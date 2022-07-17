The 45 Best Classic Horror Films of All Times

  • <p>Dr. Frankenstein's monster, assembled together from the parts of dead bodies, is one of the most famous monsters ever created. Author Mary Shelley came up with the idea of a reanimated corpse when she was just 18 years old, and he was made even more iconic as part of Universal Pictures' monster pantheon.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B002RXS1NQ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Ffrankenstein%2Fumc.cmc.2lhlymoxsjrqr9phsp74z8op2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN8K-4osNb0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1/45

    Frankenstein

    Dr. Frankenstein's monster, assembled together from the parts of dead bodies, is one of the most famous monsters ever created. Author Mary Shelley came up with the idea of a reanimated corpse when she was just 18 years old, and he was made even more iconic as part of Universal Pictures' monster pantheon.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Movieclips@Youtube
  • <p>Murderer <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a38078003/michael-myers-halloween-actors-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Myers" class="link ">Michael Myers</a> escapes on Halloween night and returns to his hometown, stalking his next victims and wreaking havoc on local teenagers.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B018A5RPYU/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fhalloween%2Fumc.cmc.3ucmuzhhu97vky5ss9shi57ba&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmvQ_ii42mc&ab_channel=HorrorLandTrailers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2/45

    Halloween (1978)

    Murderer Michael Myers escapes on Halloween night and returns to his hometown, stalking his next victims and wreaking havoc on local teenagers.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Horror Land Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>An alien that can copy and take the form of the humans it encounters is thawed out of an icy prison by scientists at an arctic research stadium. Wow, what a plot. Starring Kurt Russell and directed by John Carpenter, the small crew has no idea what they've accidentally unleashed. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B009CGRWP4/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-thing%2Fumc.cmc.70lpgfopfk3gr1pg7uux69znx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eke95-lTPnY&t=16s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3/45

    The Thing

    An alien that can copy and take the form of the humans it encounters is thawed out of an icy prison by scientists at an arctic research stadium. Wow, what a plot. Starring Kurt Russell and directed by John Carpenter, the small crew has no idea what they've accidentally unleashed.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Grindhouse Movie Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>The blob is a gelatinous mass that eats its victims alive, growing in size with each new meal. It's a campy classic starring Steve McQueen—and one of the most ridiculous monsters ever brought to the big screen.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXk3jtA3s8p4_wwEAAAWb%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00LTMEK2M/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-blob%2Fumc.cmc.21gm9sjpyp1m3kf65f1xektbs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdUsyXQ8Wrs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4/45

    The Blob (1958)

    The blob is a gelatinous mass that eats its victims alive, growing in size with each new meal. It's a campy classic starring Steve McQueen—and one of the most ridiculous monsters ever brought to the big screen.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    RetroAlexander@Youtube
  • <p>Vincent Price had such a gift for suspenseful storytelling that his voice was used in Michael Jackson's "Thriller." And roles in films like <em>House on Haunted Hill, </em>partly inspired by "The Haunting of Hill House," first cemented the stage and television actor as a master.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07121JQ9J/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fhouse-on-haunted-hill%2Fumc.cmc.2otxctozjojdibqsuss1f0mnp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bsa9ymSDoJ0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5/45

    House on Haunted Hill (1959)

    Vincent Price had such a gift for suspenseful storytelling that his voice was used in Michael Jackson's "Thriller." And roles in films like House on Haunted Hill, partly inspired by "The Haunting of Hill House," first cemented the stage and television actor as a master.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A terrifying early horror classic, <em>M </em>follows a serial killer who roams the streets of Germany and preys on young children. Scary! With the cops on his trail, the killer works himself into a petrified frenzy.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXmlRjAlfIsNVoAEAAAHI%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0023AO5JC/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsVproWjN6c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6/45

    M

    A terrifying early horror classic, M follows a serial killer who roams the streets of Germany and preys on young children. Scary! With the cops on his trail, the killer works himself into a petrified frenzy.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon

