moisturizer%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod17861003&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another affordable option with a growing fanbase, this vegan formula contains multiple skin-strengthening peptides and plant-derived collagen-boosters. Meanwhile, vitamin C and green tea provide a boost of antioxidant protection.</p>
<p><strong>L'Oreal Paris</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/l-39-oreal-paris-collagen-moisture-filler-daily-moisturizer-unscented-1-7oz/-/A-80039307" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fragrance-free, tested on sensitive skin, and under $15, this is the ultimate starter moisturizer for anyone dipping their toes into serious skincare.</p>
<p><strong>It Cosmetics</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fconfidence-in-a-cream-anti-aging-moisturizer%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod13641053&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg36492997%2Fbest-collagen-creams%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ceramides, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, squalane, collagen—name a powerhouse ingredient, it’s probably in this moisturizer. But it’s not all talk, no action; the best-seller firms, hydrates, and evens skin tone, plus it’s suitable for most skin types.</p>

Like a collagen smoothie, but for your face.

