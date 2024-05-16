PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Xander Schauffele sets course record, grabs early 3-shot lead

Schauffele finished in second last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, which marked his eighth top-10 finish so far this season on the PGA Tour. He hasn't won a major championship yet in his career, but he's inside the top 20 at ever major but two since 2019. By all accounts, he's due.
There's plenty of other burning questions to be answered this week, too. Will Brooks Koepka be able to repeat? Will Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)
LOUISVILLE — Scottie Scheffler stood at the first tee nine strokes behind clubhouse leader Xander Schauffele. Two swings later, Scheffler had sliced Schauffele's lead to seven.
More on the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world's start from on the ground at Valhalla.
Ryan Young
The last time the PGA Championship was played at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy won. Since his two major titles in 2014, however, he's come up short every single time.
But McIlroy is back near the top of the leaderboard after his opening round 66 on Thursday in Louisville.
Ryan Young
Scottie Scheffler eagles immediately
Scottie Scheffler wasn't going to let anybody forget about him. He just holed his second shot at the PGA Championship from the middle of the fairway to immediately get to 2-under, because of course he did.
That eagle at No. 7 (he started on the back nine) put him at 2-under and into the hunt (somewhat).
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele is now the first person to ever shoot a 62 in a round at a major championship multiple times.
More on Schauffele's historic start from Jay Busbee on the ground at Valhalla.
Round 1 so far ...
Here's a quick recap on the day so far:
- Xander Schauffele has set a course, PGA and major (tied) record with a 9-under 62. Yeah, he's in first, three shots clear of ...
- Tony Finau, who's just ahead of ...
- A collection of big names that includes: Rory McIlroy (-5), Brooks Koepka (-4) and Cam Smith (-3)
- Tiger Woods bogeyed his last two holes and is at +1.
- The morning tee times look to have the advantage as they got out before the course dried out. The afternoon crew won't be hitting to the same soft greens. That wave includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who's about to tee off.
Cam Smith makes things interesting
This is just Cam Smith hitting his second shot on No. 7 out of the water ... and ultimately saving par.
With Xander Schauffele's historic round now complete, here's an early look at where things stand at Valhalla.
Leaderboard:
1. Xander Schauffele (-9) (F)
2. Tony Finau (-6) (14*)
T3. Rory McIlroy (-5) (16*)
T3. Robert MacIntyre (-5) (15)
5. Ben Kohles (-4) (F)
Other Notables:
T9. Justin Thomas (-2) (F)
T9. Jordan Spieth (-2) (14*)
T19. Brooks Koepka (-1) (14*)
T31. Tiger Woods (E) (17*)
T78. Michael Block (+5) (F)
Yet To Tee Off:
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Rickie Fowler
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele sets course record
Xander Schauffele's historic round is now officially in the books.
Schauffele posted a 9-under 62 to open the PGA Championship. That set a new course record at Valhalla, and gave him a 3-shot lead over the field in the early wave.
Schauffele's bogey-free round surpassed José María Olazábal, who fired a 63 in his third round at Valhalla in 2000. The 62 tied the lowest round at a major championship in history, too, something he's now done twice.
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 16, 2024
The plight of Xander
Here's what Xander Schauffele is trying to overcome:
No, he hasn't won a major yet, but he's ALWAYS in contention. Outside of two missed cuts (Masters 2022, PGA 2021) and a T41 at the 2019 Open, he's finished inside the top 20 at every major since 2019 — 17 of the last 20. That includes nine top 10s.
He's got the game to win, he just needs to finish.
Ryan Young
Tiger Woods just missed a very makeable birdie putt at No. 5. He's hanging out at even par with four holes to go in his opening round.
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele is just a few birdies away from a historic opening round at Valhalla.
What's in play for Xander: Lowest score at a PGA Championship round at Valhalla was Jose Maria Olazabal, who put a 63 on the board in 2000's Round 3, per @EliasSports. Twelve players have shot 65.
He's at 2-under now after a birdie to open his back nine.
Ryan Young
Xander birdies again
Xander Schauffele just birdied again at the par-4 2nd. It's one of the hardest holes on the course, and he stuck his approach just a few feet from the cup for an easy birdie putt.