    See the original post on Youtube

    BFI@Youtube
  • <p><em>Bunny Lake Is Missing </em>is the absolutely terrifying story of a woman who, when she goes to her daughter's school, can't find her young one anywhere. Even worse, none of the teachers even remember seeing her. As she scours the surroundings, the town starts to question her sanity.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B003QGRVX4/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fbunny-lake-is-missing%2Fumc.cmc.1r68h74509zerh908gcpfybmx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwQ5qZA_BxU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7/45

    Bunny Lake Is Missing

    Bunny Lake Is Missing is the absolutely terrifying story of a woman who, when she goes to her daughter's school, can't find her young one anywhere. Even worse, none of the teachers even remember seeing her. As she scours the surroundings, the town starts to question her sanity.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Trailer Chan@Youtube
  • <p>It's 1932 and, I think we can all agree, the stakes were quite a bit lower for what would shock audiences. Here, one guy dresses up like an Egyptian mummy, hypnotizes with his spinning eyes, and all hell breaks loose. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B009CGDO8I/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-mummy%2Fumc.cmc.i3bkzqaecgru5tc2fwj0mcs3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i6xNScZRP4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8/45

    The Mummy

    It's 1932 and, I think we can all agree, the stakes were quite a bit lower for what would shock audiences. Here, one guy dresses up like an Egyptian mummy, hypnotizes with his spinning eyes, and all hell breaks loose.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p><em>Vampyr </em>is a Danish telling of vampire folklore, made in 1932 when sound films were still relatively new. The work also employed spooky shadows and visual effects. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07CZTYFT8/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acZJwgwmk4w&ab_channel=Eurekaentertainment" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9/45

    Vampyr

    Vampyr is a Danish telling of vampire folklore, made in 1932 when sound films were still relatively new. The work also employed spooky shadows and visual effects.

    Watch on Amazon

    See the original post on Youtube

    Eurekaentertainment@Youtube
  • <p>Conrad Veidt's performance in <em>The Man Who Laughs </em>was one of the strangest releases of the silent film era. When a corrupt surgeon carves a permanent smile onto a young boy's face, he grows up mocked and loveless until he meets the beautiful Dea, who is blind.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B09QGMFPJF/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KhzpkSDwHA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10/45

    The Man Who Laughs

    Conrad Veidt's performance in The Man Who Laughs was one of the strangest releases of the silent film era. When a corrupt surgeon carves a permanent smile onto a young boy's face, he grows up mocked and loveless until he meets the beautiful Dea, who is blind.

    Watch on Amazon

    See the original post on Youtube

    Flicker Alley@Youtube
  • <p> Kids make everything scary, which is something Steven Spielberg knew when he wrote the screenplay for <em>Poltergeist</em><em>. </em>A haunted house is one thing but when kids start communicating with the spirits, it's all over for the audience's nerves. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGX-y3ZgaJBMI1TwEAAAAJ%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00471TLZS/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fpoltergeist%2Fumc.cmc.4cqxif55i6c4afe1n05plxnjj&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eZgEKjYJqA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11/45

    Poltergeist

    Kids make everything scary, which is something Steven Spielberg knew when he wrote the screenplay for Poltergeist. A haunted house is one thing but when kids start communicating with the spirits, it's all over for the audience's nerves.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A silent film classic, <em>The Phantom Carriage </em>retells the myth of the grim reaper. In this Swedish horror creation, the last person to die when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's must become Death himself. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-phantom-carriage%2Fumc.cmc.5thnmp20pkvnsewsb13rsut8z&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUX2w7TFNHQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    12/45

    The Phantom Carriage

    A silent film classic, The Phantom Carriage retells the myth of the grim reaper. In this Swedish horror creation, the last person to die when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's must become Death himself.

    Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Biggest Trailer DataBase@Youtube
  • <p>Shark Week meets the Hollywood blockbuster in <em>Jaws</em>, <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a36439321/watching-scary-movies-with-kids-essay/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the original scourge of the deep" class="link ">the original scourge of the deep</a> that sends the beach crowd running and the brave hunters in need of a bigger boat.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B008LY5VHE/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fjaws%2Fumc.cmc.2bz6csnv519zyivpg4qb9cgbn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1fu_sA7XhE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    13/45

    Jaws

    Shark Week meets the Hollywood blockbuster in Jaws, the original scourge of the deep that sends the beach crowd running and the brave hunters in need of a bigger boat.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p><em>The Texas Chainsaw Massacre</em> established the modern, gory slasher genre thanks to the titular killer, his chainsaw, and his mask made from human flesh. Even worse is that the group of terrorized friends stays at a farmhouse—a treasure trove of dangerous machines and tools.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B077T2C24J/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Ftexas-chainsaw-massacre%2Fumc.cmc.2iv326v5jkgvz24aul7y1ifuk&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3TILW0O_C0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    14/45

    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

    The Texas Chainsaw Massacre established the modern, gory slasher genre thanks to the titular killer, his chainsaw, and his mask made from human flesh. Even worse is that the group of terrorized friends stays at a farmhouse—a treasure trove of dangerous machines and tools.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    The Trailer Guy@Youtube
  • <p>In this 1964 thriller, which manages to take place entirely within the confines of her small apartment, Audrey Hepburn stars as a blind woman who becomes the victim of a home invasion.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B002R25THI/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fwait-until-dark%2Fumc.cmc.88dwiy7goe1xpoufy878q11o&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKeTME_tRUI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15/45

    Wait Until Dark

    In this 1964 thriller, which manages to take place entirely within the confines of her small apartment, Audrey Hepburn stars as a blind woman who becomes the victim of a home invasion.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Bela Lugosi became one of the most famous horror actors of the '30s and '40s after his role in <em>Dracula</em>, defining the modern version of the dashing, hypnotizing vampire who preys on his victims so that he can suck out their blood.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B002MFX238/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fdracula%2Fumc.cmc.2gvp54wdmqy9xqy41vv94sw87&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoaMw91MC9k" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    16/45

    Dracula (1931)

    Bela Lugosi became one of the most famous horror actors of the '30s and '40s after his role in Dracula, defining the modern version of the dashing, hypnotizing vampire who preys on his victims so that he can suck out their blood.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Trying to think of ways to improve her business as a medium, a housewife sends her timid husband to kidnap a little girl so that she can use her "psychic powers" to aid the police in finding her.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXmlSfgZQiZ4_wwEAADAh%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLrtv6YfyVE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17/45

    Seance on a Wet Afternoon

    Trying to think of ways to improve her business as a medium, a housewife sends her timid husband to kidnap a little girl so that she can use her "psychic powers" to aid the police in finding her.

    Watch on HBO Max

    See the original post on Youtube

    HD Retro Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>No, this isn't Paul Schrader's freaky '90s remake, this is the 1942 <em>Cat People</em>, a classic thriller by Jacques Tourneur about a woman who believes that she has a curse that turns her into a jaguar. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.e6a9f7b4-2589-58e0-c27c-fdfcfbdf75d5?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fcurse-of-the-demon%2Fumc.cmc.19h4mroi05k9ehqacjj6huytf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ADPSaybusM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18/45

    Cat People (1942)

    No, this isn't Paul Schrader's freaky '90s remake, this is the 1942 Cat People, a classic thriller by Jacques Tourneur about a woman who believes that she has a curse that turns her into a jaguar.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    ClassicMovieTrailers@Youtube
  • <p>When a series of murders occurs in London, frightened citizens start pointing their fingers at a reclusive, secretive new tenant who pays in advance and is prone to suspicious behavior. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXn0XLAiOur8ungEAAADz%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00JP5JBP6/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fcurse-of-the-demon%2Fumc.cmc.19h4mroi05k9ehqacjj6huytf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7C2PSYDVqY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    19/45

