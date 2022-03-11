10 Best Card Games to Keep Family and Friends Entertained

  • <p>While tech-based entertainment like <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gear/a32268347/best-vr-headsets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:virtual reality" class="link ">virtual reality</a> and modern <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/best-video-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video games" class="link ">video games</a> can be immersive, nothing beats a good card game when it comes to bringing people together at the table. There have been many new games introduced in recent years that rival (or surpass) the classics for their entertainment and social value, not to mention ingenuity and design. We’ve rounded up the best card games around for your next party or family night, as well as important advice to consider before you buy.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best Card Games</h3><ul><li><strong>Best for Everyone:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P6MZPK3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uno" class="link ">Uno</a></li><li><strong>Best Party Game:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00112IB9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apples to Apples" class="link ">Apples to Apples</a></li><li><strong>Best for Adults:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004S8F7QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cards Against Humanity" class="link ">Cards Against Humanity</a></li><li><strong>Best for Kids:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076PRWVFG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kids Against Maturity" class="link ">Kids Against Maturity</a></li><li><strong>Best Strategy Game:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010TQY7A8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Exploding Kittens" class="link ">Exploding Kittens </a></li><li><strong>Best Quick Game: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGamewright-Sushi-Go-Card-Game%2F40653869%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sushi Go!" class="link ">Sushi Go!</a></li><li><strong>Best Dark Humor:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1589781449?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloom" class="link ">Gloom</a></li><li><strong>Best for Playing as a Team:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMarvel-Champions-The-Card-Game-by-Asmodee%2F875839438%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel Champions: The Card Game" class="link ">Marvel Champions: The Card Game</a></li><li><strong>Best Horror: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0999D3P8S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arkham Horror: The Card Game" class="link ">Arkham Horror: The Card Game</a></li><li><strong>Best Spin on Traditional Cards:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000IV35?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Five Crowns" class="link ">Five Crowns</a> </li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><h4 class="body-h4">Age</h4><p>The first thing you’ll want to consider when purchasing a card game is the age of the players. Nearly all games have the appropriate age range clearly printed on the box, so you shouldn’t have to search for this information. If you plan to have your kids join you, you don’t want to get a game that is too difficult or inappropriate for them. Similarly, you also don’t want to get a game that won’t be challenging for adults if the whole family will be playing together.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Number of Players</h4><p>If you want a game to play at parties, be sure to get one that can be played by more than just two to four players at a time. On the other hand, some games may require more than just two people to play, so it's worth noting the recommended number of players if you're unlikely to be playing with a large group. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Evaluated</h3><p>In addition to pulling from personal experience, we consulted a number of reputable publications like <em>The Spruce, Cool Material</em>, and <em>Games Radar</em> to determine the best card games on the market today. Keeping the considerations mentioned above in mind, we generated a cross-section of games for different age groups and scenarios, so you can find one (or more) that fits your needs and sounds like fun.</p>
    1/11

    10 Best Card Games to Keep Family and Friends Entertained

    While tech-based entertainment like virtual reality and modern video games can be immersive, nothing beats a good card game when it comes to bringing people together at the table. There have been many new games introduced in recent years that rival (or surpass) the classics for their entertainment and social value, not to mention ingenuity and design. We’ve rounded up the best card games around for your next party or family night, as well as important advice to consider before you buy.

    Best Card Games

    What to Consider

    Age

    The first thing you’ll want to consider when purchasing a card game is the age of the players. Nearly all games have the appropriate age range clearly printed on the box, so you shouldn’t have to search for this information. If you plan to have your kids join you, you don’t want to get a game that is too difficult or inappropriate for them. Similarly, you also don’t want to get a game that won’t be challenging for adults if the whole family will be playing together.

    Number of Players

    If you want a game to play at parties, be sure to get one that can be played by more than just two to four players at a time. On the other hand, some games may require more than just two people to play, so it's worth noting the recommended number of players if you're unlikely to be playing with a large group.

