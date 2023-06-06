PGA Tour, LIV Golf agree to merge in historic end to golf hostilities

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will merge to form a new worldwide golf tour.

In a stunning twist to the saga that has consumed golf for the last year, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, the upstart breakaway tour funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have agreed to merge.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

The agreement brings to a close the litigation between the PGA Tour and LIV. Additionally, the organizations will work together to provide a pathway for LIV players to reapply for PGA Tour membership, or apply for reinstatement, following the 2023 season.

The new, as-yet-unnamed entity will have a Board of Directors to oversee, in the Tour's words, "golf-related commercial operations, businesses and investments."

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will merge. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The sole and exclusive investor in the new entity will be Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which had underwritten the LIV Tour, alongside the existing PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour). Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund also retains the right of first refusal for any additional investment in the new entity.

However, the PGA Tour will appoint a majority of the new entity's Board of Directors, and will hold a majority voting interest, according to the Tour's statement.

The Tour will continue to retain its status as a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt organization, and will retain so-called "inside-the-ropes responsibilities" of its events. The DP World Tour and LIV Golf will retain oversight on their respective Tour events.

This story is breaking and will be updated.