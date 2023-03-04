The 10 Best Bongs For Smoking Better Weed

PureWow

This past January marked exactly three years since Prince Harry (38) and his wife, Meghan Markle (41), officially stepped down from their senior titles. Since then, the married couple has created a life for themselves outside of the royal family by moving to California to raise their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1). Many royal spectators have shared their thoughts about the Sussexes' decision to leave. And now, Sarah Ferguson, 63, is opening up about her feelings toward the departure. T