    How We Evaluated

    In addition to pulling from personal experience, we consulted a number of reputable publications like The Spruce, Cool Material, and Games Radar to determine the best card games on the market today. Keeping the considerations mentioned above in mind, we generated a cross-section of games for different age groups and scenarios, so you can find one (or more) that fits your needs and sounds like fun.

    Staff, Courtesy of Gamewright
  • <p><strong>Mattel Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P6MZPK3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–10</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 7 years and up</li></ul><p>Since its introduction in the ’70s, Uno has remained consistently popular—and with good reason. It’s super easy to learn, is fun for practically all ages, and can be played with up to 10 people. Players try to get rid of all the cards in their hands by playing cards that match the color or number of the last card discarded by another player.</p><p>At the same time, their competitors try to prevent them from getting rid of their hand by playing cards that require them players to draw additional cards, skip a turn, or by catching them if they forget to say “uno” when playing their second-to-last card.</p>
    2/11

    1) Uno

    Mattel Games

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 2–10
    • Recommended Age Range: 7 years and up

    Since its introduction in the ’70s, Uno has remained consistently popular—and with good reason. It’s super easy to learn, is fun for practically all ages, and can be played with up to 10 people. Players try to get rid of all the cards in their hands by playing cards that match the color or number of the last card discarded by another player.

    At the same time, their competitors try to prevent them from getting rid of their hand by playing cards that require them players to draw additional cards, skip a turn, or by catching them if they forget to say “uno” when playing their second-to-last card.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Mattel Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.13</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00112IB9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4–10</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 12 years and up</li></ul><p>Introduced in 1999, Apples to Apples is a fun party game that works well for large groups and invites hilarity. In this game, players take turns being the judge. </p><p>The judge plays a red apple card, which is printed with a noun of some sort, and the other players each play a green apple card containing an adjective they think best describes the term on the red card. Without knowing who played each card, the judge then decides which answer they think is best and that player gets the red apple card. The player with the most red apple cards at the end of the game (which can end after any number of rounds the players agree on), is the winner.</p>
    3/11

    2) Apples to Apples

    Mattel Games

    amazon.com

    $27.13

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 4–10
    • Recommended Age Range: 12 years and up

    Introduced in 1999, Apples to Apples is a fun party game that works well for large groups and invites hilarity. In this game, players take turns being the judge.

    The judge plays a red apple card, which is printed with a noun of some sort, and the other players each play a green apple card containing an adjective they think best describes the term on the red card. Without knowing who played each card, the judge then decides which answer they think is best and that player gets the red apple card. The player with the most red apple cards at the end of the game (which can end after any number of rounds the players agree on), is the winner.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Cards Against Humanity LLC.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004S8F7QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4–20</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>17 years and up</li></ul><p>In a similar vein as Apples to Apples, but with a raunchy bent, Cards Against Humanity is a word-based game popular for parties. </p><p>The judge (a title that shifts between players with round) first puts down a black card with a fill-in-the-blank phrase or question on it. The other players are then tasked with choosing the card from their hand of white cards that completes the phrase or answers the question in the funniest manner. The often hilariously lewd results are then judged, and the player with the best response is awarded the black card. The player with the most black cards wins. (It’s up to the participants to set a time limit or number of rounds.)</p>
    4/11

    3) Cards Against Humanity

    Cards Against Humanity LLC.

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 4–20
    • Recommended Age Range: 17 years and up

    In a similar vein as Apples to Apples, but with a raunchy bent, Cards Against Humanity is a word-based game popular for parties.

    The judge (a title that shifts between players with round) first puts down a black card with a fill-in-the-blank phrase or question on it. The other players are then tasked with choosing the card from their hand of white cards that completes the phrase or answers the question in the funniest manner. The often hilariously lewd results are then judged, and the player with the best response is awarded the black card. The player with the most black cards wins. (It’s up to the participants to set a time limit or number of rounds.)

