The 10 Best Bongs For Smoking Better Weed

  So, you smoke weed. And not like a pedestrian who takes small hits from plain weed pipes, techy weed vaporizers, or cheaply rolled joints; but like a renaissance man who revels in getting THC into your body the indulgent, profound way: Via bong, properly known as a water pipe.

A bong is a status symbol, one that announces a posh cannabis life vociferously. As such, a good bong can cost a pretty penny compared to simpler "puff, puff, pass" tools. With good reason! It really beats every other method of ingesting that beautiful smoke. It's the only way to really do your loud justice.

As such, we found the 10 best bongs to set you soaring, each with its own schtick or stylish riff to make ripping it even better. Lastly, read on for the nitty-gritty of smoking weed via bongs, and facts regarding their health aspects. Forgive our language, but smoking kills, so do it responsibly.
    The 10 Best Bongs For Smoking Better Weed

    So, you smoke weed. And not like a pedestrian who takes small hits from plain weed pipes, techy weed vaporizers, or cheaply rolled joints; but like a renaissance man who revels in getting THC into your body the indulgent, profound way: Via bong, properly known as a water pipe.

    A bong is a status symbol, one that announces a posh cannabis life vociferously. As such, a good bong can cost a pretty penny compared to simpler “puff, puff, pass” tools. With good reason! It really beats every other method of ingesting that beautiful smoke. It's the only way to really do your loud justice.

    As such, we found the 10 best bongs to set you soaring, each with its own schtick or stylish riff to make ripping it even better. Lastly, read on for the nitty-gritty of smoking weed via bongs, and facts regarding their health aspects. Forgive our language, but smoking kills, so do it responsibly.

  Diamond Glass

$45.99

To ease you in, let's start with something, well...easy. Glasscity's beaker bong is one of the most affordable options that doesn't skim on quality. It's durable, made of borosilicate glass that won't crack. The bowl, downstem, and mouthpiece are pretty run-of-the-mill, though there are a few built-in ice notches in case you want to use ice to chill the smoke. Otherwise, nothing fancy, nothing special, just a solid bong that does what it's supposed to.

Size: 8 inches tall
    Classic Beaker Bong

    Diamond Glass

    $45.99

    To ease you in, let's start with something, well...easy. Glasscity's beaker bong is one of the most affordable options that doesn't skim on quality. It's durable, made of borosilicate glass that won't crack. The bowl, downstem, and mouthpiece are pretty run-of-the-mill, though there are a few built-in ice notches in case you want to use ice to chill the smoke. Otherwise, nothing fancy, nothing special, just a solid bong that does what it’s supposed to.

    Size: 8 inches tall

  Freeze Pipe

$160.97

If you're looking for the coldest, smoothest hit—i.e., if you never want to cough again from ripping—just adding ice cubes won't cut it. You'll need the power of glycerin coils which can cool the smoke down by over 300 degrees. Simply attach the glycerin chamber back on after you chill it in the freezer, and when you draw, the smoke travels up through the chamber and comes out like an arctic cloud—crisp, silky, and high.

Size: 12 inches tall
    The Freeze Pipe Glycerin Beaker Bong

    Freeze Pipe

    $160.97

    If you're looking for the coldest, smoothest hit—i.e., if you never want to cough again from ripping—just adding ice cubes won't cut it. You'll need the power of glycerin coils which can cool the smoke down by over 300 degrees. Simply attach the glycerin chamber back on after you chill it in the freezer, and when you draw, the smoke travels up through the chamber and comes out like an arctic cloud—crisp, silky, and high.

    Size: 12 inches tall

  Edie Parker

$795.00

Edie Parker's glass trends playful, but this collab with Brooklyn-based artist Paul Arnhold is a straight up work of art. Typically, we'd say never have your bong on display in your home, but this might just break that rule... Use it as a vase when you're not toking, and we think it could work.

Size: 12 inches tall
    Paul Arnhold x Edie Parker Bong

    Edie Parker

    $795.00

    Edie Parker's glass trends playful, but this collab with Brooklyn-based artist Paul Arnhold is a straight up work of art. Typically, we'd say never have your bong on display in your home, but this might just break that rule... Use it as a vase when you're not toking, and we think it could work.

    Size: 12 inches tall

  LA Pipes

$69.99

Onto the land of percolator, or perc, that'll further chill and filtrate the smoke after it goes through the downstem. LA Pipes' bong has a perc with small holes or slits at the bottom—like a showerhead—to create bubbles that render the smoke easier to inhale. There's even the double option—perc on top of perc—that'll take the edge off of your hits twice, since a rip can never be too smooth. At this price, it's a no-brainer.

Size: 12 or 14 inches tall
    Showerhead Perc Straight Bong

    LA Pipes

    $69.99

    Onto the land of percolator, or perc, that'll further chill and filtrate the smoke after it goes through the downstem. LA Pipes' bong has a perc with small holes or slits at the bottom—like a showerhead—to create bubbles that render the smoke easier to inhale. There's even the double option—perc on top of perc—that'll take the edge off of your hits twice, since a rip can never be too smooth. At this price, it's a no-brainer.

    Size: 12 or 14 inches tall

  RYOT

$100.00

A lot of design effort went into this thing, so it'll look beautiful and function beautifully. Plus, a totally frosty rip is now feasible since its heavy-wall ceramic build can withstand being in the freezer. Even better, you won't have to bear the unsightly visual of dirty water. The soft, squared-off cork base also makes it easy to handle. Though the port top looks a bit large and the removable downstem a bit long, once you get it right, it's entirely satisfying.