    The Lodger

    When a series of murders occurs in London, frightened citizens start pointing their fingers at a reclusive, secretive new tenant who pays in advance and is prone to suspicious behavior.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Unseen Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>There are secrets living in Stonehenge—a prehistoric rock sculpture with unknown origins—and Professor John Holden decides to investigate its ties to the supernatural. When he meets satanic cult leader Dr. Julian Karswell, his faith in science is shaken.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.88a9f71e-5464-3552-d329-da20814eb2a6?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fcurse-of-the-demon%2Fumc.cmc.19h4mroi05k9ehqacjj6huytf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRiS7De2hs4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    20/45

    Curse of the Demon

    There are secrets living in Stonehenge—a prehistoric rock sculpture with unknown origins—and Professor John Holden decides to investigate its ties to the supernatural. When he meets satanic cult leader Dr. Julian Karswell, his faith in science is shaken.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Vulture Graffix@Youtube
  • <p><em>Kwaidan</em>, a Japanese horror anthology film whose title translates to "ghost story" in English, features four stories of supernatural folklore and terror in feudal Japan. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXmlR3QfsGCLCHAEAAB7S%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B015EUU67W/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fkwaidan%2Fumc.cmc.5fgwsd33vynj6u9i45xi5t1p3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YadApPG8W7Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    21/45

    Kwaidan

    Kwaidan, a Japanese horror anthology film whose title translates to "ghost story" in English, features four stories of supernatural folklore and terror in feudal Japan.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Eurekaentertainment@Youtube
  • <p>Ingmar Bergman's remote Swedish hour film follows an artistic couple's island retreat and the demons that visit them at night. The ghoulish entities make their way into his art, and his wife worries after reading his troubled diary.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fhour-of-the-wolf%2Fumc.cmc.3lahr8x2vvwwfuwm0pifnxq1w&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7PWFiLkKG4&t=13s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    22/45

    Hour of the Wolf

    Ingmar Bergman's remote Swedish hour film follows an artistic couple's island retreat and the demons that visit them at night. The ghoulish entities make their way into his art, and his wife worries after reading his troubled diary.

    Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star together in this disturbing drama about two sisters who ruined each other's lives. Injured in a car crash by her sister and now wheelchair-bound, the former child actress decides to seek revenge.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGX-ESyQ8fQMIPaQEAAAAC%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B004WE8KNO/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fwhat-ever-happened-to-baby-jane%2Fumc.cmc.74fpcb157opjuee58eshqo88c&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple TV+">Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cth9aakWf38" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    23/45

    What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

    Legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star together in this disturbing drama about two sisters who ruined each other's lives. Injured in a car crash by her sister and now wheelchair-bound, the former child actress decides to seek revenge.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Put off by the advances of almost every man she encounters, a young manicurist, played by Catherine Deneuve, is slowly driven to madness as she fearfully locks herself in her apartment.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001TUUK3W/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Frepulsion%2Fumc.cmc.6nts5hrwje5uh1e9864b5tt0e&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jdUAZ-tstk&t=22s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    24/45

    Repulsion

    Put off by the advances of almost every man she encounters, a young manicurist, played by Catherine Deneuve, is slowly driven to madness as she fearfully locks herself in her apartment.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    HD Retro Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A photographer and film studio employee who takes seductive photos of women decides to make a documentary on the feeling of fear by filming his victims' deaths as he murders them.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00FGCUTJE/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fpeeping-tom%2Fumc.cmc.mo57vat7m11jrhnqcavv627u&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple TV+">Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAZZmclLdo8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    25/45

    Peeping Tom

    A photographer and film studio employee who takes seductive photos of women decides to make a documentary on the feeling of fear by filming his victims' deaths as he murders them.

