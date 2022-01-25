Amazing Tiny Houses You Can Actually Buy on Amazon

  • <p>Yes, the rumors are true: You really can buy tiny houses on Amazon—actual homes with walls, ceilings, floors, and the like. And before you dismiss the whole thing as a silly fad, we're here to tell you that those houses are <em>actually</em> worth your money. Beyond the walls and ceilings, these humble abodes are actually (dare we say it?) really beautiful too. Some are even prettier and more lovely-looking than the homes and apartments in which we currently reside! </p><p>But beauty is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reasons why we love these humble homes so much. They're functional too—and totally livable. Whether you've thought about owning a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/g1887/tiny-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiny house" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiny house</a> for years (hello, cozy little mountain cottage of your dreams!) or have only just been introduced to the mind-bogglingly wonderful concept (<a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/a37788/granny-pods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:granny pods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">granny pods</a> <em>who?!</em>), it may be time to take the tiny home trend seriously. They may be teeny-tiny, but believe it or not, these pint-sized homes do boast quite a bit of proportional space. Relatively speaking, at least, they're pretty roomy, featuring normal-sized doors and windows, plus generous ceiling heights and some fun <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g4759/modern-rustic-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:modern-rustic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">modern-rustic</a> details too. Wraparound porches, rustic wood paneling, and barn-style roofs are just the start of all the miniaturized fun. </p>
    Yes, the rumors are true: You really can buy tiny houses on Amazon—actual homes with walls, ceilings, floors, and the like. And before you dismiss the whole thing as a silly fad, we're here to tell you that those houses are actually worth your money. Beyond the walls and ceilings, these humble abodes are actually (dare we say it?) really beautiful too. Some are even prettier and more lovely-looking than the homes and apartments in which we currently reside!

    But beauty is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to reasons why we love these humble homes so much. They're functional too—and totally livable. Whether you've thought about owning a tiny house for years (hello, cozy little mountain cottage of your dreams!) or have only just been introduced to the mind-bogglingly wonderful concept (granny pods who?!), it may be time to take the tiny home trend seriously. They may be teeny-tiny, but believe it or not, these pint-sized homes do boast quite a bit of proportional space. Relatively speaking, at least, they're pretty roomy, featuring normal-sized doors and windows, plus generous ceiling heights and some fun modern-rustic details too. Wraparound porches, rustic wood paneling, and barn-style roofs are just the start of all the miniaturized fun.

  • <p><strong>Allwood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079HVSYFC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This garden house is made from high-quality wood and features a chic, modern exterior. Though assembly requires careful attention, it can be completed in just one day by a few adults, and only a few important tools are needed. Learn more about this <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/a27405142/diy-amazon-backyard-guest-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tiny house" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tiny house</a> here.</p>
    This garden house is made from high-quality wood and features a chic, modern exterior. Though assembly requires careful attention, it can be completed in just one day by a few adults, and only a few important tools are needed. Learn more about this tiny house here.

  • <p><strong>EZ Supply</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27997.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QD8HS9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a tiny home that has it all, this is your best bet. It comes complete with a plumbing system, electricity, flooring, roofing—everything you need to make this tiny house a home. </p>
    If you're looking for a tiny home that has it all, this is your best bet. It comes complete with a plumbing system, electricity, flooring, roofing—everything you need to make this tiny house a home.

  • <p><strong>Jamaica Cottage Shop, Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PWNHB6L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This sweet cottage looks like it was plucked right out of the set of <em>The Parent Trap.</em> It's ideal for use as an artist's studio, a summer camp cabin, or simply for living in all the time. A corrugated metal roof, barn sash windows, and a thick pine door are just a few of the gorgeous features included here (a porch, loft, and loft ladder also come with it).</p>
    This sweet cottage looks like it was plucked right out of the set of The Parent Trap. It's ideal for use as an artist's studio, a summer camp cabin, or simply for living in all the time. A corrugated metal roof, barn sash windows, and a thick pine door are just a few of the gorgeous features included here (a porch, loft, and loft ladder also come with it).

