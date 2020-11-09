Get Inspired to Deck Out Your Holiday Display With These 15 Gorgeous Fake Christmas Trees

The charm of a fresh-cut tree has always been tricky to replicate — until now. If a family trip to the tree farm just isn't possible this year, these amazing artificial Christmas trees help bring the holiday magic home without any of the hassles. (You can even buy that amazing Christmas tree smell, too.)

The best artificial Christmas trees, above all, are ones that are both easy to assemble and take down year after year. Many come apart in a couple of pieces, but a few newer models now have a hinged design that joins together in just a single snap. Top-rated trees ideally also have large branches with a mix of tufted tips that look and feel just like the real thing, but they can be bent any which way to support your ornament display.

Many trees also come prelit with LED lights, and if you are starting from square one with buying your first faux Christmas tree, we definitely recommend getting this kind — simply because you won't have to buy a separate strand of lights.

Available prelit or bare, and in all shapes, sizes, and tree types, these 15 artificial Christmas trees will maintain their high-quality display for years of holiday enjoyment.