    Watch on Amazon Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    StudiocanalUK@Youtube
  • <p>100 years since the silent horror film's debut, the legend of Nosferatu, the Transylvanian vampire, has lived on through countless Dracula adaptations, teen fantasy romance novels like <em>Twilight</em>, and even B-List Spider-Man villains like <em>Morbius</em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00OYB2FAO/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fnosferatu%2Fumc.cmc.3txkoj5nr5rt0bxk3pofow1by&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npxhdRMYHy0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    26/45

    Nosferatu (1922)

    100 years since the silent horror film's debut, the legend of Nosferatu, the Transylvanian vampire, has lived on through countless Dracula adaptations, teen fantasy romance novels like Twilight, and even B-List Spider-Man villains like Morbius.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Eurekaentertainment@Youtube
  • <p>Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, the French master of suspense, <em>Diabolique</em>'s spooky boarding school- and murder-mystery helped inspire Hitchcock's <em>Psycho</em>. (The two directors were quite fond of each other's work and even competed for the rights to <em>Diabolique</em>'s screenplay.<em>)</em></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXnvViQpw24CgwwEAAA5V%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzbGtjtfZwA&t=13s&ab_channel=criterioncollection" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    27/45

    Diabolique

    Directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot, the French master of suspense, Diabolique's spooky boarding school- and murder-mystery helped inspire Hitchcock's Psycho. (The two directors were quite fond of each other's work and even competed for the rights to Diabolique's screenplay.)

    Watch on HBO Max

    See the original post on Youtube

    criterioncollection@Youtube
  • <p>Creepy kid? Check. Demonic intervention? You bet. <em>The Omen </em>is the original "my toddler may be the Antichrist" film, acting as a sort of spiritual successor to <em>Rosemary's Baby</em>. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B06XFLTC1V/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-omen%2Fumc.cmc.62wugw36cc42rzj03mx006met&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS-sXcx30O4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    28/45

    The Omen (1976)

    Creepy kid? Check. Demonic intervention? You bet. The Omen is the original "my toddler may be the Antichrist" film, acting as a sort of spiritual successor to Rosemary's Baby.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p> A remake of the 1956 classic, the second <em>Invasion of the Body Snatchers </em>built upon the idea of humanity being replaced by mindless clones by adding star performances from Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B079FD6B27/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Finvasion-of-the-body-snatchers%2Fumc.cmc.45enxvq0yc7hu1ledf6eyaarw&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc_0dlmSq7I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    29/45

    Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

    A remake of the 1956 classic, the second Invasion of the Body Snatchers built upon the idea of humanity being replaced by mindless clones by adding star performances from Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    ScreamFactoryTV@Youtube
  • <p>The best adaptation of a Steven King novel to the big screen, Carrie lived every teenage girl’s fantasy of scaring her bullies half-to-death and having enough psychic powers to win fights against her mom. She just maybe took it all a little too far.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0046B4VXQ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fcarrie%2Fumc.cmc.vhhyrc7hj2kijqr4tyoz6lwl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9Mg-GRS46Y&t=29s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    30/45

    Carrie

    The best adaptation of a Steven King novel to the big screen, Carrie lived every teenage girl’s fantasy of scaring her bullies half-to-death and having enough psychic powers to win fights against her mom. She just maybe took it all a little too far.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    MGM@Youtube
  • <p><em>The Exorcist</em> is synonymous with the whole demon subgenre of horror—and for good reason. Based on the true story of a demonic possession (aren’t they all!), William Friedkin’s 1973 film of a little girl and her exorcism is one few can top to this day. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Exorcist-Ellen-McRae/dp/B00124PXW8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-exorcist%2Fumc.cmc.4gtv6f0u6prw2hg0v988mof2q&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8g3h2JaVE4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    31/45

    The Exorcist

    The Exorcist is synonymous with the whole demon subgenre of horror—and for good reason. Based on the true story of a demonic possession (aren’t they all!), William Friedkin’s 1973 film of a little girl and her exorcism is one few can top to this day.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    A Little Dead Podcast@Youtube
  • <p>The original film in the classic slasher franchise is just as chilling today as it was in 1984, with few villains as iconic and culturally significant as Freddy Krueger. In his formal introduction, the serial killer with the melted face and knives as fingers returns to Elm Street in the dreams of the children of those who killed him years ago. Although he only stalks the youngsters as they sleep, what happens there can have fatal consequences in reality. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXrnLcQzKrR8GwgEAAAAW%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/806456?source=35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Netflix">Watch on Netflix</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0093Q906W/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-exorcist%2Fumc.cmc.4gtv6f0u6prw2hg0v988mof2q&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCVh4lBfW-c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    32/45

