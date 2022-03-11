10 Best Card Games to Keep Family and Friends Entertained

While tech-based entertainment like virtual reality and modern video games can be immersive, nothing beats a good card game when it comes to bringing people together at the table. There have been many new games introduced in recent years that rival (or surpass) the classics for their entertainment and social value, not to mention ingenuity and design. We’ve rounded up the best card games around for your next party or family night, as well as important advice to consider before you buy.
Best Card Games
What to Consider
Age
The first thing you’ll want to consider when purchasing a card game is the age of the players. Nearly all games have the appropriate age range clearly printed on the box, so you shouldn’t have to search for this information. If you plan to have your kids join you, you don’t want to get a game that is too difficult or inappropriate for them. Similarly, you also don’t want to get a game that won’t be challenging for adults if the whole family will be playing together.
Number of Players
If you want a game to play at parties, be sure to get one that can be played by more than just two to four players at a time. On the other hand, some games may require more than just two people to play, so it's worth noting the recommended number of players if you're unlikely to be playing with a large group.
How We Evaluated
In addition to pulling from personal experience, we consulted a number of reputable publications like The Spruce, Cool Material, and Games Radar to determine the best card games on the market today. Keeping the considerations mentioned above in mind, we generated a cross-section of games for different age groups and scenarios, so you can find one (or more) that fits your needs and sounds like fun.