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Kids Against Maturity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076PRWVFG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4 or more</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 10 years and up</li></ul><p>Somewhere between Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity is Kids Against Maturity. It uses a format like that CAH, with questions and answers frequently containing age-appropriate toilet humor. In other words, if you are looking for something educational for your kids, this isn’t the game. But if you don’t mind fart jokes and the like, this will keep them off their phones for a few hours.</p>
    5/11

    4) Kids Against Maturity

    Kids Against Maturity

    amazon.com

    $21.24

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 4 or more
    • Recommended Age Range: 10 years and up

    Somewhere between Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity is Kids Against Maturity. It uses a format like that CAH, with questions and answers frequently containing age-appropriate toilet humor. In other words, if you are looking for something educational for your kids, this isn’t the game. But if you don’t mind fart jokes and the like, this will keep them off their phones for a few hours.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Exploding Kittens LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010TQY7A8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–5</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 7 years and up</li></ul><p> Launched after an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, Exploding Kittens is a Russian roulette-style card game where (naturally) you want to avoid having a kitten explode on you. </p><p>Round after round, players are tasked with drawing cards from a pile which has Exploding Kitten cards in it. To avoid drawing the Exploding Kitten cards, each player is given a diffuser card that can stop the explosion, a skip card that lets you avoid drawing a card for one round, an attack card that makes your opponent draw two cards, and a future card that lets you see the next three cards and move an Exploding Kitten card somewhere else in the deck. </p><p>With funny illustrations by Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens is a fun, quirky game that kids and adults can pick up quickly.</p>
    6/11

    5) Exploding Kittens

    Exploding Kittens LLC

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 2–5
    • Recommended Age Range: 7 years and up

    Launched after an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, Exploding Kittens is a Russian roulette-style card game where (naturally) you want to avoid having a kitten explode on you.

    Round after round, players are tasked with drawing cards from a pile which has Exploding Kitten cards in it. To avoid drawing the Exploding Kitten cards, each player is given a diffuser card that can stop the explosion, a skip card that lets you avoid drawing a card for one round, an attack card that makes your opponent draw two cards, and a future card that lets you see the next three cards and move an Exploding Kitten card somewhere else in the deck.

    With funny illustrations by Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens is a fun, quirky game that kids and adults can pick up quickly.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Gamewright</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F40653869%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–8</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 8 years and up</li></ul><p> In this fast-paced game, the goal is to create the best combination of sushi dishes. Evoking a conveyor belt sushi restaurant, each player chooses one card from their hand to keep then passes the remaining card to the player on the left. Players then choose another card before passing their cards again. This process is repeated until all the cards have been chosen. </p><p>Different combinations are worth different amounts of points, and finding wasabi or chopsticks cards can help you earn even more points. After three rounds, the player with the most points wins. </p>
    7/11

    6) Sushi Go!

    Gamewright

    walmart.com

    $8.87

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 2–8
    • Recommended Age Range: 8 years and up

    In this fast-paced game, the goal is to create the best combination of sushi dishes. Evoking a conveyor belt sushi restaurant, each player chooses one card from their hand to keep then passes the remaining card to the player on the left. Players then choose another card before passing their cards again. This process is repeated until all the cards have been chosen.

    Different combinations are worth different amounts of points, and finding wasabi or chopsticks cards can help you earn even more points. After three rounds, the player with the most points wins.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>Atlas Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1589781449?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–4</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>8 years and up</li></ul><p>As manufacturer Atlas Games describes it, “the world of Gloom is a sad and benighted place.” So if you have a penchant for the macabre, this is the game for you. </p><p>Each player is in control of a family of Victorian misfits, and the goal is to make each of them suffer the greatest tragedies before they inevitably pass on. Featuring transparent cards with Edward Gorey–like illustrations, the game is wonderfully rendered and a hoot to play.</p>
    8/11

    7) Gloom

    Atlas Games

    amazon.com

    $24.90

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 2–4
    • Recommended Age Range: 8 years and up

    As manufacturer Atlas Games describes it, “the world of Gloom is a sad and benighted place.” So if you have a penchant for the macabre, this is the game for you.