    A Nightmare on Elm Street

    The original film in the classic slasher franchise is just as chilling today as it was in 1984, with few villains as iconic and culturally significant as Freddy Krueger. In his formal introduction, the serial killer with the melted face and knives as fingers returns to Elm Street in the dreams of the children of those who killed him years ago. Although he only stalks the youngsters as they sleep, what happens there can have fatal consequences in reality.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Netflix Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Roman Polanski’s 1968 film is a dark, demon-filled fixture of the horror canon. It follows a couple who, upon moving into a haunted Manhattan apartment building, conceive and give birth to the spawn of Satan. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Rosemarys-Baby-Mia-Farrow/dp/B000I9W272?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Frosemarys-baby%2Fumc.cmc.4pixcm0bg1euicffcuuetttaf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwqMv_ci2jU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    33/45

    Rosemary's Baby

    Roman Polanski’s 1968 film is a dark, demon-filled fixture of the horror canon. It follows a couple who, upon moving into a haunted Manhattan apartment building, conceive and give birth to the spawn of Satan.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    W. David Lindholm@Youtube
  • <p>Birds are terrifying even when they aren’t the villains in a horror film, so you can imagine how scary this 1963 classic is from Alfred Hitchcock. It follows Melanie Daniels, a socialite, as she accompanies a lawyer to a town where the birds feast on human flesh. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B000I8H7RI/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-birds%2Fumc.cmc.1e8uz5uqtuioqav6hocb44lm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fJh2gIBOto" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    34/45

    The Birds

    Birds are terrifying even when they aren’t the villains in a horror film, so you can imagine how scary this 1963 classic is from Alfred Hitchcock. It follows Melanie Daniels, a socialite, as she accompanies a lawyer to a town where the birds feast on human flesh.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    bing wall@Youtube
  • <p>Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s novel (yep, you got that right) is a cult favorite for fans of the genre. The psychological horror follows Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, as he descends into homicidal madness at the Overlook Hotel. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXmZ1WQgtCSLCHAEAABkh%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B000GOUMPI/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon">Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-shining%2Fumc.cmc.be3gn94hs3l9fjvg34ex9sy1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S014oGZiSdI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    35/45

    The Shining

    Stanley Kubrick’s take on Stephen King’s novel (yep, you got that right) is a cult favorite for fans of the genre. The psychological horror follows Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, as he descends into homicidal madness at the Overlook Hotel.

    Watch on HBO Max Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Stanley Kubrick@Youtube
  • <p>For his debut feature, David Lynch dove deep into a surrealist style that would soon become his calling card. Jack Nance plays a man living in a desolate industrial wasteland who is just like any other guy: he has a thing for his attractive neighbor but finds out her deformed baby is somehow his child. To make matters worse, he's also haunted by a woman living in his radiator and must maintain a semblance of sanity in a malevolent nightmare world.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXk3jqwcP3zC3wwEAAAci%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00A5IWS5M/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Feraserhead%2Fumc.cmc.1iiaiznzitwoa081epr27xn6l&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WAzFWu2tVw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    36/45

    Eraserhead

    For his debut feature, David Lynch dove deep into a surrealist style that would soon become his calling card. Jack Nance plays a man living in a desolate industrial wasteland who is just like any other guy: he has a thing for his attractive neighbor but finds out her deformed baby is somehow his child. To make matters worse, he's also haunted by a woman living in his radiator and must maintain a semblance of sanity in a malevolent nightmare world.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Based on Henry James's classic novella <em>The Turn of the Screw</em>, <em>The Innocents</em> stars Deborah Kerr as an impressionable young governess who takes a position raising two young children in the English countryside. As she learns to handle the troublemaking kids' quirkiness, she also begins to suspect they are under the control of the former governess and her lover, who both died before her arrival.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Innocents-Clytie-Jessop/dp/B00AVIKQXM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOsF0S65RR0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    37/45

