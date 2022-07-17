The 45 Best Classic Horror Films of All Times
- 1/45
FrankensteinMovieclips@Youtube
- 2/45
Halloween (1978)Horror Land Trailers@Youtube
- 3/45
The ThingGrindhouse Movie Trailers@Youtube
- 4/45
The Blob (1958)RetroAlexander@Youtube
- 5/45
House on Haunted Hill (1959)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 6/45
MBFI@Youtube
- 7/45
Bunny Lake Is MissingTrailer Chan@Youtube
- 8/45
The MummyRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 9/45
VampyrEurekaentertainment@Youtube
- 10/45
The Man Who LaughsFlicker Alley@Youtube
- 11/45
PoltergeistRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 12/45
The Phantom CarriageBiggest Trailer DataBase@Youtube
- 13/45
JawsRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 14/45
The Texas Chainsaw MassacreThe Trailer Guy@Youtube
- 15/45
Wait Until DarkRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 16/45
Dracula (1931)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 17/45
Seance on a Wet AfternoonHD Retro Trailers@Youtube
- 18/45
Cat People (1942)ClassicMovieTrailers@Youtube
- 19/45
The LodgerUnseen Trailers@Youtube
- 20/45
Curse of the DemonVulture Graffix@Youtube
- 21/45
KwaidanEurekaentertainment@Youtube
- 22/45
Hour of the WolfRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 23/45
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 24/45
RepulsionHD Retro Trailers@Youtube
- 25/45
Peeping TomStudiocanalUK@Youtube
- 26/45
Nosferatu (1922)Eurekaentertainment@Youtube
- 27/45
Diaboliquecriterioncollection@Youtube
- 28/45
The Omen (1976)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 29/45
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)ScreamFactoryTV@Youtube
- 30/45
CarrieMGM@Youtube
- 31/45
The ExorcistA Little Dead Podcast@Youtube
- 32/45
A Nightmare on Elm StreetRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 33/45
Rosemary's BabyW. David Lindholm@Youtube
- 34/45
The Birdsbing wall@Youtube
- 35/45
The ShiningStanley Kubrick@Youtube
- 36/45
EraserheadRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 37/45
The InnocentsBFITrailers@Youtube
- 38/45
The Cabinet of Dr. CaligariRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 39/45
FreaksHaphazardStuff@Youtube
- 40/45
Carnival of SoulsVideo Detective@Youtube
- 41/45
The Night of the Huntercriterioncollection@Youtube
- 42/45
Eyes Without a Facelachambreverte@Youtube
- 43/45
The Hauntingfrightism@Youtube
- 44/45
PsychoRotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
- 45/45
Night of the Living DeadFerranteProduction@Youtube