  • <p><strong>Little Cottage Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3262.45</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003V0DPNK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, this tiny home might be for the little ones, but it's just too cute not to include! </p>
    Okay, this tiny home might be for the little ones, but it's just too cute not to include!

  • <p><strong>Allwood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JS7M0K4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>While we love the idea of making this a little backyard escape for your family, it would be perfectly suitable for upgrading into a full-on guest home or studio-style tiny home. 200+ square feet leaves plenty of room to add a few kitchen appliances, toilet, and shower. </p>
    While we love the idea of making this a little backyard escape for your family, it would be perfectly suitable for upgrading into a full-on guest home or studio-style tiny home. 200+ square feet leaves plenty of room to add a few kitchen appliances, toilet, and shower.

  • <p><strong>Allwood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>8650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079VS368P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Offering a uniquely elevated vantage point, this garden house sits on wheels and is easy to assemble. (A sister model offers nearly the same style, just without the wheels.)</p>
    Offering a uniquely elevated vantage point, this garden house sits on wheels and is easy to assemble. (A sister model offers nearly the same style, just without the wheels.)

  • <p><strong>Cedarshed</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15510.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FK8KY4R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cedar home is just dying to be your spring and summer oasis, complete with a little porch and window boxes. </p>
    This cedar home is just dying to be your spring and summer oasis, complete with a little porch and window boxes.

  • <p><strong>Allwood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8460.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0795YXKFQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With just over 150 square feet, this wooden kit house would make the perfect potting shed or backyard studio. The French doors give it a much more elevated look than a tradition garden shed and it includes a closet to tuck away any large tools. </p>
    With just over 150 square feet, this wooden kit house would make the perfect potting shed or backyard studio. The French doors give it a much more elevated look than a tradition garden shed and it includes a closet to tuck away any large tools.

  • <p><strong>Lifetime</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2483.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0015MDRSO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's more of a shed than a home, but this far less expensive alternative to the other homes on our list still has several of the amenities you'd need to live comfortably: shatterproof windows, corner shelves, steel wall supports, and a high-pitched roof. The locking doors are reinforced with steel. </p>
    It's more of a shed than a home, but this far less expensive alternative to the other homes on our list still has several of the amenities you'd need to live comfortably: shatterproof windows, corner shelves, steel wall supports, and a high-pitched roof. The locking doors are reinforced with steel.

  • <p><strong>Best Barns Inc.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4021.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FY3SIKC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Double doors make getting lawn mowers and other large tools in and out of this shed easy. But this isn't your average backyard shed—the shingled roof, shuttered windows, and cupola up top make it a gorgeous addition to your garden. </p>
    Double doors make getting lawn mowers and other large tools in and out of this shed easy. But this isn't your average backyard shed—the shingled roof, shuttered windows, and cupola up top make it a gorgeous addition to your garden.

  • <p><strong>Allwood</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8990.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6UFH57?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With walls of windows, this tiny cabin was made for taking in the views. Coming in at under $10k, it's the perfect little beach or lake house to spend your spring and summer days. </p>
    With walls of windows, this tiny cabin was made for taking in the views. Coming in at under $10k, it's the perfect little beach or lake house to spend your spring and summer days.

  • <p><strong>Modular USA Corporation</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CGYMQ52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This modular home is the perfect blank slate for your tiny home journey. Add a shower, toilet, kitchenette to start, with the option of buying more containers if you ever need extra space. </p>
    This modular home is the perfect blank slate for your tiny home journey. Add a shower, toilet, kitchenette to start, with the option of buying more containers if you ever need extra space.

  • <p><strong>BestBarns</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7SVWYB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.5108%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll have to add plumbing and a bathroom to this barn-style home to make it livable, but we think this two-floor beauty is worth a little bit of extra work.</p>
    You'll have to add plumbing and a bathroom to this barn-style home to make it livable, but we think this two-floor beauty is worth a little bit of extra work.