    The Innocents

    Based on Henry James's classic novella The Turn of the Screw, The Innocents stars Deborah Kerr as an impressionable young governess who takes a position raising two young children in the English countryside. As she learns to handle the troublemaking kids' quirkiness, she also begins to suspect they are under the control of the former governess and her lover, who both died before her arrival.

    Watch on Amazon

    See the original post on Youtube

    BFITrailers@Youtube
  • <p>New horror movies are always trying to push the line of acceptability, often to off-putting results. The oldest examples of the genre, however, are actually some of the most mesmerizing, particularly this 1920 German expressionist gem about a murderous hypnotist, which essentially invented the serial-killer movie.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Cabinet-Dr-Caligari-Silent/dp/B00P297JBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fthe-cabinet-of-dr-caligari%2Fumc.cmc.66a8vrjuuwgni43wzc5nsrek4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAtpxqajFak" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    38/45

    The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

    New horror movies are always trying to push the line of acceptability, often to off-putting results. The oldest examples of the genre, however, are actually some of the most mesmerizing, particularly this 1920 German expressionist gem about a murderous hypnotist, which essentially invented the serial-killer movie.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Director Tod Browning dared to imagine a revenge fantasy from the perspective of a group of circus "freaks"—and contemporary critics hated him for it, as the film got horrible reviews upon its release (and was censored heavily from its original version). Years later, however, it has gained a critical appreciation for its unsettling and unflinching plot.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001NA2NM4/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Ffreaks%2Fumc.cmc.3xtur3k9n90wyop9juw13bpxn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3rEQYvjcwU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    39/45

    Freaks

    Director Tod Browning dared to imagine a revenge fantasy from the perspective of a group of circus "freaks"—and contemporary critics hated him for it, as the film got horrible reviews upon its release (and was censored heavily from its original version). Years later, however, it has gained a critical appreciation for its unsettling and unflinching plot.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    HaphazardStuff@Youtube
  • <p>After surviving a car accident, a disoriented woman wanders into an abandoned carnival pavilion, drawn in by its eerie music. There, she discovers a ghastly group of beings, seemingly lost and bewildered, led by a pale-faced man who haunts the heroine's waking dreams.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXk3jtwWLxZ4_wwEAAAX9%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01B3BM5SY/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fcarnival-of-souls%2Fumc.cmc.3upvhxjvirfw5vpgj93i053as&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQfOJ4ZKP3Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    40/45

    Carnival of Souls

    After surviving a car accident, a disoriented woman wanders into an abandoned carnival pavilion, drawn in by its eerie music. There, she discovers a ghastly group of beings, seemingly lost and bewildered, led by a pale-faced man who haunts the heroine's waking dreams.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Video Detective@Youtube
  • <p>Robert Mitchum plays a corrupt preacher who has "HATE" and "LOVE" tattooed on his hands (never a good sign). He charms his way into marrying a woman in order to steal a hidden stash of money, and her children have to stop him in this tense and taut thriller.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001EYPU6K/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fnight-of-the-hunter%2Fumc.cmc.2qjprghmb4qrp4oi731s85cf2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8dX6ZKJe2o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    41/45

    The Night of the Hunter

    Robert Mitchum plays a corrupt preacher who has "HATE" and "LOVE" tattooed on his hands (never a good sign). He charms his way into marrying a woman in order to steal a hidden stash of money, and her children have to stop him in this tense and taut thriller.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    criterioncollection@Youtube
  • <p>In the very literally titled French art-horror classic, a famous and unhinged surgeon kidnaps beautiful women and tries to transplant their faces onto his daughter who is, yes, missing a face. Inspiring everything from <em>Face/Off </em>to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OFpfTd0EIs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Billy Idol song" class="link ">the Billy Idol song</a>, its visuals remain some of the most disturbing ever put to film.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGXnvViA00wRtjhQEAAAPU%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> <a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B00FL1SUQO/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Feyes-without-a-face%2Fumc.cmc.e04qsv9n2xwkpm8djhnkcxu5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEjrg-L8lvs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    42/45