    Each player is in control of a family of Victorian misfits, and the goal is to make each of them suffer the greatest tragedies before they inevitably pass on. Featuring transparent cards with Edward Gorey–like illustrations, the game is wonderfully rendered and a hoot to play.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Fantasy Flight Games</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F875839438%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–4</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 14 years and up</li></ul><p>If you’d rather play <em>with</em> your friends instead of <em>against</em> them, then this Marvel-themed game is a great choice. Players assume the role of Marvel superheroes and work together to overcome foes and dire situations, which should appeal to any comic book aficionado or Marvel movie buff. Plus, there’s a continuous line of new expansion packs being released on a regular basis to keep things fresh.</p>
    9/11

    8) Marvel Champions: The Card Game

    Fantasy Flight Games

    walmart.com

    $59.95

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 1–4
    • Recommended Age Range: 14 years and up

    If you’d rather play with your friends instead of against them, then this Marvel-themed game is a great choice. Players assume the role of Marvel superheroes and work together to overcome foes and dire situations, which should appeal to any comic book aficionado or Marvel movie buff. Plus, there’s a continuous line of new expansion packs being released on a regular basis to keep things fresh.

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>Fantasy Flight Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0999D3P8S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–2</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>14 years and up</li></ul><p>Another cooperative game, Arkham Horror blurs the line between card game and role-playing adventure. You and your partner work as investigators to uncover the evil threat lurking in Arkham, Massachusetts, with the cards you hold representing tools, talents, and flaws. And, like a role-playing game, the results of one game carry over to the next, evolving the story line in the process.</p>
    10/11

    9) Arkham Horror: The Card Game

    Fantasy Flight Games

    amazon.com

    $47.96

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 1–2
    • Recommended Age Range: 14 years and up

    Another cooperative game, Arkham Horror blurs the line between card game and role-playing adventure. You and your partner work as investigators to uncover the evil threat lurking in Arkham, Massachusetts, with the cards you hold representing tools, talents, and flaws. And, like a role-playing game, the results of one game carry over to the next, evolving the story line in the process.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>SET Enterprises</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000IV35?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–7</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 8 years and up</li></ul><p>This Rummy-style game is played with a special deck that has five suits instead of four, with stars being the fifth suit. You begin the game with three cards, and the number of cards increases with each round until you have 13 total in the final round. </p><p>Wild cards for each hand correspond to the number of cards; 3s are wild in the first hand, 4s in the next, and so on, until kings are wild in the final round. The goal is to play all of your cards first, thus leaving your opponents with cards in their hands, whose point values are then tallied. The player with the lowest number of points after 13 hands wins.</p>
    11/11

    10) Five Crowns

    SET Enterprises

    amazon.com

    $11.73

    Shop Now

    Key Specs

    • Number of Players: 1–7
    • Recommended Age Range: 8 years and up

    This Rummy-style game is played with a special deck that has five suits instead of four, with stars being the fifth suit. You begin the game with three cards, and the number of cards increases with each round until you have 13 total in the final round.

    Wild cards for each hand correspond to the number of cards; 3s are wild in the first hand, 4s in the next, and so on, until kings are wild in the final round. The goal is to play all of your cards first, thus leaving your opponents with cards in their hands, whose point values are then tallied. The player with the lowest number of points after 13 hands wins.

