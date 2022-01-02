10 alternative ways to get fit in the countryside, from plogging to barefoot rambling

  Planning a healthier, happier 2022? Here are our top 10 alternative ways to work-out in the countryside, from farm 'gyms' to plogging, ebiking and barefoot rambles.
<p>Planning a healthier, happier 2022? Here are our top 10 alternative ways to work-out in the <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/countryside/a2983/best-uk-countryside-holiday-breaks-getaways-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:countryside" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">countryside</a>, from farm ‘gyms’ to plogging, ebiking and barefoot rambles.</p>
<p>You don’t need to work the land to get a farmer’s workout. At <a href="https://farmfitness.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm Fitness" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farm Fitness</a> in Dunmow, Essex, Tom Kemp has blended his experience of growing up on the family farm with his knowledge as a personal trainer to create a ‘gym’ with a difference. Surrounded by straw bales, people of all abilities can benefit from strength and stamina-building exercises inspired by farmyard activities such as carrying feed bags. Similar farm gyms include <a href="https://www.farm-fit.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Collins Farm in Oxfordshire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Collins Farm in Oxfordshire</a>, where Leah Maclean also offers consultations on nutrition, or <a href="https://www.parleyfarmoutdoorfitness.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Parley Farm Outdoor Fitness in Dorset" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Parley Farm Outdoor Fitness in Dorset</a>.<br></p>
<p>For a fitness regime that’s as good for the countryside as it is for your health, try ‘plogging’ – picking up <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wellbeing/a24395537/ecoanxiety-definition-treatment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:litter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">litter</a> while you run. The trend began in Sweden, where 'plocka upp' means to pick up and 'jogga' is to jog. All you need is a bag, pair of gloves and your running shoes. The squatting and stretching to reach a piece of rubbish provides a varied workout for your body, and you can add short bursts of aerobic exercise by sprinting through litter-free areas. Find out about group plogging events: <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://twitter.com/PloggingGB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORE INFO">MORE INFO</a></p>
<p>If you love the idea of freewheeling through country lanes but feel daunted by the prospect of slogging up steep hills, an <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/countryside/advice/a1577/cycling-safety-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:e-bike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">e-bike </a>could be your new best friend. Propelled by electricity as well as pedals, it gives you that extra boost of power when your legs tire or you simply want to ride with a bit more pace. To give it a go without committing to the expense of a new bike, find out where you can hire one: <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countryliving.com/uk/wildlife/countryside/g22623631/best-places-uk-hire-ride-e-bike-summer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORE INFO">MORE INFO</a></p>
<p>Geocaching is essentially a treasure hunt for the digital generation, using GPS technology on smartphones instead of a traditional map. The treasure (think small toys such as a bouncy ball) is usually hidden in a beautiful or interesting spot and includes a logbook where you can add your name. Many of the locations also have an exchange system in place: if you take something from the cache, you leave something of greater or equal value for the next treasure hunter. To take part, simply register with a geocaching community (such as <a href="https://www.geocaching.com/play" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:geocaching.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">geocaching.com</a> or <a href="https://opencache.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:opencache.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">opencache.uk</a>) and download their app.</p>
<p>Slacklining is a little like tightrope walking but on a looser line, made from a piece of webbing around 5cm wide. The slack creates a little movement, so the trick is to adjust your balance to allow for it as you walk along, doing wonders for core strength and posture in the process. A slackline can be easily secured between trees: it doesn’t need to be high off the ground and soft grass can provide a less jarring landing for the joints. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://slackline.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MORE INFO">MORE INFO</a></p>
<p>Take your yoga practice outside for the most refreshing way to increase flexibility, build strength and boost serotonin levels. Uneven ground, such as a forest floor, gently dials up the intensity of poses by making muscles work that bit harder to help you keep your balance. Pack your yoga mat, water bottle and headphones to follow a guided session (try a podcast like Yoga By Nature), or go to <a href="https://www.forestryengland.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:forestryengland.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">forestryengland.uk</a> to find alfresco classes near you.</p>
<p>There is nothing quite like slipping down slides and falling into sloppy mud to embrace your inner child. No longer simply endurance tests for extreme fitness fanatics, there are now muddy obstacle courses designed for the whole family. Try <a href="https://www.mudmonstersrun.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mud Monsters Run" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mud Monsters Run</a> in West Sussex, which takes you through woods, rivers and streams; <a href="https://www.wild-forest.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wild Forest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wild Forest</a> in Essex, where you can book a slot and go at your own pace; or <a href="https://www.dorsetadventurepark.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dorset Adventure Park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dorset Adventure Park</a>, which has a permanent mud trail with the epic backdrop of Corfe Castle.</p>
<p>Heard about forest bathing but not sure where to start? Then let a woodland guide show you the way. Forest bathing is based on the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, which translates as ‘bathing your senses in the atmosphere of the forest’, and research suggests it can benefit physical and mental health. It’s often as simple as walking among trees but a guide can boost the benefits by leading you through mindful appreciation of the sounds and scents. </p><p>Find qualified guides at the <a href="https://forestbathe.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire</a>, and the surrounding counties, <a href="https://badgellswoodcamping.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Badgells Wood in Kent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Badgells Wood in Kent</a> and <a href="https://darachcroft.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Darach Croft" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Darach Croft</a> in the Highlands.</p><p>Alternatively, <a href="https://www.forestryengland.uk/forests-wellbeing-trails" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forestry England" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forestry England</a> has wellbeing trails across the country, with panels prompting you to stop and connect with your surroundings.</p>
<p>Hip in the 1960s and 70s, barefoot walking is in vogue again. It’s great for strengthening feet and ankles, as well as providing a more heightened sensory experience of the countryside. Dedicated trails – such as at <a href="https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/castell-henllys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Castell Henllys in Pembrokeshire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Castell Henllys in Pembrokeshire</a> and <a href="https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/godolphin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Godolphin in Cornwall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Godolphin in Cornwall</a> – have different surfaces, such as crunchy flint gravel and squelchy clay. Or simply put your shoes in your rucksack and choose your own route. Soft sand or grass is best for barefoot beginners.</p>
Paddlesports, including kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), are simple to get the hang of and provide a high-intensity but low-impact cardiovascular workout. You can pick up inflatable paddle boards and kayaks in some local supermarkets but it's very important to learn about safety and technique before hitting the water.

Gopaddling.info runs courses on the basics and can also tell you about good locations and where to hire equipment. Bear in mind that you may require a licence to paddle on local waterways that don't have public access – and always take care not to disturb wildlife.