He's at 6-under now with a two shot lead.
Rory has cooled off
After a hot start, things have cooled off for Rory McIlroy, but he did manage to salvage par after making a mess of the 18th:
He'll make the turn 1-under, four back of Schauffele.
Tiger makes turn at +1
Tiger finally hit a fairway and ... couldn't convert. Put his second on the par 5 over the green, hit a poor chip, leaving himself with a lengthy birdie putt that he could not convert.
Here comes Tony
Tony Finau has entered the mix, with four birdies in his first six holes.
Another birdie for Xander
Xander Schauffele cards yet another birdie, his fifth on the day, and will make the turn at 31 — 5-under — two shots in front of everyone else.
The key so far: hitting the fairway. He's made a couple lengthy putts, but for the most part he's hitting fairways, darting his approaches and draining good looks at birdie.
Tiger Woods is absolutely ...
Scrambling ... another lengthy par save a No. 17. He doesn't have the driver working, but he certainly has the flat stick working. If he can find the green in regulation, the birdies might just come.
Xander to the top
Xander Schauffele is off to a tremendous start in his quest to win his first major. He's birdied four of his first seven holes to take the solo lead at 4-under.
Gotta hit the fairway ...
A bogey for Tiger at 15 after missing the fairway with his tee shot. That forced another layup, and he wasn't able to make the lengthy par save.
Big names showing up
There are birdies to be had at Valhalla, with a collection of big names already at 3-under. That includes: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Speith and Viktor Hovland.
Already, 20 players are under par.
Another for Rory ... and Xander
Rory McIlroy (so far) is picking up where he left off last week. Another birdie at 13 puts him at -2 and atop the leaderboard with ... Xander Schauffele and Doug Ghim.
Jay Busbee
Viktor Hovland remembers how to play the game
For a moment there, it seemed like Viktor Hovland was ready to take over the game. He won the Tour Championship last fall going away, and everything was clicking for the Ryder Cup hero/Norwegian metal music lover. But then his game slipped off the edge of the planet, and he's looked lost ever since.
All this is a leadup to say that Hovland is -2 over the first three holes. Let's see if it continues, or if we just cursed him.
Birdie for Tiger
Back-to-back one-putts for Tiger as he drains an 18-footer for birdie at the island green 13th. Back to Even on his round.
Tiger with the save
The rough is thick at Valhalla, meaning tee shots in the fairway are a must. Tiger missed the fairway on 12, forcing him to pitch out. He put his approach to 15 feet, then drained the putt for a par. Huge save to start his day.
Jay Busbee
First impressions of Tiger Woods @ Valhalla
Walked the first three holes (10, 11, 12) with Tiger, and I can tell you this: the rough is going to be a PROBLEM for players in the early morning waves today and Friday. It's three inches deep to start the week, and should be four by Sunday. It gets absolutely soaked with morning dew (and, probably, Friday rain) and snares errant shots, like Tiger's approach on 11 and tee shot on 12.
The long, straight hitters on this course — like Rory McIlroy, who's already -1 — are going to have the advantage. As Tiger showed with his punch-out on 12, it's better to be straight and a little shorter off the tee than trying to get too clever and muscling up.
One birdie, one bogey
Tiger Woods, after parring his first hole (No. 10), scrambles for bogey on the 11th. Meanwhile, Mr. Major Slowstart (Rory McIlroy), birdies his first hole (No. 10). Could returning to Valhalla be where it finally happens (again) for Rory?
Good morning from Valhalla Golf Club, where the fog has burned off and the sun is just peeking over the tops of the trees. We have a full slate of the world's best players on the slate for today, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teeing off shortly after 8 a.m. ET.
Much of the pre-tournament talk focused on golf's ongoing civil war and private lives, so it surely comes as a relief to the players — and many fans, too — that the game is now afoot. Three days from now, a major champion will emerge from this 156-man field, and it ought to be a hell of a ride to get there.
The course looks beautiful, the Kentucky galleries are already full, and the stage is set for another epic major tournament. Stick with us all week, and let's have ourselves a fine PGA Championship.
And they're off ...
After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...
Michael Block, PGA had the honor of the first tee shot of the 106th @PGAChampionship.
The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.
As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.