    amazon.com
<p>While tech-based entertainment like <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/gear/a32268347/best-vr-headsets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:virtual reality" class="link ">virtual reality</a> and modern <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/best-video-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video games" class="link ">video games</a> can be immersive, nothing beats a good card game when it comes to bringing people together at the table. There have been many new games introduced in recent years that rival (or surpass) the classics for their entertainment and social value, not to mention ingenuity and design. We’ve rounded up the best card games around for your next party or family night, as well as important advice to consider before you buy.</p><h3 class="body-h3">Best Card Games</h3><ul><li><strong>Best for Everyone:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P6MZPK3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uno" class="link ">Uno</a></li><li><strong>Best Party Game:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00112IB9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apples to Apples" class="link ">Apples to Apples</a></li><li><strong>Best for Adults:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004S8F7QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cards Against Humanity" class="link ">Cards Against Humanity</a></li><li><strong>Best for Kids:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076PRWVFG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kids Against Maturity" class="link ">Kids Against Maturity</a></li><li><strong>Best Strategy Game:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010TQY7A8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Exploding Kittens" class="link ">Exploding Kittens </a></li><li><strong>Best Quick Game: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGamewright-Sushi-Go-Card-Game%2F40653869%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sushi Go!" class="link ">Sushi Go!</a></li><li><strong>Best Dark Humor:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1589781449?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloom" class="link ">Gloom</a></li><li><strong>Best for Playing as a Team:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMarvel-Champions-The-Card-Game-by-Asmodee%2F875839438%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marvel Champions: The Card Game" class="link ">Marvel Champions: The Card Game</a></li><li><strong>Best Horror: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0999D3P8S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arkham Horror: The Card Game" class="link ">Arkham Horror: The Card Game</a></li><li><strong>Best Spin on Traditional Cards:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000IV35?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Five Crowns" class="link ">Five Crowns</a> </li></ul><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider</h3><h4 class="body-h4">Age</h4><p>The first thing you’ll want to consider when purchasing a card game is the age of the players. Nearly all games have the appropriate age range clearly printed on the box, so you shouldn’t have to search for this information. If you plan to have your kids join you, you don’t want to get a game that is too difficult or inappropriate for them. Similarly, you also don’t want to get a game that won’t be challenging for adults if the whole family will be playing together.</p><h4 class="body-h4">Number of Players</h4><p>If you want a game to play at parties, be sure to get one that can be played by more than just two to four players at a time. On the other hand, some games may require more than just two people to play, so it's worth noting the recommended number of players if you're unlikely to be playing with a large group. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Evaluated</h3><p>In addition to pulling from personal experience, we consulted a number of reputable publications like <em>The Spruce, Cool Material</em>, and <em>Games Radar</em> to determine the best card games on the market today. Keeping the considerations mentioned above in mind, we generated a cross-section of games for different age groups and scenarios, so you can find one (or more) that fits your needs and sounds like fun.</p>
<p><strong>Mattel Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P6MZPK3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–10</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 7 years and up</li></ul><p>Since its introduction in the ’70s, Uno has remained consistently popular—and with good reason. It’s super easy to learn, is fun for practically all ages, and can be played with up to 10 people. Players try to get rid of all the cards in their hands by playing cards that match the color or number of the last card discarded by another player.</p><p>At the same time, their competitors try to prevent them from getting rid of their hand by playing cards that require them players to draw additional cards, skip a turn, or by catching them if they forget to say “uno” when playing their second-to-last card.</p>
<p><strong>Mattel Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.13</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00112IB9S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4–10</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 12 years and up</li></ul><p>Introduced in 1999, Apples to Apples is a fun party game that works well for large groups and invites hilarity. In this game, players take turns being the judge. </p><p>The judge plays a red apple card, which is printed with a noun of some sort, and the other players each play a green apple card containing an adjective they think best describes the term on the red card. Without knowing who played each card, the judge then decides which answer they think is best and that player gets the red apple card. The player with the most red apple cards at the end of the game (which can end after any number of rounds the players agree on), is the winner.</p>