Size: 9.5 inches tall
    Ceramic Traveller Water Pipe

    RYOT

    $100.00

    A lot of design effort went into this thing, so it'll look beautiful and function beautifully. Plus, a totally frosty rip is now feasible since its heavy-wall ceramic build can withstand being in the freezer. Even better, you won't have to bear the unsightly visual of dirty water. The soft, squared-off cork base also makes it easy to handle. Though the port top looks a bit large and the removable downstem a bit long, once you get it right, it's entirely satisfying.

    Size: 9.5 inches tall

  Session Goods

$120.00

The plausible future of bong: a bong that doesn't look like bong, but more like a metronome. At first, judging by its cover, "modern" and "minimalist" come to mind—but you get a bit of maximalism in the mix once you pack the bowl. With an angled mouthpiece and tapered form, it's extra easy to hold. The silicone footer both indicates water line and offers extra protection for the already very thick borosilicate glass body. And, as per reviews, the hits are fat—so it'll rip hard.

Size: 10 inches tall
    Modern Bong

    Session Goods

    $120.00

    The plausible future of bong: a bong that doesn't look like bong, but more like a metronome. At first, judging by its cover, "modern" and "minimalist" come to mind—but you get a bit of maximalism in the mix once you pack the bowl. With an angled mouthpiece and tapered form, it's extra easy to hold. The silicone footer both indicates water line and offers extra protection for the already very thick borosilicate glass body. And, as per reviews, the hits are fat—so it'll rip hard.

    Size: 10 inches tall

  Marley Natural

$249.99

The best of two worlds collide here—high-grade borosilicate glass and sustainably-sourced wood—to make a case for craftsmanship in your cannabis devices. Then, making a point for style-meets-substance, this bong uses a thick Swiss downstem that has several holes (like Swiss cheese) for smoke and water to pass around, filtering and cooling them in the process to turn out a super smooth hit. However, it is prone to cracks and breaking, according to a few user reviews. So handle it with care.

Size: 12 inches tall
    Walnut Wood & Glass Bubbler Water Pipe

    Marley Natural

    $249.99

    The best of two worlds collide here—high-grade borosilicate glass and sustainably-sourced wood—to make a case for craftsmanship in your cannabis devices. Then, making a point for style-meets-substance, this bong uses a thick Swiss downstem that has several holes (like Swiss cheese) for smoke and water to pass around, filtering and cooling them in the process to turn out a super smooth hit. However, it is prone to cracks and breaking, according to a few user reviews. So handle it with care.

    Size: 12 inches tall

  Heir

$220.00

Alumina ceramic, stainless steel, soda-lime glass—simply the names of these materials scream "high-end." They are pretty hardwearing too, forming Heir's Waterpipe, which is easy on the eyes and lungs. Specifically, it has an eight-slotted percolator for better filtration and smoother smoke. The mouthpiece is ergonomically angled as well to make taking a hit easier. If there's ever been a bong for getting beautifully stoned, this is it.

Size: 11 or 13 inches tall
    Waterpipe

    Heir

    $220.00

    Alumina ceramic, stainless steel, soda-lime glass—simply the names of these materials scream "high-end." They are pretty hardwearing too, forming Heir's Waterpipe, which is easy on the eyes and lungs. Specifically, it has an eight-slotted percolator for better filtration and smoother smoke. The mouthpiece is ergonomically angled as well to make taking a hit easier. If there's ever been a bong for getting beautifully stoned, this is it.

    Size: 11 or 13 inches tall

  STÜNDENGLASS

$599.95

You might well question the relevance of Stündenglass's $600 sizable, tablet-shaped hourglass contraption to your cannabis lifestyle, but we'll do our best to sell it. First, it'll get you mightily stoned—it even gave Seth Rogen a coughing fit. Second, it can rotate 360 degrees, and once flipped, it'll leverage gravity and opposing airflow to pull in and filter the smoke. Lastly, when flipped back, gravity will push the smoke out, and you won't even need to touch the mouthpiece to inbreathe. Clean and seamless. But high practically perfected by physics definitely doesn't come cheap.

Size: 15 inches tall
    Glass Gravity Infuser

    STÜNDENGLASS

    $599.95

    You might well question the relevance of Stündenglass's $600 sizable, tablet-shaped hourglass contraption to your cannabis lifestyle, but we’ll do our best to sell it. First, it’ll get you mightily stoned—it even gave Seth Rogen a coughing fit. Second, it can rotate 360 degrees, and once flipped, it’ll leverage gravity and opposing airflow to pull in and filter the smoke. Lastly, when flipped back, gravity will push the smoke out, and you won’t even need to touch the mouthpiece to inbreathe. Clean and seamless. But high practically perfected by physics definitely doesn't come cheap.

    Size: 15 inches tall

  Puffco

$67.50

Should you opt to stay under the radar—for any occasion or reason—Puffco's Budsy camouflages as an ordinary Tritan water bottle for incognito smoking. As novel as that sounds, the bong's design actually delivers quality vapor. Unfold it and you'll see it's fully rigged with a flip-spout mouthpiece, ceramic bowl, and a downstem and perc disguised as straw. In other words: everything you need to draw a powerful rip.

Size: 9 inches tall
*Fill bottle up to 420ml
    Budsy

    Puffco

    $67.50

    Should you opt to stay under the radar—for any occasion or reason—Puffco's Budsy camouflages as an ordinary Tritan water bottle for incognito smoking. As novel as that sounds, the bong's design actually delivers quality vapor. Unfold it and you'll see it's fully rigged with a flip-spout mouthpiece, ceramic bowl, and a downstem and perc disguised as straw. In other words: everything you need to draw a powerful rip.

    Size: 9 inches tall
    *Fill bottle up to 420ml