    Eyes Without a Face

    In the very literally titled French art-horror classic, a famous and unhinged surgeon kidnaps beautiful women and tries to transplant their faces onto his daughter who is, yes, missing a face. Inspiring everything from Face/Off to the Billy Idol song, its visuals remain some of the most disturbing ever put to film.

    Watch on HBO Max Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    lachambreverte@Youtube
  • <p>Based on Shirley Jackson's brilliant novel <em>The Haunting of Hill House</em>, this film finds a small group of guests participating in a paranormal study of a supposedly haunted mansion. There are horrifying bumps in the night, but it may not just be ghosts who are the cause of the guests' frights—but the spirit of the house itself.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGYnwZgggPqcPDOQEAAART%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on HBO Max">Watch on HBO Max</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeAzGxWlEcg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    43/45

    The Haunting

    Based on Shirley Jackson's brilliant novel The Haunting of Hill House, this film finds a small group of guests participating in a paranormal study of a supposedly haunted mansion. There are horrifying bumps in the night, but it may not just be ghosts who are the cause of the guests' frights—but the spirit of the house itself.

    Watch on HBO Max

    See the original post on Youtube

    frightism@Youtube
  • <p>All of Hitchcock’s movies are worth watching, and nearly all of them fit squarely into the thriller category. While they’re generally light on horrific elements, he took a hard turn with <em>Psycho</em>, which scared the living hell out of everyone who watched it in 1960. Today, though, it’s relatively low-key. The most terrifying part is Anthony Perkins’s superb, understated performance as a troubled man with serious mommy issues.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B009CGRGDC/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fpsycho%2Fumc.cmc.4v3c9578iqv2wvizz23izdkx3&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTJQfFQ40lI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    44/45

    Psycho

    All of Hitchcock’s movies are worth watching, and nearly all of them fit squarely into the thriller category. While they’re generally light on horrific elements, he took a hard turn with Psycho, which scared the living hell out of everyone who watched it in 1960. Today, though, it’s relatively low-key. The most terrifying part is Anthony Perkins’s superb, understated performance as a troubled man with serious mommy issues.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>George Romero essentially created the modern zombie film as we know it with this iconic horror film. Shot on a shoestring budget (making it one of the greatest indie films ever made), the slow-moving undead who roam around suburban Pittsburgh searching for fresh human meat remain some of the most terrifying monsters in cinema history. Come for the terror, stay for the surprising social commentary that brilliantly taps into American racial and cultural tensions.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B001QI4ORK/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.22655677%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Amazon">Watch on Amazon</a> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.apple.com%2Fus%2Fmovie%2Fnight-of-the-living-dead%2Fumc.cmc.5yxg24w94798nq94xsgd2hisv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fg22655677%2Fbest-classic-horror-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Watch on Apple TV+">Watch on Apple TV+</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob8vZhSjES8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    45/45

    Night of the Living Dead

    George Romero essentially created the modern zombie film as we know it with this iconic horror film. Shot on a shoestring budget (making it one of the greatest indie films ever made), the slow-moving undead who roam around suburban Pittsburgh searching for fresh human meat remain some of the most terrifying monsters in cinema history. Come for the terror, stay for the surprising social commentary that brilliantly taps into American racial and cultural tensions.

    Watch on Amazon Watch on Apple TV+

    See the original post on Youtube

    FerranteProduction@Youtube
These classic horror films—from psycho killers to supernatural hauntings and the everlasting terror of the undead—are just as heart-stopping as anything that would hit streamers today.