<p><strong>Cards Against Humanity LLC.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004S8F7QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4–20</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>17 years and up</li></ul><p>In a similar vein as Apples to Apples, but with a raunchy bent, Cards Against Humanity is a word-based game popular for parties. </p><p>The judge (a title that shifts between players with round) first puts down a black card with a fill-in-the-blank phrase or question on it. The other players are then tasked with choosing the card from their hand of white cards that completes the phrase or answers the question in the funniest manner. The often hilariously lewd results are then judged, and the player with the best response is awarded the black card. The player with the most black cards wins. (It’s up to the participants to set a time limit or number of rounds.)</p>
<p><strong>Kids Against Maturity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.24</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076PRWVFG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 4 or more</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 10 years and up</li></ul><p>Somewhere between Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity is Kids Against Maturity. It uses a format like that CAH, with questions and answers frequently containing age-appropriate toilet humor. In other words, if you are looking for something educational for your kids, this isn’t the game. But if you don’t mind fart jokes and the like, this will keep them off their phones for a few hours.</p>
<p><strong>Exploding Kittens LLC</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B010TQY7A8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–5</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 7 years and up</li></ul><p> Launched after an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, Exploding Kittens is a Russian roulette-style card game where (naturally) you want to avoid having a kitten explode on you. </p><p>Round after round, players are tasked with drawing cards from a pile which has Exploding Kitten cards in it. To avoid drawing the Exploding Kitten cards, each player is given a diffuser card that can stop the explosion, a skip card that lets you avoid drawing a card for one round, an attack card that makes your opponent draw two cards, and a future card that lets you see the next three cards and move an Exploding Kitten card somewhere else in the deck. </p><p>With funny illustrations by Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens is a fun, quirky game that kids and adults can pick up quickly.</p>
<p><strong>Gamewright</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.87</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F40653869%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–8</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 8 years and up</li></ul><p> In this fast-paced game, the goal is to create the best combination of sushi dishes. Evoking a conveyor belt sushi restaurant, each player chooses one card from their hand to keep then passes the remaining card to the player on the left. Players then choose another card before passing their cards again. This process is repeated until all the cards have been chosen. </p><p>Different combinations are worth different amounts of points, and finding wasabi or chopsticks cards can help you earn even more points. After three rounds, the player with the most points wins. </p>
<p><strong>Atlas Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1589781449?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 2–4</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>8 years and up</li></ul><p>As manufacturer Atlas Games describes it, “the world of Gloom is a sad and benighted place.” So if you have a penchant for the macabre, this is the game for you. </p><p>Each player is in control of a family of Victorian misfits, and the goal is to make each of them suffer the greatest tragedies before they inevitably pass on. Featuring transparent cards with Edward Gorey–like illustrations, the game is wonderfully rendered and a hoot to play.</p>
<p><strong>Fantasy Flight Games</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F875839438%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg39386394%2Fbest-card-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–4</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 14 years and up</li></ul><p>If you’d rather play <em>with</em> your friends instead of <em>against</em> them, then this Marvel-themed game is a great choice. Players assume the role of Marvel superheroes and work together to overcome foes and dire situations, which should appeal to any comic book aficionado or Marvel movie buff. Plus, there’s a continuous line of new expansion packs being released on a regular basis to keep things fresh.</p>
<p><strong>Fantasy Flight Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0999D3P8S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–2</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range: </strong>14 years and up</li></ul><p>Another cooperative game, Arkham Horror blurs the line between card game and role-playing adventure. You and your partner work as investigators to uncover the evil threat lurking in Arkham, Massachusetts, with the cards you hold representing tools, talents, and flaws. And, like a role-playing game, the results of one game carry over to the next, evolving the story line in the process.</p>
<p><strong>SET Enterprises</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.73</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00000IV35?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.39386394%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Key Specs</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Number of Players:</strong> 1–7</li><li><strong>Recommended Age Range:</strong> 8 years and up</li></ul><p>This Rummy-style game is played with a special deck that has five suits instead of four, with stars being the fifth suit. You begin the game with three cards, and the number of cards increases with each round until you have 13 total in the final round. </p><p>Wild cards for each hand correspond to the number of cards; 3s are wild in the first hand, 4s in the next, and so on, until kings are wild in the final round. The goal is to play all of your cards first, thus leaving your opponents with cards in their hands, whose point values are then tallied. The player with the lowest number of points after 13 hands wins.</p>

These card games are ideal for making the most out of any party or gathering. These are the best card games for kids and adults in 2022.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.